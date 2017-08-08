From the print edition of The New American

Correction, Please! “Fake News” Media Use Fake News to Slam Trump

A sampling of news articles:

Item: Writing in the Washington Post on July 27, former CIA Deputy Director John McLaughlin compared President Donald Trump’s exposure of the establishment media at the Boy Scout Jamboree with speeches of authoritarian leaders. Claiming Trump’s speech was “full of derision toward others, self-obsession, political spin, and incoherent rambling,” McLaughlin speculated that the Scouts were only cheering because of “the excitement of the occasion.” “Still, it evoked the sort of cheering for obvious nonsense — or worse — that we’ve witnessed in dictatorships around the world,” he continued. “The kids were being used. If my child had been there, I’d be mad as hell.”

McLaughlin, a member, along with key members of the media, of the Council on Foreign Relations globalist swamp, suggested that presidents should “reinforce the tenets of effective democracy” when speaking to youngsters. Instead, “the Scouts were subjected to Trump’s familiar rant on ‘fake news’,” he said. Like much of the press, McLaughlin seemed especially outraged at Trump’s relentless discrediting of the establishment’s propaganda organs. “Implicit in Trump’s ‘fake news’ message is that only he can be trusted to tell the truth,” the insider claimed, without acknowledging the incredible dishonesty of the national press.

Item: Under the headline “Trump’s Mistake at the Boy Scout Jamboree,” Yoni Appelbaum of The Atlantic claimed President Trump had addressed the quadrennial gathering “like a campaign rally — talking to a group devoted to service as if it valued self-interest.” The article, published on July 24, argued that Trump was ruining civility and American traditions by inappropriately speaking about his agenda and allegedly political issues even when the situation did not call for it. And the Boy Scouts event was an especially egregious example, according to Appelbaum.

“Donald Trump continued his ongoing tour of cherished American institutions on Monday night, delivering yet another jarringly partisan speech to an apolitical audience — this one, comprising tens of thousands still too young to vote,” the article said without getting much into specifics on Trump’s alleged verbal sins. “It’s the interjection of partisan politics into a space where it doesn’t belong. And every time he does it, every time he goes before some nonpartisan group and speaks to its members as if they had come to attend a campaign rally, a little more of our shared civic culture gets chipped away.”

Item: Writing in Newsweek on July 24, Cristina Silva cited a number of unknown pseudo-journalists and fringe “activists” on Twitter to build her case that Trump is basically another Hitler. “President Donald Trump brought his bombastic politics to a Boy Scouts event Monday in West Virginia, drawing cheers from the children gathered at the event and prompting comparisons between his rousing rhetoric and Nazi youth rallies from some liberal activists and journalists,” wrote Silva under the headline “Trump Boy Scout Speech Is Nazi Hitler Youth Rally, Left Says.”

To illustrate, she quoted a number of blasphemous and profanity-laced tweets from people such as “Calvin,” who describes himself as “Annoying gay Internet person,” and “Senior Politics Writer” John Haltiwanger from a website called “Elite Daily.” “As he spoke, the crowd chanted ‘U.S.A.’ and applauded, prompting some critics of the president, who has the lowest approval ratings in modern history, to compare his rhetoric to the Hitler Youth, a wing of Germany’s Nazi party,” Silva continued. “Trump, who has attracted support from white nationalist leaders in the past, has repeatedly been compared to a Nazi leader by his critics.”

Correction: Countless similar stories could be found across America. While the violent vitriol was worse than usual, the “fake news” media outrage was to be expected following Trump’s speech to the Scouts. In fact, Trump predicted it. After all, the establishment media have been outraged — and dishonest — about Trump and practically everything he has said or done since before he became president. But the real reason for the outrage was not what they claimed. Unless they exist in an alternative universe, for example, they know Trump is not Hitler, and does not resemble him in any meaningful way — certainly not more than any other U.S. president in recent memory. The manufactured outrage also does not stem from Trump’s alleged politicking in front of young Americans. In fact, if using kids as props or bringing up politics in front of children truly annoyed the press in and of itself, they would have expressed similar outrage on countless occasions throughout the previous administration.

Consider: By refusing to attend the Scouts’ Jamboree in 2010 or 2013, then-President Barack Obama was making a profoundly political statement to children. According to the New York Times, “Mr. Obama stayed away from the event over the Boy Scouts ban on gay and transgender scouts and scoutmasters.” In short, Obama snubbed the young Scouts due to their leaders’ refusal to allow homosexuals and transgenders. Just imagine the “fake news” outrage if Trump had declined to speak this year because the Scouts were now allowing homosexual men to lead the boys, or because they decided to admit cross-dressing girls who claim to be confused about their “gender.” But of course, the media’s outrage over Obama’s radical political statement to the Scouts produced not a peep of criticism from the establishment press that now pretends to be so concerned about Trump’s political statements to children.

Obama also regularly used children as political props and frequently politicized children. While signing unconstitutional executive orders on gun control, for example, Obama surrounded himself with children for photo-ops, and the press lapped it up. According to news reports, California education officials used part of a nearly $40 million taxpayer-funded grant to teach school children how to promote ObamaCare to their families. Obama also deliberately and very publicly invited some 110 homosexual couples who had somehow obtained children to participate in the 2009 White House Easter Egg Roll, part of an effort to abuse the children as propaganda props to normalize homosexuality and homosexual parenting. And in numerous speeches to children, Obama brazenly and shamelessly promoted his controversial, unconstitutional political agenda, making Trump’s alleged politicking at the Jamboree seem totally apolitical by comparison.

