When Will They Blow Up Mount Rushmore?

From the print edition of The New American

The Taliban and Islamic state blow up ancient statues. Cambodia’s communist Khmer Rouge aimed to erase the past and start history anew with their “Year Zero.” As for our “devolutionaries,” when will they destroy Mt. Rushmore? Answer: when they have enough power.

There’s now a mad rush to tear down Confederate monuments and statues, with General Robert E. Lee, Stonewall Jackson, Jefferson Davis, and even rank-and-file Confederate soldiers being victims. This occurs despite a healthy majority of Americans — including a plurality of blacks — believing the memorials should stand. Moreover, even more widely revered American figures are now in the cross hairs, with proposals to remove monuments to Founders such as George Washington and Thomas Jefferson. After all, they share the Confederates’ unpardonable sin: having been slave owners.

The dirty little secret, however, is that this has nothing to do with slavery. It’s not just that statues of Joan of Arc and even the “Great Emancipator,” Abraham Lincoln, have also been vandalized. It’s not just that today’s not-so-great emancipators utter nary a word about the extant slavery in Africa and the Muslim world. It’s this: What of Islam’s “prophet,” Mohammed? He owned and traded slaves (not his greatest sins, either), yet we don’t hear calls to purge his name and teachings from the world. Nor will we. Some slavers are more equal than others.

In truth, until very recently, few figures in history rejected slavery. Ancient Greek philosophers Aristotle and Plato justified it. Spanish explorer Hernán Cortés imported slaves, and Christopher Columbus owned them, as did the New World natives (i.e., Aztecs, North American Indians) they encountered. The reality? Rejecting the teachings of slave owners/enablers would mean dispensing with the entire wisdom of the past (which illuminates the culture-renders’ true motivation).

Photo: Bbadgett

This article appears in the September 18, 2017, issue of The New American. To download the issue and continue reading this story, or to subscribe, click here.

Then there’s white supremacist Dylann Roof, who in 2015 murdered nine black congregants in a Charleston, South Carolina, church and whose embrace of Confederate symbols serves as a pretext for the current purge of them. Yet consider: Upwards of 90 percent of terrorism-related deaths are attributable to those claiming Islamic motivations and who generally scream “Allahu Akbar!” when working their evil. So, once again, why no corresponding calls to rid our nation of Islamic imagery and teaching? It’s the same reason why, while Western Civilization wasn’t the first to practice slavery but was likely the first to eliminate it, it gets no credit for such moral triumphs. The current cultural purge is not driven by hatred of slavery and racially motivated violence. It’s driven by hatred of Western Civilization and its foundational faith, Christianity. Their destruction is the ultimate goal; the Confederates are just the latest battlefront. And this goal has long been telegraphed in various ways. Early 20th-century communist media mogul Willi Münzenberg once reportedly said, “We will make the West so corrupt that it stinks.” A contemporary, Italian Marxist Antonio Gramsci, prescribed a “War of Position” designed to transform Western institutions. Rabble-rouser Jesse Jackson led the chant “Hey hey, ho ho, Western Civ has got to go” at Stanford University in 1987. And now a little more of it is gone with a very ill wind. This is why no national foundation stone will be left unassailed. And the guilt-by-association tactic is universally applicable. Dylann Roof sported the Confederate flag, but Klansmen once carried Old Glory. Of course, vile slavers couldn’t birth anything worthwhile, anyway, right? So every institution, the Constitution, and the Republic itself will have to go. That is, once the culture-renders have that power. It’s no different from when the French revolutionaries, the Soviets, the Khmer Rouge, and China’s Red Guards sought to erase the past. In China this became known as the “Cultural Revolution” — and, make no mistake, cultural revolution is precisely what’s occurring now. The only difference is that, since we’re not an autocracy (yet), ours proceeds in fits and starts; a Christian symbol or sentiment here, a satanic invocation introduced there, a Confederate statue today, the Father of our Nation tomorrow. Note that this is all happening under Donald Trump’s watch, proving that no president can “Make America Great Again.” For politics is downstream of culture, and the culture is shaped by entertainment, academia, and the media. Thus is it no surprise that our culture increasingly resembles the vision of Hollywood, UC Berkeley, and CNN. The reality is that making America great is up to us; we must want to preserve the culture more than the devolutionaries want to destroy it. We must realize that since they won’t accept just an inch, a foot, or even a yard, we shouldn’t give even an inch. Unless we halt this cultural revolution, we shouldn’t be surprised if one day Mt. Rushmore gets the Taliban treatment. After all, how can we tolerate having four white guys — two of them slaveholders — looking across America as if they own it? Photo: Bbadgett

Please review our Comment Policy before posting a comment Thank you for joining the discussion at The New American. We value our readers and encourage their participation, but in order to ensure a positive experience for our readership, we have a few guidelines for commenting on articles. If your post does not follow our policy, it will be deleted. No profanity, racial slurs, direct threats, or threatening language. No product advertisements. Please post comments in English. Please keep your comments on topic with the article. If you wish to comment on another subject, you may search for a relevant article and join or start a discussion there. Comments that we consider abusive, spammy, off-topic, or harassing will be removed. If our filtering system detects that you may have violated our policy, your comment will be placed in a queue for moderation. It will then be either approved or deleted. Once your comment is approved, it will then be viewable on the discussion thread. If you need to report a comment, please flag it and it will be reviewed. Thank you again for being a valued reader of The New American. © 2015 The New American. All rights reserved

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.