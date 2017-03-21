Why Congress Must Vote to Audit the Fed

In this segment, The New American's Alex Newman takes on the central bank and its ridiculous secrecy. With the secretive Federal Reserve creating trillions out of thin air to send to their cronies, all while manipulating our economy and fleecing the American people, it is time for Congress to figure out exactly what is going on behind closed doors. That is why lawmakers must vote to properly Audit the Fed by supporting H.R.24 in the House and S.16 in the Senate. This is a historic opportunity. We must ensure that it is not squandered.
Click here to contact your representatives about S.16 and H.R.24"