Abortionist Carhart Loves His Job, Has No Problem Killing Babies

Notorious American abortionist LeRoy Carhart (shown) was recently interviewed for the BBC documentary program Panorama, and according to Britain’s Christian Institute, the late-term abortionist said he “loves his job” and has no problem killing pre-born babies.

Entitled “America’s Abortion War,” the BBC Panorama program is decidedly pro-abortion in focus, but does manage to capture Carhart’s heartless attitude toward viable babies in the womb, as well as program host Hilary Andersson’s shock and dismay at the reality of abortion when she sat in on one of the procedure’s performed by another notorious U.S. abortionist, Alabama Ob-Gyn Yashica Robinson.

Andersson interviewed Robinson, “thought to be personally responsible for more than 2,000 abortions every year in Alabama, where abortion laws are changing to better protect the unborn,” reported the Christian Institute, a vocal pro-life voice in the U.K.

Andersson was allowed to witness an abortion, one of eight abortions Robinson had on her schedule the day of the interview. The Christian Institute reported that “Andersson averted her eyes” during the BBC televised procedure, “and when it was over she left, visibly disturbed, and said: ‘Thinking about abortion academically is one thing. Watching a procedure is quite something different.’” She added that “‘it doesn’t really matter what your personal opinion is, it’s difficult to watch” the vicious reality of an abortion in progress.

Moving on to Maryland, Andersson interviewed Carhart, one of America’s most notorious — and shameless — abortionists, who confessed to enjoying his work, according to the Christian Institute. During the BBC Panorama interview, Carhart “admitted that he would be happy to perform any abortion if the mother tells him ‘it would destroy her life if she has to carry the baby.’”

When asked by Andersson, Carhart would not say how late in a pregnancy he would kill a viable pre-born baby, but when pressed by the BBC host, he cavalierly said that “to the fetus it makes no difference whether it’s born or not born,” adding that the pre-born baby “has no input in this as far as I’m concerned.”

A somewhat stunned Andersson then asked Carhart: “And you don’t have a problem with killing a baby?” To which the abortionist replied: “Absolutely not. I have no problem if it’s in the mother’s uterus.”

As reported by the Christian Institute, “Andersson noted that the abortionist of 30 years was ‘strikingly matter-of-fact about the medical procedure too.’ He described how he first administers a lethal injection to kill the baby, and then showed Andersson the forceps he uses to ‘crush it and bring it out.’”

Added the pro-life news source: “He was also sickeningly blasé when speaking about the crushing of babies’ skulls, saying: ‘Yeah but you’ve got to remember that this baby’s been dead for 48 hours. It’s not like we’re crushing a living skull.’”

