States Working to Restore Sound Money

A growing number of American states are taking action to restore sound money, reports correspondent Alex Newman for The New American. Among the recent victories in the ongoing battle was Alabama, where a new law removed taxes on gold and silver. Before that, Texas passed a law creating a state depository for gold bullion and other precious metals to help sideline the Federal Reserve in commerce. Utah kicked off the trend in 2011, when it declared gold and silver to be legal tender in the state. With the central bank's fiat currency constantly depreciating, and the monetary system becoming increasingly unstable, Newman argues that it's time for states to take the lead in restoring honest money.
