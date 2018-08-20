Globalists Created the Refugee Crisis

The establishment promoting mass migration into the Western world is trying to pull on people’s heart strings, even posing as humanitarians. In reality, though, they caused the crisis. They did it using war and intervention in the very nations people are fleeing from.

The sheer numbers are staggering. According to the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, more than five million had reached European shores by the end of 2016. Many more have arrived since then. Meanwhile, more than three million refugees have been resettled in the United States since Congress passed the Refugee Act in 1980, part of the approximately one million legal immigrants admitted to the United States each year.

The reason for the massive numbers — numbers that will soon dwarf the millions already arrived if the establishment gets its way — is simple. Typically, the millions running from the war-ravaged nations of the Middle East and North Africa have one key story in common: Their nations were ruined by wars created or fueled by the globalist establishment often described in America today as the “Deep State.”

Of course, many “refugees” come from other nations without ongoing crises and are simply ditching their identities and claiming to be Syrian to obtain asylum in the West — something that became very common once certain European governments announced that anyone claiming to arrive from Syria could become a permanent resident and enjoy taxpayer-funded healthcare, education, housing, food, and more. But the overwhelming majority of the refugees being resettled in Europe by the UN and other outfits come from a handful of war-ravaged nations where Western military interventions, launched for the stated purpose of winning the “war against terror,” “protecting civilians,” “spreading democracy,” or some other pretext, have actually exacerbated the terrorist threat, the threat to civilians, and the threat to liberty.

From the unlawful EU-Obama-al-Qaeda war on Libya purportedly authorized by the UN Security Council to the destruction of Syria, Iraq, and Afghanistan by globalist Western governments and their terrorist proxies, the intensifying refugee crisis has the establishment’s fingerprints all over it. In fact, it is hardly a secret, with several top U.S. officials even admitting publicly that Obama’s “anti-ISIS” coalition, for example, actually created, armed, and funded ISIS. Al-Qaeda, too, received a great deal of support from the Obama administration in its war on “apostate” Libyan dictator Moammar Gadhafi, and later, “apostate” Syrian autocrat Bashar al-Assad — so much support that many senior U.S. military officials and experts even concluded that Obama “switched sides” in the terror war.

Exhibit A: Syria

Consider, as Exhibit A, the terrible consequences of the globalist machinations in Syria. In 2011, an uprising by Western-backed jihadists following years of U.S. government efforts to topple Bashar al-Assad became a full-blown civil war. Initially, the globalist press tried to portray it as a spontaneous revolution in favor of “democracy,” which the U.S. government eventually decided to support. But as this magazine reported from the start, and as the facts confirmed, the “jihad” against the Syrian government was orchestrated and fueled largely by globalist forces in Washington, D.C.; London; Brussels; Paris; and other Western capitals.

According to a 2012 investigation published in the U.K. Guardian, top figures in the regime-change coalition spilling blood across Syria — most notably the Syrian National Council (SNC) — have intimate links to the highest ranks of the world elite. These links reach into the Council on Foreign Relations, the shadowy Bilderberg network, the “vampire squid” mega-bank Goldman Sachs, and the infamous Rothschild protégé George Soros. On top of that, the report said much of the war propaganda used to fuel the war and promote international military intervention was actually slick public-relations gimmicks financed by large tax-exempt foundations and even the very governments being asked to intervene against Assad.

Most of the Syrians and Iraqis fleeing their homeland, of course, were fleeing from ISIS and al-Qaeda. And yet, according to Vice President Joe Biden, ISIS was the product of Obama’s supposed “anti-ISIS” coalition. “What my constant cry was that our biggest problem was our allies…. What were they doing? They were so determined to take down Assad and have a proxy Sunni-Shia war, what did they do? They poured hundreds of millions of dollars and tens, thousands, of tons of weapons into anyone who would fight,” Biden said in a 2014 speech at Harvard. “Except that the people who were being supplied were al-Nusra and al-Qaeda and extremist elements of jihadis coming from other parts of the world.” Those terrorists went on to become ISIS, Biden admitted after exposing Obama’s false claims about allegedly “moderate” forces being supported in the fight against Assad. “There was no moderate middle,” he said.

Military leaders have also alluded to the anti-ISIS coalition’s role. When asked in Senate testimony whether any “major” U.S. allies supported ISIS, for example, U.S. Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Martin Dempsey noted that it is even worse than that. “I know major Arab allies who fund them,” he responded. Senator Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.), a leading war hawk and proponent of the very policies that produced the ongoing chaos, was taken aback by the response. But what Dempsey said was hardly a secret — this magazine and other sources had been reporting that for over a year — and the notion that Graham did not know borders on the ridiculous.

