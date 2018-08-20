Globalists Using Mass Migration to De-Christianize the West

STOCKHOLM — When President Donald Trump visited Europe in mid-July for meetings with NATO, the British queen, and Russian strongman Vladimir Putin, he spoke openly about the screaming 800-pound gorilla in the room that everybody sees but pretends not to. That gorilla, of course, is the fundamental transformation of the continent brought about by the globalist-engineered tsunami of Islamic immigration. Everything is changing. But in particular, the Christian foundations of the Old World are being deliberately blown to bits by governments, the European Union, and the globalist establishment behind them — with the mass migration serving as both the catalyst and the pretext. But political and spiritual resistance is growing.

Trump did not mince words. “I think what has happened to Europe is a shame,” he told The Sun, a British publication. “Allowing the immigration to take place in Europe is a shame. I think it changed the fabric of Europe and, unless you act very quickly, it’s never going to be what it was. And I don’t mean that in a positive way. So I think allowing millions and millions of people to come into Europe is very, very sad. I think you are losing your culture. Look around. You go through certain areas that didn’t exist ten or 15 years ago.” Europe’s culture, of course, is inextricably intertwined with its rich Christian heritage.

Before leaving from Brussels to London, Trump admitted in a press conference that he warned his NATO counterparts about the dangers of mass immigration. “I made a point today — I said, you’ve got to stop. You’re ruining your — you’re going to have a lot of problems,” Trump declared. Not surprisingly, globalist promoters of mass immigration freaked out or ignored the comments, though polls show the overwhelming majority of Europeans — like Americans — want an end to the Islamic influx.

One of the most obvious impacts of mass Islamic immigration is the rapid de-Christianization of every facet of European culture. Even prior to the mass immigration, the secularization of Europe, which began centuries ago, all but wiped out biblical Christianity in Europe as a religious force. And this, combined with ignorance of history brought about by government mis-education, is no doubt among the reasons that Europeans went along with the open-borders madness of their rulers. But despite the secularization of Europe, the culture and the moral system were still largely Christian. The pace of change was far too slow for globalists. And so, by importing millions of Muslims from Africa and the Middle East, globalists found a new battering ram to accelerate the obliteration of the West’s Christian foundations.

De-Christianization in Progress

The examples are literally everywhere. In 2015, as hundreds of thousands of Islamic migrants were arriving, Lutheran Church of Sweden “Bishop” Eva Brunne, an open lesbian, famously called for Christian symbols such as crosses to be removed from churches to avoid offending the new arrivals. She also called for creating prayer rooms facing Mecca in churches so that Muslims could worship Allah. “Making a room available for people of other faiths does not mean that we are not defenders of our own faith,” Brunne was quoted as saying. In Sweden, her comments barely caused a stir. Today, Islamic prayers blast from loudspeakers at multiple mosques.

In Belgium, the Provincial Committee of the Red Cross in Liège ordered local branches and offices of the Red Cross in Belgium to remove crosses and crucifixes from everything to avoid offending Muslims. Similar demands are being made across the continent. In Switzerland, an immigrant lobby group representing mostly second-generation Muslims is calling for the cross to be removed from the nation’s flag, saying it “no longer corresponds to today’s multicultural Switzerland.” And at churches-turned-migrant-centers across Europe, all evidence of Christianity is being scrubbed, supposedly to ensure that the new Muslim residents are not offended. Some 15 years ago, a Muslim successfully sued to force public schools in Italy to take down crucifixes from the classroom.

By 2017, public celebrations of Christmas had sparked “controversy” in virtually every European country. Across Europe, Christmas markets and festivals that have been held for generations or even centuries without issue were being renamed. Among them: the Amsterdam Winter Parade, Brussels Winter Pleasures, Kreuzberger Wintermarkt, London Winterville, and many more. Some Christmas markets were canceled altogether after a terrorist struck Berlin’s Christmas market, killing a dozen and injuring 50 more. In Munich, ads for the “Munich Winter Festival” featured a snowman wearing an Islamic burka. In Madrid, the “ex”-communist mayor ordered that traditional Christmas festivities be replaced by an “International Fair of the Cultures.”

From Norway to Italy, where children even in recent years sang Christmas carols and engaged in other traditional celebrations, Christ is quickly being banned, generally under the guise of “diversity” and not offending Muslims. Nativity scenes, crucifixes, and Christmas parties are no more. After a school in Milan renamed its traditional Christmas celebrations “The Great Festival of Happy Holidays,” one local political leader spoke out against the “politically correct leftist policy” that deprives children of their traditional festivities. “The word ‘Christmas,’ a symbol of our faith and our culture, does not discriminate against anyone,” said politician Samuele Piscina. But of course, the ban on Christmas celebrations remains in place.

