Bombshells & Black Holes: House Intel Report on Russia Collusion Finally Released … Sort of

No evidence of Trump-Russia collusion: That was the big takeaway of the long-awaited report of the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence (HPSCI), released on April 27 after months of delays caused by foot dragging at the Department of Justice, FBI, and federal intelligence agencies. “In the course of witness interviews, reviews of document productions, and investigative efforts extending well over a year, the Committee did not find any evidence of collusion, conspiracy, or coordination between the Trump campaign and the Russians,” the report states.

However, the report did provide more bombshell evidence confirming what millions of Americans already knew or suspected, to wit that top Deep State operatives — especially former FBI Director James Comey, former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper, and former CIA Director John Brennan — were (and are currently) engaged in collusion/conspiracy to remove Donald Trump, the constitutionally elected president of the United States, from office. For more than a year, they and their comrades in the media and Congress have carried on a relentless attack on the president of the United States, and on the will of the American people as expressed in the 2016 election.

We will return to the bombshells further on, but first a word about the “black holes” in the report, which are further evidence of the stalling and obstruction by Obama holdovers in these agencies. This ongoing obstruction has caused members of Congress to threaten DOJ and agency officials with contempt of Congress charges if documents requested months previously were not forthcoming. The stonewalling and obstruction are continuing, as evidenced by the massive redactions in the delayed report. The 243-page document, entitled Report on Russian Active Measures, has substantial portions of many pages redacted, and some parts have entire pages blacked out.

The redactions are the work of the DOJ and the “Intelligence Community,” to which the committee submitted its report for review to ensure that no classified or sensitive information relative to national security would be revealed. HPSCI Chairman Devin Nunes (R-Calif.) and other Republican members of the committee have pointed to the redactions as further evidence of obstruction by the permanent bureaucracy in Washington. “Given the substantial public interest at stake, the Committee is publishing the redacted version we’ve received,” Chairman Nunes said in a press release. “However, we object to the excessive and unjustified number of redactions, many of which do not relate to classified information. The Committee will convey our objections to the appropriate agencies and looks forward to publishing a less redacted version in the near future.”

The strategy of delay and obstruction by the Democrats and the Deep State is obvious: First, refuse to release documents requested by Congress, the constitutionally designated federal body elected by the people of the United States; second, work as a tag team with Democrat members of Congress, who can object, obstruct, throw tantrums — anything to delay and discredit the Republican-led congressional investigations; third, when forced to do so, dribble the documents out in the slowest manner possible; fourth, when the committee finally receives the documents and writes its report, delay the agency review as long as possible and then black out as much of the damning evidence as you think you can get away with; and fifth, denounce the results of the investigation as biased, deficient, and defective. The object is to stall and string out the process until the November midterm elections in the hope that the Democrats can retake the House of Representatives, shut down the HPSCI investigations, and launch impeachment proceedings against President Trump.

In its investigation thus far, the report notes, the committee “interviewed 73 witnesses, conducted 9 hearings and briefings, reviewed approximately 307,900 documents, and issued 20 subpoenas.” “The Committee cast a wide net,” the HPSCI report states, “generally asking each [of the] witnesses whether they had evidence of any ‘collusion,’ ‘coordination,’ or ‘conspiracy’ between Russia and candidate Trump or any of his associates. The Committee also investigated potential Trump campaign links with Russia,” focusing on allegations relative to Trump’s business dealings, the Trump campaign’s policy positions and personnel, involvement in or knowledge about the publication of stolen e-mails, and meetings with Russians. The witnesses before the committee included persons pointedly hostile to Donald Trump, such as John Brennan and James Clapper, who have been prime propagators of the Trump-Russia collusion narrative. However, when specifically pinned down and asked if they had any evidence of this storied “collusion,” they admitted to having none.

Photo: AP Images

This article appears in the May 21, 2018, issue of The New American. To download the issue and continue reading this story, or to subscribe, click here.

