When Will We Hold Them to Their Oath?

“Do you swear that you will support and defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies foreign and domestic; that you will bear true faith and allegiance to the same; that you will take this obligation freely, without any mental reservation or purpose of evasion; and that you will faithfully discharge the duties of the office on which you are about to enter — so help you God?”

Each member of Congress — newly elected or reelected — must solemnly swear allegiance to the above oath at the beginning of each two-year session of Congress. Many do so in robotic fashion, placing as much value on the solemn words of the oath as would an actual robot. Some others possess varying degrees of loyalty to and awareness about the Constitution. But all are encouraged to look to their party’s leaders, not to the document itself, for guidelines about how they should vote on proposed legislation.

In January 1993, during his very first day as a member of Congress, newly elected Congressman Richard Pombo (R-Calif.) somewhat angrily recounted his experience when he stood to swear the oath with his colleagues. He first told of his surge of pride and patriotism as he was about to make the solemn pledge. Immediately, however, he heard a colleague propose granting full congressional voting privileges to the delegates from Guam, the Virgin Islands, American Samoa, Puerto Rico, and the District of Columbia. Each of those areas is a part of the United States, but not a state. The Constitution grants full voting rights only to elected members from “states.” The regions named above are not and never have been states.

Pombo’s colleague who made the proposal said it addressed a matter of “fairness, not constitutionality.” There’s no mention of “fairness” in the oath or in the Constitution itself. But “constitutionality” should be foremost in the considerations of any congressman. The wish to grant full voting privileges to delegates from non-states didn’t get very far. But Pombo admitted to experiencing a rather rude awakening about the lack of respect for the Constitution.

What about today? Do members of Congress honor the Constitution each has solemnly sworn to uphold? Overwhelmingly, the answer is, “No, they don’t.” The Constitution is adhered to selectively, and disobeyed regularly. However, one provision of the document earns unquestioned respect from all in Congress. Appearing in Article I, Section 6, it states, “The Senators and Representatives shall receive a compensation for their services.” No member of Congress ignores that.

Though most American adults are likely aware that congressmen routinely ignore the U.S. Constitution at least some of the time, most likely believe that the Supreme Court has allowed their behavior in order to keep up with the times — the “living document” argument. There are multiple problems with that rationale. First, the Constitution has a list of specifically enumerated powers — stating what Congress may do. The federal government has no unspecified powers. All other powers not specifically listed in the Constitution (in the words of the 10th Amendment) “are reserved to the states, respectively, or the people.” As well, the Supreme Court does not have any lawmaking powers under the Constitution, and any changes to the Constitution must be made via the amendment process, so the Supreme Court can neither add nor change federal powers. Unless a change is made to the Constitution via a constitutional amendment, the Constitution must be interpreted as it would have been at the time it was written. If instead, the federal government is allowed to decide the scope of its powers by redefining the clear language of the Constitution, then the government will usurp the powers and rights of the states and the people, and the American people will essentially have elected dictators who follow a rulebook of their own making. Of course, this is exactly what has been happening.

Even if a sizeable majority of Americans want the federal government to tackle some problem — such as environmental problems or drug crimes — unless a constitutional change is made, violating the Constitution renders it a dead letter, no more than an artifact.

Any breach of the Constitution by our elected representatives represents another step toward the day when our federal government fails to even pay heed to, or reference, our founding document and the rights and protections therein. And we are far along that road: Government surveillance eliminates privacy and property protections; so-called hate-crimes laws undo free-speech protections; civil asset forfeiture brings about “excessive fines,” “unusual punishments,” and the loss of “due process of law”; “gender equity” buries freedom of religion; and anti-gun laws chip away at our right to self-defense.

And congressmen don’t merely make small breaches in the bulwark of the Constitution, they gouge it. To demonstrate the disdain for the venerable document held by most members of Congress, we list 11 key parts of the Constitution regularly ignored, or fraudulently given new meaning. Each portion being violated or ignored still exists in the document and is part of what all members of Congress swear to support. But a majority does not honor the oath and, instead, allows government to expand its power while still claiming adherence to the Constitution. Sadly, most Americans, victims of deficient schooling about the Constitution, do not protest.

