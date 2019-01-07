Using the Climate to Transform the World

KATOWICE, Poland — Just a few weeks before the United Nations “climate change” summit in Poland, where more than 30,000 globalists and global warmists met to plot your future, outrage over carbon taxes in France imposed under the UN “Paris Agreement” finally boiled over. Hundreds of thousands of protesters were involved in everything from blocking traffic to taking over fuel depots. Wearing bright yellow vests, furious French citizens crushed by high taxes on fuel and energy poured into the streets. Their target: carbon taxes.

They demanded, among other things, that the global-warming policies imposed under the UN “Paris Agreement” be repealed — permanently. They also called for the politically toxic French President Emmanuel Macron to resign immediately. Sometimes, as happens often in French protests, citizens went overboard. But their point was made loud and clear — and Macron eventually had to back down, at least temporarily. The government finally agreed to delay the tax and listen to public concerns.

The timing could not have been more disastrous for Macron and the globalists hoping to use climate alarmism to reshape the world. Indeed, the protests were a frequent topic of conversation throughout the summit, even though the establishment media did their best to downplay the origin of the protests — the carbon tax imposed by French authorities. Not surprisingly, globalist PR experts put their own spin on the fiasco, claiming that the government should have offered more welfare to poorer citizens to bring them along. But virtually everybody, including the French government, recognized how bad the optics were.

Naturally, President Donald Trump, who has called the man-made global-warming hypothesis a “hoax,” could not resist the opportunity to strike back at Macron and rub it in. “I am glad that my friend @EmmanuelMacron and the protestors in Paris have agreed with the conclusion I reached two years ago,” Trump wrote on social media on the first day of the UN summit. “The Paris Agreement is fatally flawed because it raises the price of energy for responsible countries while whitewashing some of the worst polluters.”

A few days later, Trump had more to say on the subject. “The Paris Agreement isn’t working out so well for Paris. Protests and riots all over France,” Trump wrote on December 8, trolling the UN summit and Macron, who had recently used vicious language to attack the “nationalism” promoted by Trump. “People do not want to pay large sums of money, much to third world countries (that are questionably run), in order to maybe protect the environment. Chanting ‘We Want Trump!’ Love France.” But Trump’s rejection of the UN scheme and the French uprising against it were hardly the only blows that knocked the wind out of COP24’s sails.

In Brazil, voters had just elected, in a landslide, President-elect Jair Bolsonaro, who campaigned on getting his country out of the Paris Agreement. Shortly before the summit began, the new administration announced that Brazil was no longer willing to host next year’s UN climate summit. Bolsonaro’s new foreign minister has publicly ridiculed the warming hypothesis as pseudo-scientific “dogma” by “cultural Marxists” to aid Communist China and destroy the Western world. During COP24, The New American asked at the Brazil booth whether Bolsonaro believed in the man-made global-warming hypothesis. “No comment,” said the first man. The second said: “I don’t think so.”

All of this and more hung over the UN climate summit like a black cloud, putting a serious chill on the warming alarmism.

Globalists Transforming the World

Despite the growing skepticism over “climate science” and “climate action” that threatened to upend the whole narrative, leading globalists doubled down. They also came out of the closet when it comes to the real agenda. As the summit kicked off, UN Secretary-General António Guterres declared that “climate action” offers a “compelling path to transform our world.” Even your “mind” must be transformed, he said. Many other proud socialists, communists, and globalists also called for using the man-made global-warming hypothesis to transform the world. And they are not kidding.

Leaders at the UN summit worked to exploit alarmism over the climate to restructure every aspect of human life. The sought-after global transformation will also involve more government promotion of feminism, planetary taxes on emissions of carbon dioxide (CO2), and so much more, explained Guterres, a longtime socialist leader who led the Socialist International, an incredibly powerful global coalition of socialist and communist parties, before becoming UN boss. He also ludicrously claimed hurricanes that struck the Caribbean last year were “emergencies” that “are preventable,” as if hurricanes were caused by refusal to submit to carbon taxes quickly enough.

“It is hard to overstate the urgency of our situation,” Guterres continued in his speech. “Even as we witness devastating climate impacts causing havoc across the world, we are still not doing enough, nor moving fast enough, to prevent irreversible and catastrophic climate disruption,” he said. “Nor are we doing enough to capitalize on the enormous social, economic, and environmental opportunities of climate action.” Again, “climate action” is the banner under which the UN and its member governments are hoping to transform society and the economy.

