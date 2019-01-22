The Looming Socialist Revolution on Capitol Hill

The current Congress could become the most radical in American history. Once-marginalized “progressives,” socialists, and even Communist Party supporters are taking the reins of several strategic congressional committees. Democratic Party leadership is bending to accommodate fired-up young radicals.

How radical is the crop of Democratic congressmen? Avowed socialist Senator Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) has deemed the latest crop of radical recruits “the most progressive freshman class in modern U.S. history.”

Socialists have been infiltrating the Democratic Party for decades — and the Republican Party on occasion. The situation has gotten gradually worse since the Vietnam War era. Democratic Party “moderates” have been mostly successful — with the help of the establishment media — in keeping a lid on their socialist wing for years, but the relentless pressure from open socialists, along with an increasingly indoctrinated populace, has finally blown the lid off the charade. Every election cycle the radicals have gained a little more ground. In 2018, a tipping point was reached. Mere “infiltration” is boiling over into a full-fledged scarlet-tinged socialist takeover.

Today’s Democratic Caucus is divided into three main groupings: On the far left is the “Quad Caucus,” consisting of the Congressional Progressive Caucus (CPC), the Congressional Black Caucus (CBC), the Congressional Hispanic Caucus (CHC), and the Congressional Asian Pacific American Caucus (CAPAC). The second grouping is the centrist New Democrat Coalition (NDC), and the third consists of the comparatively “conservative” Blue Dog Caucus (BDC).

The leftist caucuses all overlap considerably, and all caucuses have members within the NDC. Only the tiny, marginalized Blue Dogs stand alone; but even they are willing to vote alongside their more openly radical colleagues on many issues.

Communist Party USA

Of course, there is no open “Communist Party Caucus” in the U.S. Congress, but the ties to the Communist Party USA (CPUSA) are undeniable. Our survey of the socialist revolution in Congress begins by referencing communist acknowledgements of their congressional influence, followed by a hard look at each of the major Democrat caucuses, with further documentation showing communist connections to the Congressional Progressive Caucus in particular. Then we list the various expected committee heads (this survey is going to the printer on January 3, the first day of the new Congress), encapsulating their radical connections. To make our case ironclad, our survey is necessarily detailed. This is intended not as “pleasure reading” but as an irrefutable wake-up call, and should be shared.

Quad Caucus members willingly work with the 5,000 members of Communist Party USA to broaden government programs, change U.S. foreign policy, and cut military spending.

According to an April 2010 CPUSA Political Action Commission Report submitted as part of the discussion leading up to the party’s 29th National Convention May 21-23, 2010:

The formation this year of the Quad Caucus within Congress is a reflection of a growing demographic and progressive shift within the electorate. The collaboration of the Congression­al Black, Hispanic, Asian-Pacific and Progressive caucuses creates a strong counter-force to the conservative element within the Democratic Party.

Many of our clubs are located in Congressional Districts of Quad Caucus members. A labor-people’s electoral force working within the broad alliance and relating with members of Congress can project specific legislation like passage of the Local Jobs for America Act to restore one million jobs in cities and towns, and bigger goals like shifting military funding to human needs with massive public works job creation.

A report highlighting the CPUSA’s connection to the Congressional Progressive Caucus, often referred to as the “Progressive Caucus,” was delivered at the 14th International Meeting of Communist and Workers’ Parties, held in Beirut, Lebanon, from November 22 to 25, 2012, by the late Erwin Marquit, a then-member of the CPUSA’s International Department:

The Communist Party USA not only welcomes the reelection of President Barack Obama, but actively engaged in the electoral campaign for his reelection and for the election of many Democratic Party congressional candidates….

In our electoral policy, we seek to cooperate and strengthen our relationship with the more progressive elements in [the] Democratic Party, such as the Progressive Caucus….

In its domestic policy, for example, the Progressive Caucus has put forth a program for using the public sector to deal with unemployment. In its foreign policy, the Progressive Caucus and the Black Caucus are outspoken in their opposition to U.S. imperialist policies abroad. The Progressive Caucus, now that Obama has been reelected, will be playing an important role in contributing to the mobilization of mass activity on critical issues to bring pressure on the Congress and administration to act on them.

Congressional Progressive Caucus

Described by former Congressional Progressive Caucus Chair California Congresswoman Lynn Woolsey as the “heart and soul of the Democratic Party,” the Progressive Caucus is about to become the brain as well.

The Progressive Caucus was founded in 1991 by then-freshman Congressman Bernie Sanders, a longtime affiliate of the country’s largest Marxist organization, the Democratic Socialists of America (DSA). Caucus co-founders included DSA member Ron Dellums (D-Calif.), DSA-aligned Lane Evans (D-Ill.), and DSA/CPUSA-friendly Maxine Waters (D-Calif.).

