North Korea: Globalist Pawn?

Although the mass-murdering dictatorship in North Korea is portrayed as a “rogue” state all alone in the world, the reality is that tyrant Kim Jong-un has powerful friends and support from around the globe. The communist regime is so technologically and economically backward that the country constantly experiences electrical power outages, and the population is half-starved. Yet this same regime is so technologically and militarily advanced that it has been able to launch an ICBM and supposedly threaten the most powerful nation on Earth with impunity.

How can this be, even taking into account that North Korea concentrates resources in its military sector? Obviously, Americans are not getting the full story. In fact, the portrayal of North Korea’s savage tyrant as an isolated pariah with no allies is not just seriously flawed, it is completely inaccurate.

Far from being “alone,” the communist regime in North Korea has had friends in very high places from the beginning, and still does today. First and foremost, the regime is a puppet and close ally of the powerful communist dictatorship enslaving mainland China’s 1.3 billion people — a regime that is increasingly projecting its power globally. Adding insult to injury, the United Nations continues to shower aid on the regime in Pyongyang, often at U.S. taxpayer expense, even in acquiring sensitive military technology, all in spite of UN and U.S. government sanctions. The enemy, then, is us — or at least the globalist swamp pretending to speak for us.

A Communist Tool: China and Other Friends of Kim

Pyongyang’s most important ally, by far, is the communist dictatorship enslaving mainland China. Consider, first, the fact that Beijing continues to ship billions of dollars’ worth of goods to North Korea each year, providing most of its energy and consumption goods. All of that is in exchange for minerals, slave labor, coal, seafood, and raw materials. Operating through subsidiaries based in China, the North Korean regime also earns hard cash to prop itself up. In addition, it uses its front companies in China to access the global financial system. And it uses these “firms” to procure the technology and other needed components for weapons systems and the even the nuclear bombs that Kim is so fond of testing and that the establishment is so fond of hyperventilating about.

Beijing and the UN are fully aware of North Korea’s front companies in China, as is documented in UN reports and even in the globalist-minded establishment media outlets. Indeed, Beijing flagrantly violates the same UN sanctions on North Korea that it ostensibly claims to support as a member of the UN Security Council and has even voted for in the past.

The extremely close links between the communist dictatorships enslaving North Korea and mainland China are hardly secret. Even top officials boast about the ties in public. “The PRC [People’s Republic of China] and DPRK [the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea] are … in the relations of lips and teeth and the peoples and armies of the two countries have a blood-tied traditional relationship,” bragged General Xiong Guangkai, a top Chinese military and intelligence official with broad and flagrant ties to the regime in North Korea, in 1999.

Before his retirement, Xiong was a regular visitor to Pyongyang, with numerous military and intelligence analysts suggesting that he was a key conduit for the flow of military know-how and technology from Beijing — almost all of it stolen from the West — to the supposedly rogue North Korean regime. In the infamous “Chinagate” scandal, the Clinton presidency was caught funneling sensitive U.S. military secrets to Beijing, some of which no doubt ended up in Pyongyang, in exchange for illegal campaign contributions from the Chinese. “I see the White House is like a subway,” said Johnny Chung, one of the key players involved in the scheme, about Bill Clinton’s presidency. “You have to put in coins to open the gates.”

Some top military officials were unequivocal in speaking out against Clinton and the actions he took in exchange for illegal campaign contributions. “President Clinton promised to restrain those who ordered the Tiananmen Square massacre, but he has now allowed these men whose hands are stained with the blood of martyrs of freedom into the highest reaches of our military defenses, and made available to them significant portions of our advanced military technology,” wrote former Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Admiral Thomas Moorer after the details were revealed. In addition to giving Beijing access to the technology, Clinton indirectly gave Pyongyang access.

The Kremlin, too, is a known backer of the Kim dictatorship, and has been since Stalin worked with Western globalists, communists, traitors, and dupes to enslave half of the Korean peninsula. But despite the ostensible collapse of the Soviet Union — something KGB defectors such as Anatoliy Golitsyn have blasted as a ruse — Moscow continues to support its ally in Pyongyang. “The FSB [re-branded KGB] is the protector of North Korean activity in Russia, the leader of [the] North Korean lobby,” explained Konstantin Preobrazhensky, a former lieutenant colonel in the KGB/SVR who defected to the United States in 1993. “The core of this lobby consists of Russian elite sharing Communist ideology and sympathizing with Kim Jong Il: Army generals, the Intelligence community and numerous concealed Communists in state bureaucracy.… It is the dictators’ lobby.” Indeed, earlier this year, the Russian government even vetoed a UN resolution that would have condemned North Korea’s nuclear tests.

