UN “Environmental” Schemes Advance World Government

Imagine a future in which the “carbon emissions” of everything you do — literally everything — are tracked, monitored, and controlled by a global authority. Each nation has been allocated a “carbon budget” by this global authority based on its historical emissions. America, which industrialized early on, has a tiny budget, while India, where most people still live in appalling conditions, would have a somewhat larger one. National governments, which serve as administrative units for global and regional authorities, have divided up their carbon budgets among their populations. No more than one child per family is allowed, a policy pioneered by the Communist Chinese dictatorship, which top United Nations climate bureaucrats often tout as a model of climate sense and sustainability. If you exceed your carbon budget, watch out.

Sound far-fetched? It isn’t. In fact, in its “Fifth Assessment Report,” or AR5, the UN Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change calculated a “carbon budget” for humanity that it claims must be adhered to if humanity is going to have a “50 percent” chance of keeping alleged man-made warming below 2 degrees Celsius. “Limiting the warming caused by anthropogenic CO2 emissions alone with a probability of >33 per cent, >50 per cent, and >66 per cent to less than 2°C since the period 1861–1880, will require cumulative CO2 emissions from all anthropogenic [man-made] sources to stay between 0 and about 1560 GtC [gigatons of carbon], 0 and about 1210 GtC, and 0 and about 1000 GtC since that period respectively,” the summary claims. “An amount of 531 [446 to 616] GtC, was already emitted by 2011.”

In response, the European Union and national governments started plotting how to divvy that budget up. “Justice demands that, with what little carbon we can still safely burn, developing countries are allowed to grow,” declared Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi the day before the UN climate summit in Paris got under way. In Europe, national and EU policymakers also hopped on the bandwagon. “The publication of a carbon budget by the IPCC increases the urgency and importance of the UN proc­ess and of future COP [UN Conference of the Parties] meetings,” Conservative Party Parliamentarian Tim Yeo declared. “Work should start at once on the establishment of a fair apportionment of emissions country by country, based on the principle of contraction and convergence. Greater efforts must be made to develop a worldwide emissions trading system since cap and trade is the one policy tool whose successful deployment could guarantee that the IPCC carbon budget is met.”

A crucial component of the “New World Order” sought by globalists, as well as a key justification for it all, is the global environment and the climate. The argument is essentially that the climate and the environment do not respect borders, so governance must be globalized too. When it comes to imposing “global governance” on humanity, the UN and the establishment behind it have three primary agreements and mechanisms to underpin it all: Agenda 2030, Agenda 21, and the Paris Agreement on climate change. All three are interrelated under the banner of “sustainable development,” but each has its own unique role to play. Taken together, though, it is clear that concerns about the “global environment” represent one of the pillars upon which the edifice of “global governance” is being built. And unfortunately for Americans, the trio of global schemes is still being implemented domestically.

Agenda 2030

The UN Agenda 2030, often dubbed the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) or the Post-2015 Agenda, is one of the international agreements being used to impose a global government on humanity. Adopted in September of 2015, the deal, formally entitled “Transforming Our World: the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development,” calls for radical, centrally directed changes in the lives of every person on the planet. There are 17 “Goals” in all, with 169 “targets,” that, taken together, would replace liberty, self-government, free markets, and nationhood with totalitarian technocratic rule at the global level. Reading the document, that much becomes clear.

Mass-murdering communist and Islamist dictators expressed fervent approval of the plan. Indeed, the regime controlling mainland China, which has murdered more of its own citizens than any other government in history, boasted publicly of its “crucial role” in developing Agenda 2030. Former NATO chief Javier Solana, a socialist, touted the plan as the next “Great Leap Forward.”

Then-UN Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon also made clear the significance, calling the agreement the global “Declaration of Interdependence,” even as he was busy touting the UN as the “Parliament of Humanity.” (Emphasis added.) Speaking at the opening ceremony of the UN confab that adopted the scheme, Ban called Agenda 2030 a “universal, integrated and transformative vision for a better world.” “We need action from everyone, everywhere,” he continued. “We must use the goals to transform the world…. Institutions will have to become fit for a grand new purpose.”

The text of the agreement makes clear the nature of the scheme. “This Agenda is a plan of action for people, planet and prosperity,” reads the preamble. “All countries and all stakeholders, acting in collaborative partnership, will implement this plan.” The preamble also claims the UN goals will “free the human race from the tyranny of poverty,” though nearly 80 years of UN anti-poverty efforts have done little to reduce poverty. The scheme also claims it will “heal” the planet, or “Mother Earth” as the UN agreement refers to it. Not-so-subtly purporting to usurp the role of God, the UN even claimed that the “future of humanity and of our planet lies in our hands.” “This is an Agenda of unprecedented scope and significance,” boasts the document. “Never before have world leaders pledged common action and endeavor across such a broad and universal policy agenda.”

