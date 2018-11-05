Creating a New World Order Out of Regional Orders

The Deep State’s globalist plan for what insiders refer to as the “New World Order” — basically, a global government controlled by themselves — begins with submerging the sovereignty of nation-states into regional “orders.” These are better understood as regional governments built using “free trade” deals as the foundation, with the European Union serving as the premier example. How do we know this is the plan? Because top Deep State globalists have said so publicly and repeatedly, and because that is the exact strategy being pursued openly.

All over the world, pseudo-“free trade” agreements and other sovereignty-shredding schemes are being used to transfer more and more power to transnational bureaucracies and courts. And eventually, these regional orders will be interwoven into an overlapping patchwork of multilateral regimes on the road to creating a truly global authority, perhaps under the United Nations or some less-discredited future global body. At least, that is the glob­alist plan. But it is starting to show major cracks amid historic public backlash.

As far back as 1950, globalists had openly revealed their agenda for global government under the United Nations. In his book War or Peace, for example, global government-promoting Council on Foreign Relations co-founder John Foster Dulles spelled it out clearly. “The United Nations represents not a final stage in the development of world order, but only a primitive stage,” Dulles wrote. “Therefore its primary task is to create the conditions which will make possible a more highly developed organization.” In the same book, Dulles went on to argue that the existing UN Charter was strong enough to serve as the foundation for a world government. “I have never seen any proposal made for collective security with ‘teeth’ in it, or for ‘world government’ or for ‘world federation,’ which could not be carried out either by the United Nations or under the United Nations Charter,” he said.

Unfortunately for globalists, though, humanity was not yet ready to surrender its sovereignty to an all-powerful world government. Thus, regionalization. In a 1962 report headlined “A World Effectively Controlled by the United Nations,” financed by the U.S. State Department, CFR member and longtime State Department official Lincoln Bloomfield argued that global government could be brought about via regionalism. In the plan, he proposed that “ever larger units evolve through customs unions, confederation, regionalism, etc., until ultimately the larger units coalesce under a global umbrella.” Sound familiar? Of course, that is precisely the strategy that has been used, primarily relying on “free-trade” schemes — in addition to going to war and threatening war, other key tactics highlighted in the Bloomfield report.

By 1974, almost a quarter of a century after CFR founder Dulles wrote his infamous book, the globalist organization’s mouthpiece, the magazine dubbed Foreign Affairs, was telegraphing its strategy of globalism via incrementalism to globalist insiders and useful idiots everywhere. “In short, the ‘house of world order’ will have to be built from the bottom up rather than from the top down,” wrote former Deputy Assistant Secretary of State Richard N. Gardner in April of 1974. “An end run around national sovereignty, eroding it piece by piece, will accomplish much more than the old-fashioned frontal assault.”

In short, globalists recognized the reality that people were not willing to relinquish control over their own nations and their own destinies all at once. Instead, the plan would have to be pursued slowly, quietly, and deceptively. And so, piece by piece, sovereignty was eroded using tools such as “free trade,” international agreements, regional military alliances such as the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), and more. Central to the plot was convincing nations and peoples to surrender sovereignty not to some global government-in-waiting right away, but to regional organizations.

Consider former National Security Advisor Zbigniew Brzezinski, a longtime CFR member and one of the key figures behind globalist mastermind David Rockefeller’s Trilateral Commission. In 1995, speaking at former Soviet dictator Mikhail Gorbachev’s “State of the World Forum,” attended by The New American magazine’s senior editor William F. Jasper, Brzezinski outlined the plan clearly, perhaps assuming he was speaking just to fellow globalists and friends. “We cannot leap into world government in one quick step,” he said. “In brief, the precondition for eventual globalization — genuine globalization — is progressive regionalization, because thereby we move toward larger, more stable, more cooperative units.”

Also in 1995, the UN-created “Commission on Global Governance” — yes, it really was called the “Commission on Global Governance” — outlined precisely the same strategy in its “Our Global Neighborhood” report. “The UN must gear itself for a time when regionalism becomes more ascendant worldwide and assist the process in advance of that time,” wrote the globalists on the UN commission, foreshadowing the strategy that was about to go into overdrive. “Regional co-operation and integration should be seen as an important and integral part of a balanced system of global governance.”

