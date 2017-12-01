What Americans Can Do to End NAFTA

Withdrawal from NAFTA will not happen unless sufficient understanding is created among American voters to lead to a tsunami of messages to President Trump and Congress to Get US Out! of NAFTA.

As the previous four installments in this series of articles on NAFTA has shown (see here, here, here, and here), NAFTA isn’t just about jobs and trade. Instead it’s about our national sovereignty and Constitution. NAFTA’s globalist planners intend to impose an EU-style regional government on the United States, Canada, and Mexico via the NAFTA template. Their success would mean that we would no longer be able to determine the destiny of our nation, and that the Constitution and Declaration of Independence would be relegated to the junk heap of history. Therefore, since NAFTA is fundamentally flawed, the United States should not renegotiate or reform NAFTA, but instead should get out of NAFTA.

Both The New American and its parent organization, The John Birch Society (JBS), have seen through the jobs and prosperity hype surrounding NAFTA from the beginning. This is what the JBS said about the proposed NAFTA agreement in the September 1991 Bulletin of The John Birch Society:

Cleverly disguised as a “Free Trade” treaty, the North American Free Trade Agreement will be used as a steppingstone to create a sovereignty-destroying North American Community modeled after the emerging European Community. The treaty has nothing to do with bona fide free trade. The aim is to centralize the North American continent under one government using free trade as the lure, exactly the same way the EC began.

Of course, the “European Community” is now known as the “European Union.”

Just as the JBS correctly predicted in 1991, the NAFTA agreement has been used as a steppingstone to create a sovereignty-destroying North American Union (NAU) modeled after the European Union. However, the JBS has also played a leading role in slowing down the development of the NAU. The late Robert Pastor, known as the “godfather” of the NAU, acknowledged this in his last book, The North American Idea.

Time is short! NAFTA renegotiations between representatives from the United States, Canada, and Mexico began in August of this year and are expected to produce a new version of NAFTA sometime in 2018.

In order to restore our sovereignty and preserve our Constitution, President Trump and Congress must reject any new NAFTA agreement that might be negotiated, then take the appropriate actions to withdraw our nation from membership in the existing NAFTA trade bloc.

But just what are these appropriate actions for withdrawing our membership in NAFTA? According to Article 2205 of the NAFTA agreement, “A Party may withdraw from this Agreement six months after it provides written notice of withdrawal to the other Parties.” Based on this provision, it would seem that President Trump could withdraw our membership in NAFTA by himself. However, there is the NAFTA Implementation Act, which cannot be revoked without the consent of Congress. Furthermore, there is Article I, Section 8, Clause 3 of the Constitution: “Congress shall have the power … to regulate Commerce with foreign Nations.”

The bottom line is that we should proceed on the assumption that the consent of both the president and Congress will be required to withdraw from NAFTA. However, withdrawal from NAFTA will not happen unless sufficient understanding is created among American voters about NAFTA’s threat to our national sovereignty and Constitution, to lead to a tsunami of messages to President Trump and Congress to Get US Out! of NAFTA.

To learn more and then take action to help generate this tsunami of support for getting the U.S. out of NAFTA, go to the “Get US Out! of NAFTA” action project page at JBS.org/NAFTA. This page provides many articles and videos for informing others, as well as links for taking action by phoning and e-mailing the president and Congress to Get US Out! of NAFTA.