The specifics are even more troubling. In fact, as this magazine documented extensively in a January 2016 special report, Agenda 2030 is essentially a road map to global totalitarian rule over humanity. For instance, in Goal 4, Agenda 2030 demands the indoctrination of all children worldwide, with kids described in the agreement as “critical agents of change” who will rely on the Sustainable Development Goals to “channel their infinite capacities for activism into the creation of a better world.” Indeed, children worldwide must be so thoroughly indoctrinated that they will not just submit to the UN ideology known as “sustainable development,” but actually go out and “promote” it. “By 2030, ensure that all learners acquire the knowledge and skills needed to promote sustainable development, including, among others, through education for sustainable development and sustainable lifestyles,” Goal 4 explains, adding that children must also be indoctrinated into “global citizenship” and the UN’s perverse view of “human rights” that is totally at odds with the God-given rights recognized by America’s Founders.

The UN Agenda 2030 mandates national and international wealth redistribution, too. Goal 10 commits to “reduce inequality within and among countries.” (Emphsis added.) That, the agreement continues, will “only be possible if wealth is shared and income inequality is addressed.” Also part of the plan is to “ensure that all men and women, in particular the poor and the vulnerable, have equal rights to economic resources,” Agenda 2030 continues. This is, of course, the language used by communists and socialists for more than a century, and now it is enshrined into what globalists dub “international law.” But even wealth redistribution is just the socialist start; the governments agreed to take control over the means of production: “We commit to making fundamental changes in the way that our societies produce and consume goods and services.” Government-controlled “universal health coverage” and “vaccines for all” are also mandated.

Feds Still Implementing Agenda 2030

While many conservatives believed the election of Donald Trump meant the excesses of the Obama years were over, vast swaths of the federal bureaucracy are still implementing Agenda 2030 and the rest of the UN’s globalist agenda. In 2011 and again in 2016, the Obama administration’s Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) quietly signed a deal with the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP), vowing to cooperate on everything from climate-change “education” to imposing UN Agenda 2030. The EPA-UNEP agreement, which went almost entirely unnoticed until now, bypassed normal constitutional and legislative procedures and facilitates what one leading critic described as the “globalization” of the U.S. government. And so even while President Donald Trump has announced that America would withdraw from the UN Paris Agreement on “global warming” and other UN schemes, federal bureaucrats are still dutifully working to implement them all.

The so-called Memorandum of Understanding (MOU), which was sent to The New American magazine by a high-level source within the environmental movement, claims that the “UNEP and the EPA share common goals and objectives” and that the EPA and the UN will “consolidate, further develop and intensify” the “cooperation” and “effectiveness” of the two in achieving “their common goals and objectives.” Under the plan, the EPA purports to have the power to cooperate with other governments and international organizations “to protect the environment globally.” And among the goals outlined in the document, the joint EPA-UNEP scheme provides the “framework” via which the UN and the EPA can cooperate in the “implementation of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, including the Sustainable Development Goals, and through which they may intensify such cooperation.”

Under the agreement, the EPA and the UNEP agree to cooperate on a broad range of initiatives. Among the areas where the two vow to work together with governments around the world is the implementation of UN environmental agreements, including the changing and enforcing of laws and regulations to meet UN demands. The scheme also calls for working together on “education,” including on “climate change.” No doubt the signatories intended to promote the discredited UN-backed hypothesis that human emissions of CO2, which account for a fraction of one percent of all the “greenhouse” gases in the atmosphere, were driving catastrophic global warming. Indeed, among the actions to be taken in the MOU is “responding to climate change” by cooperating on reducing energy use and emissions of CO2, an essential gas exhaled by humans that is known to many scientists as the “gas of life.”

The agreement purports to commit the EPA and the U.S. taxpayers who fund it to help the UNEP and other governments in “Transitioning to a Green Economy.” That specific clause calls on the EPA and the UN to promote UN programs such as the “10-Year Framework of Programs,” a Marxist-style global scheme that aims to use government to make production and consumption “sustainable” as mandated under Agenda 2030. Obviously, the only way to do that is through government control of consumption and production, the very essence of communism. The entire “sustainable development” agenda is totalitarian to the core, calling for government control over every aspect of human life — even your mind. A 2014 report on the “Green Economy” by the UN claims everyone must “alter their worldview, profoundly and dramatically.” A separate UN report entitled “Working Towards a Balanced and Inclusive Green Economy: A United Nations System-wide Perspective” went even further: “Transitioning to a green economy requires a fundamental shift in the way we think and act.”