Regional Governments Everywhere

This regionalization and “integration” as a steppingstone toward globalization of political and economic power is exactly what is happening worldwide. Here are some of the more prominent examples — it is in no way an exhaustive list:

• European Union: The EU is by far the most developed supranational regime in the world, with former Soviet dictator Mikhail Gorbachev approvingly describing it as “the new European Soviet” during a 2000 visit to Britain. Originally, it started as a “Coal and Steel” agreement between six nations after World War II. With key support of Deep State institutions such as Bilderberg, the CFR, the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA), and more, it gradually usurped more and more power under the guise of “free trade.” Over the decades, it morphed into the European Economic Community, the European Community, and finally, the European Union. By 2012, then-EU Commission President José Manuel Barroso, a former Maoist revolutionary, was boasting of the machinations that The New American had been warning of for decades, a plot that globalists had generally denied as the EU was forming. “We will need to move toward a federation,” he said. “This is our political horizon.” Today, the EU has a single currency, a law-enforcement agency, a proto-continental military, and much more. Brussels, where the monster is headquartered, has stolen more power than even the U.S. federal government has taken from U.S. states in some areas, purporting to have the authority to veto national budgets passed by member states’ elected parliaments. Despite being opposed by citizens in referendums at virtually every turn, the EU is still working to become “deeper” by usurping more power, and “wider” by adding more and more members. It is also working to export its globalist model of total centralized power to other regions of the world.

• African Union: The AU is another one of the more advanced regional unions smashing national sovereignty and imposing unelected, supranational rulers on diverse peoples. Already, the AU has a “Parliament,” a military, a “Court of Justice,” and more. It is working on a continental currency, too. Because Africa is so vast and undeveloped, the globalist overlords are actually using the same plan they are pursuing at the global level to subsume nation-states, but on a continental scale. Consider the emerging “Tripartite Free Trade Area.” Under the plan, various “free trade” areas on the African continent are to eventually be merged into a single, continent-wide “free trade” regime with open borders from Cape Town to Cairo, and a single African passport. For a sneak preview of the future under this regional regime, consider that genocidal Marxist dictator Robert Mugabe was made chairman of the AU before being overthrown by his own military. And of course, it is an undisputed fact that outsiders — primarily the U.S. government, the EU, and the dictatorship enslaving China — are funding and imposing the AU on Africans. Beijing built the AU headquarters. The EU, meanwhile, funds more than 80 percent of the AU’s program budget.

• Union of South American States: In South America, globalists and communists have foisted on the peoples an emerging superstate known as UNASUL or UNASUR, depending on the language. Inspired by the EU, the forces behind this sovereignty-shredding scheme envision a United States of South America, complete with a South American military, currency, parliament, and more. Until recent disagreements over the brutal socialist dictatorship enslaving Venezuela caused some member states to temporarily suspend their participation, the socialist- and communist-dominated supranational body was quickly usurping a vast array of powers from member states. And as is the case in other parts of the world being subsumed under regional governments, UNASUL/UNASUR is merely one of a vast constellation of supranational institutions in Latin America working to “integrate” the formerly sovereign nation-states into a “regional order,” to be followed by the “world order.” Others include MERCOSUR, the Bolivarian Alliance for the Peoples of Our America (ALBA), the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC), and many others.

• Eurasian Union: In “Eurasia,” Russian strongman Vladimir Putin is spearheading the creation of what is currently known as the Eurasian Economic Union, or EEU. It brings together Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Armenia, and Kyrgyzstan, with other countries being inducted. Eventually, they hope to expand the union to include other former Soviet states, particularly from the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS). “It took Europe 40 years to move from the European Coal and Steel Community to the full European Union,” Putin observed in an op-ed for Izvestia, adding that the Eurasian Union is “proceeding at a much faster pace because we could draw on the experience of the EU and other regional associations.” The harmonized Eurasian regulatory regime is “in most cases consistent with European standards,” he added, noting that it was “based on World Trade Organization principles,” while promising that the union would “help ensure global sustainable development.” Putin noted that eventually, the EU and the Eurasian Union could create a “harmonized community of economies stretching from Lisbon to Vladivostok, a free trade zone and even employing more sophisticated integration patterns” that would pursue “coordinated policies in industry, technology, the energy sector, education, science, and also to eventually scrap visas.” Ultimately, “existing regional institutions, such as the EU, NAFTA, APEC, ASEAN inter alia,” would become “the integration bricks that can be used to build a more sustainable global economy.” Top EU leaders have echoed that rhetoric exactly. Note the reference to NAFTA, too.

Around the world, there is a dizzying array of other “integration” schemes working to amalgamate once-sovereign nation-states into regional unions. For instance, in the Middle East, the already functioning Gulf Cooperation Council is becoming a supranational regime over the nations of the Arabian Peninsula. Meanwhile, globalists from the CFR and beyond are working to put the entire region under what they tout as a “Middle East Union.” “Just as a warring [European] continent found peace through unity by creating what became the EU, Arabs, Turks, Kurds and other groups in the region could find relative peace in ever closer union,” claimed Mohamed “Ed” Husain, an “adjunct senior fellow for Middle Eastern studies” at the CFR, in a 2014 piece published in the Financial Times. In South East Asia, the “Association of South East Asian Nations,” more commonly known as ASEAN, is doing the same. In North America, globalist architect Henry “New World Order” Kissinger described NAFTA, which set up international tribunals and bureaucracies, as “the most creative step toward a new world order taken by any group of countries since the end of the Cold War.”

