In Asia, Trump Slams “Trade” Deals that “Surrender Sovereignty”

On his Asia trip, President Donald Trump slammed the globalist vision of multilateral pseudo-“free trade” regimes such as the Trans-Pacific Partnership that, he said, subvert national sovereignty, freedom, and self-government. No more multinational “trade” schemes that “tie our hands” or “surrender our sovereignty” will be made, the president pledged. Instead of the European Union-style transnational regimes favored by the globalist establishment — regimes with international bureaucracies and even courts beyond the reach of citizens or elected lawmakers — Trump advocated for a world of simpler, bilateral deals between two governments at a time. He also slammed the controversial World Trade Organization (WTO).

By contrast, the mass-murdering dictator ruling mainland China, Xi Jinping, who spoke immediately after Trump at an important event, painted himself as the guardian of the New World Order. He also defended “globalization” and demanded more globalism, praising multilateralism and claiming that the globalist agenda was irreversible. The establishment press — both the communist variety controlled by the Chinese dictatorship, as well as the increasingly discredited “mainstream” media in the West — were only too happy to parrot the party's propaganda line about Xi becoming the new leader of world order as the United States retreats. But as The New American has documented extensively, the globalist agenda on display, and Beijing's key role in it all, predates Trump by many years.

Throughout the trip, Trump was surrounded by establishment globalists and swamp creatures seemingly always ready to throw America under the bus. Multiple Goldman Sachs operatives and Big Business bosses connected to the establishment were there, for instance, as were multiple globalists within the Trump administration, such as former Rothschild manager and current Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross. Unsurprisingly, then, Trump did shower praise on certain globalist projects, including multilateral regimes such as the Association of South East Asian Nations (ASEAN), a sort of EU-style proto-regional government working to subvert the sovereignty and self-government of the region's independent nations. Trump also helped seal deals for numerous American businesses and Chinese regime-controlled entities.

Still, Trump offered a vocal defense of his “America First” vision, even lecturing various Asian tyrants, politely, on the importance of respect for the rule of law and individual rights. Speaking at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) forum in Danang, Vietnam, Trump articulated a vision of sovereign nation states voluntarily cooperating with each other for the benefit of everyone. But he also warned the other leaders that he would put his own nation first, and that he expected them to put their own nations first as well. “We are not going to let the United States be taken advantage of anymore,” Trump declared. “I am always going to put America first, the same way that I expect all of you in this room to put your countries first.”

The United States is still a willing and able trade partner, however, provided there are deals based on “mutual respect and mutual benefit,” Trump continued. But the multilateral “trade” regimes that have so infringed on U.S. sovereignty and prosperity for the benefit of globalism and foreign powers are a thing of the past. “I will make bilateral trade agreements with any Indo-Pacific nation that wants to be our partner and that will abide by the principles of fair and reciprocal trade,” Trump explained. “What we will no longer do is enter into large agreements that tie our hands, surrender our sovereignty, and make meaningful enforcement practically impossible.”

Indeed, as this magazine and many critics across the political spectrum have explained, the transnational “free trade” regimes, such as the Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP) that Trump withdrew the United States from upon taking office, are not truly about free trade. In fact, the idea that “free trade” requires thousands of pages of international government regulations and transnational bureaucracy is almost oxymoronic — if it was truly free, the oppressive avalanche of globalist regulations drafted by lobbyists would not exist. But more importantly, the “free trade” regimes are being used, as President Trump explained, to undermine and erode the sovereignty of nations and the right of people to govern themselves as they see fit. As it has in the European Union, that occurs via the imposition of policy and enforcement by unelected, transnational bureaucracies and kangaroo courts. Top globalists have outlined the plot on multiple occasions, referring to it as the “New World Order,” with progressive EU-style regionalization at the heart of it.

The TPP was supposed to be a major step toward that dangerous new order. The Washington Post, which has increasingly become known as a purveyor of brazenly “fake news,” even tried to concoct a story about the other 11 would-be TPP member governments going ahead without the United States. The other governments and dictatorships involved in the scheme did indeed move forward on a new version of the TPP, known as the “Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for the Trans-Pacific Partnership.” But despite the fake news spread by the Post, serious commentators recognized the reality. “It is a shadow of its former self after barely surviving an almost farcical series of setbacks at the APEC Summit in Vietnam,” wrote New Zealand columnist Ric Stevens. “Its future is still uncertain.”