It was not immediately clear how the EPA under the Trump administration was dealing with the MOU. But according to the terms of the scheme and an official at the agency who e-mailed The New American, it will remain in force for five years from the date it was signed, with the option to extend it at any point prior to its expiration. The EPA acknowledged receipt of questions from The New American, including a question on whether the scheme was still in force under Trump, but the agency did not offer much in the way of answers, only saying that it was still active while referring questions on substance to other bureaucracies.

Property-rights watchdog Tom DeWeese, president of the liberty-minded American Policy Center, told The New American that the UN-EPA agreement is a threat to America. “This MOU is part of the globalization of our own government,” said DeWeese, author of the new book Sustainable: The WAR on Free Enterprise, Private Property and Individuals. “It clearly demonstrates the hidden inner workings of our government agencies with United Nations agencies and why it is so dangerous. The EPA is part of a United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) permanent council of government agencies that meet behind closed doors, creating policy and agreements that are not presented to or approved by our elected Congress. This is the standard operating procedure used by the UN and its globalist agents to avoid our Constitution. For them our founding document is just a troublesome nuisance. Even as President Trump walks away from the Paris Climate Accord, with this MOU in place the EPA has still agreed to its basic implementation.”

Agenda 21

Before Agenda 2030, there was UN Agenda 21, the global body’s first publicly released global plan to totally reorganize and regiment every aspect of human life under a planetary regime. And naturally, as with Agenda 2030, the U.S. federal government has played a key role in imposing it on America and the world. Literally everything — from education, labor, and healthcare to oceans, agriculture, and the environment — falls under the purview of the UN scheme. And in their own documents, the globalists behind Agenda 21 were remarkably transparent about the scope of the plan. In AGENDA 21: The Earth Summit Strategy to Save Our Planet, one of the public versions of the plan designed for a broad audience after the UN’s 1992 Earth Summit in Rio de Janeiro, the globalists laid it all out. “AGENDA 21 proposes an array of actions which are intended to be implemented by every person on Earth,” the document reads, calling for “specific changes in the activities of all people.”

“Effective execution of AGENDA 21 will require a profound reorientation of all human society, unlike anything the world has ever experienced — a major shift in the priorities of both governments and individuals and an unprecedented redeployment of human and financial resources,” continues the document. “This shift will demand that a concern for the environmental consequences of every human action be integrated into individual and collective decision-making at every level…. There are specific actions which are intended to be undertaken by multinational corporations and entrepreneurs, by financial institutions and individual investors, by high-tech companies and indigenous people, by workers and labor unions, by farmers and consumers, by students and schools, by governments and legislators, by scientists, by women, by children — in short, by every person on Earth.” Obviously, that means you, too.

Top globalists at the summit made that agenda clear from the podium, too. Maurice Strong, who served as the secretary-general of the UN’s Earth Summit that developed Agenda 21, framed the “sustainable development” agenda starkly. “Current lifestyles and consumption patterns of the affluent middle class — involving high meat intake, use of fossil fuels, appliances, home and work air conditioning, and suburban housing are not sustainable,” he said. No word on whether the fancy UN conferences funded by taxpayers in exotic locations, where globalists arrive in fleets of private jets, are to be considered sustainable.

The deal was originally signed by George H.W. Bush amid praise for what he called the “mammoth” Agenda 21 scheme. “Let me be clear on one fundamental point: The United States fully intends to be the world’s preeminent leader in protecting the global environment,” Bush said after the UN summit in Rio that created the plan. The next year, President Bill Clinton helped make good on that threat, signing Executive Order #12852 to create the “President’s Council on Sustainable Development” to help “harmonize” U.S. environmental policy with the UN’s Agenda 21. Under the illegal order, every agency of the federal government was ordered to work with state and local governments to help impose “sustainable development” on the nation. In a report, the president’s council wrote: “We need a new collaborative decision process that leads to better decisions, more rapid change, and more sensible use of human, natural and financial resources in achieving our goals.”

Much of Agenda 21 policy has been imposed on local communities via the UN-linked group ICLEI — Local Governments for Sustainability. On its website, the outfit boasted of its role, saying it works to “mobilize local governments to help their countries implement multilateral environmental agreements.” The group also works to “connect cities and local governments to the United Nations and other international bodies.” One of ICLEI’s programs is “designed to aid local governments in implementing Chapter 28 of Agenda 21, the global action plan for sustainable development,” the group revealed on its website. Essentially, through ICLEI and other front groups, as well as federal government bribes and pressure, the UN has been getting its agenda implemented even in small-town America by clueless local authorities. While The John Birch Society and others have greatly slowed down the implementation of this UN program, it continues to be implemented across America and worldwide.