Others are working to Islamize Christmas, literally. At the All Saints Church in Kingston upon Thames in the United Kingdom, for example, a flier announced a service “Marking the birthday of Prophet Mohammed and looking forward to the birthday of Jesus.” The celebration, blasted as “Chrislam” by critics, included time for Islamic prayers.

In the United Kingdom today, more people attend mosques than the Church of England, which was Britain’s dominant religion for centuries. A recent survey cited in multiple media reports found that 930,000 Muslims attend a place of worship at least once a week, while just 916,000 Anglicans do. Islam is also considered the most widely practiced religion in the Netherlands. And across Europe, Islam is the “fastest-growing religion,” according to a survey by the Pew Center. While estimates on the exact numbers across Europe vary widely, old churches are being turned into mosques at a dizzying rate, just as happened in the Middle East. And Mohammed is now the most common baby name in cities and countries across Western Europe, including the Netherlands and the United Kingdom.

Meanwhile, governments are urging people to get used to it. In Sweden, a tax-funded TV ad created by a government-backed “charity” called “Individuell Manniskohjalp” (Individual Relief) informed Swedes that their old country was never coming back. Translated to English, the slogan for the campaign is #TheNewNation. “There is no way back,” the ad begins as multicultural faces including women in Islamic burkas rotate across the screen. “Sweden will never be like it was. Europe is changing and Sweden is needed as a safe space for people who seek refuge.... It’s not only new Swedes that need to integrate. Everyone needs to integrate, even established Swedes.” A Somali Muslim with an Islamic head covering is shown as the face of “The New Country.”

In Germany, an advertisement encouraged German women to cover their heads with an Islamic-style outfit as part of “tolerance.” First the ad shows a woman from the back dancing to Islamic-style music while wearing an Islamic outfit. The words “Turkish women wear the Islamic head scarf” appear on the screen. Then when the woman turns around, it becomes clear that it is a blonde German woman. “Me too,” she says about wearing the Islamic head covering. “It’s beautiful.” Then she says, “Enjoy difference, start tolerance.” Then viewers are told that the ad was made in cooperation with UNESCO, the UN agency in charge of education, culture, and science.

Muslims themselves have openly boasted of their intentions. “We will give them fertility! We will breed children with them, because we will conquer their countries!” boasted one imam, Sheikh Muhammad Ayed at the Al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem, in a video-taped speech calling on Muslims to migrate to Europe and “trample them underfoot.” “Whether you like it or not, you Germans, Americans, French, and Italians and all those akin to you — take in the refugees. For soon we will call them in the name of the coming caliphate! And we will say to you, ‘These are our sons.’” In fact, many Muslims see migration to spread their religion as an act of religious devotion, with the Koran telling them that “whoever emigrates for the cause of Allah will find on the earth many locations and abundance.”

Opposition Is Growing Quickly

Though for decades there has been a top-down push for increased immigration and open borders by globalists in governments and institutions of influence — from what has come to be called the Deep State — the people have had enough. Even globalists’ polls prove that. For instance, in a survey commissioned by the globalist-minded Royal Institute of International Affairs in Britain, the U.S.-based Council on Foreign Relations’ sister organization, the overwhelming majority of people across the 10 countries polled said they wanted all immigration from “mainly Muslim” countries stopped. Only one in five people disagreed with that. And in country after country, that sentiment is being expressed at the polls, with anti-immigration, anti-establishment parties dominating elections across the continent, most recently in Italy and Austria.

In Poland, the people and their elected leaders have decided that not even one Muslim immigrant will be allowed. Last year, responding to the threat of Islamist terror, Prime Minister Beata Szydło warned Europeans to wake up. “Rise from your knees and from your lethargy or you will be crying over your children every day,” the leader said. “It needs to be said clearly and directly: This [migration scheme] is an attack on Europe, on our culture, on our traditions.” The entire nation is united in its decision not to open Poland’s borders, even if it means EU sanctions. Their close allies in the fight include three other nations in the so-called Visegrád Group: Hungary, the Czech Republic, and Slovakia. Increasingly, other European governments are joining the bandwagon.

And the Poles, rather than cower before anti-Christian demands, responded by doubling down. In late 2016, the nation officially recognized Jesus Christ as king in a ceremony attended by the Polish president, top officials, and religious leaders. “Immortal King of Ages Lord Jesus Christ, our God and Savior! In the Jubilee Year 1050 anniversary of the Baptism of the Polish people, in the Extraordinary Jubilee of Mercy, here we Poles bow our heads before you, King of the Universe, together with the authorities, clergy and laity, to acknowledge your reign and dominion over Poland, those living in our homeland and throughout the world,” Poles declared. “We surrender to Thy law, entrust and take you to our homeland and the whole nation.... We confess before heaven and earth, that your reign we need.... Wishing to worship the majesty of Thy power and glory, with great faith and love, we cry out: Rule us Christ!”

