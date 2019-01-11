80 Years of Smears

The tendentious headlines over Jennifer Weiner’s op-ed in the New York Times obviated further reading: “How Do I Explain Justice Kavanaugh to My Daughters? The spectacle of this confirmation has reminded us that to many people, women’s suffering is a joke.”

Of course, the confirmation hearings for Associate Justice Brett Kavanaugh provided no proof that a woman ever suffered anything at his hands, despite the myriad allegations, and now that the feculent affair is past, it’s time for an honest review. Weiner’s hysterical howl is a good place start.

It was a furious rant from an angry woman who, unlike Salome, is upset she didn’t get the man’s head on a dish:

What am I supposed to tell my daughters about all of this?

Of course, I already know. I’ve been talking to them about it for years. Be aware of your surroundings. Make sure someone knows where you are, and when to expect you back. Don’t drink too much. Don’t put your drink down. Don’t walk or run or bike the same route. Don’t stay out too late. Don’t walk alone in the dark. If a guy asks you out and you’re not interested, don’t hurt his feelings, and don’t laugh at him, because a humiliated man is an angry man, and, sometimes, angry men hurt women.

Weiner’s assumption is, of course, that Kavanaugh is guilty of the crimes of which he was accused, with zero evidence and zero corroborating witnesses. Indeed, we now know that the women probably lied. But that truth must be ignored and, according to Weiner and the sisterhood, Kavanaugh had to be guilty.

He had to be guilty because we must “believe women.” Nothing else matters. Not Christine Blasey Ford’s fishy, shifting accounts of Kavanaugh’s rape attempt. Not her lie about fear of flying. Not her remarkable inability to remember important details, despite her infallible, highly developed hippocampus. Not her own witnesses who denied her account. Not Debbie Ramirez’s confession that she was soaked like a Martini olive at the college party where Kavanaugh supposedly exposed himself to her. Not Ramirez’s contacting classmates to help her remember the Night of the Waving Weiner. Not Julie Swetnick’s preposterous claim that Kavanaugh, as a high-school student, supposedly attended drug- and alcohol-fueled gang rape parties, where he was an enthusiastic participant. Not Swetnick’s admission that she repeatedly returned to these parties knowing what went on. Not Swetnick’s retraction of her claim. Not the classmates, friends, and acquaintances of these three who said they had no idea what those women were talking about. Not Judy Munro-Leighton’s confession that she, too, lied to the committee when she said Kavanaugh raped her. And not, finally, the committee’s revelations that two men confessed to attacking Ford, and that another young man at Yale was most likely the culprit — a yearbook photo shows him exposing himself to the photographer — who flashed Ramirez.

Swetnick and her attorney, porn lawyer Michael Avenatti, by the way, are now accused themselves. Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley has asked the FBI to investigate their “materially false” statements. Likewise for Munro-Leighton.

So what the Kavanaugh affair really shows is that we don’t have to “believe women.” And for a very good reason. They often lie. They often lie about rape. And other things. Just like men do. And everyone knows it, including the sisterhood’s harpies who claim women don’t lie. No one believes that, including the Democrats who, inquiring about Kava­naugh’s yearbook and bibulous years, turned what should have been a routine confirmation into an embarrassing discussion of flatulence and other distasteful bodily functions. But that obvious truth, examined at length in two pieces for the November 5 print edition of The New American, isn’t the point.

Rather, it’s this: The Kavanaugh smear is just one in the long roll of character assassinations of conservatives that began in the 1940s. The following examples are illustrative, but not, of course, exhaustive.

A Brief History of the Smear

Let’s start with the smear job on Charles Lindbergh, Jr., an American hero because of his solo flight across the Atlantic, but who opposed our entry into what would become World War II. That made him a dangerous man to socialist Franklin Delano Roosevelt, who was itching to get the United States into the war to save his ideological pal Joseph Stalin. The Soviet tyrant could not, without help, prevail in a two-front war against the Germans and Japanese. Lindbergh was leading the anti-war America First movement and thus had to be neutralized. And so FDR and his smearbund labeled Lindbergh an anti-Semite because he claimed, in a now notorious speech, that Jews influenced American policy. Yet, as John J. Dwyer noted in his long piece for The New American in 2014, citing historian James P. Duffy, Lindbergh sympathized with America’s Jews. Lindbergh, a Jewish friend said, “has never had the slightest anti-Semitic feeling” and denounced the persecution of Jews in the very same speech that invited the allegations of anti-Semitism. Lindbergh, who had been called a “coward,” also flew combat missions in the Pacific. But today, we are falsely told that Lindbergh was a rabid anti-Semite.