Paris Agreement

In Agenda 2030, Goal 13 is: “Take urgent action to combat climate change.” The targets under Goal 13 include more climate indoctrination of children, trillions of dollars in wealth redistribution from the poor and middle class in the West to the kleptocrats ruling Third World countries, and more. The UN agreement also touts the UN “Framework Convention on Climate Change” (UNFCCC) as “the primary international, intergovernmental forum for negotiating the global response to climate change.” And for now, at least, the Paris Agreement, negotiated at the UNFCCC event in Paris is the primary mechanism to make that happen. That is both good news and bad news for those who oppose the UN’s scheming.

In the final weeks of 2015, the UN and its member governments, including then-U.S. President Barack Obama, came together in the French capital to sign the Paris Agreement. This writer was there as a correspondent for The New American. Of course, Obama and the globalists at the summit knew the global scheme would never be ratified by the U.S. Senate as required by the U.S. Constitution of all treaties. And so, instead, Obama called it an “executive agreement” and ordered federal agencies to implement it by regulation and executive decree. All of it was done under the guise of stopping global temperatures from rising more than two degrees over pre-industrial levels, as if the UN had any idea how temperatures would be affected. In the real world, the UN and its climate prophecies have been wildly and consistently wrong.

Among the radical goals of the agreement was the restructuring of the global economy, as multiple UN bigwigs explained publicly. The goal of the climate negotiations was to “intentionally transform the economic development model, for the first time in human history,” said then-UN climate czar­ina Christiana Figueres, echoing a phrase she used repeatedly over a period of years. Also on the agenda was phasing out cheap and abundant energy over the coming decades, at least as far as the United States was concerned. Another key component: redistributing the wealth of Western taxpayers to Third World regimes and the UN. And finally, the deal sought to empower the UN to oversee a planetary “climate” regime with jurisdiction over emissions of carbon dioxide — in other words, power over everything, as even human breathing releases CO2.

Local and State Governments

Everything was going according to plan until Donald Trump, who on the campaign trail publicly described the man-made global-warming hypothesis as a “hoax,” was elected to the presidency. One of his promises was to quit sending money to the UN for the “hoax.” And about six months into his presidency, he announced publicly that the U.S. government would be withdrawing from the Paris Agreement after the allegedly required four years of waiting time had passed. His base was excited, and celebrations broke out among conservatives.

But the threat is far from over. For one, the U.S. government is still technically involved. Second, the federal government continues to fund many of the globalist organizations and foreign governments that are busy implementing the Paris Agreement, ranging from the UN and the World Bank to Third World regimes around the world. And finally, more than a few state and local governments have vowed to continue implementing the illegal schemes with or without the feds. At least a dozen states and many more cities have vowed to implement the Paris Agreement. In the case of California, authorities have even defied the U.S. government by signing that state’s own “climate” deal with the communist regime ruling China.

New York City, led by Mayor Bill “The Bolshevik” DeBlasio, announced on May 1 that it would become the first American city to “submit” a review of its “progress” on implementing Agenda 2030 directly to the UN.

“We needed a starting point [from the UN], but all of the activation — whether it is around zero hunger, gender equity, clean water and sanitation — starts in our communities,” said NYC Commissioner of International Affairs Penny Abeywardena. “City and local authorities are ground zero for all of that work. Although these commitments were made by national governments, the 2030 Agenda recognizes the critical role that local authorities and communities have in achieving the Global Goals…. As a thriving city of 8.6 million residents and proud host to the United Nations, New York City is uniquely positioned to help achieve the Global Goals by amplifying, sharing, and learning from policies and best practices from cities and states.”

If Americans hope to avoid the horrors of totalitarian global governance, it will require organized action at all levels. Ensuring that these policies do not take root at the local level is key, and everyone can help. At the national level, Americans must pressure Congress and the White House to begin dismantling the whole “sustainability” apparatus within the federal government. Beyond simply ripping up the EPA-UN agreement, Americans should work to dismantle the unconstitutional EPA itself, as the U.S. Constitution does not delegate any authority over the environment to the federal government. Next, the U.S. government should withdraw from the UN, which Trump properly described on the campaign trail as an enemy of freedom and the United States. Legislation in Congress, the American Sovereignty Restoration Act (H.R. 193), would accomplish that, and more. Passing that would neutralize Agenda 2030, Agenda 21, and the Paris Agreement.

