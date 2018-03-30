Communist Dictatorship Urges U.S. to Join TPP “Trade” Regime

The mass-murdering communist dictatorship enslaving Vietnam is urging the U.S. government to join the controversial Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP), a pseudo-free trade regime that was set to ensnare a dozen nations around the Pacific rim under a single regional governance structure beyond the reach of voters. Blocked by President Donald Trump early in his presidency to fulfill one of his key campaign pledges, the TPP morphed into the nearly identical “free-trade” scheme known as the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) signed by the remaining nations on March 8. But now, the effort to shackle America to the sovereignty-stealing “trade” regime is making a comeback, with senior U.S. officials and Trump making noises about potentially joining. And the murderous communist leaders of Vietnam, who just got a new round of U.S. military aid in the omnibus, could not be happier.

Speaking to reporters with Nikkei and the Financial Times in Hanoi, Vietnamese “Prime Minister” Nguyen Xuan Phuc (shown) said he wanted to expand a renewed version of TPP to include the United States and unspecified “other countries.” The supposed goal, claimed the senior Communist Party Politburo member, is to “fight the rising tide of protectionism” and “drive global economic growth.” Last year, Phuc even claimed, absurdly, that he wanted Trump to join the scheme to help “secure” America's “own interests.” Even without the U.S. government being shackled to the regime, “the CPTPP will still be going forward and will still bring benefits to all member economies,” claimed the communist leader, whose regime brutally oppresses dissidents and savagely persecutes Christians. But considering recent comments by Trump and other U.S. officials, there is renewed hope within the dictatorship that America will be brought to heel.

Of course, the United States is the big prize here. And the Obama administration was more than willing to surrender U.S. sovereignty to the TPP under the guise of “free trade.” But after campaigning hard against it, President Trump followed through on his campaign pledge to withdraw from TPP. Globalists in both parties were furious. Swamp creature Richard Haass, president of the world government-promoting establishment outfit known as the Council on Foreign Relations, lambasted the move, as did globalist neoconservative Senator John McCain (R-Ariz). But at the grassroots level, conservatives and liberals — and even labor unions — were delighted with Trump's decision. It was a major blow to globalism and the agenda for what top globalists in both parties often tout as the “New World Order.”

Without the United States, the other governments involved — including a number of totalitarian regimes and dictatorships — moved forward on the scheme anyway, removing a handful of minor provisions. Among the participants ensnared in the revised TPP, known as CPTPP, are the regimes ruling Brunei, Malaysia, Singapore, and Vietnam. Also involved are the governments of Australia, Canada, Chile, Japan, Mexico, New Zealand and Peru. Among the concerns surrounding the TPP that caused outrage in the United States and around the world: the treaty's establishment of transnational kangaroo courts purporting to allow foreign corporations and even state-owned enterprises (such as the Communist “companies” in Vietnam) to sue American taxpayers. The agreement also established an unelected, unaccountable governing regime that could change the scheme later on, without congressional approval.

“This new structure is known as the Trans-Pacific Partnership Commission — a Pacific Union — which meets, appoints unelected bureaucrats, adopts rules, and changes the agreement after adoption,” warned then-Senator Jeff Sessions (R-Ala.), who went on to become attorney general in the Trump administration, comparing the scheme to the sovereignty-shredding European Union. “The 5,554-page accord, disguised as a simple trade agreement, commits the American people to an international commission with the power to act around Congress. It allows 12 nations [governments], some with less than 1 percent of the GDP of the United States, an equal vote in the TPP Commission.” Even the murderous communist Vietnamese regime gets a vote equal to America's government.

The threat to self-government and America's independence was among the most troubling elements, Sessions warned. “Actions by this commission separate the American people from the policy decisions that affect their lives,” he said, warning of the threat to representative government and accountability by the supranational government created under TPP. “Americans know these agreements have allowed trade practices that unfairly close manufacturing plants, costing millions of high paying jobs. Our people are hurting. We cannot afford to lose a single job because of a bad trade deal.” Blasting “Obama's globalist agenda,” Sessions said radical schemes such as the TPP were the reason voters “are in rebellion, at home and in Europe.” Trump apparently got the message, campaigning hard against the TPP and other globalist schemes before withdrawing America. He even referred to TPP as “a rape of our country.”

Speaking in November during his trip across Asia, Trump articulated perfectly the primary concern so many Americans have about these multilateral “free-trade” regimes. “I will make bilateral trade agreements with any Indo-Pacific nation that wants to be our partner and that will abide by the principles of fair and reciprocal trade,” Trump explained, adding that America must forever protect its national sovereignty and hard-won independence. “What we will no longer do is enter into large agreements that tie our hands, surrender our sovereignty, and make meaningful enforcement practically impossible.” Echoing his campaign slogan that endeared him to everyday Americans while making toadies of the globalist establishment foam at the mouth, he vowed to put America First and urged other leaders to put their own nations first as well. But the globalist establishment refuses to give up.