Speaking to Asian leaders, Trump gave a passionate defense of freedom and independence in the face of these efforts. “In America, like every nation that has won and defended its sovereignty, we understand that we have nothing so precious as our birthright, our treasured independence, and our freedom,” he explained. “That knowledge has guided us throughout American history. It has inspired us to sacrifice and innovate. And it is why today, hundreds of years after our victory in the American Revolution, we still remember the words of an American founder and our second President of the United States, John Adams. As an old man, just before his death, this great patriot was asked to offer his thoughts on the 50th anniversary of glorious American freedom. He replied with the words: independence forever.”

While vowing to protect America's sovereignty, Trump also made clear that he was not interested in infringing on the sovereignty of other nations. “We will respect your independence and your sovereignty. We want you to be strong, prosperous, and self-reliant, rooted in your history, and branching out toward the future,” he said, painting a vision of a world blessed with “strong, sovereign, and independent nations thriving in peace and commerce” with each other. “So, for family, for country, for freedom, for history, and for the glory of God, protect your home, defend your home, and love your home today and for all time.”

Trump also took aim at one of the globalist establishment's key tools for promoting economic globalism: the World Trade Organization. “Organizations like the WTO can only function properly when all members follow the rules and respect the sovereign rights of every member,” said Trump, who has threatened to withdraw, noting that other governments had sought to use the international system and government-owned “enterprises” to undermine America and the free enterprise system. “We adhered to WTO principles on protecting intellectual property and ensuring fair and equal market access. They engaged in product dumping, subsidized goods, currency manipulation, and predatory industrial policies. They ignored the rules to gain advantage over those who followed the rules, causing enormous distortions in commerce and threatening the foundations of international trade itself.” Trump absolved Communist Chinese negotiators of blame for ripping off America, saying that was their job, and putting the responsibility on previous U.S. administrations for going along with the farce.

Throughout the trip through Asia, Trump also doubled down on the forceful defense of sovereignty and his pro-America rhetoric that won him the election. However, his hard line on the serious threat posed by the mass-murdering Communist Chinese dictatorship appears to have softened somewhat amid the demands of the swamp creatures in his delegation. According to the Commerce Department, there were 37 major deals worth some $250 billion signed between U.S. companies and Communist Chinese “companies,” most of which are owned or controlled by the murderous Communist Party or its tentacles and could be considered agents of a hostile foreign power. Unsurprisingly, Goldman Sachs, the infamous “vampire squid,” was among the big winners, aside from the regime in Beijing, of course.

In contrast to Trump's remarks, China's murderous tyrant Xi Jinping, the successor to the most murderous tyrant to have ever plagued humanity, Chairman Mao Zedong, advocated the same globalist vision of multilateralism pushed by the globalist establishment in Washington, D.C., London, Paris, New York, Berlin, and other Western capitals. “We are seeing profound changes in economic globalization,” the Chinese dictator was quoted as saying in his speech at the APEC summit, described as his first speech to a major multinational forum since “consolidating executive power” last month at the Chinese Communist Party's Politburo meeting. “We should uphold multilateralism, pursue shared growth through consultations and forge closer partnerships, forge closer partnerships, and build a community with a shared future for mankind.”

The tyrant's defense of globalism, as part of a broader pro-globalism narrative pushed by the media, was as fervent as Trump's defense of freedom and independence. “The concept of globalization should pay more attention to openness and tolerance, while the direction should focus on balance,” Xi declared at the summit. The Communist regime ruling China will “continue to build an open economy and work hard to achieve mutual benefits,” he claimed with a straight face, as if “socialism with Chinese characteristics” could be described as “open” by any serious person aside from billionaire globalist George Soros, who has said Beijing should “own the New World Order,” and his radical “Open Society” Foundations. “Opening up will bring progress and those who close down will inevitably lag behind.”

Trump's defense of freedom and independence was a welcome breath of fresh air after so many years of globalist U.S. presidents actively pushing globalism — or the “New World Order,” as George H.W. Bush and Bill Clinton, among others, put it in televised speeches. But even if Trump is as genuine as can be, simply having a pro-America president for four or eight years will not stop the globalist agenda or the planned erosion of U.S. sovereignty and liberty. Congress needs to be brought onboard, too. And for that to happen, Americans who value their nation and their freedom must get involved.

Photo: AP Images

Alex Newman is a correspondent for The New American, covering economics, education, politics, and more. He can be reached at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.. Follow him on Twitter @ALEXNEWMAN_JOU or on Facebook.

