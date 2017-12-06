From the print edition of The New American

Correction, Please! Bonn Climate Poseurs: Their Real Goals Are Money and Power

A sampling of news stories:

Item: An Associated Press story carried in the Chicago Tribune on November 11 sported a headline declaring, “Defying Trump, U.S. cities and states pledge to support goals of Paris climate deal.” Like many other liberal-left media reports on the United Nations climate talks that took place November 6-17 in Bonn, Germany, the AP article focused on the “alternative” delegation of U.S. state governors, mayors, and business leaders who claimed to be the “real” representatives of the American people. “It is important for the world to know, the American government may have pulled out of the Paris agreement, but the American people are committed to its goals, and there is nothing Washington can do to stop us,” billionaire globalist and former New York City mayor Michael Bloomberg told attendees at the global climate meeting in Bonn, Germany.

Item: “Climate talks close with Trump administration on one track, world on another,” was the headline that NBC News drafted to fit the commonly adopted establishment media theme that President Trump and his supporters are totally out of step not only with the “consensus” of science, but with the entire population of the rest of the planet. “The world climate conference ended Friday much the way it began two weeks ago — with the Trump administration bolstering legacy fuels like coal and gas, separating itself from much of the world,” the NBC story reported. “California is not waiting for Trump,” Governor Jerry Brown told the conferees, according to NBC. “We are not waiting for all the deniers, we are committing ourselves to do everything possible to get on the side of nature instead of fighting it, to deal with the climate change challenge in a real way.”

Item: Similarly, the Huffington Post came up with this headline on November 14: “An Alternate Delegation Tries to Convince the World the U.S. Cares About Climate Change.” “Governors, mayors and business leaders want to prove we’re not all deniers,” its subtitle declared. Michael Bloomberg told the Bonn activists, reported HuffPo’s Daniella Cheslow, that “he had gathered support for the Paris pact from public officials and leaders who represent some 130 million Americans, and he suggested their alternate delegation is just as relevant to the climate talks as the official U.S. negotiating team.” “If Washington won’t lead, mayors, governors and civil society will,” Bloomberg said.

Item: On November 14, Democracy Now!’s Amy Goodman broadcast live from Bonn, Germany, a radio/Internet/public television show interview with Senator Sheldon Whitehouse (D-R.I.), who attended the conference as a member of the “anti-Trump revolt here in Bonn,” as Goodman put it. “The primary point that I want to make is that the Trump administration is not only isolated in the world community on this issue, but also isolated within America on this issue,” the senator claimed. “Congress has many strong voices who oppose the Trump administration. Governors, mayors, American corporations, our NGO community are all continuing ahead.”

Correction: Known officially as the 23rd Session of the Conference of the Parties (COP23) to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), the recently concluded, two-week talkathon in Bonn, Germany, was held to further negotiations on what is being called the “rule book” that will guide the “historic” Paris climate accord concluded in 2015. As is par for the course with these UN confabs, however, the drawn-out event was as much about political theater and propaganda as it was about substantive issues involved in divvying up the world’s wealth and advancing “global governance.” To be sure, there were plenty of the never-ending litanies of apocalyptic predictions. As expected, politicians and media talking heads issued dire jeremiads warning that human-generated CO2 and other greenhouse gases are fast bringing on unimaginable horrors that can only be averted by draconian global actions. UN Secretary-General António Guterres averred that global warming is “the defining threat of our time,” and said the world may have only five years to Doomsday. Patricia Espinosa, the new UNFCCC executive secretary, lamented that “the very fabric of life on Earth is under threat” from rising temperatures. “The message cannot get any clearer. We must act right here, right now,” she insisted.

Governor Jerry Brown, who along with Bloomberg leads the America’s Pledge coalition, was even more pessimistic. “It is despairing,” he said in a Rome stopover, according to Politico. “Ending the world, ending all mammalian life. This is bad stuff,” he gloomily forecast. “There’s nothing that I see out there that gives me any ground for optimism.”

