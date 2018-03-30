Climate-change Claptrap

From the print edition of The New American

The Politically Incorrect Guide to Climate Change, by Marc Morano, Washington, D.C.: Regnery Publishing, 2018, 200 pages, paperback.

He has been called “evil personified” by the left-wing blog Daily Kos. The New York Times called his website, ClimateDepot.com, “divisive and toxic.” A “wanted” poster of him, claiming he was a “climate criminal,” was displayed at the site of the 2015 UN Climate Summit in Paris. In 2009, Rolling Stone magazine listed him as one of the planet’s 17 “climate killers.” In 2012, Media Matters named him the “Climate Mis-informer of the Year.” With bona fides like that, you just know that Marc Morano is on to something. In fact, he has just written a new book, The Politically Incorrect Guide to Climate Change, and it should ruffle a few more feathers in the climate-alarmist community.

Remember the whole “the Amazon rainforest is disappearing” trope that environmentalists used to peddle? Morano is one of the main reasons we stopped hearing about that. His 2000 documentary, Amazon Rainforest: Clear Cutting the Myths, was a main reason that false narrative died. The film showed that, far from disappearing, the Amazon was one of the most intact and thriving forests in the world. It also showed that celebrities and environmental activists were not trying to assist the native population of the forest, but exploit them. So Marc Morano has some experience in exposing junk science and the political movements behind it.

In his new book, Morano exposes much of the misinformation, obfuscation, and outright lying that the climate alarmists must do in order to keep their own false narrative alive. Morano uncovers the bullying and arm-twisting that goes on behind the scenes in academia so that the global-warming/climate-change scaremongering remains in the forefront of today’s news.

Morano freely admits that he’s no scientist. His degree is in political science, which is the perfect background for the climate-change debate, since much of the debate doesn’t concern science but politics. But that’s not to say that Morano’s new book contains no scientific information. Indeed, The Politically Incorrect Guide to Climate Change is chock-full of science.

Detailing a plethora of climate-related scares dating back 200 years, Morano points out that climate scientists have been warning us of apocalypse for a long time. Those frightening predictions have just as often included global cooling as global warming. Perhaps that is why the climate-alarmist community has now settled on the more ubiquitous moniker of “climate change,” rather than global warming or global cooling.

Morano points out that even in the Victorian era there were skeptics, such as one editorial writer for the Brisbane Courier: “The 1871 editorial writer even foreshadowed how the promoters of the climate change panic would not allow actual observational evidence to sway their claims: ‘Much observation, which ought to correct a tendency to exaggerate, seems in some minds to have rather a tendency to increase it.’” More recently, Morano details how the global-cooling scare of the 1970s slowly and deliberately morphed into the global-warming scare in 1980s. There are several examples of scientists who were once certain of global cooling transforming into disciples of global warming, such as Obama science advisor John Holdren. When we’re told that there is scientific consensus on the subject of global warming, we should take that claim with a grain of salt. Morano deconstructs the “97-percent consensus” assertion from several angles and shows it to be a complete fabrication. One source for the 97-percent number is Australian researcher John Cook, who analyzed nearly 12,000 research papers on climate change between 1991 and 2011 in coming up with the overblown consensus figure. However, a closer look at the abstracts of the 11,944 peer-reviewed papers cited in Cook’s 97-percent figure shows that 66.4 percent of the studies expressed no opinion, whatsoever, on anthropogenic global warming. Just where Cook came up with the 97-percent number, no one really knows. Morano also goes to bat for that much-vilified trace atmospheric gas carbon dioxide. CO2 makes up a whopping 0.04 percent of our atmosphere, and of that tiny fraction, man is responsible for only 3.5 percent of all CO2 emitted each year. That the very air we exhale has been turned into a pollutant says much about the agenda of the climate alarmists. Once we stop burning fossil fuels and find that CO2 is still rising, owing primarily to off-gassing from oceans as they continue to warm folowing the last Ice Age, what would the next step be? Fewer people, perhaps? And Morano has some heavyweight scientists in his corner in the defense of carbon dioxide. Among them is the successor to Albert Einstein, Princeton’s Freeman Dyson, who said, “I like carbon dioxide, it’s very good for plants. It’s good for the vegetation, the farms, essentially carbon dioxide is vital for food production, vital for wildlife.” Carbon dioxide is simply not a pollutant. Climate alarmists such as Al Gore have been busy telling us that polar ice is melting. In 2014, Gore said, “The West Antarctic Peninsula is warming about four times faster than the global average.” Gore was right but, as usual, incomplete in his proclamation that the western peninsula ice is melting. He conveniently leaves out the fact that the western shelf contains less than 10 percent of the Antarctic ice. The East Antarctic ice sheet shows either no change or a small amount of cooling. The world’s leading carbon-credit salesman also leaves out the 91 volcanoes located beneath the western peninsula. Geothermal heat from volcanoes has a tendency to melt ice. Morano does a complete takedown of Michael Mann’s infamous “hockey stick” graph. He shows how the claims of “hottest year ever” every few years are nothing but data-manipulating sleight-of-hand. He dismantles the very idea of climate modeling as evidence for global warming. He details the Climategate scandal and the reasons why it was a big deal and how it discredited Michael Mann and other data-fudging scientists. Morano also shows exactly how and why the term global warming transformed into climate change. Interspersed throughout Morano’s narrative are highlighted sections, which contain sometimes humorous and always maddening tidbits exposing the hypocrisy and obfuscation of climate alarmists. In addition, Did you know? sections, which give more interesting morsels of information, are distributed throughout the book. There are too many scientists who dissent from the global-warming “consensus” quoted in the book to name them all. But a partial listing of those scientists includes Dr. Judith Curry, the former chair of Georgia Tech’s School of Earth and Atmospheric Sciences; Dr. William Happer, Princeton professor emeritus of physics; Dr. Roy Spencer, a meteorologist and principal research scientist at the University of Alabama-Huntsville; Dr. Richard Lind­zen, former professor of meteorology at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology; and geologist Robert Giegengack, the former chair of the Department of Earth and Environmental Science at the University of Pennsylvania. Although the book is set up in an almost textbook-like way, it definitely does not read like a textbook. Morano’s prose is accessible to the layman while giving a great deal of detailed scientific information. The Politically Incorrect Guide to Climate Change is a potent arrow in the quiver of anyone who is tired of being lectured to by Al Gore and Leonardo DiCaprio and their misinformed minions. This book is definitely worth a read, especially if you want the real story on climate change.