Fifteen or so years later, Republican Senator Joe McCarthy began a fight against communists in government. He claimed Reds had infiltrated its highest levels. Of course, he was right. Stalin’s agents surrounded FDR and had thoroughly penetrated the federal government, as M. Stanton Evans demonstrated in two books on the subject that cited the Venona papers and documents unearthed from Soviet intelligence. The Left and its allies in the media, at the time, would have none of it. And so McCarthy’s patriotic endeavor became McCarthyism, the name now associated with baseless accusations. But what McCarthy claimed wasn’t baseless. The Left didn’t smear McCarthy for falsely accusing countless individuals of communist ties with no evidence, but instead because the Left knew he was right — and even admitted it 40 years later. While he included the obligatory denunciation of McCarthy, the late leftist scribe Nicholas von Hoffman put it this way: “In a global sense McCarthy was on to something. McCarthy may have exaggerated the scope of the problem, but not by much.” McCarthy’s crime, the late conservative columnist Joe Sobran noted, was stigmatizing the Left. That could not be allowed, and so the Left destroyed McCarthy.

During the 1964 presidential campaign, CBS leftist Daniel Schorr smeared Republican candidate Barry Goldwater, a major general in the Air Force and founder of the Arizona Air National Guard, as a Nazi, at worst, and Nazi sympathizer, at best. Then leftist Bill Moyers launched his despicable “Daisy” ad, which suggested that Goldwater would launch a nuclear war. That, along with the media’s rendition of Goldwater’s famous line about “extremism in the defense of liberty,” offered a “fundamentally distorted picture of who Goldwater was,” liberal columnist David Broder admitted. Then the Left smeared Richard Nixon with the bogus charge of a secret slush fund when he was Dwight Eisenhower’s vice presidential pick. Nixon had committed an unpardonable sin, conservative columnist Pat Buchanan has noted. He had helped convict Soviet agent Alger Hiss for perjury. The Left called Ronald Reagan a racist because he advocated states’ rights in Philadelphia, Mississippi, a supposed dog whistle to Reagan’s racist supporters. And they declared President George H.W. Bush a racist because of his famous Willie Horton ad, which featured a convicted black murderer who murdered again after he was freed in a furlough program supported by Bush’s opponent in 1988, Massachusetts Governor Michael Dukakis. Then they smeared George W. Bush because he was, leaked military documents showed, a slacker in the military. The documents were fakes. The Bushes were no conservatives, but the Left smeared them anyway. However much they might surrender to left-wing demands, they were Republicans who could never surrender enough.

Photo: AP Images

This article appears in the January 7, 2019, issue of The New American. To download the issue and continue reading this story, or to subscribe, click here.