We do not claim that what follows covers all deviations from the Constitution’s text and intent. Unfortunately, there are more. But the importance of what follows can be summed up with a claim we have frequently made: America became great, not because of what government did, but because of what government was prevented from doing by the Constitution.

If the Constitution were accorded the importance it deserves, the federal government would be 20 percent its size and 20 percent its cost — and we would have 50 states whose laws more closely align with the mores and the desires of their populaces, a freedom that Americans in general should seek.

1. Article I, Section 1, Sentence 1: “All legislative powers herein granted shall be vested in a Congress of the United States.”

The word “all” leaves no room for exceptions. In this instance, therefore, no government entity, individual, or group has been awarded any lawmaking power except Congress. But commonly employed presidential executive orders have been allowed to assume lawmaking status — which is obviously unconstitutional. Hundreds of executive mandates handed down by presidents over recent years have immediately been elevated to law governing the American people and their endeavors. Obama administration heavyweight Paul Begala summarized the practice when he arrogantly stated, “Stroke of the pen; law of the land; kinda cool.”

The president may issue executive orders that concern only how members of the executive branch function in order to comply with federal law, but he cannot change or make law. If a presidential executive order establishes a law governing the entire nation, the president has overstepped his bounds, and his edict should be disregarded. It’s similar to a corporation president: He certainly has the right to issue an executive order directed at his employees, but he should be in trouble if he issues one aimed at all Americans.

The prime example of unconstitutional reliance on executive power to make law saw President Nixon create the Environmental Protection Agency on December 2, 1970. Congress actually had no role in creating the EPA. President Nixon alone did so with an executive order and Congress allowed this enormously powerful agency to exist. Whether the American people support or reject the idea of federal power over the environment is not the question. The way the EPA was created is our issue. Now the enormously powerful EPA has risen to become a legislative powerhouse with more than 14,000 personnel and a lengthening list of edicts and controls that are considered laws, which you may be arrested and incarcerated for ignoring. Similar reliance on illegitimate presidential executive-order power continues in other areas of government. And barely any member of Congress complains.

2. Article I, Section 8, Clause 1: “The Congress shall have power to … provide for the ... general welfare.”

In this portion of the Constitution, the Founders meant only power toward establishing and maintaining general (national) conditions that would enable the people to start a business, invest in some enterprise, apply for a job, etc. The “welfare” they referred to was not the well-being of individual persons; it was the “general welfare” of the nation itself. The common view that the clause provides Congress with an open-ended power to take goods from some people to give to favored individuals and organizations makes no sense, as it is immediately followed by a list of powers that Congress can exercise to provide for the general welfare. Too, the Founders mocked the now-common view. In a letter dated January 21, 1792, James Madison said: “If Congress can do whatever in their discretion can be done by money, and will promote the General Welfare, the government is no longer a limited one, possessing enumerated powers, but an indefinite one, subject to particular exceptions.” There was absolutely no thought of using taxpayers’ money to pay for meals, housing, healthcare, etc., all of which is being justified today by a deliberate misreading of the intent of the Founders and their mention of the term “general welfare.”

3. Article I, Section 8, Clause 5: “The Congress shall have power … To coin money.”

Power was granted to Congress to stamp the precious metals of the people into coinage of a fixed size, weight, and purity. Congress used this grant of power to establish a mint in 1792 to carry out its constitutional assignment. The power to coin money, however, granted no power for Congress to print paper dollars or to delegate to some other organization such as the Federal Reserve the authority to do so. Congress possessed the authority not to create money, but to perform a service for the people by transforming their wealth (precious metals) and making usable coins that would stimulate commerce. The regular practice of the Federal Reserve’s creation of paper dollars and computer notations representing money is totally unconstitutional.

4. Article I, Section 8, Clause 11: “The Congress shall have power ... To declare war.”

Power was granted to Congress and to no other government entity to authorize war. But the last reliance on this grant of power occurred during WWII. All other wars (Korea, Vietnam, Iraq, Afghanistan, et al.) were never entered into via a proper declaration issued by Congress. Congress claims it handed that power to the president, but the Constitution doesn’t allow such an action.

During the time in which Congress retained its power to declare war, the United States never lost a war; after Congress illegally transferred its power to the president, newer wars ended in stalemate (Korea) and loss (Vietnam). Other wars have generally either dragged on endlessly (Afghanistan) or have resulted in victories where the “liberated countries” are arguably worse off than before (Iraq and Libya). Minor military victories in Panama, Grenada, and Kuwait, in which the actual fighting took mere days or weeks, may be the only exceptions.

