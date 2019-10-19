LGBTQ Tantrum Forces Closure of UK’s First Chick-fil-A

While the non-stop efforts of the gay mafia have done nothing to stop the success and growth of Chic-fil-A in the United States, across the ocean a concerted LGBTQ tantrum has forced the closure of the popular restaurant chain’s first location in the United Kingdom.

The Chick-fil-A location opened October 10 in the UK city of Reading, west of London, with a LGBTQ mob protesting the restaurant’s presence over the company president’s past statements in support of traditional marriage and family values. The protest was organized by a homosexual group calling itself Reading Pride. A spokesman for the group complained that the UK is a “progressive” country and the U.S-based Chick-fil-A is not welcome. “What we have here is a restaurant owned by a family that has very backward beliefs that actively promote anti-LGBT charities,” said the spokesman. “To have a company with such values in our town is abhorrent to us.”

As reported by CBN News, a spokesman for another homosexual protest group, called the UK Pride Organisers Network, went as far as to suggest that Parliament should investigate how Chick-fil-A was allowed to open a restaurant in the UK in the first place. “Parliament should be questioning businesses like this that work against the values of our amazing country,” said the group spokesman.

Officials with the Oracle, the Reading mall housing the new Chick-fil-A, quickly caved in to the gay mob, announcing that they would not renew the restaurant’s lease beyond its first six months, forcing the restaurant out of the location. “We have decided on this occasion that the right thing to do is to only allow Chick-fil-A to trade with us for the initial six-month pilot period, and not to extend the lease any further,” Oracle managers said in a statement, adding ironically that they seek to “offer an inclusive space where everyone is welcome.”

Writing in Faithwire.com, Christian columnist Will Maule observed that the Oracle management “clearly brushed past the fact that Chick-fil-A has some of the most generous employment opportunities available in catering, including scholarships and management schemes, and retains a staff that is world-renowned for going above and beyond in their service. The staff, by all accounts, are seen as some of the friendliest and most welcoming in the entire fast food industry. Chick-fil-A would have been good for Reading.”

The non-stop — and almost entirely ineffective — LGBTQ campaign against Chick-fil-A is based on a 2012 radio interview during which company CEO Dan Cathy said that neither he nor the chain supported same-sex “marriage.” “I think we are inviting God’s judgment on our nation when we shake our fist at Him and say, ‘We know better than you as to what constitutes a marriage,’” Cathy said at the time. He added that “we are very much supportive of ... the biblical definition of the family unit. We are a family-owned business, a family-led business, and we are married to our first wives.”

Ahead of the opening of the UK location, Chick-fil-A said through a spokesman: “We hope our guests in the U.K. will see that Chick-fil-A is a restaurant company focused on serving great food and hospitality, and does not have a social or political agenda. We are represented by more than 145,000 people from different backgrounds and beliefs, and we welcome everyone.”

The company, whose stated corporate purpose is “to glorify God by being a faithful steward of all that is entrusted to us,” is currently the third biggest restaurant chain in the United States, behind Starbucks and McDonald’s.

Photo: Coast-to-Coast/iStock Editorial/Getty Images Plus