In 1999, the youth wing of the DSA, the Young Democratic Socialists of James Madison University, wrote:

DSA. [sic] is not a political party, but rather works within the left wing of the Democratic Party and other third parties. DSA. [sic] is a driving force for the Progressive Caucus in the U.S. House of Representatives (led by Rep. Bernie Sanders, Socialist Congressman of Vermont).

The Democratic Socialists’ relationship with the Congressional Progressive Caucus remains strong to this day. At 55,000 members, DSA has the electoral muscle to make even entrenched “moderate” Democrats tremble.

California Congressman and DSA-friendly Ro Khanna is now first vice-chair of the CPC, while Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is both a very vocal new member of the Progressive Caucus and a card-carrying DSA member.

Back in February 2002, Joelle Fishman, chair of the Political Action Committee-CPUSA, evaluated the usefulness of the Congressional Progressive Caucus in a report to the party’s National Board:

Although this Caucus [CPC] is not large enough to control the Congressional agenda … the existence of this group of 57 members of Congress … provides an important lever that can be used to advance workers’ issues and move the debate to the left in every Congressional District in the country.

Buoyed by an influx of new far-left members, the CPC has made a bargain with Democratic House leader Nancy Pelosi (herself a former CPC member) to significantly increase socialist power in the House of Representatives. The deal will see more CPUSA and DSA-aligned members of Congress appointed to key congressional committees, empowering them to gain even greater influence over legislative priorities.

In return, the CPC will support Pelosi in her bid to become the next speaker of the house.

Politico recently reported:

It wasn’t a coincidence that moments after Nancy Pelosi promised progressive House leaders more power in the next Congress, a host of liberal groups announced they were supporting her for speaker….

Rep. Pramila Jayapal, who is expected to co-chair the Progressive Caucus next year, left a Nov. 15 meeting with Pelosi in the Capitol and proclaimed that her members would have more seats on powerful committees and more influence over legislation.

The CPC has increased its membership from 78 to at least 95 members in the new Congress — about 40 percent of the entire Democratic Caucus. Congressional Progressive Caucus leaders are using that leverage to secure influential House committee assignments.

Politico added:

Thursday’s meeting with Pelosi included Jayapal and current Progressive Caucus Co-Chair Mark Pocan (D-Wis.). One request to which Pelosi agreed was to give the Progressive Caucus proportional representation on what lawmakers call the ‘A committees’: the Appropriations, Ways and Means, Energy and Commerce, Financial Services and Intelligence committees.

The 116th Congress’ CPC co-leaders Mark Pocan (D-Wis.) and Pramila Jayapal (D-Wash.) both come from the hard Left.

Mark Pocan has been linked to DSA since at least 2002. He still has extensive ties to the DSA-allied Progressive Democrats of America.

For more than 25 years, Pocan has been intimately active with the Madison, Wisconsin-based Colombia Support Network (CSN), which works closely with revolutionary forces in Latin America.

On November 7, 2012, the CSN issued this statement:

Colombia Support Network (CSN) celebrates the election last night of two great friends: Tammy Baldwin, elected to the United States Senate, and Mark Pocan, elected to the United States House of Representatives.... Both Tammy and Mark went to Colombia on a CSN delegation in 1993 and visited San José de Apartadó, 4 years before San José declared itself a Peace Community. Mark has returned since, meeting with Senator Manuel Cepeda-Vargas and 3 other leaders of the Patriotic Union movement days before Senator Cepeda was murdered. He [Mark Pocan] is a former CSN Board Member and is currently on our Advisory Board.

The “Patriotic Union” is a hard-left Colombian political party. It was founded by the narco-terrorist FARC guerrilla movement and the Colombian Communist Party in 1985.

Pramila Jayapal works closely with Seattle’s openly socialist city councilor Kshama Sawant. She also has a long history with groups aligned to DSA and the pro-China Freedom Road Socialist Organ­ization (FRSO).

Jayapal spent the whole of 2010 training at the FRSO-aligned Rockwood Leadership Institute, a radical training school based in Oakland, California.

Congressional Black Caucus

Founded in 1971, the Congressional Black Caucus was initiated by several CPUSA or Cuban-aligned members of Congress, including Shirley Chisholm (D-N.Y.), John Conyers (D-Mich.), Ron Dellums (D-Calif.), Augustus Hawkins (D-Calif.), Ralph Metcalfe (D-Ill.), Parren Mitchell (D-Md.), and Charlie Rangel (D-N.Y.).

From the beginning, the Congressional Black Caucus has been closely aligned with Cuba and has campaigned relentlessly to ease U.S. trade and travel restrictions on the communist-run island.

