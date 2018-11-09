Stop the Deep State’s “Free Trade” Agenda for Global Government

The Deep State’s globalist plan for what insiders refer to as the “New World Order” — basically, a global government controlled by themselves — begins with submerging the sovereignty of nation-states into regional “orders.” These are better understood as regional governments built using “free trade” deals as the foundation, with the European Union serving as the premier example. How do we know this is the plan? Because top Deep State globalists have said so publicly and repeatedly. And because that is the exact strategy being pursued openly.

— Alex Newman, “Creating a New World Order Out of Regional Orders”

In his article “Creating a New World Order Out of Regional Orders,” Alex Newman makes crystal clear the Deep State globalists’ game plan for establishing a global government. Their plan depends on submerging the sovereignty of nation-states into regional governments based on “free trade” deals. And as he adds later in the same article, “Eventually, these regional orders will be interwoven into an overlapping patchwork of multilateral regimes on the road to creating a truly global authority, perhaps under the United Nations.”

Stop the USMCA!

So you might be saying to yourself, how does the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) fit into this picture?

The short answer is that the 1994 North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) and its proposed successor, the 2018 USMCA, were both designed to provide steppingstones to regional (North American Union), then world (United Nations) government, exactly in accordance with the Deep State globalists’ strategy for establishing a global government as explained above by Newman.

Furthermore, according to Christian Gomez in “USMCA: A TPP Redux?” on page 10: “Unbeknownst to most of Trump’s base and strongest supporters is that much of the USMCA’s text is virtually identical to that of President Obama’s Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP).” This shows that the USMCA is very much from the same mold as the sovereignty-destroying TPP agreement. And we all know that the TPP agreement was considered to be so bad that President Trump withdrew the United States from the TPP on his third day in office.

Stop the Free Trade Agenda

And according to U.S. Trade Representative and longtime Council on Foreign Relations member Robert Lighthizer, the new USMCA agreement represents just one step in a whole series of planned bilateral and multilateral “free trade” agreements beginning with Japan, the EU (poster boy for the sovereignty-destroying effects of such agreements), and the U.K.

Educate Opinion Molders

Mobilize all the grassroots networks that you belong to for the purpose of educating opinion molders and maximizing the number of people contacting their congressmen in opposition to the USMCA and all other “free trade” agreements.

For educational tools, such as videos, reprints, and books, go to JBS.org, the website of The John Birch Society, the parent organization of this magazine, and click on the action project pages for “Stop the USMCA” and “Stop the Free Trade Agenda.” Initially, your key educational tool will be the “USMCA: A TPP Redux?” special report of The New American (November 19, 2018 issue).

Legislative Action Tools

Various federal legislative action alerts have been posted at JBS.org/act-now to provide editable, pre-written messages for phoning and e-mailing President Trump and your representative and senators in opposition to the USMCA and all other “free trade” agreements that are being considered. When you send e-mails through the JBS.org Legislative Alerts system, be sure to take advantage of the social media and e-mail tools that are provided to you by the confirmation messages in order to greatly increase the number of people contacting President Trump and Congress.

Time Is of the Essence

We don’t have much time for building up opposition to the USMCA agreement. While a vote could possibly occur as early as the lame-duck session in November/December 2018, it will most likely occur in the second or third quarter of 2019.

Secure Rights Through National Sovereignty!

Remember that the point of all of this educational activity is to secure our precious, God-given rights. In order to secure them we must preserve our national sovereignty and the Constitution. And finally, to preserve our national sovereignty and the Constitution, we must stop the Deep State globalists’ USMCA and all the rest of their “free trade” agenda for global government!