“Climate action offers a compelling path to transform our world for the better,” Guterres continued. “In short, we need a complete transformation of our global energy economy, as well as how we manage land and forest resources. We need to embrace low-carbon, climate-resilient sustainable development.” For those who are unfamiliar with UN-speak, “sustainable development” is code for government-directed development and global technocratic rule, and it encompasses everything from education and healthcare to land use and climate.

This “transformation” is planned to be achieved through the mechanisms agreed to by Obama and other leaders in 2015 at the UN climate summit in France. “The Paris Agreement provides a framework for the transformation we need,” Guterres said, calling for “concerted resource mobilization” (i.e., spending Western tax money) and “transformative climate action in five key economic areas — energy, cities, land use, water and industry.” Of course, this summit was designed to “operationalize” the Paris Agreement for precisely that purpose.

According to the UN boss, all of this transformative action must be geared toward moving humanity into what is euphemistically dubbed the “green economy.” Reading the descriptions given of this “green” economy over the years, it becomes immediately apparent that it is a lot like the “red economy” of yesteryear. The difference: The justification is primarily environmental in nature, rather than relying on the discredited communist ideology so tainted in the public mind following the institutionalized mass murder of over 100 million people just in the last century and the impoverishment of hundreds of millions more.

The green economy “means embracing carbon pricing,” Guterres continued, arguing that the gas exhaled by every human being is “pollution” that must be taxed and regulated. This green economy also means vastly increasing the scope of the welfare state and the level of dependence on government by individuals. Those workers whose “sectors” face “disruption” must have “retraining” from government, as well as a “social safety net.” In other words, when you lose your job due to the green economy, the government will take care of you and your family — maybe — making you utterly dependent for your daily bread.

At least $100 billion of wealth redistribution from the West to Third World governments annually would be a “positive political signal,” Guterres continued. This money is supposed to go into the UN Green Climate (Slush) Fund to help bribe poorer governments into cooperating with the scheme. More will be required later, naturally. At the moment, the U.S. government is prohibited by law from providing money to this fund, but Obama did it anyway, and the next president may try to do it as well.

Shortly after his initial speech, Guterres gave another, focusing on similar themes, including the “transformation of the real economy” that the UN and its member governments must oversee in energy, industry, nature, cities, and much more. “I count on multiple new transformational commitments from governments, business, finance and civil society in each of these areas,” he added. “To achieve genuine transformation in the real economy, we need national governments to play a crucial role in each of the robust coalitions which will deliver concrete transformative outcomes.”

Finally, the UN secretary-general made clear that even your mind was in the UN’s cross hairs. “The Paris Agreement is not a piece of paper. It is a historic compact among nations, a compact to ensure our survival,” he said, though the majority of the governments that got on board were totalitarian, including those led by mass murderers who enslave their nations — Kim Jong-un comes to mind. “This coming year we must put it to use to transform our economies, our minds, and our future.” This has been a recurring theme with the UN.

Of course, Guterres was not the first UN bigwig to let the proverbial cat out of the bag. Then-UNFCCC (United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change) Executive Secretary Christiana Figueres dropped a bombshell during a 2012 press conference regarding the transformation UN bosses envision. “It must be understood that what is occurring here, not just in Doha, but in the whole climate change process is a complete transformation of the economic structure of the world,” she told the media — from sovereign states and capitalism to world government and socialism.

A few weeks before that, she told the U.K. Guardian that her job was to get governments, businesses, and society to make “the biggest transformation that they have ever undertaken.” She compared the transformation to the Industrial Revolution. “But it [the Industrial Revolution] wasn’t a guided transformation from a centralized policy perspective,” she explained. “This is a centralized transformation that is taking place.... It’s a very, very different transformation and one that is going to make the life of everyone on the planet very different.”

In America, socialists are using virtually the exact same rhetoric. Speaking in December alongside self-described Socialist Senator Bernie Sanders, self-styled “democratic socialist” Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez called for using the climate agenda to implement her fringe vision for America. “[We] can use the transition to 100 percent renewable energy as the vehicle to truly deliver and establish economic, social and racial justice in the United State of America,” she exclaimed as COP24 was happening.

