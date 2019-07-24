California City May be Next to Host “Straight Pride” Parade

Modesto, California may be the next city to host a “Straight Pride Parade,” similar to the one scheduled in the City of Boston on August 31. But despite the similarities between the two events, the groups behind them are entirely different.

“Join us to celebrate heterosexuality, masculinity, feminity, babies — born and unborn — western civilization, our wonderful country, Christianity — Celebrate Life!” reads the flyer distributed by the National Straight Pride Coalition, a California-based organization directed by San Leandro-based chiropractor Don Grundmann.

According to CBS Sacramento, the National Straight Pride Coalition has filed an application to host a Straight Pride Parade in Modesto’s Graceada Park on August 24. But while Boston’s parade has been officially approved by the city, officials in Modesto are still reviewing the application.

And while the city has not yet approved the event, a flyer for the event has already been circulating on social media.

But the fate of the event remains unclear. District 3 council member Kristi Ah You has already stated that she is opposed to the event because of the National Straight Pride Coalition’s declarations of the superiority of “whiteness/caucasian.”

“I don’t think we need to give a permit for anything that when you go to the page it talks about whiteness, it talks about Western Civilization, it talks about being Caucasian,” Ah You told CBS. “That’s all hate crime stuff to me, that’s not okay.”

According to the group’s website, the California division of the National Straight Pride Coalition supports a belief in the “inherent superiority” of heterosexuality, Western Civilization, whiteness/Caucasian, Christianity, and Nationalism. However, despite the group’s embrace of whiteness, its mission, according to its website, is to protect children and future generations of all races against the destruction of the heterosexual nuclear family. Their mission states they seek to “defend the children … and all current and future generations of all races and colors from being destroyed by the inherent malevolency/evil of the Homosexual/Sodomy Movement.”

But despite the group’s controversial views, efforts to block the event by city officials could be construed as discriminatory. After all, Modesto has hosted gay pride festivals in the past.

City spokesman Thomas Reeves claims that the city’s decision to host the event will be based in logistics.

“Permits to host any event are granted based on operational feasibility, not based on values and certainly not based on any endorsement of beliefs. So although the city does not share in the beliefs of some groups that choose to hold their events here, we may not be able to deny a permit based on an organization’s values,” Reeves said.

Boston’s Mayor Marty Walsh made a similar statement when the city approved the Straight Pride event scheduled for next month.

Unlike Modesto’s Straight Pride parade, Boston’s seems to have a lighter tone. In fact, Boston’s upcoming event seems to have started out as an effort to mock identity politics but has morphed into an opportunity to draw attention to heterophobia. Super Happy Fun America’s website focuses on advocating for inclusivity and equality, claiming that efforts to promote diversity have left the straight majority in the dust.

“Straight people are an oppressed majority,” says John Hugo, president of Super Happy Fun America. “We will fight for the right of straights everywhere to express pride in themselves without fear of judgement and hate. The day will come when straights will finally be included as equals among all of the other orientations.”

Super Happy Fun America observes that the diversity of the heterosexual community is wholly ignored by the intolerant Left.

“We encourage everyone to embrace our community’s diverse history, culture, and identity regardless of sexual orientation,” its website asserts.

The Washington Post reports that Modesto citizens have “deluged” City Hall with opinions on the event.

“We’ve been getting letters, emails, comments, and phone calls all day about it,” Ah You said.

The Modesto Progressive Democrats have spoken out against the parade and are planning a counterprotest in nearby Enslen Park if the event is approved. The group took to its Facebook page to showcase its opposition.

Along with a photo of the event’s flyer, the group posted, “Have you ever been fired from a job for being straight? Have you been banned from the USA for being Christian? No? That’s because it’s Straight pride day EVERY DAY.”

But Grundmann contends that the event has found support among members of the community. He states he heard from approximately 250 people interested in attending the parade.