The UN Also Aids and Abets Pyongyang

Beyond the Kremlin and Beijing, self-styled global “authorities” have also been instrumental in helping North Korea’s dictatorship. In fact, aside from Russia and China, the UN itself has been among Pyongyang’s most important enablers — and by extension, that means even American taxpayers are complicit in propping up the murderous dictatorship that today supposedly threatens world peace.

Much of the UN aid to North Korea is allegedly “humanitarian” assistance. For instance, the UN is perpetually pouring “food aid” into North Korea. But it is practically common knowledge that much of that “aid” is later traded to acquire weapons and other war material. Such trades have even been verified by the UN itself. On top of that, the UN knows full well — its own officials have highlighted the problem — that almost all of the remaining “aid” goes to the North Korean military. This allows the regime to spend its resources producing nuclear bombs and other weapons of mass destruction (WMDs), even while keeping the population dependent.

But the problems go deeper. Indeed, the UN has also played a key role in helping Pyongyang acquire WMDs — the very focus of so much of the brouhaha around North Korea. Consider, for example, that the UN Development Program (UNDP) actually helped build the Pyongyang Semiconductor Factory in the 1980s. According to both U.S. and South Korean government sources cited by the Nuclear Threat Initiative in Washington, D.C., the regime uses the plant to produce electronic components for missiles, many of which are aimed at U.S. forces and American allies.

The UNDP was also caught funneling millions of U.S. dollars in hard currency to the dictatorship, in addition to sensitive dual-use technology that multiple sources have reported could have been used in a nuclear program. The controversial UN agency even allowed North Korean regime employees to staff key positions. According to an investigation by an “External Independent Investigative Review Panel” appointed by UNDP, North Korean agents filled jobs including UNDP finance officer; program officer slots that designed and oversaw UNDP projects across North Korea; a technology officer in charge of maintaining all UNDP internal and external communications and servers; and more. Even the assistant to the head of the UNDP office, who likely had access to the chief’s documents, was a North Korean. The regime was paid in cash for providing slaves to fill those jobs, another violation of UN rules.

And when UNDP operations manager Artjon Skurtaj tried to blow the whistle on all the insanity and lawlessness surrounding the agency’s aid to the communist regime, he was, in typical UN fashion, viciously attacked and retaliated against by the UN. He was fired, demonized, humiliated, and slandered by the agency, which released disparaging (and false) remarks about him to the world without even giving him an opportunity to respond.

The UN’s World Intellectual Property Organization, or WIPO, provided aid as well: It was recently caught helping the regime prepare an international patent application for production of sodium cyanide, which is used to make the deadly nerve gas Tabun. The chemical has been on a list of banned items for North Korea since 2006. “This is a disturbing development that should be of great concern to the U.S. administration and to Congress, as well as the U.S. Representative to the U.N.,” William Newcomb, a member of the UN Panel of Experts until 2014, was quoted as saying by Fox News. Other experts noted that aid from WIPO undermines sanctions.

And the recent cyanide scandal came on the heels of the same rogue UN agency breaking U.S. law and UN sanctions by sending advanced American technology with potential military applications to the regime under the guise of helping it “file patents.” Under that scheme, exposed by whistleblowers, the UN WIPO agency was caught sending computer technology to the regime, technology the regime was banned from receiving under both U.S. federal law and UN sanctions. Members of Congress were furious, but nobody has been held accountable so far — except for the whistleblowers who exposed the scandal, who faced vicious retaliation from UN bosses.

Plenty of other UN agencies also help the North Korean regime. The UN Industrial Development Organization, one of many UN outfits run by Communist Chinese diplomats/agents, is currently helping Pyongyang to develop “businesses” that will help the regime earn money to support its savage tyranny over its victims and further build up its military capabilities. The agency, known as UNIDO, has funneled millions of dollars in “aid” to the regime, too, helping to prop it up even longer.