In an October 17, 2016, speech at Benjamin Banneker High School in Washington, D.C., for instance, Obama did virtually nothing but promote his extreme agenda to children “too young to vote” — exactly what the press chastised Trump about. But Obama went much, much further than the current president. “The good news is that we’ve made real progress,” Obama told the children about his political achievements, admitting the policy changes his administration brought about were controversial. “High-quality early education is one of the best investments we can make, which is why we’ve added over 60,000 children to Head Start. We called for high-quality preschool for every four-year-old in America. And when I took office, only 38 states offered access to state-funded preschool. Today, it’s up to 46. We’re trying to get those last holdouts to do the right thing.” Obama also touted his Race to the Top scheme, which was used to bribe states into imposing the national Common Core education standards that he falsely touted in the speech as “higher, better standards.” He praised his changes to No Child Left Behind, his “My Brother’s Keeper” scheme, in addition to his broader Big Government agenda. “So one of the things that we’re trying to do is to make it easier for you to access free money for college,” Obama told the students, as if money for Obama programs grew on trees. “So we also reformed, by the way, the student loan system…. We said, well, let’s cut out the banks. Let’s give the money directly to the students.” Finally, Obama promoted his push to have the feds provide “two years of community college free for every responsible student all across the country.” “I am really proud of what we’ve accomplished,” Obama added. “That’s why, if you’re 18, by the way, you’ve got to vote to make sure that the folks who represent you actually deliver.” The press, not surprisingly, did not have a single critical comment about the brazen, hyper-partisan politicking in front of schoolchildren — essentially a bid to bribe young children into eventually voting for Big Government by offering them “free” stuff. Further illustrating the media’s hypocrisy, they say virtually nothing negative about, for example, the systematic indoctrination of children in government schools to believe in globalism, human-caused climate change, socialism, humanism, and the Democrat Party. Even when tiny schoolchildren were lined up and forced to literally sing Obama’s praises at government schools in what truly was reminiscent of what happens under authoritarian regimes, the national media was nowhere to be found. By contrast, as the items cited above illustrate, the establishment media was howling and foaming at the mouth for days after Trump’s speech, expressing unhinged rage over Trump’s pledge to defend saying “Merry Christmas,” his swipe against ObamaCare, his reference to the “swamp” in D.C., and other attacks on favored establishment institutions and agendas. While the half-dozen references to God probably did not please the far-left anti-God media either, what likely was most infuriating to the swamp and its increasingly discredited “mainstream” media were Trump’s repeated jabs at what he repeatedly ridiculed as their “fake news” and “fake polls.” In fact, that was a key theme behind the “Trump is Hitler” narrative: He attacks the fake media, therefore he hates “democracy.” But despite the false impression given by the press that Trump’s speech was all political, it seems like Trump at least intended to avoid politics altogether. “Tonight we put aside all of the policy fights in Washington, D.C. you’ve been hearing about with the fake news and all of that,” Trump said. “We’re going to put that aside. And instead we’re going to talk about success, about how all of you amazing young Scouts can achieve your dreams, what to think of, what I’ve been thinking about. You want to achieve your dreams, I said, who the hell wants to speak about politics when I’m in front of the Boy Scouts? Right?” Aside from some apparently non-scripted remarks when he looked away from his teleprompter, Trump did mostly avoid politics. The majority of his speech was actually praise for Scouts and America, and advice on how people can succeed — hard work, good values, and so on. But in the end, Trump did make a number of passing references to political issues, such as his improbable electoral victory in the face of so much hostility from the press. He also touched on the fight over Obama­Care, which Trump ridiculed as “this horrible thing” that is “really hurting us.” The crowd seemed to love the comments, joining in a roaring chant of “USA! USA! USA!” There was no partisanship in the speech, with Trump never attacking Democrats or even hostile Republicans. Instead, perhaps frustrated by the relentless attacks against his administration, the president simply took a swipe at the “swamp.” In Washington, “I see all these politicians, and I see the swamp, and it’s not a good place,” said Trump, the honorary president of the Boy Scouts of America. “In fact, today, I said we ought to change it from the word swamp to the word cesspool or perhaps to the word sewer.” In addition to the criticism of the swamp, his attacks on the “fake” press were especially stinging — and no doubt infuriating for anti-Trump activists pretending to be journalists. As if to confirm Trump’s allegations, it turns out that much of what the press characterized as “political” was actually just highlighting the media’s dishonesty. “The fake media will say, President Trump spoke — you know what is — President Trump spoke before a small crowd of Boy Scouts today,” Trump told the tens of thousands of Scouts in West Virginia. “That’s some — that is some crowd. Fake media. Fake news.” Aside from exposing the “fake news” and blasting the “swamp,” Trump showered praise on America and moral principles. “Great Boy Scouts become great, great Americans,” he said, highlighting many of the Scouts serving in his administration. “The Scouts believe in putting America first.” Trump also praised what he characterized as Scouts’ values, too. “You know, in the Boy Scouts you learn right from wrong, correct?” he said, ignoring the ongoing controversy surrounding the organization’s retreat from longtime moral principles on sexuality and truth. “In the Scout oath, you pledge on your honor to do your best and to do your duty to God and your country.... But the words duty, country and God are beautiful words. In other words, basically what you’re doing is you’re pledging to be a great American patriot.” If the press wants to regain respect, it should quit spreading “fake news” and focus on telling the truth — and especially on exposing the forces that would subvert the U.S. Constitution. Until then, Trump will undoubtedly continue to expose and ridicule them. And for that, Scouts who value truth and Americans in general should be grateful. For Americans who know the facts, the fact that the “fake media” becomes unhinged is merely evidence that Trump is doing the right thing. Photo: AP Images

