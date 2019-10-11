Friday, 11 October 2019

Islam Threatens the West, Ex-FBI Official Says

In this exclusive interview with The New American's Alex Newman, former FBI agent John Guandolo argues that Islamic extremism is not the threat — Islam itself is. Guandolo, who now runs Understanding the Threat, goes through Islamic scriptures to argue that jihad, sharia and killing of infidels are inherent to the Muslim religion. Unless and until the Western world is willing to acknowledge this, the threat will continue to grow, he said.