Many of the UN’s “humanitarian” agencies also pump aid to the regime — everything from food to fuel. All help the totalitarian Kim regime to control its victims and perpetuate its stranglehold on power, while diverting scarce domestic resources into the production of more WMDs and military schemes. And then, as Americans who follow the news know well, all of those WMD tests and military threats are used to terrorize humanity into granting more power to the UN, supposedly to “deal” with the North Korea problem. Indeed, it is a vicious cycle that will continue as long as it accomplishes its objectives.

Key Role of U.S. Government and the Establishment

In addition to China, Russia, and the UN, the U.S. government is also implicated in aiding North Korea. Aside from the fact that U.S. taxpayers are the largest financiers of the UN, U.S. agencies directly funnel American wealth to the North Korean dictatorship. Under the 1994 Agreed Framework, the U.S. government agreed to hand the regime two light-water nuclear reactors, as well as 500,000 tons of heavy fuel oil every year, in exchange for Pyongyang “freezing” its nuclear weapons program. The North Korean regime promptly nullified the deal. And yet, the U.S. government continued to send supertankers filled with oil for almost a decade, giving the dictator more resources, energy, and time to oppress his victims. According to a Heritage report from 2002, North Korea was receiving so much American loot that it was the fourth largest recipient of foreign aid (after Israel, Egypt, and Colombia).

Not surprisingly, top globalists today are calling for Trump to help make the Kim regime feel secure. “If the United States really hopes to achieve peace on the Korean Peninsula, it should stop looking for ways to stifle North Korea’s economy and undermine Kim Jong Un’s regime and start finding ways to make Pyongyang feel more secure,” wrote John Delury, associate professor of Chinese studies at Yonsei University, in Foreign Affairs, the premier mouthpiece for the establishment swamp known as the Council on Foreign Relations. Among other schemes, Delury proposed having Trump give Kim a “security guarantee,” normalizing diplomatic relations, acknowledging the murderous regime’s “sovereign right to a space program,” and sending even more tax-funded “aid” than Obama wanted to send. In exchange, North Korea could provide slave labor for Big Business via its “industrious, disciplined, and educated workforce,” Delury wrote. Seriously.

Current CFR and globalist proposals to help the mass-murdering communist regime fit a decades-long pattern. In fact, even the enslavement of North Korea under communist rule had its roots in the betrayal of liberty around the world in the wake of World War II by subversive U.S. officials — some of whom were later exposed as Soviet agents and many of whom were members of the world-government-promoting Council on Foreign Relations. Among them: CFR member and Soviet spy Alger Hiss, who became the first secretary-general of the United Nations at its founding conference in San Francisco.

Hiss was also a member of the U.S. delegation to the February 1945 Yalta conference among the “Big Three” wartime allies — U.S. President Franklin D. Roosevelt, British Prime Minister Winston Churchill, and Soviet dictator Joseph Stalin. At Yalta, Roosevelt agreed to give the Soviet regime control of various areas then occupied by the Japanese in exchange for the Soviet Union entering the war against Japan. But the Soviets, whose forces were armed with American-provided lend-lease equipment, did not do so until after the atomic bomb was dropped on Hiroshima, and a week before Japan surrendered. By being allowed to join the war right at the end, Stalin’s mass-murdering regime reaped the spoils of war without having to lift a finger.

The Japanese-controlled areas promised to Stalin included the vast region of Manchuria in northern China. The whole area was filled with Japanese weapons stockpiles and other supplies. By handing Manchuria over to Stalin, the Soviets were able to commandeer the Japanese supplies, and then use them to arm communist revolutionary Mao Tse-tung, even as U.S. officials were busy stabbing anti-communist Chinese leader Chiang Kai-shek in the back in what became key to the communist takeover of China. All the while, CFR operatives in government and the media were painting Mao as an “agrarian reformer” while Chiang, a firm U.S. ally, was painted as corrupt and was put under an embargo by U.S. authorities.

More than a few conservatives recognized what had happened. But even some honest liberals did, too. “The responsibility for the failure of our foreign policy in the Far East rests squarely with the White House and the Department of State,” a young John F. Kennedy, serving as a congressman at the time, declared in the House of Representatives on January 25, 1949. “The continued insistence that aid would not be forthcoming, unless a coalition government with the [Chinese] Communists were formed, was a crippling blow to the national government.” Five days after that, JFK added: “What our young men had saved, our diplomats and our President have frittered away.”

