James Comey, Deep-state Operative

Long before it hit the market, it was a sure thing that James Comey’s “tell all” book, A Higher Loyalty: Truth, Lies, and Leadership, was going to be a major thrust in the Deep State’s multi-pronged attack to unseat President Donald Trump and overthrow the results of the November 2016 election. For more than a year, the former FBI director has been built up in the establishment media as a paragon of virtue heroically standing in opposition to a lawless, rampaging White House bully. When President Trump fired him, and rightly so, Comey was quickly rewarded with a $2 million book deal, unprecedented for a former FBI director, or anyone else of that stature in the federal government. Moreover, he has become a media celebrity and, according to the All-American Speakers Bureau, he can be booked to speak to your gathering for a mere $100,000-$200,000. So, Comey can now rake in more in a single speech than he did in a whole year at his top FBI salary ($185,000). And now that he’s on a continuous-run circuit of Big Media interviews, his speaker fees can only go up, perhaps even to the Hillary Clinton level ($325,000).

In his interviews and in his book, Comey strikes the same oily, sanctimonious pose that we witnessed while he was still heading the FBI, a phony piety belied by indisputable facts showing him to be a lying, leaking, servile self-promoter. If he has a higher loyalty, it is not to the truth, but to those who are intent on destroying our constitutional Republic and submerging us in their “new world order.” Harsh? Yes, but true nonetheless. During televised testimony before the Senate Judiciary Committee in May 2017, Senator Charles Grassley (R-Iowa) asked Comey if he had ever leaked information. “Never!” was Comey’s immediate reply. Senator Grassley pushed further, asking if he had authorized anyone else to leak information to the press regarding the FBI’s investigation. “No,” was his terse response. To put the questions and responses in context, this came at a time when persons within the D.C. “Swamp” were leaking information on a daily basis to damage the new Trump administration, a practice that has continued. “If I find out that people were leaking information about our investigations, whether to reporters or to private parties, there’ll be severe consequences,” the FBI chief pledged.

However, the following month, before the Senate Intelligence Committee, Comey admitted that he had leaked a memo of his privileged conversation with President Trump. “I asked a friend of mine to share the content of the memo with a reporter,” Comey said. That friend turned out to be Columbia University Law Professor Daniel Richman, and the reporter was a scribe for the New York Times. Comey said he leaked the document “because I thought that might prompt the appointment of a special counsel” — which it certainly did. Robert Mueller — a pal of Comey at the FBI and DOJ — was appointed as special counsel the day after the Times published the Comey-Richman leak, ginning up a fake public outcry for an investigation into “Russian collusion” and “obstruction.” But it wasn’t just a single leak. Senator Grassley found there were at least four Comey leaks and “that at least one memo the former FBI director gave Professor Richman contained classified information.” That’s not the whole of it. Comey minion and FBI deputy director Andrew McCabe admits that he also leaked to the press — with Comey’s knowledge and consent. So, let’s recap: James Comey leaked official FBI documents, including classified material, to the press, on more than one occasion. He reputedly authorized a subordinate to also leak to the press. He lied under oath about the leaks. This is the same James Comey who went after Trump’s National Security Advisor General Michael Flynn for lying to the FBI about perfectly legal contacts with Russian officials. Comey’s leaking and lying could easily involve multiple felony offenses. So much for his ideas of “Truth, Lies and Leadership”! Despite his unctuous rectitude, Comey — in his book and his interviews — descends into the muck. He has repeatedly brought up parts of the infamous and anonymously sourced Trump-Russia “dossier” (financed by Hillary Clinton’s campaign and the Democratic National Committee) alleging that, years ago, Donald Trump engaged in obscene acts with Russian prostitutes in Moscow. During his Senate testimony, Comey characterized the dossier as “salacious and unverified,” yet he continues to salaciously reference it in order to advance his charge that President Trump is “morally unfit” to lead the nation. It is James Comey and the higher powers in the shadows to whom he is loyal that not only are morally unfit, but are an existential threat to our nation and our liberty. Photo: AP Images