Two of the worst leftist smears of the last 60 years were those of U.S. Supreme Court nominees Robert Bork in 1987, who would, we were told, kill women, and Clarence Thomas in 1991, who, we were told, was a sex predator. The top smearmeister on Bork? The perpetually drunk sex criminal, Democratic Senator Ted Kennedy, who left a girl in the back seat of a car to suffocate after he sailed off Dike Bridge on Chappaquiddick Island. With a straight face, Kennedy told multiple lies about Bork on the Senate floor. Kennedy’s attack was worse than unconscionable. It was, by the lights of his Catholic faith, a sin: “Robert Bork’s America is a land in which women would be forced into back-alley abortions, blacks would sit at segregated lunch counters, rogue police could break down citizens’ doors in midnight raids, schoolchildren could not be taught about evolution, writers and artists would be censored at the whim of government, and the doors of the federal courts would be shut on the fingers of millions of citizens for whom the judiciary is often the only protector of the individual rights that are the heart of our democracy.” Kennedy delivered that scurrilous attack 45 minutes after President Reagan nominated Bork. One example of where Kennedy lied? Bork supported, as City Journal noted, the Brown v. Board of Education decision that desegregated public schools. “Not one line of that tirade was true,” Bork said. Bork simply believed the Constitution means what it says, not what liberal judges say it means. For the smear job on Thomas, the Left trotted out an accuser, Anita Hill, who told a wild tale of sexual harassment but offered no proof. Like Christine Blasey Ford, Hill produced not a single witness to back up her story. Hill’s female co-workers vehemently denied her claims. The FBI thought she was lying. At least in that case, however, Kennedy, who had assaulted a waitress with accomplice Senator Chris Dodd at the La Brasserie restaurant on Capitol Hill, kept his whiskey-swilling pie hole shut. Why does the Left smear conservatives? Because it works. Oh, how it works. Smearing is easier than formulating coherent policy positions. Or crafting principled legal arguments, for instance, against elevating a relatively conservative judge — inside the Beltway, at least — to the U.S. Supreme Court. Kavanaugh easily defeated the Democrats’ lies about his testimony, decisions, and legal philosophy. Because the Democrats didn’t have the votes to defeat him honestly, they had one thing left: a smear job. Thus came Ford, Ramirez, Swetnick, and the other accusers. What Will Happen to the Accusers? Sobran instructed us about the ground rules when the Left settles on a smear job. He was writing about a smear of anti-Semitism he so unjustly suffered, but it applies to any of the Left’s go-to accusations, racism or sex claims in particular. Everyone knew what the rules would be when Ford stepped forward with her claim. Even if false, Kavanaugh could be ruined, and might lose a seat on the court. And even if false, nothing would happen to Ford, and she would not lose her job. Let’s reprise the result of Ford’s smear to sharpen Sobran’s point. The prosecutor who questioned Ford for the GOP members of the Senate Judiciary Committee unequivocally stated that Ford’s own witnesses “refuted” and “failed to corroborate” her account. Her memory about the night in question was flawed, as was her memory even about the events relative to her telling her tale publicly. And, other men, again, confessed to being Ford’s molester. What about Ford’s laughable lie that she feared flying, which her own travel resumé disproved? Why isn’t she facing perjury charges? If Ford’s tale is true, why did her leftist attorneys immediately announce that she would not pursue the matter and did not want Kavanaugh impeached? If she told the truth, Kavanaugh lied, and we now have a sex criminal on our highest court. So we just call it a day and move on? What price has Ford paid for leveling what now appear to be false charges? Her hometown honored her with an award. Her alma mater, the University of North Carolina, has named her a distinguished alumna for “speaking truth to power.” GoFundMe accounts raised close to a cool million on her behalf. And just as this piece went to press, we learned that Ford was picked to present Sports Illustrated’s Inspiration of the Year award to Rachael Denhollander, who really was sexually abused by Larry Nassar, the doctor for the USA gymnastic team. In other words, false smears work because, for the leftist, making them is not only risk-free but also profitable. Not one of the Democrats on the Judiciary Committee will pay a penalty for accusing a federal judge, without evidence, of being a raging, out-of-control drunk and rapist. His anger, they said, proves they were right. And it proves his “judicial temperament” is lacking! Yes, a man accused of gang rape must sit back and smile. Because we must “believe women.” But Kavanaugh’s punishment is permanent. His reputation is eternally smeared because the very nature of the charges immunize them from falsification. Look at what the Left wrote about Thomas as Kavanaugh fought for his