Currently, a state of war has existed in Afghanistan for 17 years, the longest shooting war in our nation’s history. Congress should either declare war and win the struggle in Afghanistan or terminate U.S. military action in that war-torn nation.

5. Article I, Section 8, Clause 15: “The Congress shall have power … To provide for calling forth the militia to … repel invasions.”

Power was granted to Congress to activate the militia for the purpose of combating any type of invasion, not only the type that sees an unfriendly military force storm across our nation’s border. If the illegal entry into our country of as many as 20,000,000 border crossers isn’t an invasion, then words have lost their meaning.

In fact, the concept of a “Militia” has lost its meaning because the National Guards have become so intertwined with the U.S. military that they have been deployed on overseas missions that have little or nothing to do with defending the United States.

President Trump has recently called up some National Guard members to assist at the U.S.-Mexico border, but under the Constitution the power to call up the militia belongs to Congress, not the president.

6. Article I, Section 8, Clause 18: “The Congress shall have power … To make all laws which shall be necessary and proper for carrying into execution the foregoing powers, and all other powers vested by this Constitution in the Government of the United States, or in any department or officer thereof.”

Many members of Congress refer to the “necessary and proper” wording when asked where their authority exists for enacting various questionable lawmaking. Their response regularly avoids mention of the important phrase “the foregoing powers.” This three-word portion of the Constitution limits the power of Congress to make any law it deems “necessary and proper.” The words “the foregoing powers” grant power to make laws only to carry into execution the powers listed in the previous 17 clauses of Article I, Section 8, and in other parts of the Constitution.

Similar to the misuse of the General Welfare clause, the Founders wouldn’t list 17 clauses delineating the areas where Congress is authorized to make law and then, in Clause 18, give Congress the power to make any law it deemed “necessary and proper.” The text of Clause 18 also mentions the grant of power to carry into execution “all other powers vested by this Constitution in the Government of the United States” — so Congress was also given power to carry out missions assigned to the government in other portions of the Constitution.

Every member of Congress who uses the above justification to make laws in areas where there is no authorization to do so is dismembering and destroying the Constitution.

7. Article II, Section 2, Clause 1: “The President shall be commander in chief of the Army and Navy of the United States.”

Presidents, with the acquiescence of Congress, have taken it upon themselves, under their power as commander in chief, not only to wage war, but to also essentially transfer American troops to foreign commands for military operations in conflicts around the world — though this is blatantly unconstitutional.

Alexander Hamilton, in The Federalist Papers, No. 69, made clear the powers that the Founders placed in the president by making him commander in chief:

The President is to be commander-in-chief of the army and navy of the United States. In this respect his authority would be nominally the same with that of the king of Great Britain, but in substance much inferior to it. It would amount to nothing more than the supreme command and direction of the military and naval forces, as first general and admiral … while that of the British king extends to the declaring of war and to the raising and regulating of fleets and armies — all which, by the Constitution under consideration, would appertain to the legislature.

Yet during the 1950-53 Korean War, America’s military forces were ordered to fight under the command of the United Nations. The state of war in Korea, which has never been terminated even though an armistice has prevailed since 1953, has continued for close to 70 years. Tens of thousands of uniformed Americans are currently serving in Korea as part of a UN command.

The Vietnam War, which saw American military involvement starting in the late 1950s, was another undeclared war in which American troops were regulated by the United Nations — through SEATO, a UN “regional arrangement.”

American casualties in the Vietnam War totaled 58,000 dead and 153,000 wounded. There was never any declaration of war as required by the U.S. Constitution. Nor was each U.S. president who held office during that war the ultimate commander in chief of the U.S. forces as required by the Constitution. And none of the presidents who served during the Vietnam War has ever been held accountable for allowing United Nations officials to supersede his constitutionally granted power. As well, all major American plans for executing the war were passed to the Security Council and the communists posted there.

America’s forces have been engaged in the struggle in Afghanistan for 17, years though shortly after these troops began operations in this war-torn nation, NATO was given command of the entire operation. There have been numerous American generals overseeing the efforts of the U.S. troops, but NATO is in charge in the same way SEATO dominated military activity in Vietnam. The U.S. president is not the ultimate leader of our nation’s forces sent to fight in Afghanistan. NATO is the ultimate commander.

