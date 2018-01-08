Deep State: Pulling Strings From Behind the Scenes

Even a mere few years ago, many Americans would have scoffed at the idea of privately organized individuals controlling the levers of government. Now most people see it.

In 1770, William Pitt famously told the U.K. House of Lords that “there is something behind the throne greater than the king himself.” Today, in the face of what appears to be a broad and highly coordinated effort to destroy President Donald Trump, Americans are waking up in huge numbers to the fact that there is a hidden “power behind the throne” in America, too. Trump himself has helped to bring about this awakening. For instance, among other concerns, candidate and later President Trump warned his followers about the “swamp,” about a “cabal” seeking “global government,” and of course, about the “Deep State” seeking to sabotage the United States and especially his America First agenda. This view is now becoming mainstream, the evidence suggests.

In fact, an ABC News/Washington Post poll from April of 2017 shows that about half of Americans now believe there is indeed a “Deep State” operating from the shadows to manipulate government policy. A third of respondents say that’s just a theory, while one in six do not know. And remember, the establishment media’s polls are typically skewed in the direction favored by the establishment, as the polls predicting a landslide victory for Hillary Clinton revealed most recently. That means it is likely that significantly more than half of Americans agree that there is a “Deep State.” Younger people and independents are even more likely to believe in the Deep State.

In the ABC/WaPo poll, the “Deep State” was defined as “military, intelligence and government officials who try to secretly manipulate government policy.” However, while at least half of Americans now recognize the existence of this Deep State, and more than a few establishment media organs have even acknowledged its existence, a deep understanding of the phenomenon is hardly widespread. That is a problem, and it must be remedied lest Americans become vulnerable to false (and noxious) conspiracy theories purporting to implicate “the Jews,” the Catholic Church, “white males,” or other groups unfairly targeted. The true nature of the Deep State must be exposed if it is to be stopped.

In this special report exposing different elements of the “Deep State,” The New American magazine plans to shine a light into the darkness of ignorance by connecting the dots. This series will expose the “intelligence community” and the bureaucratic machine, both of which now operate outside of constitutional strictures and seem determined to bring down Trump. But more importantly, the facts themselves will expose the existence of a “Deep State Behind the Deep State” — the secret societies, the semi-secret organizations that are so influential in policy, and the “moneymen” who help make it all possible.

For certain die-hard skeptics, even the idea of a “Deep State” secretly dictating policy and orchestrating events from behind a curtain of secrecy sounds implausible. But the fact that it exists, and has for generations, is easy to prove. More than a few members and supporters of this Deep State have acknowledged it.

In the modern era, these Deep State conspirators have become so bold that they literally brag about conspiring with a secret cabal against the interests of their own nations to form a one-world system. “Some even believe we are part of a secret cabal working against the best interests of the United States, characterizing my family and me as ‘internationalists’ and of conspiring with others around the world to build a more integrated global political and economic structure — one world if you will,” wrote David Rockefeller, the ultimate Deep State insider, in his own autobiography. (Emphasis added.) “If that’s the charge, I stand guilty, and I am proud of it.”

That there are conspirators, and even a hidden “power behind the throne” that exercises influence from the shadows, should not be a surprise, either. In fact, conspiracies and shadowy ruling classes have been a crucial part of history. Who could forget historical conspiracies such as the Roman conspiracy to assassinate Julius Caesar? Even America’s first president, George Washington, having read the book Proofs of a Conspiracy Against All the Religions and Governments of Europe Carried on in the Secret Meetings of Freemasons, Illuminati and Reading Societies, recognized the threat posed to his young nation and its liberties by the Illuminati, a historical secret society founded in Bavaria in 1776 that aimed to overthrow all the governments and religions of Europe. The barbarous French Revolution was its handiwork.

In the Bible, Christians and Jews have documentation of myriad conspiracies. In 2 Samuel 15:12, for example, the scriptures record a conspiracy by Absalom to overthrow King David. In Acts 23:12-13, a conspiracy to kill the Apostle Paul is recounted. And in Psalm 2:2, the Bible even says that the kings of the Earth are conspiring against the Lord and His anointed. In Ephesians 6:12, Paul’s Epistle warns the faithful of the spiritual struggle “against principalities, against powers, against the rulers of the darkness of this world, against spiritual wickedness in high places.” Clearly, while He urges His people not to fear them, the God of the Bible recognizes that conspiracies can and do exist.

Whatever one may think about Trump and his policies, there is a great deal of evidence suggesting that the 45th president is under attack by the Deep State as well. Longtime establishment loyalist Newt Gingrich hinted at it on Fox News before the election. Commenting on why Trump had the establishment in a panic, Gingrich said he is “an outsider; he’s not part of the club; he’s uncontrollable; he hasn’t been through the initiation rites; he didn’t belong to the secret society.”

That there is a Deep State behind the scenes has become clear. Now, it must be fully exposed and stopped.

This article originally appeared in The New American’s special report on the Deep State. To order the report, click here.