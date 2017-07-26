Robert Kiyosaki of Rich Dad: "We're Being Lied to and Ripped Off"

On June 23 & 24, 2017, a "Red Pill" Expo was held in Bozeman, Montana by Freedom Force International.
Correspondent Alex Newman was invited to the event, and sat down with Robert Kiyosaki to talk about the economy.
More videos from the expo:
Former IRS Agent Jackson Slams Tax Slavery, Government Lies
G. Edward Griffin Discusses the Federal Reserve Manipulation of Currency
Reimagining the Broken Tax Code
Researcher and Author Discusses Alternatives to Chemotherapy and Radiation
Widow of Federally Murdered Rancher Speaks to Educate Public
Lord Monckton Unveils Commission to Investigate Murder by Feds
Canadian Journalist Talks About Challenges of Exposing the Truth
'Amendment Avenger' Talks The John Birch Society & America's Eyes Being Opened