Why is there no outcry from Congress?

8. Article IV, Section 4: “The United States shall guarantee to every State in this Union a republican form of government, and shall protect each of them against invasion.”

Two important mandates are mentioned in this passage of Article IV. The first requires the federal government to ensure that each state shall have a “republican” form of government. The Founders were adamantly opposed to democracy (rule by a majority) and heavily committed to the republican form (rule by law). The reality is that it is difficult to find any federal official who will point to the true meaning of this passage and insist that the U.S. system of government is a republic, not a democracy.

In The Federalist, No. 10, future president James Madison sought to explain the various portions of the Constitution to the people. It was his hope — shared by his colleagues who created the Constitution — that the people would promote ratification of the newly created governmental system. Explaining what the Founders meant with the choice of government they established for the states and the federal government, Madison wrote:

Hence it is that such democracies have ever been spectacles of turbulence and contention; have ever been found incompatible with personal security or the rights of property; and have in general been as short in their lives as they have been violent in their deaths.

Every instance of referring to our nation’s governing system as “democracy” displays ignorance about the Constitution while inviting democracy’s “turbulence and contention” that will lead to our nation’s destruction. The importance of understanding the Founders’ choice of a republic can never be overestimated. They gave us a republican form because they had knowledge of the history of failed democracies.

All congressmen who promote “democratic socialism” or “progressivism” are stating plainly the intention to ignore the oath of office, and are not to be trusted.

The second mandate contained in this passage repeats the requirement given in Article I, Section 8, Clause 15 requiring the national (federal) government to protect the states against invasion. Again, it does not point only to a military invasion. If millions of illegal immigrants cross the border into the United States, it is the responsibility of the federal government to “protect” the states against such an invasion. That the government has not done so is no secret.

9. Article VI, Clause 2: “This Constitution, and the laws of the United States which shall be made in pursuance thereof; and all treaties made, or which shall be made, under the authority of the United States, shall be the supreme law of the land; and the judges in every State shall be bound thereby, any thing in the constitution or laws of any State to the contrary notwithstanding.”

This clause, known as the “supremacy clause,” is commonly misinterpreted to mean that all federal laws are superior to state and local laws — and therefore they trump state and local laws that conflict with federal laws. Yet this clause is clearly referring not to the entire body of the “laws of the United States,” but only to those laws that are made “in pursuance thereof” — that is, in accordance with — the Constitution. Rather than making the federal government supreme over the states, this clause clearly limits “the supreme law of the land” to constitutional laws (and treaties), as opposed to unconstitutional laws that never should have been enacted to begin with.

It is certainly relevant that the very next clause in Article VI — Clause 3 — requires that all U.S. senators and representatives (and other officeholders, too, on both the state and federal levels) “shall be bound by oath or affirmation, to support this Constitution.” Congress may not pass any law it chooses, it may only exercise those few and defined powers delegated to it by the Constitution.

To step outside these constitutional parameters is usurpation and should be treated accordingly. As Thomas Jefferson explained in the Kentucky Resolutions of 1798: “Whensoever the general [federal] government assumes undelegated powers, its acts are unauthoritative, void, and of no force.” He added: “Where powers are assumed which have not been delegated, a nullification of the act is the rightful remedy: that every State has a natural right in cases not within the compact [the Constitution] … to nullify of their own authority all assumptions of power by others” within their own state boundaries.

The Constitution binds federal lawmakers by oath to support the Constitution, and when they fail to do so the “rightful remedy” is for states to nullify their usurpations — declaring them void.

10. Amendment I: “Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof.”

The sole intent of this portion of the First Amendment was to bar the federal government from establishing a national religion with possible government funding and suppression of other faiths. In no way did it intend to ban expressions of religion by the people. And it never included any requirement for “separation of church and state,” a phrase commonly heard today that does not appear anywhere in the Constitution. In fact, expressions of religion were numerous: Every state constitution gave praise to God, there were regular prayers in the U.S. Congress, some states had official religions for a time after the Constitution was ratified, the Bible was cited in federal court cases, the Thanksgiving holiday began to give thanks to God for our abundance, religious emblems adorn the U.S. Supreme Court, etc.