Yes, the fearmongering concerning the supposed “existential threat” of anthropogenic (man-made) global warming, or AGW, continues unabated. However, despite all the usual hype and bogus claims of rising sea levels, disappearing icecaps, dying coral reefs, endangered polar bears, more virulent “extreme weather,” climate refugees, etc., there has been no genuine science-based evidence forthcoming to support the ongoing florid claims that global surface temperatures have increased beyond what can be attributed to natural variability, or that they represent any crisis that justifies wrecking our economy and granting global dictocrats absolute power over every aspect of our lives.

There have been many recent scientific reports underscoring the erroneous and fraudulent “research” that has been put forth by the AGW lobby, but the focus of our report here is not to refute the latest round of their outlandish claims. That has already been done in many previous articles in The New American. Nevertheless, we will cite two highly pertinent studies, one an admission against interest by a prestigious group of AGW alarmists, and the other by an equally distinguished group of AGW realists, or skeptics. First, the alarmists. In the “Oops, we goofed!” category, there is the mea culpa from warmist scientists at Oxford University and University College London (Professors Michael Grubb, Myles Allen, et al.) published in September in the highly regarded (by alarmists) journal Nature Geoscience. The authors admit that the predictive computer models on which all the climate fuss is based were “on the hot side,” meaning they grossly overstated the impact of emissions on global temperatures. Small island states are not in imminent danger of being inundated after all, they said. The Earth’s “carbon budget” might actually be four times larger (!) than previously thought. Their findings have been described by other alarmists as “breathtaking” and a “game changer,” although climate realists have been pointing out the same problems with these models for years. Even more serious than the Nature Geoscience bombshell is the independent study authored by Drs. James P. Wallace III, Craig D. Idso, and Joseph S. D’Aleo, released on June 27, that documents the radical (and fraudulent) “adjustments” that have been made to the three main data sets (NASA, NOAA, and Hadley CRU) to produce the frightening specter of sizzling global average surface temperatures. When these “adjustments” are corrected — surprise — global warming disappears.

Naturally, these and other similar findings were completely ignored by the 20,000 politicians, bureaucrats, lobbyists, NGO activists, and media personnel who descended on the Bonn confab. They could not afford to allow even the slightest doubts to undermine the public message of dread and crisis, lest their whole edifice of AGW fraud and deceit come tumbling down. Hence, the media narrative became lockstep: Evil Trump and his mindless Myrmidons versus humanity and the planet. “The world shrugs at Trump as global climate meeting begins in Bonn,” trumpeted the globalist Washington Post in a front-page headline. The Post then underscored this point with a quote from Paul Bledsoe, a former Clinton White House climate advisor, now lecturer at American University’s Center for Environmental Policy. “Trump is utterly isolated, and U.S. positions and negotiators will be largely ignored as a result. This has become a life-and-death issue for most countries,” Bledsoe asserted.

In this uniform media narrative, Jerry Brown, Michael Bloomberg, Paul Bledsoe, and other virtue signalers are cast as populist eco-saviors leading a citizen revolt against the Trump “establishment.” There are obvious credibility problems with this storyline, not the least of which is that Michael Bloomberg, George Soros, Tom Steyer, Henry Paulson, and the other billionaires financing the global-warming bandwagon are quintessential elitists, not populists. Ditto for the corporate/foundation backers of the movement: Goldman Sachs, Citi, JPMorganChase, Walmart, Google, Amazon, Facebook, ExxonMobil and other Big Oil heavies, the Ford Foundation, the Rockefeller Foundation, the Tides Foundation, etc. In other words, these “citizen activists” are the epitome of “the establishment” they ostensibly are revolting against.

Photo: AP Images

This article appears in the December 18, 2017, issue of The New American. To download the issue and continue reading this story, or to subscribe, click here.