Another Japanese-controlled territory handed over to Soviet control after the war was North Korea, again with the approval of the U.S. government. And that, of course, set the stage for the Korean War, with the Soviet-trained North Korean army invading South Korea with assistance from the Communist Chinese military that had become a serious power thanks to the U.S. policies described above. The U.S. military joined the fray to protect South Korea. However, it fought under the auspices of the Soviet-infested UN, which passed almost all significant U.S. plans to North Korean forces. This all but ensured a communist victory in Korea (officially declared a “stalemate”), and left the North under brutal communist rule.

Indeed, General Douglas MacArthur, the American general who commanded UN forces in Korea, wrote in his book Reminiscences about the horrifying betrayal. “I was forbidden ‘hot’ pursuit of enemy planes that attacked our own. Manchuria and Siberia were sanctuaries of inviolate protection for all enemy forces and for all enemy purposes, no matter what depredations or assaults might come from there,” he wrote. “Then I was denied the right to bomb the hydroelectric plants along the Yalu. The order was broadened to include every plant in North Korea which was capable of furnishing electric power to Manchuria and Siberia. Most incomprehensible of all was the refusal to let me bomb the important supply center at Racin, which was not in Manchuria or Siberia, but many miles from the border, in northeast Korea. Racin was a depot to which the Soviet Union forwarded supplies from Vladivostok for the North Korean Army.”

This betrayal of brave American and Korean forces was well known to communist forces. In an official leaflet quoted by MacArthur in his book, Chinese General Lin Piao, who commanded the forces that helped slaughter tens of thousands of Americans, admitted it all. “I would never have made the attack and risked my men and military reputation if I had not been assured that Washington would restrain General MacArthur from taking adequate retaliatory measures against my lines of supply and communication,” the communist general was quoted as saying. Making matters worse, Washington, D.C., also rejected anti-communist Chinese leader Chiang’s offer to provide troops for the fight, with the U.S. Seventh Fleet placed in the strait between mainland Communist China and Chiang’s Republic of China on Taiwan to protect the communists from Chiang’s forces.

Communist Regimes of the World, Unite

Aside from condemning the free Chinese and the North Koreans to communist slavery, globalist-minded U.S. policymakers also played a crucial role in bringing other communist regimes to power — regimes that also continue to aid and support the tyrant in Pyongyang. The Communist Castro regime enslaving Cuba, for example, is yet another mass-murdering totalitarian government put into power by globalist forces in the United States. And not surprisingly, it has been a key booster of Pyongyang, even getting caught sending vast weapons stockpiles to North Korea in violation of UN sanctions.

As regular readers of this magazine know well, Cuba, like China, was betrayed by subversive forces in the United States linked to both the Council on Foreign Relations and the Soviet Union. The lead propagandist for Castro, for instance, was a reporter from the New York Times and a CFR member. And under the direction of multiple CFR operatives, the U.S. State Department and the U.S. government helped disarm Cuban leader Fulgencio Batista while bringing Castro to power, as documented even by the U.S. government’s own ambassador to Cuba at the time. “Without the United States, Castro would not be in power today,” said Earl Smith, the ambassador, in his 1960 testimony before the U.S. Senate Internal Security Subcommittee. He even wrote a book about it entitled The Fourth Floor: An Account of the Castro Communist Revolution.

Numerous other governments, including many that Pyongyang and Western governments helped put in power, such as Robert Mugabe’s genocidal dictatorship in Zimbabwe, also aid and abet the regime. In fact, numerous African dictatorships have long histories of good relations with North Korea. And the pro-Pyongyang Mugabe was actually selected to lead the globalist-imposed African Union (AU), which includes every national government and tyrant on the African continent. The artificial construct, aimed at obliterating national sovereignty in Africa and bringing Africans into the new global order, has been imposed on the peoples of Africa by the U.S. government, the European Union, and Pyongyang’s closest ally, Communist China. So instrumental has Beijing been in the African Union that it even paid to build the regional regime’s headquarters in Ethiopia. And not surprisingly, the AU and its member states have been key enablers of North Korea.