Part of the revered Bill of Rights, this portion of the First Amendment prohibited Congress (not the states or local school boards) from making any “law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof.” It did not deny high-school sports teams their right to ask Almighty God to keep participants from injury, or ban school choral groups from singing “Ave Maria” at a school function, or prohibit students to ask God’s blessing at the start of their class day.

It was the Supreme Court making changes to the meaning of the First and 14th Amendments that supposedly gave power to the federal government to diminish religion — and the U.S. legislature allowed both misinterpretations to stand. Religion, which had always been a matter for states, came under federal purview when the Supreme Court declared, using the 14th Amendment, that all U.S. amendments apply to states as well as to the federal government. In part, the 14th Amendment states “nor shall any State … deny to any person within its jurisdiction the equal protection of the laws.” This was meant to protect blacks after the Civil War from being treated more harshly than whites under the law, yet the court deemed it to mean that many states’ rights were now null and void — a gross abuse of jurisprudence. Under this “incorporation doctrine,” a bastardized reading of the First Amendment led to the barring of religious liberties of individuals.

In 1962, the U.S. Supreme Court decreed that the New York State Regent’s Prayer, already in use, violated the Constitution. That prayer, formulated by clergymen from an assortment of faiths, favored no religion. Its complete text stated: “Almighty God, we acknowledge our dependence on Thee, and we beg Thy blessing upon us, our parents, our teachers, and our country.” The prayer was not mandatory and school policy allowed children to remain silent or even to leave the room if that was their choice.

When the 1962 Supreme Court rendered its sweeping decision, the justices had to overlook the Declaration of Independence and its four mentions of God. Most notable of those is the “self-evident” truth that all are endowed “by their Creator with certain unalienable rights.” And if man’s Creator granted such rights, those rights cannot justifiably be cancelled by any government. They also had to overlook the fact that the First Amendment bars “Congress” from making laws regarding the establishment of a religion or the free exercise thereof. So even if the amendment were held against states, only state congresses — not every aspect of local government — would be affected. Another clear abuse of the reading of an amendment by the courts.

Rights, says the Declaration, are God-given, not awarded by a government that can change its mind and cancel basic rights. The 1962 court decision, a total perversion of a basic element of America’s design, even constituted an attack on the Declaration of Independence, yet Congress heeds abuses by court justices to pervert the meaning of the Constitution, even ignoring Congress’ power to keep the court from reviewing certain types of cases.

Importantly, Congress has the constitutionally authorized power to rein in rogue justices and their questionable decisions. This power, appearing in the Constitution’s Article III, Section 2, Clause 2, states that the Supreme Court and all lower federal courts can be limited in their jurisdiction “under such regulations as the Congress shall make.” Congress can, for instance, bar the court from having anything to say about prayer in the schools. It can bar the court and all federal courts from rendering decisions dealing with numerous other topics. But Congress has chosen not to use this power. One result of the school prayer decision is that the court by its action has actually established a new religion — Godless humanism — while the public’s free exercise of traditional religious expression has been widely prohibited.

11. The 10th Amendment: “The powers not delegated to the United States by the Constitution, nor prohibited by it to the States, are reserved to the States respectively, or to the people.”

In effect, this amendment says, “If the Constitution or state action does not award power to the federal government in any instance, then any such acquisition is prohibited.”

There is no constitutional authorization for the federal government to be involved in education, energy, medicine, transportation, banking, housing, workplace safety, environment, and more. Nor does Congress have power to delegate its lawmaking power to some other legitimate or illegitimate federal agency.

The federal Department of Labor operates the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA), which creates laws mainly having to do with workplace safety, despite not having any power to legislate in what is a state and local function. Not only has the federal government illegitimately relied on “delegated” congressional power to control the nation’s businesses, its reliance on delegation of authority is completely illicit.

***

Each of the above instances of avoiding the clear intent of the Constitution has resulted in great harm to our nation and the American people. But the good news is that the Constitution is still in place, and it needs only to be enforced to bring about the restoration of sound government. All that is necessary to bring about this restoration is to inform and involve fellow citizens to hold the feet of their lawmakers to the fire and insist that their oaths of office mean something once again. As always, this depends on “we, the people.”