“In the course of witness interviews, reviews of document productions, and investigative efforts extending well over a year,” the report said, “the Committee did not find any evidence of collusion, conspiracy, or coordination between the Trump campaign and the Russians.” President Trump wasted no time in celebrating — and promoting — the report’s vindication of his claims in an April 27 tweet that declared: “Just Out: House Intelligence Committee Report released. ‘No evidence’ that the Trump Campaign ‘colluded, coordinated or conspired with Russia.’ Clinton Campaign paid for Opposition Research obtained from Russia — Wow! A total Witch Hunt! MUST END NOW!” The HPSCI report offers a summary of key points arrived at during the course of its investigation. Among the many summary findings, explained in greater detail in the report, are the following: • “When asked directly, none of the interviewed witnesses provided evidence of collusion, coordination, or conspiracy between the Trump campaign and the Russian government.” • “The Committee found no evidence that President Trump’s pre-campaign business dealings formed the basis for collusion during the campaign.” • “There is no evidence that Trump associates were involved in the theft or publication of Clinton campaign-related emails, although Trump associates had numerous ill-advised contacts with Wikileaks.” • “The Committee found no evidence that meetings between Trump associates — including Jeff Sessions — and official representatives of the Russian government — including Ambassador Kislyak — reflected collusion, coordination, or conspiracy with the Russian government.” • “Possible Russian efforts to set up a ‘back channel’ with Trump associates after the election suggest the absence of collusion during the campaign, since the communication associated with collusion would have rendered such a ‘back channel’ unnecessary.” The Salacious “Dossier” The HPSCI report provides important details relative to the much-hyped “Steele dossier,” the hit piece on candidate Donald Trump put together by Fusion GPS for Hil­lary Clinton’s campaign and the Democratic National Committee (DNC). Among other things provided in this file by former British intelligence agent Christopher Steele is the claim that the Russian government may have evidence of Donald Trump cavorting with prostitutes in Moscow and engaging in obscene behavior. This is the “dossier” that, former FBI Director Comey admitted in Senate testimony, is “salacious and unverified.” What should be apparent to any honest, rational observer who will examine the evidence is that if there has been any “collusion” with Russia, it was Clinton and the DNC that were doing the colluding. And the whole manner in which the dossier was circulated throughout the top levels of the “Intelligence Community” and then leaked to select media outlets to have the most damaging impact on President Trump is itself a study in “Deep State Conspiracy Tactics 101.” The summary section of the report notes: • “Prior to conducting opposition research targeting candidate Trump’s business dealings, Fusion GPS conducted research benefitting Russian interests.” • “The law firm Perkins Coie hired Fusion GPS on behalf of the Clinton campaign and the Democratic National Committee to research candidate Trump’s Russia ties.” • “Christopher Steele claims to have obtained his dossier information second- and third-hand from purported high-placed Russian sources, such as government officials with links to the Kremlin and intelligence services.” • “Christopher Steele’s information from Russian sources was provided directly to Fusion GPS and Perkins Coie and indirectly to the Clinton campaign.” Clapper-Tapper “Lying Machine” There is important new information in the HPSCI report on James Clapper, whom President Trump recently called “a lying machine.” The report particularly zeroes in on Clapper’s role in the strategic leak of the Steele dossier to CNN and other media — and then his pattern of deceit and lying to cover his trail. “Former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper, now a CNN national security analyst, provided inconsistent testimony to the Committee about his contacts with the media, including CNN,” the committee report notes. DNI Clapper has been publicly exposed as a flagrant liar and perjurer. He should be (and perhaps will be) prosecuted for perjury in his sworn testimony before the Senate Intelligence Committee in 2013. In that infamous performance, it may be recalled, he responded “No sir” when asked if the National Security Agency was collecting “any type of data at all” on millions of Americans. Shortly thereafter, it was shown that the NSA is indeed collecting the data of hundreds of millions of Americans. Clapper insisted he only made a “mistake.” The HPSCI report states: “When initially asked about leaks related to the ICA [Intelligence Community Assessment] in July 2017, former ONI Clapper flatly denied ‘discuss[ing] the dossier [compiled by Steele] or any