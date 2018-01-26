All-out War: Deep State vs. Trump

From the print edition of The New American

All-out war! That’s what Rob Reiner, the actor-director and inveterate left-wing activist, called for in a June 25, 2016 tweet that charged Candidate Donald Trump with “#Treason.” An avowed Hillary supporter, Reiner recycled Hillary’s accusations that Trump had colluded with Russia. Charging Trump with “colluding with the enemy,” Reiner (better known as “Meathead” from All in the Family) declared that “the fight to save Democracy is now an all out war.” He was not alone, of course, among the Tinsel Town glitterati calling for Trump’s head. “Comedienne” Kathy Griffin infamously served up a bloody severed head of President Trump as “performance art,” while actors in “Shakespeare in the Park” engaged in a stabbing blood-orgy, assassinated a Trump look-alike. Robert DeNiro, Johnny Depp, Madonna, Sarah Silverman, Rosie O’Donnell, George Lopez, Joss Whedon, Michael Moore, Jon Stewart, and dozens of other Hollywood denizens have publicly threatened violence, fantasized violence, and/or verbally assaulted the president with X-rated vulgarities.

But the Hollywood Left is only a fraction of the organized All-Out-War-On-Trump forces. Like the violent, masked Antifa rioters who carry banners declaring “This Is WAR!” and “Kill Trump,” the Hollywood Left savagely attacks Trump for the “America First” and “Drain the Swamp” agendas he espouses. They may be the most openly vicious, vocal, visible attackers, but they are not the most important. They are supporting actors in an unfolding drama entitled “Deep State Coup: How the Globalist Insiders Intend to Remove President Trump, By Any Means Necessary.”

If President Donald Trump is the protagonist in this real-life drama, who are the antagonists? Obviously, besides the Hollywood Left, the Democratic Party politicians, and the professional street activists funded by the Soros-Rockefeller-Ford “philanthropy” complex, there are the “mainstream” media. This country has never before witnessed such a relentless, orchestrated, vicious media campaign against a single individual as we have seen in the past year directed at President Trump. But this is not simply the “liberal media” reacting to Hillary Clinton’s loss, as some conservative critics aver. As Alex Newman details in our “Deep State” special report (January 8, 2018), the major media organs (broadcast and cable networks, newspapers, magazines, and Internet sites) are captive conduits of the organized one-worlders, represented most especially by the Council on Foreign Relations (CFR). These globalist insiders are the real antagonists pulling the strings and moving the chess pieces in the very real — and truly treasonous — coup effort to undo the 2016 election and remove President Donald Trump. As we have reported in our online articles, top CFR leaders are boasting that their fellow “Deep State” CFR members are sabotaging the Trump administration’s nationalist agenda. Yes, they actually are using the term “Deep State,” in an in-your-face taunt. A prime example of this sort of arrogant admission is a December 18, 2017 piece by CFR Senior Fellow Max Boot on the CFR’s website. Boot’s article concerns President Trump’s National Security Strategy (NSS) report, with which Boot finds fault on several points. However, in the main, “the NSS, as written, is mostly fine,” says Boot, an evaluation that undoubtedly surprised many readers. In fact, he says, “In many places it is better than fine.” How so? Well, according to Boot, the NSS is actually internationalist in perspective, and, as such, is “at odds with what the president himself believes.” Says the CFR doyen: “It might best be understood as a cri du coeur [cry of the heart] from inside the Deep State signaling to the outside world that Trumpian thinking has not entirely taken over the U.S. government, and that some influential public servants remain dedicated to the vision of U.S. global leadership enunciated after World War II.” Boot singles out for praise National Security Advisor H.R. McMaster and his assistant Nadia Schadlow, the reputed authors of the NSS. Both are CFR members. Boot continues: “They have tried to smuggle as much of their own foreign policy thinking into the NSS as possible while still paying ritual obeisance to Trump’s America First rhetoric.” Of course it is the CFR’s thinking, not merely their own, that they have smuggled into the Trump NSS. In the past, references to “Deep State” or “insider” permeation of our government have been dismissed as crazy “conspiracy theory.” Thus, Boot’s fulsome embrace of the term and praise for its subversive practitioners is no insignificant turn of events. And Boot is not the only CFR “wise man” who has remarked on the actions of fellow one-worlders in the administration who are resisting Trump from the inside. They are working full tilt, in pincer attacks from within and without, to remove the president, whether by impeachment, declaring him “unfit” under the 25th Amendment, or, as some have claimed, assassination. Photo: AP Images