Indeed, globalists and socialists have repeatedly made clear that they view the phony “climate crisis” as an “opportunity” to achieve their “social” and “economic” goals — namely, wealth redistribution, government controls over ever-larger swaths of human activity, social engineering, and more. And throughout the conference, that was clearly on display as every globalist special interest group came to link its totalitarian agenda to the climate bandwagon.

All sorts of companies, non-profit groups, “religious” leaders, “civil society” organizations, Big Oil, and others were tripping over themselves to sign on. At an event featuring Guterres and other top UN bosses, for example, a number of globalist mega-banks with trillions of dollars in combined lending vowed to “put their balance sheets to work” in advancing the warmist agenda. “It shows that banks are becoming increasingly ready to take the bold steps needed to play our part in achieving a low-carbon economy,” said ING CEO Ralph Hamers, one of many cronies jumping on the bandwagon.

Fear-mongering and Terror Fuel “Transformation” Of course, considering the scope of the changes being sought by the UN — a complete “transformation of the world,” to quote UN bosses — there had to be an extremely compelling justification. And this year, climate fear-mongering reached epic proportions. Citing the recently released report (see page 23) by the UN Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), just about everybody in the UN venue was convinced, or at least pretended to be convinced, that humanity only had “12 years” left to “solve” alleged “man-made global warming” before it was “too late.” UN boss Guterres even warned that it would be “climate suicide” not to ink a strong deal. One UN chief, UN General Assembly President Maria Espinosa, claimed mankind was “in danger of disappearing” if humanity refused to submit to the UN agenda. “We need to act urgently, and with audacity,” she exclaimed. “Be ambitious, but also responsible for the future generations.” The World Wildlife Fund, a radical group promoting globalism under the guise of environmentalism, had billboards and fliers claiming humans are now an “endangered species.” Asked whether this was due to abortion and population control, a WWF representative at the booth in the COP24 venue responded that no, it was because of “climate change.” Former U.S. Vice President Al Gore was brought in to the summit, too, apparently to inject a major dose of fear into the conference. In a presentation that went on for more than an hour, the climate guru made countless claims, pointing to everything from snow fall to bad weather to argue that human activity and individual choice were going to doom the planet unless governments agreed to massively curtail them. Indeed, Gore even preached about a looming catastrophe if humanity refuses to bow down. “It is real!” he pleaded about the hypothesis underpinning the conference. Much of his speech was downright dishonest. For example, the former vice president referred to the gas of life exhaled by every living human being as “man-made heat-trapping global-warming pollution.” Adding to the deception, Gore dishonestly included a slide with an image of dark smoke billowing out of a smoke stack as if that were CO2, despite the fact that CO2 is actually invisible, odorless, and essential to all plant life. Calling the decision to create a UN climate regime “the single most important moral choice in the entire history of humanity,” Gore sounded like a doomsday preacher shouting at passers-by. “Will civilization descend into another dark age?” he asked, getting “worked up early,” as he put it at least a half-dozen times. “Will we descend into a condition that future generations will describe as hell on earth?” Ironically, it was almost 10 years ago that Gore predicted, citing supposed scientists, that the Arctic ice cap would melt completely by 2013 or 2014. In the real world, the Arctic ice cap is still there, and doing just fine. The National Snow and Ice Data Center recently noted that ice extent was “increasing faster than average for most regions in November.” Gore did not mention his long track record of failed doomsday prophecies. Instead, he went through a seemingly never-ending list of examples of bad weather while spewing unsourced numbers and statistics aimed at frightening members of the audience. Among other claims, Gore argued that a number of cities, including some in the United States, were at risk of being flooded by the sea. Gore did that despite the UN IPCC’s own sea-level rise expert Dr. Nils-Axel Mörner resigning when the outfit refused to correct its false claims about alleged dangerous sea-level rises. “All talk about a disastrous sea level rise by 2100 is nothing but scaremongering and deliberate harassment of the public by the IPCC (2013, 2018) and its media proponents,” he said recently, calling the claim of rapid sea-level rise a “serious mistake.” Gore’s dishonesty reached new heights. For instance, he blamed global warming for civil war in Syria. He blamed “air pollution” for making Polish children