other intelligence related to Russia hacking of the 2016 election with journalists.’” When confronted with evidence to the contrary, Clapper developed a better memory. The report elaborates: “Clapper subsequently acknowledged discussing the ‘dossier with CNN journalist Jake Tapper, and admitted that he might have spoken with other journalists about the same topic. Clapper’s discussion with Tapper took place in early January 2017, around the time IC [Intelligence Community] leaders briefed President Obama and President-elect Trump, on ‘the Christopher Steele information,’ a two-page summary of which was ‘enclosed in’ the highly-classified version of the ICA.” On January 10, 2017, the report notes, CNN published an article by Jake Tapper and others that claimed that “classified documents presented last week to President Obama and President-elect Trump included allegations ... about Mr. Trump” that were included in a “report on Russian interference in the 2016 election.” CNN sourced those claims to “multiple U.S. officials with direct knowledge of the briefings.” The next day, the report notes, Clapper issued a statement describing a call with President-elect Trump in which Clapper “expressed my profound dismay at the leaks that have been appearing in the press” and “emphasized ... that I do not believe the leaks came from within the IC.” No, they didn’t come from “within” the Intelligence Community, they came from the very top of the Intelligence Community. Dem Mega-donors: $50 Million to Keep Steele “Collusion” Going A major revelation of the committee report that has been completely overlooked by the “mainstream” anti-Trump media appears in a footnote on page 113. It concerns a contribution of $50 million by mysterious donors to Fusion GPS to continue its “investigation” of the Trump-Russia collusion narrative. The person, apparently, heading up this effort is a man by the name of Daniel Jones, who was a staffer for liberal-left globalist Senator Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.), a business associate of former Senate Majority Leader Thomas Daschle (D-S.D.), and an agent for the FBI. Jones’ name is redacted in much of the document, but for some reason was allowed to slip through in other areas, enabling a deciphering of his role in this venture with the shadowy Democrat financiers. The HPSCI report notes that Daniel Jones, “who currently leads ‘a research and investigatory advisory’ called the Penn Quarter Group (PQG), is a former employee of The Daschle Group, U.S. Senate Select Committee on Intelligence (SSCI), and FBI.” It reports that “while at SSCI, he served as the ‘chief author’ of ‘The Committee Study of the Central Intelligence Agency’s Detention and Interrogation Program,’” and further states: “In late March 2017, Jones met with FBI regarding PQG, which he described as ‘exposing foreign influence in Western elections.’ [name deleted, presumably Daniel Jones] told the FBI that PQG was being funded by 7 to 10 wealthy donors located primarily in New York and California, who provided approximately $50 million. [Name deleted, presumably Jones] further stated that PQG secured the services of Steele, his associate [name deleted], and Fusion GPS to continue exposing Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. Presidential election. [name deleted, presumably Jones] planned to share the information he obtained with policymakers on Capitol Hill and with the press, and also offered to provide PQG’s entire holdings to the FBI.” There is much more to come as the report is digested and as the drama heats up — among the Democrats in Congress and their media allies — to divert America’s attention away from the Deep State treason and treachery that is under way to overthrow the Trump administration. Photo: AP Images

Please review our Comment Policy before posting a comment Thank you for joining the discussion at The New American. We value our readers and encourage their participation, but in order to ensure a positive experience for our readership, we have a few guidelines for commenting on articles. If your post does not follow our policy, it will be deleted. No profanity, racial slurs, direct threats, or threatening language. No product advertisements. Please post comments in English. Please keep your comments on topic with the article. If you wish to comment on another subject, you may search for a relevant article and join or start a discussion there. Comments that we consider abusive, spammy, off-topic, or harassing will be removed. If our filtering system detects that you may have violated our policy, your comment will be placed in a queue for moderation. It will then be either approved or deleted. Once your comment is approved, it will then be viewable on the discussion thread. If you need to report a comment, please flag it and it will be reviewed. Thank you again for being a valued reader of The New American. © 2015 The New American. All rights reserved

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.