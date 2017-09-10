Racists, Nazis, & Communists

From the print edition of The New American

When the Unite the Right rally broke out into violence in Charlottesville, Virginia, on August 11 and 12, the battle lines were drawn between two groups reported as being diametrically opposed. On one side was the “white power” element of the alt-Right that has been branded (sometimes correctly) as Nazi. On the other side was the “militant” Left, which the liberal media go out of their way not to report as communists. Yet not only is that label demonstrably accurate, especially where the Antifa crowd is concerned, it is becoming clearer and more pronounced. Here’s the rub, though: Nazis (popularly portrayed as “extreme-Right”) and communists (accurately portrayed as “hard-Left”) are ideological cousins.

It is important to remember — regardless of how the media spin the facts — that “Nazi” is short for National Socialist German Workers’ Party. The word “Socialist” is the operative word in that title, just as it was in the Union of Soviet Socialist Republics. Communism and socialism both are expressions of Marxist ideology. Both groups use Marx’s Communist Manifesto as a guide — a type of “scripture” — in both forming a worldview and establishing principles to guide policy. The only real difference between communism and socialism is best illustrated in the old saying, “A communist is just a socialist in a hurry.” When — as in the years leading up to and including WWII — communism and socialism seem to be at odds, it is merely a matter of two sides disagreeing on the method of accomplishing an objective; there is no real disagreement on the objective itself, and that objective is total government — totalitarianism. Here is a simple truth the liberal media bends over backward to conceal: Both Nazis and communists occupy the left side of the political spectrum. (For a wonderful analysis of this, do a YouTube search for Overview of America by The John Birch Society’s John F. McManus.) Both Nazism and communism have been responsible for mass democides.

The United States Holocaust Memorial Museum offers a breakdown of the numbers of people killed by the Nazis, utilizing “a variety of different records, such as census reports, captured German and Axis archives, and postwar investigations, to compile these statistics,” but remarking on the “difficult task” of “calculating the numbers of individuals who were killed as the result of Nazi policies” since “there is no single wartime document created by Nazi officials that spells out how many people were killed in the Holocaust or World War II.” In his excellent book Death by Government, R.J. Rummel — who coined the word “democide” to refer to intentional murder by government — calculates that the Nazis killed an estimated 21,000,000 people. Much of this killing was racially motivated, especially where Jewish people were concerned. There is also little doubt that number would have been much higher had the defeat of Germany not cut the killing short.

Communism on the other hand — both because it is more widespread than the rule and reign of Nazism and because communists have been allowed to continue their control over life and death in the places they control long after the Nazi scourge was brought to an end — has a death toll far in excess of 100,000,000. In fact, Rummel estimates that in Communist China and the former Soviet Union, the number of those murdered by government is nearly 140,000,000. That is the equivalent of nearly half of the current population of the United States. And those numbers do not include the deaths at the hands of communists in other parts of Asia or in South America.

Photo: AP Images

In calculating the numbers of the victims of democide, Rummel wrote that he used “the civil definition of murder, where someone can be guilty of murder if they are responsible in a reckless and wanton way for the loss of life, as in incarcerating people in camps where they may soon die of malnutrition, unattended disease, and forced labor, or deporting them into wastelands where they may die rapidly from exposure and disease.” Both Nazis and communists seized control by deceit and violence. And once in control, they ruled with an iron fist. Totalitarian control — total government — carries with it the unquestionable control over life and death. It makes exactly zero difference whether the flag of the tyrant is a swastika or the hammer and sickle. Both Nazi and communist ideologies are incompatible with liberty, Christianity, Western Civilization, and basic morality. Both reject the Golden Rule, adopting instead the Iron Rule. Both should be rejected by all Americans. Embracing one — even as a means of rejecting the other — is both wrong and dangerous; it is suicide. Unfortunately, both are being embraced by subsets of Americans. And while both are repugnant, only one is widely condemned by the mainstream liberal media. That the white separatist, white supremacist, neo-Nazi, skinhead, racist element was present at the Unite the Right rally is well established. Some were carrying Nazi flags and KKK insignia and shouting racist and Nazi slogans. Having said that, the liberal media are — par for the course — manufacturing fake news when they report as if the rally were a gathering of only that element. In fact, while many groups and individuals chose to stay away because the rally was shaping up to attract the pro-Nazi element, others — either ignorant of that fact or because they believed they could attend while distancing themselves from the Nazi element — chose to attend. Many of them carried the American flag, one of the many Confederate flags, and signs and banners with slogans showing support for traditional values, such as President Trump’s “Make America Great Again” slogan. And while there were many groups at the Unite the Right rally who have no connection to Nazis, it is noteworthy that Antifa, the darling of the liberal media, is — part and parcel — a communist movement. In fact, though the Antifa movement has only recently been introduced in the United States, its genesis as a movement of the German Communist Party dates back to the 1930s in Germany, where it was known as Antifaschistische Aktion and abbreviated Antifa. The logo of Antifaschistische Aktion is decorated with a double flag design. That same logo is used by Antifa in “protests” in the United States. It is obvious — though the liberal media help Antifa hide it in plain sight — that Antifa is a deliberate and purposeful communist movement designed to disrupt and change America from within and bring about a communist government. Antifa was not there alone. Antifa’s comrade organization, the Revolutionary Communist Party, USA (RevCom), was there in force. The relationship between RevCom and Antifa is more than a little incestuous, as was the relationship between the German Communist Party and Antifaschistische Aktion in the 1930s. They only appear to be two distinct groups; in reality they share a common ideology, a common playbook, common tactics, and — in many cases — an interchangeable list of operative members. Other communist (or communist-influenced) groups were there as well, playing their part in fanning the sparks of anger and hatred into the flames of violence. In the end, the rally produced enough violence — seen in hundreds of pictures and video clips across the Internet — to shock a nation into reacting. And into taking sides. While many in media have focused on who started the violence, the real question should be, “Who cares?” Nazis (on the Left) battled communists (on the Left), and the end result is shaping up to be more government control (always wanted by the Left). The real battle, then, is not between Nazis and communists; it is between totalitarianism and liberty. And while leftist elements battle for control of America, freedom-loving, patriotic Americans are caught in the middle — just as the forces of totalitarianism intend. Photo: AP Images