dumber, seeking to connect CO2 to actual pollution. He even claimed global warming would make allergies worse. “98% of European cities could experience worse droughts by 2050,” Gore claimed. “Half of all the animals in all the world have gone since the 1970s!” he fumed. “Is that OK?!” Gore showed scary images of ice melting in Greenland in the spring, as if there was something unusual about that. He also played a clip of a nuclear bomb exploding for emphasis. And pointing to the hurricane that hit Puerto Rico, Gore blamed alleged man-made warming and said the Trump administration’s response was “environmental racism.” Touting Pope Francis’ teachings on environmentalism, Gore suggested that surrendering more money and power to the UN and governments under the guise of regulating CO2 would somehow make the climate stop changing so everyone could live in peace and security. “When you look at this image, it brings into focus what is really at stake in all of these negotiations,” the climate activist pleaded, showing an image of the Earth from space and urging people to “change.” “The choice we as a world community have to make is the single most important moral choice in the entire history of humanity.” Gore warned of myriad more terrors to come if humanity refuses to comply with his demands. And not just bad weather: Gore claimed that alleged man-made climate change caused the refugee waves, which caused the “damnable wave of populist authoritarianism” that is now supposedly infecting America and Europe. Examples of this included what he described as a “dumb mistake” by voters in the United Kingdom who voted to secede from the globalist European Union in Brexit. Brushing aside Trump, Gore said he remained “optimistic” that skeptics of his theory would ultimately be defeated. In fact, the warmist said it was almost inevitable. “This movement is unstoppable,” Gore boasted. “But it’s not happening fast enough to stop the climate crisis on time.” Among the solutions to the supposed “climate crisis”: More restrictions on liberty and energy, and more globalism. Gore also touted more and stricter population-control policies by government. Perhaps oblivious to the ghoulishness of his words, Gore praised the population-control regime operated by the government of India, which has been widely condemned as abusive and coercive. Showing a graph of China’s population, he also celebrated the policies of the mass-murdering dictatorship in Communist China, which operates a terror machine to enforce its barbaric population control, measures that include forced abortions and other horrors, often in cooperation with the UN. Then, showing a graph of Africa’s population, Gore suggested that Africans were still having far too many babies. Gore demanded that contraception be made “ubiquitously available” all over the world to help reduce the number of children. He has four. Absent more extreme population-control schemes and drastic reductions in CO2 emissions, Gore threatened that all manner of evils would befall humanity. He claimed the West would be overrun by Africans and Muslims from the Third World and that never-ending bad weather — hurricanes, floods, droughts, heat waves, tornadoes, and more — will end life as humanity has known it. Gore was not the only American celebrity ramping up the fear. Former California Governor and actor Arnold Schwarzenegger flew in on a recycled magic carpet — just kidding, he used a fossil-fuel-powered airplane just like the other hypocrites — to preach about how “evil” fossil fuels are. Almost laughably, he said, “I wish that I could be the terminator in real life to be able to travel back in time and stop all fossil fuels when they were discovered,” claiming humanity would have been “much better off” without plentiful energy resources. “The biggest evil is fossil fuels: It’s coal, it’s gasoline, it’s the natural gas.” How the tons and tons and tons of horse manure from pre-gasoline transportation — which brought about stench, water pollution, increased diseases, and more — were somehow superior he didn’t explain. The alleged evils of “fossil fuels” were a hot topic throughout the conference. The entire summit revolved around two key points. The first one is the notion that man’s emissions of CO2 are causing dangerous global warming. And the second is the idea that, with enough subsidies and restrictions, humanity can satisfy all of its energy needs using windmills, solar panels, and yet-to-be-invented “renewable” sources. But precious few facts were on display to back up the claims. The IPCC did not respond to requests for comment. Critics Ridicule It All While the UN did everything possible to scare humanity into submission, not everyone in Katowice was playing along. In a move that was blasted by governments and globalists worldwide, the Trump administration sent a delegation of U.S. officials to the UN summit to promote fossil fuels such as oil, coal, and natural gas — the cheap and reliable energy sources UN man-made global-warming theorists are working to restrict. But the message from the U.S. government came through loud and clear: Fossil fuels are here to stay, and will remain an important source of energy for the world long into the future. Among other points, the side event hosted by the Trump administration celebrated America’s ongoing expansion of energy production — especially liquefied natural gas. U.S. Assistant Secretary for Fossil Energy Steven Winberg noted America is becoming a leader in the field of using fossil fuels in a “clean” and “efficient” way. U.S. officials also promoted nuclear energy, which many climate alarmists hate as well. At one point, anti-energy activists stormed the stage with a banner reading “Keep it in the Ground.” The activists — almost the whole crowd at that point — also screamed “keep it in the ground” as they clapped and stomped their feet and shouted anti-American hate speech. UN police formed a line to protect the protesters on stage as they shrieked. Critics expressed concern that UN security officials appeared to have allowed it to happen on purpose. But U.S. officials were unequivocal. “We support all energy,” said Wells Griffith, the U.S. principal deputy assistant secretary for international affairs at the U.S. Energy Department. “I can say, for the U.S., the policy is not to keep it in the ground, but to use it in a way that is clean and efficient.” Winberg, meanwhile, responded to a question by pointing out that people all over the world live in dire energy poverty, with many forced to burn wood and organic material just to survive. Nongovernmental organizations also infuriated the warmists. The Heartland Institute, for instance, hosted an event early on during COP24 with scientists and policy experts to bring a dose of reality into the discussions going on in Katowice. The U.S.-based group had just released a scientific report by the Nongovernmental International Panel on Climate Change (NIPCC) looking at the costs and benefits of fuels. Later on, the group inked an agreement with Solidarity, the labor union that helped bring down the communist regime in Poland, expressing “skepticism of the assertions of the United Nations Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC).” “We, speaking as one, believe in the restoration of the Scientific Method and the dismissal of ideological dogma at the United Nations,” explained the joint statement. “That means a healthy skepticism of data interpretation and policy conclusions and an end to the war on science and scientists by powerful state-backed forces.” Also attending the summit were the liberty-minded environmentalist group known as the Committee for a Constructive Tomorrow (CFACT) and ClimateDepot.com editor Marc Morano. Among other activities, they worked with local Polish activists to put together a “counter-COP24” to explain the problems with the UN’s alarmism. Nearly 200 people attended. CFACT also put up a billboard promoting energy independence for Poland: “Congratulations Poland, 100 years! Exit the UN Paris Accord. Energy Independence for Poland!” Near the end, Morano dressed up as Santa Claus and delivered a bag of coal to the Greenpeace offices. “Greenpeace has been very, very naughty this year,” he said. “They want to keep energy in the ground. So this year, they only deserve a lump of coal.” Obviously, Greenpeace was not amused. In an interview with The New American, Morano suggested that the climate bandwagon was coming apart. He praised Trump, the incoming Brazilian government, and other players that are increasingly resisting the UN’s climate agenda. “This is not inevitable now,” said Morano. “Donald Trump stood up to the United Nations, announced the intention to withdraw, and that set off a spiraling crescendo. Why is Russia, long term, or China, going to stay in an agreement that is going to hamper their growth? They are going to look at the U.S. and say, they’re not doing it, why should we? ... And what’s best about this is that you can see the desperation of the UN.” Of course, China has been, and still is, building coal-fired power plants by the dozen, so it is not following along now. Critical scientists were outraged, too. “Why do all the scientists and politicians and rent-seekers continue to play the games of the urgent need to stop CO2 from rising by changing to ‘renewable’ energies while Paris is literally burning because people cannot afford to pay more taxes for nothing in return?” wondered astrophysicist Dr. Willie Soon with the Harvard-Smithsonian Center for Astrophysics. In a statement to The New American, Dr. Soon slammed the anti-energy movement for attacking reliable, cheap, and abundant energy while people are in dire need. “How about the energy needs of Africa, India, China and South America: Can they all really live purely from the ‘clean’ energy of the Sun and Wind?” he asked. “This is truly a sad tale of third rate scientific studies and fake evidence dressing up to rob the world of cheap and abundant energy.” The globalists and the global warmists did not get everything they wanted. However, an agreement was signed (see page 18), the scam continues, and billions of people have been convinced that the gas they exhale is dangerous “pollution” in