The climate fearmongers have another major problem: Despite non-stop, over-the-top AGW fright-peddling for more than two decades, poll after poll shows that “the people” still put global warming/climate change dead last on their lists of priority concerns. Polls by Gallup, Associated Press, CNN, Pew, Chapman University, and the UN itself have repeatedly shown that the public places fears over global warming way down the list (usually not even in the top 10 concerns) behind worries over crime, education, immigration, terrorism, healthcare, economic collapse, and other “mundane” issues. In fact, a poll conducted last year by Vox, a leftist media website with a definite AGW-alarmist bent, found (to Vox’s dismay) that Americans are more afraid of clowns than they are of global warming. But it’s not just these stupid, insane Americans who refuse to follow the elitist-led climate panic; it seems the real people worldwide — from A-Z, Afghanistan to Zimbabwe — have more important things to worry about. The UN’s MyWorld 2017 global survey of nearly 10 million people repeated the results of its previous polls: Concern for “action taken on climate change” ranked at the very bottom (number 16 out of 16 priority issues considered). The real purpose behind the contrived media narrative at the Bonn summit is to divert public attention (especially in America, but also in all developed countries) from the fact that the real action in the UN climate hustle is aimed at extracting massive sums of wealth from the middle classes in the United States and Europe for redistribution, through UN agencies and programs, to Wall Street “carbon credit investors” and the UN’s ruling viceroys in developing countries. One of the very few journalists to hit the nail on the head concerning what the Bonn climate summit was all about is Dr. David Wojick, who wrote an analysis for the Committee for a Constructive Tomorrow entitled “Most Americans don’t know the UN climate summit is about money.” “Climate summit meetings like the UN COP, now going on in Bonn, are mostly about proposed massive wealth transfers from developed countries like America to the developing world, all in the bogus name of climate control,” Dr. Wojick observed. “But you would never know this from the US press coverage,” he noted. “News outlets in the developing countries, on the other hand, make sure that their readers know all about this get rich quick scheme. In fact they expect their readers to already know about it.” To make his point, Wojick juxtaposed the headlines and texts of two articles on the Bonn summit that appeared simultaneously, one from the New York Times, the other from the Indian Express. The Times piece focused entirely on the supposed AGW threat, what the UN Paris treaty would do about it, and how the Trump administration is trying to thwart this noble effort. The Express article, on the other hand, focused entirely on informing its Indian audience about the “finance gap” left by Trump’s announced pullout of the Paris Accord. “Developed countries have promised to raise at least $100 billion every year from 2020 to help developing countries deal with the impacts of climate change,” but now that bonanza is in jeopardy, unless the rest of the developed countries step in to take up the gap left by the American departure, the Express reports. But the $100 billion/year sum is only the tip of the AGW financial iceberg. As we have reported, Danish statistician/environmentalist Dr. Bjørn Lomborg, using the UN’s own figures, calculates that the cumulative costs of the Paris accord would be an astronomical $100 trillion by the end of the century. “Most of the US left-wing press is dedicated to hiding the financing issue, because Americans would object to it if they knew about it,” says Dr. Wojick. “The US press pretends that it is all about saving the world (from a made-up threat). But the Indians are all for it because they get the money.” Of course, we have many confirmations of this from the horse’s mouth, such as the admission by Dr. Ottmar Edenhofer, a top author/expert in the UN’s Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, who infamously remarked in a 2010 interview with German media, “But one must say clearly that we redistribute de facto the world’s wealth by climate policy…. One has to free oneself from the illusion that international climate policy is environmental policy. This has almost nothing to do with environmental policy anymore, with problems such as deforestation or the ozone hole.” Precisely. Photo: AP Images

Please review our Comment Policy before posting a comment Thank you for joining the discussion at The New American. We value our readers and encourage their participation, but in order to ensure a positive experience for our readership, we have a few guidelines for commenting on articles. If your post does not follow our policy, it will be deleted. No profanity, racial slurs, direct threats, or threatening language. No product advertisements. Please post comments in English. Please keep your comments on topic with the article. If you wish to comment on another subject, you may search for a relevant article and join or start a discussion there. Comments that we consider abusive, spammy, off-topic, or harassing will be removed. If our filtering system detects that you may have violated our policy, your comment will be placed in a queue for moderation. It will then be either approved or deleted. Once your comment is approved, it will then be viewable on the discussion thread. If you need to report a comment, please flag it and it will be reviewed. Thank you again for being a valued reader of The New American. © 2015 The New American. All rights reserved

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.