More recently, a classified 2012 document from the U.S. Defense Intelligence Agency (DIA) emerged that made clear that the globalist-backed “revolution” against Assad was actually a “holy war” being led by al-Qaeda, the Muslim Brotherhood, and other jihadist terrorists from the start. The document, read by then-Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and other top officials, shows that the Obama administration knew very well what was going on, but violated U.S. law to support the terrorist-led, establishment-orchestrated uprising anyway. The DIA document also highlights the fact that the West and its Sunni Islamic allies were supporting those same terrorist forces, and that they sought the rise of a fundamentalist Islamic state in parts of Syria to destabilize Assad.

“The West, Gulf countries [the Sunni Islamic regimes ruling Saudi Arabia, Qatar, United Arab Emirates, etc.], and Turkey support the Syrian opposition,” the document explains, adding that al-Qaeda and other terrorists are the “major forces driving the insurgency” against the Syrian despot. “There is the possibility of establishing a declared or undeclared Salafist [fundamentalist Islam] principality in Eastern Syria (Hasaka and Der Zor), and this is exactly what the supporting powers to the opposition want, in order to isolate the Syrian regime.” (Emphasis added.)

Of course, that Salafist principality backed by Obama and his globalist allies in London, Paris, and beyond — known as ISIS, the “caliphate,” or the Islamic State today — was indeed established in Eastern Syria, as intended. Trump even called Obama a co-founder of ISIS, for good reason. And it ended up fueling a genocide against Christians, as well as the mass exodus out of Syria into Europe, Canada, the United States, and other Western countries. That massive movement of people was a direct consequence of the policies pursued by the Obama administration and its allies. About half of Syria’s 22 million people have been displaced, with about six million now living outside Syria.

This article appears in the August 20, 2018, issue of The New American. To download the issue and continue reading this story, or to subscribe, click here.