Other would-be regional governments are known to aid North Korea, too. The Association of Southeast Asian Nations, or ASEAN, for example, which includes multiple communist regimes, has been so blatant that it has even been asked by U.S. officials to quit enabling Pyongyang. “But it does not appear that ASEAN countries are ready to turn the screws on Pyongyang, at least not yet,” explained Kent Boydston, a research analyst at the establishment-minded Peterson Institute for International Economics. “Southeast Asia’s collective insouciance has helped Pyongyang fly mostly under the radar, fill its coffers, and keep its criminal enterprises afloat.” And that was after the Kim regime was caught, like Communist China, sending its agents abroad to murder and kidnap victims in ASEAN countries.

How Pyongyang Helps Justify a “New World Order”

Clearly, North Korea has many willing accomplices around the world, including very powerful individuals, governments, and organizations. And yet, the supposed threat the regime poses to world peace has been a key justification for propping up and empowering the very same globalists, regional governance mechanisms, and international institutions that have been aiding and abetting Kim’s totalitarian regime for decades. Indeed, even Trump — who should know better, and indicated that he did on the campaign trail — has pushed for the Communist Chinese regime and the UN to take the lead on reining in North Korea.

“The [UN Security] Council must be prepared to impose additional and stronger sanctions on North Korean nuclear and ballistic missile programs,” Trump said at a White House meeting with UN Security Council diplomats, including representatives of Pyongyang’s allies in Beijing and Moscow. Around the same time, Trump spoke with Communist Chinese dictator Xi Jinping about the North Korea issue. The White House claimed that Xi shared Trump’s sense of urgency about the alleged threat posed by North Korea’s missile and nuclear programs. And Xi apparently even “committed to strengthen coordination in achieving the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula.”

In June, Trump reiterated the view that China, the chief ally of the Kim regime, was truly interested in helping to rein it in. “While I greatly appreciate the efforts of President [dictator] Xi and China to help with North Korea, it has not worked out,” Trump wrote on Twitter, claiming that he knew “China tried!” At the same time, U.S. Secretary of Defense James Mattis and U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson were meeting with their Communist Chinese counterparts to supposedly work on the issue. And incredibly, the senior U.S. diplomat for East Asia said the Trump administration was consulting with Beijing on implementation of UN resolutions about North Korea.

There are several reasons why trusting the UN or its Security Council to “deal” with North Korea would be not just futile, but counterproductive — unless the goal was simply empowering the UN for its own sake. Two of the UN Security Council’s permanent members, Moscow and Beijing, are allies of Pyongyang. The regime ruling China, meanwhile, is and has been the North Korean dictator’s most important ally, along with the Soviet Union, both militarily and economically.

A closer look at China’s relationship with Western globalists also exposes the whole fraud. In 2009, for example, glob­alist billionaire George Soros, a close ally and financier of Obama, called for Beijing to “own” the “New World Order.” “I think you need a new world order, that China has to be part of the process of creating it and they have to buy in, they have to own it in the same way as the United States owns … the current order,” Soros said. The billionaire extremist reiterated that sentiment the next year while claiming China had a “better functioning government than the United States.”

Another globalist who helped the mass-murdering regime in China rise to its current position as a leading player in the emerging New World Order was the recently deceased David Rockefeller, a key player in the CFR, the Bilderberg network, the Trilateral Commission, and other organs of the establishment swamp. In a 1973 op-ed in the New York Times after a trip to China, Rockefeller openly celebrated the barbarous regime and its brutal handiwork.

“The social experiment in China under Chairman Mao’s leadership is one of the most important and successful in human history,” Rockefeller claimed, seemingly oblivious to the ghoulishness of his words. The Western banking magnate neglected to mention that this “social experiment” he and his Western globalist cohorts helped bring about resulted in the murder of an estimated 77 million innocent Chinese people, according to University of Hawaii democide scholar R.J. Rummel. That does not even count the millions of Korean victims.

In short, the UN and Chinese foxes are not just guarding the henhouse — they are violently devouring all the hens while spitting on the farmer even as he pretends that the foxes are helping to keep the chickens safe. Indeed, in the real world, globalists and communists are using North Korea as a pretext to empower the UN, whitewash Beijing’s murderous tyranny, and build up what they refer to as the “New World Order.” Incredibly, perhaps, globalists Richard Rhodes and Michael Shellenberger, writing in the CFR mouthpiece Foreign Affairs in May, are now even calling for Pyongyang to be allowed to have a nuclear program — a program that will, in the future, undoubtedly be used to justify ever more globalism.