Another European nation that is determined to remain a bastion of Christian civilization is Hungary. “Europe is the community of Christian, free, and independent nations,” declared Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán in early 2016, one of countless public speeches in which he has highlighted the centrality of Christianity to Europe and its cultures. Indeed, Orbán has warned of a “treasonous conspiracy” of “internationalist fanatics” running the European Union. The greatest danger to Western Christian civilization, he said, is not the Muslims pouring across Europe’s southern borders, but rather the radical politicians in Brussels, Paris, and Berlin orchestrating the mass migration and de-Christianization of the Western world.

But Hungary will never surrender, and it is not too late for the rest of Europe, either, Orbán declared in his 2018 “State of the Nation” speech before once again dominating at the polls. Still, the prime minister acknowledged that the situation for Western Europe was bleak, saying a return to Christianity was the continent’s “last hope” if it is going to avoid destruction at the hands of globalists. Some 80 percent of Hungarians “want to preserve our Christian culture and our Christian traditions,” he said. “I believe that we Hungarians have a future if we remain Hungarian: if we cultivate the Hungarian language, defend our Christian and Hungarian culture, and preserve independence and Hungarian freedom.”

But there will be major challenges ahead. Soon, the forces of Islam will be swamping Hungary not just from the South, but from the West, too. The number of Muslim children in European schools is soaring as the population of native Europeans declines precipitously. “Islamic civilization — which has always seen its mission as the conversion of Europe to what it calls the true faith — will knock on Central Europe’s door not only from the South, but also from the West,” the leader said. “However absurd it seems, the situation is that now the danger is threatening us from the West. This danger to us comes from politicians in Brussels, Berlin and Paris. They want us to adopt their policies: the policies that made them immigrant countries and that opened the way for the decline of Christian culture and the expansion of Islam.”

In the years ahead, the immigration avalanche that swamped Europe may seem minor by comparison. NATO reports cited by Orbán suggest that by 2020, some 60 million people from Africa and Asia will have set off to settle in Europe. By 2050, Orbán continued, there will be 10 times more young Africans than young Europeans on the planet — and many of those young Africans will try to flood into a dying Europe. “If this mass of several hundred million young people is allowed to travel north, then Europe will soon come under horrendous pressure,” he explained. “Furthermore, the majority of immigrants will arrive from the Islamic world. If everything continues in this way, then the cities of Europe will clearly have majority Muslim populations — and London will not be an outlier, but a pioneer.” In London, native Brits are already in the minority, and in Frankfurt, Germans are a minority, too.

“Politicians do not yet talk about this openly, but everyone can already see it,” he said. “The great old European nations in Western Europe have become immigrant countries. Day by day their cultural foundations are being transformed, the population raised in a Christian culture is declining, and the major cities are undergoing Islamization. And I have to say that I cannot see the political forces with the will and ability to stop these processes — let alone, horribile dictu [horrible to say], reverse them.” In response, though, Orbán is working to forge an alliance of nations devoted to liberty, Christianity, and the nation-state that can resist the globalist onslaught.

The Challenge

Trump’s remarks about immigration changing Europe’s culture came the same day that UN Secretary-General António Guterres, a Socialist Party leader and former UN refugee boss, praised the growing mass migration into the West. “Migration is a positive global phenomenon,” he claimed. Guterres also praised the UN for its “global compact” on migration and urged the U.S. government, which withdrew from the global body’s mass-migration schemes under Trump, to rejoin. “Let’s not forget that United States is itself a country of immigration,” Guterres claimed, ignoring the fact that Islamic immigration and even the massive wave of Latin American, Asian, and African migration are new phenomena.

In Europe, as Christianity is marginalized, Trump’s warning may prove to be an understatement. Cataclysm is the likely result of the changes taking root. “At any time the loss of all unifying stories about our past or ideas about what to do with our present or future would be a serious conundrum. But during a time of momentous societal change and upheaval the results are proving fatal,” wrote journalist Douglas Murray in his book The Strange Death of Europe: Immigration, Identity, Islam. “The world is coming into Europe at precisely the moment that Europe has lost sight of what it is. And while the movement of millions of people from other cultures into a strong and assertive culture might have worked, the movement of millions of people into a guilty, jaded and dying culture cannot.”

Today, European governments and the unelected regime in Brussels are deliberately importing Muslims by the millions at taxpayer expense while bombing Muslim nations and urging the victims to come to Europe. And they are doing it against the will of the people they claim to represent. Unless something radical changes — and soon — Europe’s Christian foundations will be totally destroyed. And as Europe’s Christian roots are obliterated, the fruit that came from those roots — prosperity, civilization, human rights, order, liberty, morality, science, and more — will cease to exist as well. America is clearly next.