need of UN regulation. On a positive note, it is obvious that the climate-alarmist cause is becoming politically toxic with voters — especially in light of Macron’s spectacular downfall and the fact that just a handful of heads of state were at COP24 (four, to be exact). And even many of the celebrities who normally show up stayed away this time. That has led some critics of the charade to suggest that the truth is winning. It is not too late to stop the threat, but Americans must act now if they hope to preserve their liberties. Sidebar: UN Exploits Children to Advance Climate Agenda KATOWICE, Poland — The UN and its members are using and weaponizing the impressionable young. All over COP24, young people were present in numbers like never before. Perhaps the most recognizable face was an autistic 15-year-old from Sweden named Greta Thunberg, who was plastered across newspapers and TV screens worldwide lecturing adults on the need to stop alleged man-made global-warming. Her claim to fame: Skipping school to save the climate and encouraging other students to do the same. But Greta was just one among many. In coordination with groups such as “Indigenous” peoples, We Are Still In (USA), and Climate Nexus, just to name a few, the youth were organized by the hundreds to block COP24 hallways and disrupt events. They demanded “climate justice” or chanted loudly in unison some other UN-approved catchy slogans. The young preached about “anthropogenic warming,” “the science is settled,” “the Paris Agreement,” “resiliency,” “adaptation and mitigation,” “fossil-free,” “de-carbonizing” the world, the need for “carbon taxes,” “stolen lands,” “action plans,” biodiversity, wildfires, floods, sea rise, droughts — anything weather related must be man-made. Their dire message matched that of the UN’s: We must act now to stop global warming or else in 12 years Earth will be unrecognizable and uninhabitable. Despite the doom-and-gloom prophecies, the UN is fulfilling its Sustainable Development Goals; in this case, “sustainable education.” The so-called UN 2030 Agenda identifies children as “critical agents of change.” Thus, all youth must be taught to “promote sustainable development.” At COP24, their success in this regard was evident everywhere. Adolf Hitler probably said it best: “He alone who owns the youth gains the future.” And at the UN, the youth are being trained, encouraged, and used to spread global-warming alarmism and forward a fundamentally transformed future plagued by controlling human action at every level. The following are just a few examples of youth’s engagement at the conference: • JUST RUDE! During the Trump administration’s presentation on the benefits of coal, hundreds of youths took over for more than 10 minutes, stormed the stage, loudly and rudely mocked the panelists, all while shouting about “stolen lands” and “climate justice.” • Perfected Propaganda! In an interview with Regan (a high-school student from Santa Barbara, California, now living in Fiji and attending a “Green” school), she executed a perfectly coiffed interview about “climate justice,” “Sustainable Development,” and the “importance” of being “vegan” and “humane” to animals, while fearlessly calling out “guilty” major organizations (such as PepsiCo). When she “messed up,” she asked to start over, composed herself, and began again. • “LOCK THEM UP!” TNA captured exclusive footage of a young adult from Germany (who is shocked that climate skeptics would attend the global-warming conference) chanting “lock them up” when asked what should happen to skeptics of the man-made warming hypothesis. • YOUNG EXPERTS! Cornell University (New York) students shared their so-called climate-change expertise about California’s wildfires, adaptation, and solutions. One conference solution suggested fewer people living in rural forested areas. • PULL YOUR HEART STRINGS! Adult representatives from the Pacific Islands shared climate horror stories with the Katowice children’s choir. Afterward, the kids dressed in gas masks to entertain a standing-room only audience with sad songs about the environment. “I Need Air to Breathe,” they sang as a video displayed young kids in “climate action” caring for the Earth. • EXPLOIT! On a massive monitor, World Bank Group looped footage of young adults in “climate change” action with the slogan “Youth are Unstoppable.” • POLICE THE ADULTS! We interviewed a 23-year-old, Mary, who shared that her responsibility as the Norwegian youth delegate was to make sure the adults were fulfilling their UN commitments. The children are being groomed to usher in the UN’s One World agenda, with “climate justice” as a pretext. The totalitarians have netted the youth — hook, line, and sinker — like never before. None of this should be a surprise, though. Just head to your local university bookstore and examine the required texts. Check out a Common Core-aligned lesson on climate change. They are capturing the youth right in front of us. If freedom-loving Americans hope to preserve liberty and justice, rest is not an option. Get moving! — Debbie Bacigalupi Photo: © cop24.gov.pl