The Globalists’ Puppet

The allegedly “rogue” dictator ruling North Korea is not just some lone nut “fat kid” with nuclear weapons, as he is often portrayed in the establishment press in the United States and around the world. Instead, he appears to be a tool of powerful communist and globalist forces hoping to exploit his seemingly bizarre, erratic behavior as a means of centralizing and globalizing government control, primarily through the UN. And if that is the goal, as the evidence suggests, the tactics have been incredibly successful so far — as evidenced by President Trump’s bid to put the UN and China in the driver’s seat.

In summary, the regime in North Korea is best understood as a puppet of the regime in Beijing. And the regime in Beijing — regardless of what its barbaric communist leaders may think about it — is best understood as a key tool of the globalist establishment in pursuing what is referred to as “global governance.” This all has enormous ramifications for U.S. foreign policy, and for the supposed “crisis” on the Korean peninsula.

It does not mean, of course, that Pyongyang poses no danger to America and the American people — far from it. In fact, globalist CFR member Lincoln Bloomfield wrote in a 1962 report for the U.S. State Department entitled “A World Effectively Controlled by the United Nations” that war and the threat of war were the best means of transforming national attitudes enough to make it possible to install the UN as a world government.

So, while the facts do not suggest North Korea is harmless — far from it — they do suggest that expecting to use the UN, Beijing, or both to somehow “deal” with the threat of North Korea is an absurd proposition at best. Indeed, as the evidence shows, the UN and Beijing are two of the key powers responsible for creating the North Korean threat in the first place. Instead, simply pulling the U.S. government out of the UN and defunding it, along with stopping the subsidies to Kim’s murderous regime, would do more damage to Pyongyang than anything attempted thus far. Plus, the South Koreans should be more than capable of protecting themselves, should the need ever arise.

Policymakers in Washington, D.C., should start by ending the tax-funded subsidies for the threats they purport to be so concerned about. Then, perhaps, the American people may be able to consider taking those officials seriously again.

Sidebar: Are North Korean Missiles a Real Threat to the United States?

by Alex Newman

Watching the establishment media or listening to Kim Jong-un threaten to turn mainland America into a ball of fire, it is not hard to believe that North Korea’s tin-pot dictator might be able to strike the United States tomorrow with a nuclear ICBM and cause massive loss of life. And indeed, thanks to dec­ades of assistance from the United Nations, U.S. taxpayers, and the mass-murdering Communist Chinese Party, there is a chance that the scenario could be plausible. However, at least for now, the evidence suggests Pyongyang lacks the ability to launch missiles that could strike American soil.

On July 4, the North Korean regime carried out a test that experts described as the launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM). However, much more would be required for such a missile to pose a serious threat to Americans, including a nuclear warhead small enough to be carried by a missile, as well as re-entry technology needed to make a strike successful.

According to South Korea’s National Intelligence Service, known as NIS, the North Korean regime, at present, would not even be capable of hitting Hawaii — much less the continental United States. “The NIS sees North Korea as not yet capable of re-entry technology,” said South Korean National Assembly member Lee Wan-young at a July 11 news conference. Without that technology, the regime would reportedly be incapable of hitting a specific target with its nuclear warheads.

However, despite that, some evidence does suggest that the North Korean regime may eventually be able to hit American targets. In fact, some estimates suggest that could happen in as little as a year from now. A new assessment by U.S. and East Asian intelligence officials cited by the globalist Council on Foreign Relations — for what it’s worth — suggested that the Kim regime would be able to launch a nuclear-capable ICBM as early as next year.

And more than a few analysts have pointed to the potential threat of an electromagnetic pulse (EMP) attack. In essence, such an attack would involve detonating a nuclear blast at a high altitude over the United States, probably from one of the regime’s currently orbiting satellites. Far from being the stuff of science fiction, experts such as Dr. Peter Vincent Pry, the executive director of the Task Force on National and Homeland Security, warned that Pyongyang may already be plotting such an attack — and that it could potentially kill millions by frying all electronic capabilities across a massive radius.

Under one line of reasoning, the regime would never do that, as it may well be the equivalent of national suicide once U.S. authorities responded. However, if Kim is indeed a puppet of the Communist Chinese dictatorship, which is hardly an unreasonable inference, then using Pyongyang to launch the attack could help destroy the United States while giving Beijing plausible deniability. Either way, experts say the U.S. government must be prepared.

