The followng appeared originally as an introduction to The New American’s special report on the Deep State.

Until recently, “the Deep State,” the subject of this special report from The New American, would not have been a common topic for discussion among either the talking heads on network television or everyday Americans around family dinner tables or office water coolers. But all that changed with the 2016 presidential race and the election of Donald Trump to the White House. And a subject that many Americans were once only dimly aware of, if they were aware of it at all, has become a popular topic.

But what is the Deep State? Does it even exist? How does it operate? What are its goals? Is it something to be feared? What can be done about it? The articles that follow shed much-needed light on these important questions.

In a nutshell, the Deep State is a state within a state — a shadow government that manipulates and shapes the policies of the visible government, without regard to the best interests of the country, the U.S. Constitution, the laws enacted by Congress, and the public policies of the president, who heads the executive branch. The evidence assembled in this special report shows that the Deep State does exist within the shadows of power and that it is working to submerge the United States in an emerging new world order (global governance), in contravention of President Trump’s stated policy of “America First.” The leaks from the intelligence community, which are intended to delegitimize and even topple the duly elected president, are just part of the evidence exposing the existence, machinations, and clout of the Deep State.

The first article in this special report is a brief introduction to the existence of powers behind the throne, not just in America today but in world history. This is followed by articles exposing the shadowy swamp creatures inhabiting the underbelly of the entrenched unelected bureaucracy within the U.S. government in general, and within the so-called intelligence community in particular.

But there is more to it than that — there is also the “Deep State Behind the Deep State.” As explained in our article bearing that title, the power elites manipulating the levers of political power are outside as well as inside government. One example is the establishment powerhouse known as the Council on Foreign Relations, a globalist-minded private entity.

The articles referenced above and two others, constituting almost all of this special report, were written by Alex Newman, this magazine’s foreign correspondent and a knowledgeable researcher of Deep State machinations. Completing the report is a short piece by Arthur R. Thompson, the chief executive officer of The John Birch Society, who explains that the Deep State’s powerful grip on our government (and on other aspects of American life) can be broken through the organized efforts of everyday citizens — simply by shining the light of day on it. In fact, not only can this be done, but it must be done, since the survival and restoration of our great country depends on it.

We encourage all readers to read this report, to place it in the hands of others, and (in general) to become involved.