Worldwide Deception

There is no populated region on Earth not being subsumed under regional government right now. Obviously, the notion that people all around the world just woke up one day seeking to surrender sovereignty to a regional government is ludicrous. It was all by design, of course. But all along, those responsible were deceiving the public. For instance, while shackling the United Kingdom to the emerging European superstate, then-British Prime Minister Edward Heath blatantly lied. “There are some in this country who fear that in going into Europe we shall in some way sacrifice independence and sovereignty,” Heath said in a January 1973 prime ministerial TV broadcast. “These fears, I need hardly say, are completely unjustified.” Of course, not only were those concerns completely justified, they underestimated the subversion of sovereignty that would be taking place. By 2016, the British people had wised up, with more people voting to secede from the EU with Brexit than have ever voted for anything in U.K. history. Globalists are now doing everything possible to overturn the vote, again using deception.

Almost three decades after Heath’s lies, in a July 13, 2000 interview with the newspaper La Stampa, then-Italian Prime Minister Giuliano Amato outlined the strategy of deception. “The Union is the vanguard of this changing world: it indicates a future of princes without sovereignty,” he said. “The new entity is faceless and those who are in command can neither be pinned down nor elected.... That is the way Europe was made too: by creating communitarian organisms without giving the organisms presided over by national governments the impression that they were being subjected to a higher power.... I don’t think it is a good idea to replace this slow and effective method — which keeps national States free from anxiety while they are being stripped of power — with great institutional leaps. Therefore I prefer to go slowly, to crumble pieces of sovereignty up little by little, avoiding brusque transitions from national to [EU] federal power.”

Global Merger of Regions

Globalists have been getting bolder in recent years, speaking openly of their machinations and intentions. For instance, former National Security Advisor and Secretary of State Henry Kissinger outlined the same plot to advance globalism as his co-conspirator Brzezinski did two decades earlier at Gorbachev’s confab, just more openly. “The contemporary quest for world order will require a coherent strategy to establish a concept of order within the various regions and to relate these regional orders to one another,” Kissinger explained in an excerpt from his book World Order that appeared on August 29, 2014, under the headline “Henry Kissinger on the Assembly of a New World Order” in the Wall Street Journal. Calling for a “structure of international rules and norms” that is “fostered as a matter of common conviction,” he praised, in particular, developments on the other side of the Atlantic. “Europe has set out to transcend the state,” Kissinger said. Despite the use of opaque and sterile language, it is clear that Kissinger was calling for the world’s nations and peoples to be divided up into “regional orders” as a prelude to the “New World Order” finale.

And as the EU works to transcend the nation-state at home, it is working simultaneously to do the same worldwide, including in North America. In a revealing document released in June 2016, the EU actually vowed to “support cooperative regional orders worldwide,” including in the Americas, while touting global governance composed of regional governments based on a “strong UN.” “We will invest in regional orders, and in cooperation among and within regions,” the superstate declared in its “Global Strategy” document, echoing almost precisely the schemes outlined by Kissinger in his book World Order. “And we will promote reformed global governance.... The EU will strive for a strong UN as the bedrock of the multilateral rules-based order.”

Ironically, the EU document acknowledges that people are upset with the globalist agenda. Indeed, the EU “Global Strategy” document was released just five days after Brexit sent shock waves through the globalist movement worldwide. But the official document goes on to suggest that surreptitiously undermining self-government around the world to build regional governments is all for the good of humanity, and so it must be pursued anyway. “In a world caught between global pressures and local pushback, regional dynamics come to the fore,” the document argued. “Voluntary forms of regional governance offer states and peoples the opportunity to better manage security concerns, reap the economic gains of globalization, express more fully cultures and identities, and project influence in world affairs.”

Eventually, as Kissinger and others explained, after these regional governments are in full control, the plan is to begin merging them with each other in overlapping regional governments, again using “trade” as the pretext. The Transatlantic Trade and Investment Partnership, for example, was aimed at bringing the EU and North America together under transatlantic bureaucracies, a longtime globalist goal that has been worked on for generations. This transatlantic union would then create regulations and supranational kangaroo courts over more than half of global GDP.

On the other side of the United States, the Trans-Pacific Partnership did virtually the same thing. Taken together, the supranational regulatory regime that would emerge from the “trade” regimes would govern virtually the entire global economy, with even nations that were not technically under its thumb being forced to submit just to continue participating in trade.

If the American people do not actively oppose these plans en masse, the result will be the end of self-government, liberty, prosperity, and Western Christian civilization.

Photo: AP Images

This article originally appeared in the November 19, 2018 print edition of The New American. The New American publishes a print magazine twice a month, covering issues such as politics, money, foreign policy, environment, culture, and technology. To subscribe, click here.