career and reputation. The Democrats, leftist media, and sisterhood repeatedly hauled out Hill, who, not coincidentally, again proves Sobran’s point. Having falsely smeared Thomas, today she sits on the faculty of Brandeis University. She has published two books, and the New York Times opened its op-ed page for her pontifications about the Kavanaugh confirmation. “Do you believe Anita Hill?” Senator Richard Blumenthal asked Kavanaugh. Note the slimy presumption: Hill told the truth. Thomas lied. Twenty years from now, when another GOP nominee sits before the committee, some leftist will ask, “Do you believe Christine Blasey Ford?” Kavanaugh will stand accused forever. The Real Issue Which brings up the final question. Why the hysteria over Kavanaugh? Answer: He not only might vote to overturn the odious Roe v. Wade decision that sanctioned the murder of 60 million unborn children during the past four decades, but also might obstruct and perhaps even dismantle the Left’s iron grip on the federal government, particularly the courts. Persuading the Supreme Court to side with the Left on any number of issues — guns, abortion, contraception, healthcare, labor laws and the environment, to name a few — is no longer a relative certainty. As well, Kava­naugh is President Trump’s man on the court. Regardless of who has been president or House speaker or Senate majority leader, the Left has controlled the government since Franklin Roosevelt was elected in 1932. Federal bureaucrats call political appointees the “Christmas Help” for a reason. Neither Nixon, a liberal, nor Reagan, a conservative who governed as a liberal, threatened the leftist program. And with Barack Hussein Obama, the prodigy of a racist, homosexual communist, the Left believed its power was permanent. The election of Hillary Clinton would have cemented victory forever. Socialized medicine was only an election away. Offshore drilling would stop, preschool would be universal, and state colleges would be tuition-free. The death penalty would be abolished, marijuana would be legal, and unjust and racist drug-crime sentencing would end. The LGBT movement would unleash its wrath on Christians: no more refusing to photograph or bake cakes for their nuptials. All those Confederate flags would come down and the “racial wealth gap” would close. Even hate-speech laws might be coming. Perhaps most importantly, the borders would stay open, and millions of new Democratic voters would continue flooding the country to forever dispossess the white, heterosexual Christian man, the locus of evil on the modern world. They would, as an op-ed in the New York Times gleefully explained during the midterms, be replaced. And then the unthinkable happened: Donald J. Trump. And for the first time in a long time, if ever, leftist Deep Staters and their major party enablers saw their grasp on power slipping. No more globalism. No more illegal immigration to cement a permanent Democratic majority. No more endless supply of cheap labor for corporate America and underpaid gardeners and nannies for the neocon masters of the GOP. No more kowtowing to the Left. No more trade deals to shaft the American worker. No more apologies. Trump threatened it all. The Left. The neocons. The Chamber of Commerce. The immigration lobby. Those who would invade the world and invite the world. And so a man whom race-hustler Jesse Jackson had previously heaped with accolades was, of a sudden, a virulent racist, to cite just one example of the anti-Trump smears we heard. And so it had to be with Kavanaugh. Trump’s first nominee to the court, Neil Gorsuch, passed with relative ease. Kavanaugh had to be defeated to stop Trump from altering the court for two generations. The Kavanaugh fight was never about the sex claims. It was always about abortion and political power. That’s why GOP senators were called “rape apologists,” that’s why the sisterhood’s shock troops behaved like lunatics at the hearings, and that’s why Madame Weiner collapsed in a literary tantrum. Speaking of Weiner, I have a question: How do I explain Christine Blasey Ford, Debbie Ramirez, and Julie Swetnick to my sons? Of course, I already know. Be aware of your surroundings. Make sure someone knows where you are. Don’t drink too much. Don’t ever touch a woman. Don’t be alone with her. Don’t take her for a walk in the dark. Don’t offer to carry her books, or walk her back home from the library, or after a late class or after work. Don’t send romantic text messages or e-mails. Don’t walk her to her car if it’s after dark. And don’t offer or accept a ride anywhere. Don’t go to her dorm room or apartment. Even if you’re not interested, don’t hurt her feelings, and don’t laugh at her, because a humiliated woman is an angry woman, and, sometimes, angry women hurt men. They hurt them by lying about rape. Then again, son, even that might not protect you. Because angry women lie about rape and hurt men. Sometimes they are so angry they lie about and hurt men they have never met. The smear job on Kavanaugh failed. He was confirmed. But the Left, the Democrats, and the sisterhood are desperate and furious. The smears will get worse. Photo: AP Images

