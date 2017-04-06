Globalists Pushing Cashless Society to Abolish Privacy

In this video, The New American's foreign correspondent Alex Newman explains why governments, the United Nations, megabanks, and globalists are all waging a war on cash. Their goal is to create what they themselves call a "cashless society." And this nightmare, which will end your privacy, is being bankrolled with your tax dollars. More than a few Christian scholars have wondered whether Revelation and the prophecies about not being able to buy or sell without the "mark" are coming to pass. Privacy advocates, meanwhile, are sounding the alarm about the end of financial privacy, and its implications. In short, this "cashless society" may be the dream of globalists, governments, and megabanks, but it will be a nightmare for the rest of us.