And now, even Trump and his top lieutenants are waffling on the TPP. Speaking on the sidelines of the globalist World Economic Forum in Davos this January, Trump indicated that his opposition to the pseudo-free trade regimes was softening. “I would do TPP if we were able to make a substantially better deal,” he said, contradicting his previous statements and his campaign pledges. “The deal was terrible; the way it was structured was terrible.” He did not specify what sort of “better deal” he would like to see, or how it would be structured, but globalists were giddy over the remarks. By contrast, it was a shock to many Trump loyalists that their “America First” president was seemingly backing down. The comments came just two months before Trump signed a “ridiculous,” in his words, “omnibus” bill that adds another $1 trillion to the debt and sends tens of millions of dollars in military and other aid to the murderous Vietnamese regime. Now, he is seeking Trade Promotion Authority, which would facilitate more entangling alliances and “free trade” schemes.

The month after President Trump's comments suggesting a flip flop on TPP, U.S. Treasury Secretary and Skull and Bones secret society member Steven Mnuchin said negotiations were already underway. “I’ve met with several of my counter-parties and other people, and we’ve begun to have very high-level conversations about TPP,” the ex-Goldman Sachs executive said at a crony capitalist summit hosted by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce. Mnuchin, one of many high-ranking globalist swamp creatures in the Trump administration, said the U.S. government joining a renegotiated TPP was “on the table” once again. And in early March, various media outlets reported that U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer, a member of the globalist CFR swamp, was working with other TPP governments to develop more “free trade” schemes.

While it is not surprising that the regime in Vietnam would seek to trap America in TPP, especially considering that studies showed the communist tyrants had the most to gain economically, there are other motivations in play as well. For one, the TPP would allow the brutal regime's “companies,” essentially government agencies that use slave labor to produce cheap goods, to ship products to the United States with far less restrictions and virtually no tariffs. That would put more than a few Americans businesses under, while shipping American jobs to Vietnam where slave labor could manufacture goods for a fraction of the cost.

But even if the TPP scheme was not rigged to further undermine U.S. sovereignty and economic might, it should not be surprising that a murderous communist dictatorship would support “free trade.” Karl Marx himself, in an 1848 speech, advocated free trade because it would destroy nations and national identities. “But, in general, the protective system of our day is conservative, while the free trade system is destructive,” he said. “It breaks up old nationalities and pushes the antagonism of the proletariat and the bourgeoisie to the extreme point. In a word, the free trade system hastens the social revolution. It is in this revolutionary sense alone, gentlemen, that I vote in favor of free trade.”

A number of “progressive” voices in the United States that opposed TPP are waiting to support a new and “improved” version that further crushes self-government under the guise of international “protection” for the “environment” and “labor.” And with Trump waffling, and communists and globalists doing all they can to get America ensnared in the scheme, it will be up to the conservative grassroots to ensure that America maintains its independence by refusing to join TPP.

One of the key arguments being used to dupe conservatives is the claim that the TPP will help the United States in the geopolitical and economic struggle against the mass-murdering Communist Chinese regime — a staunch ally of the tyrants in Vietnam, despite some minor public disputes, and a fervent advocate of a "New World Order." That idea is nonsense. In fact, top U.S. officials, including then-Secretary of State John Kerry, openly called for Beijing and Moscow to join TPP as well.

Rather than a bulwark against the globalist-backed regime in China, the TPP is another step in the subversion of sovereignty via regionalization on the road to what globalists call a “New World Order.” It must be opposed.

Photo of Vietnamese “Prime Minister” Nguyen Xuan Phuc: AP Images

Alex Newman is a correspondent for The New American, covering economics, education, politics, and more. He can be reached at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.. Follow him on Twitter @ALEXNEWMAN_JOU or on Facebook.

Related articles:

In Asia, Trump Slams “Trade” Deals that “Surrender Sovereignty”

In Blow to Globalism, Trump Withdraws From TPP “Trade” Regime

Mnuchin Says Trump Might Do TPP After All

Millions of $ for Communist Vietnam’s Dictatorship in Shameful $1.3 Trillion Budget Debacle

Secretary John Kerry Invites Russia and China into TPP

With TPP Signed, Opposition Explodes Across Political Spectrum

TPP: Reams of Regulations

TPP Imposes EU-Style “Commission” on America (Video)

Obama-GOP “Trade” Scheme Includes “Unrestricted Immigration”

Leaked Obama “Trade” Pact Exposes Assault on Self-government

Leak of Secret Trade Doc Reveals Sovereignty-destroying Courts

Trans-Pacific Partnership To Facilitate U.S.-China Merger

Trans-Pacific Partnership (NAFTA on Steroids) Threatens Sovereignty

The “Free Trade” Agenda Threatens Our Rights

TPP's State-owned Enterprises: Unleashing the Big Foreign Gorillas on Mom & Pop