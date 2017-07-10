EU Refugee Flood — Globalists Double Down, Push More

The European Union’s previous migrant-refugee tsunamis have already left the region awash in crises: terror attacks, crime waves, riots, Islamification, skyrocketing welfare costs, unemployment, social turmoil, and Muslim no-go zones. But the globalists responsible for these disasters are not satisfied; they are pushing to bring millions more Muslim migrants to the EU. It’s “Damn the torpedoes — and the public outcry — full speed ahead!”

On June 28-30, the Global Forum on Migration and Development (GFMD) held its 10th annual summit, with this year’s overarching theme being “Towards a Global Social Contract on Migration and Development.” The summit, held in Berlin, was aimed at solidifying support for the “New York Declaration for Refugees and Migrants,” which emerged from the Summit for Refugees and Migrants hosted by the United Nations General Assembly last September 19 and the Leaders Summit on the Global Refugee Crisis hosted by President Obama the following day. Those two events and the recent GFMD Summit in Berlin are part of an extensive orchestrated effort to achieve a Global Compact for Migration in 2018.

The New York Declaration adopted by the UN General Assembly is heavy on penalizing as hate criminals all who might have the temerity to challenge the UN plans for mass migration. “We strongly condemn acts and manifestations of racism, racial discrimination, xenophobia and related intolerance against refugees and migrants,” the document declares. And, it continues, “We deplore all manifestations of xenophobia, racial discrimination and intolerance. We will take a range of steps to counter such attitudes and behaviour, in particular with regard to hate crimes, hate speech and racial violence. We welcome the global campaign proposed by the Secretary-General to counter xenophobia and we will implement it in cooperation with the United Nations and all relevant stakeholders.”

And who will those “relevant stakeholders” be that will help the UN implement its global campaign against xenophobia? Well, besides the obvious groups here in the United States that are already splattering the “xenophobe” and “racist” charge on all who question the plans for massive influxes of migrants and refugees — the ACLU, Southern Poverty Law Center, Council on American-Islamic Relations, etc. — there are the vicious “Antifa” storm troopers who have been rioting, burning cities, and violently, physically attacking all those they accuse of being “intolerant” for opposing the migrant invasion. Sitting above these “stakeholders” are groups such as the GFMD, the International Organization for Migration, the Global Migration Group, the International Migration Initiative, the Columbia Global Policy Initiative, and others. These organ­izations combine public and private funding, along with muscle from national governments and UN agencies.

The International Organization for Migration notes on its website, for instance, that “the GFMD’s strong link with the United Nations is maintained through the Special Representative of the [UN] Secretary General on International Migration and Development (SRSG), Mr. Peter Sutherland.”

Sutherland, readers may remember, is a key one-worlder who has been at the center of the UN scheme to de-Christianize and Islamize Europe. He is a former chairman of Goldman Sachs, former European chairman of the Trilateral Commission, and a former member of the ultra-secretive Bilderberg Group Steering Committee.

“I will ask the governments to cooperate, to recognize that sovereignty is an illusion — that sovereignty is an absolute illusion that has to be put behind us,” Sutherland said in an October 8, 2015 interview. He continued: “The days of hiding behind borders and fences are long gone. We have to work together and cooperate together to make a better world.”

Yes, the “better world” envisioned by Peter Sutherland and his ilk is one in which all vestiges of national and local independence, and all checks and balances on centralized force, are swept away. Sutherland, naturally, is a boon companion of George Soros, Henry Kissinger, (the late) David Rockefeller, and the rest of the uber-globalists who are so keen on battering down national borders and fomenting chaos (political, social, economic, moral, and spiritual) as a means to attaining their New World Order.

Sutherland and the Global Forum on Migration and Development are being mightily aided in this latest push for national suicide by the usual euthanasia experts from the European Council on Foreign Relations and the German Institute for International and Security Affairs (Stiftung Wissenschaft und Politik, in German), both of which are affiliates of the U.S. Council on Foreign Relations and the British Royal Institute of International Affairs, the two main organizations pushing for world government since the early part of the last century. This will be a key battlefield in the months ahead.