Other countries destabilized by Western interventionism include: Iraq: Before the carnage in Syria uprooted almost half of that nation’s population, the George W. Bush administration invaded Iraq and toppled Saddam Hussein’s regime. The result was not the rise of freedom and prosperity for the Iraqi people but a bloodbath of apocalyptic proportions, with Sunni and Shia slaughtering each other, and globalist-backed jihadists working to annihilate the ancient Christian communities that had lived there some 2,000 years — just as the Bush administration was warned would happen. The invasion was based on the claim that there were “weapons of mass destruction” in Iraq — and of course, at one point, there were, with CIA documents proving that the Deep State armed Iraqi dictator Saddam Hussein with WMDs, knowing full well that he was slaughtering his own people with them. Even before the Iraq War, U.S. sanctions against Iraq during the Clinton administration contributed to the misery of the Iraqis, and top U.S. officials openly acknowledged it. During a CBS News interview, for example, Lesley Stahl of CBS told then-Secretary of State Madeleine Albright that an estimated half a million Iraqi children had died as a result of sanctions. “That’s more children than died in Hiroshima,” Stahl noted. “And, you know, is the price worth it?” Albright responded with a grotesque answer: “I think this is a very hard choice, but the price — we think the price is worth it.” Obviously, nobody would want to live under such horrible conditions. So when the West opened its borders to Iraqis who could claim refugee status, it was not surprising that many fled from their homes. Many, especially Christians, went to Syria, only to face more terror and war fueled by U.S. government and globalist intervention there. Libya: Despite being ruled by a brutal dictator (who was a U.S. ally in the “war against terror”), Libya was prosperous and relatively stable before U.S. government-backed jihadists went on a rampage in early 2011. Many of those “rebel” leaders, who were openly funded and armed by the U.S. government and its allies, openly boasted about their membership in al-Qaeda and its affiliates such as the Libyan Islamic Fighting Group. In fact, some bragged to Western media outlets that they had fought U.S. troops just a few years earlier. The Western-backed jihadists were facing certain defeat at the hands of Moammar Gadhafi’s forces, but then the UN, NATO, and Obama decided to intervene militarily to overthrow the regime. “Actions have consequences, and the writ of the international community must be enforced,” Obama declared on March 28, 2011. “Today I authorized the armed forces of the United States to begin a limited military action in Libya in support of an international effort to protect Libyan civilians. That action has now begun.” Congress was not consulted, with a UN resolution purporting to authorize the regime-change scheme. Before the end of the year, Gadhafi had been murdered by Western-backed terrorists, and the whole nation was in ruins. Today, in addition to having open-air slave markets, the ruins of Libya serve as a key gateway for Africans and Arabs to pour across the Mediterranean into Europe. Afghanistan: War-ravaged Afghanistan, which has been occupied by the U.S. military for nearly two decades now, has produced more refugees than any other country except Syria. According to the UN refugee agency, there are some 2.6 million Afghan refugees, with many of those being resettled in the West at taxpayer expense. Despite the massive cost in lives and treasure, America is no closer to “victory” in that nation today than it was 10 years ago. In fact, nobody even knows what victory would look like, with Communist China making major inroads and the Taliban almost certain to return to power as soon as the U.S. government withdraws. Yemen: Yet another refugee-producing nation is Yemen, where the U.S. government has been frantically intervening on various sides for years. Now, the U.S.-backed Islamist dictatorship in Saudi Arabia is practically annihilating the small nation, with millions forced to flee their homes and some 20 million in desperate conditions. Millions are on the verge of starvation and death, with three-fourths of the population in need of humanitarian assistance, according to the UN. And much of that carnage is directly attributable to globalist machinations concocted in Washington, D.C.; New York; London; Paris; Brussels; Berlin; and other Western capitals — along with Riyadh. Behind the Humanitarian Façade The establishment press has been busy trying to build sympathy for mass migration by refugees. And many reporters who tell tales of tragedy and war are probably genuinely sympathetic to their plight, as any normal person with human emotions would be. But the establishment media appear to be counting on their audiences having very short memories, with very little mention of the role played by globalist powers in the West in sparking the tragedies. Still, the true source of the refugee crisis has not escaped notice entirely. “The reason so many are fleeing places such as Syria, Libya, Afghanistan, and Iraq is that U.S. and European interventionist foreign policy has left these countries destabilized with no hopes of economic recovery,” explained former congressman and presidential contender Ron Paul in a 2015 column. “This mass migration from the Middle East and beyond is a direct result of the neocon foreign policy of regime change, invasion, and pushing ‘democracy’ at the barrel of a gun.” In his column, the longtime champion of noninterventionism and liberty expressed sympathy for the displaced people — particularly the children. But noting that very little attention was being given to the events that led to the mass displacements, Paul urged readers not to forget that “this is a man-made crisis and it is a government-made crisis.” In addition to the Deep State warmongers in Washington, D.C., Paul also quite properly assigned some of the blame to European governments. Especially responsible are U.K. and French authorities who enthusiastically supported the war on Libya and, later, the “Assad must go” policy. “As often happens when there is blowback from bad foreign policy, the same people who created the problem think they have a right to tell us how to fix it — while never admitting their fault in the first place,” Paul continued. As an example, he pointed to General David Petraeus, who led the CIA when the Obama administration launched its unconstitutional “regime change” plot against Syria and is now leading the effort for the CFR to merge North America, and the former general’s suggestion that the Obama administration forge a formal alliance with al-Qaeda to fight ISIS. “Here is the real solution to the refugee problem: stop meddling in the affairs of other countries,” Paul concluded. “Embrace the prosperity that comes with a peaceful foreign policy, not the poverty that goes with running an empire. End the Empire!” The globalist empire builders are not humanitarians, no matter how they portray themselves. In fact, some of them have admitted their true agenda fairly openly. The late UN migration czar Peter Sutherland, a former Goldman Sachs boss and member of Bilderberg’s steering committee, was clear about the objective. “I will ask the governments to cooperate, to recognize that sovereignty is an illusion — that sovereignty is an absolute illusion that has to be put behind us,” he said in an interview for the UN. “The days of hiding behind borders and fences are long gone.” If the globalists were genuine humanitarians and were not trying to submerge Western nations in the emerging global empire, they would work to have the refugees resettled much closer to home, where the costs of the humanitarian effort would be far less. According to Rob Williams, CEO of War Child UK, in a piece published by the U.K. Independent, it costs at least 10 times more to care for a refugee in Europe than in a country neighboring Syria. Other estimates such as those by the late statistician Hans Rosling have suggested the cost of bringing refugees into Western Europe is 25 times or even 50 times greater than leaving them closer to home. In the United States, the picture is similar. It costs taxpayers more than $250,000 to resettle a refugee household in America, or about $65,000 per person, over five years, according to an analysis of government data by the Center for Immigration Studies. By contrast, it costs about $1,000 annually per refugee in countries neighboring Syria — Turkey, Lebanon, or Jordan. So if the self-styled “humanitarians” really wanted to help refugees, they would help 10 to 50 times more simply by keeping them closer to home, and at the same time not contribute to the cultural destabilization of the West. The mushrooming refugee crisis would appear to be yet another perfect illustration of the establishment’s problem-reaction-solution scam. In essence, the same figures who created a crisis exploit it and offer their “solutions” — almost always involving more government. Though not addressing the refugee crisis, Rahm Emanuel, Obama’s former chief of staff, was promoting the scam when he said: “You never let a serious crisis go to waste, and what I mean by that, it’s an opportunity to do things you think you could not do before.” Now the world is watching it play out on television. According to various analysts and political leaders, if the borders are not brought under control soon, tens of millions more migrants will soon be flooding into the West. Every effort should be made to prevent this mirgration and its destructive effects. One key way of doing so would be to stop the foreign interventionism. In the United States, Americans must insist that their government never again go to war unless it is declared by Congress as required by the Constitution, and even then only go to war when necessary to defend their own country. Photo: AP Images