The CPUSA’s Erwin Marquit vowed in 2012 to “strengthen our relationship to the Congressional Black Caucus, which has been the point of origin of innovative policies including an end to the U.S. economic blockade of Cuba.”

The CBC has sent multiple delegations to Cuba. One prominent CBC member, California Representative Barbara Lee, has publicly stated that she visited Cuba more than 22 times.

Cuban dictator Fidel Castro wrote in the Cuban Communist Party’s official newspaper Granma April 7, 2009: An important US political delegation is visiting us right now. Its members belong to the Congressional Black Caucus (CBC) which, in practice, has functioned as the most progressive wing of the Democratic Party.... Several of its representatives have maintained very active and constructive positions on Cuba-related topics. In the 116th Congress, the CBC will have about 55 members, about 60 percent of whom will likely also serve in the Progressive Caucus. The 2019 CBC chair will be hard-core “progressive” Karen Bass (D-Calif.). In the late 1970s, Karen Bass was involved with the Line of March, a pro-China Marxist-Leninist organization, and has been financially supported by ex-Line of March comrades in recent elections. Bass was also close to prominent Los Angeles CPUSA member Oneil Cannon. On January 30, 2017, Bass notified the House of Cannon’s recent death: Mr. Speaker, I would like to honor the life and memory of my friend and mentor, Oneil Marion Cannon, who passed away on January 20, days before his 100th birthday.... Oneil was instrumental in supporting my own work as a community organizer early in my life, and without his help my life would have taken a very different path. Before being elected to Congress, Bass ran the South Los Angeles “Community Coalition” for many years. This organization was closely linked to the pro-China Freedom Road Socialist Organization. Karen Bass traveled to Cuba in 1989, 2011, 2015, 2016, and 2018. Congressional Hispanic Caucus The Congressional Hispanic Caucus was organized in 1976 by five Hispanic congressmen, including the pro-Cuba Herman Badillo (D-N.Y.) and longtime CPUSA supporter Ed Roybal (D-Calif.). The Congressional Hispanic Caucus will have about 35 members in the 116th Congress, with about a 40 percent crossover with the Progressive Caucus. Joaquín Castro (D-Texas) will be the CHC chair in the 116th Congress. Joaquín Castro and his twin brother, Julián, were raised by famous San Antonio radical Rosie Castro, who was a leader of the socialist Raza Unida Party. At Stanford University in the 1990s, Joaquín and Julián stood for student government on the “Peoples Platform” ticket, which had been initiated by members of the pro-China League of Revolutionary Struggle. Julián Castro has worked with several CPUSA supporters in San Antonio and is very close to the Texas Organizing Project (formerly Texas ACORN), which also has CPUSA members in its leadership. Congressional Asian Pacific American Caucus The Congressional Asian Pacific American Caucus was established in May 1994 by Congressman Norman Mineta. Several CAPAC chairs, including David Wu (D-Ore.), Mike Honda (D-Calif.), and Judy Chu (D-Calif.) have been involved in the Communist Party of China’s main influence organization in the United States, the “Committee of 100.” Mineta continues to serve on the Committee of 100’s Advisory Board. The Congressional Asian Pacific American Caucus will have about 26 members in the 116th Congress and about 45 self-described “associate” members. From this author’s calculations, about 40 percent of their members will share membership in the Congressional Progressive Caucus. In November, CAPAC Member Ted Lieu (D-Calif.) was elected to House leadership as a Democratic Policy and Communications Committee co-chair. In this role, Lieu “will help guide messaging strategy for the entire House Democratic Caucus.” Judy Chu will continue to serve as CAPAC chair, a post she has held since 2011. Chu has been continuously involved with current and former members of the militantly pro-China Communist Workers Party since the early 1980s. Grace Meng (D-N.Y.) is chair of CAPAC’s Leadership PAC, which helps to fund progressive Asian Pacific candidates. Meng works closely with the very wealthy and highly influential Manhattan-based Asian Americans for Equality, which began in the 1980s as the New York branch of the Communist Workers Party. New Democrat Coalition The New Democrat Coalition was founded in 1997 as a congressional affiliate of the allegedly “centrist” Democratic Leadership Council. While most of its members claim to be pro-business, many of them have radical associations. Gerry Connolly (D-Va.) is very close to several radical Islamist organizations. Ami Bera (D-Calif.) was elected twice with CPUSA campaign volunteers. Mark Veasey (D-Texas) and Joe Courtney (D-Conn.) — both of whom serve on the Armed Services Committee — are very close to the Communist Party in their respective states. Raul Ruiz (D-Calif.) was once very close to the pro-North Korea and pro-Iran Workers World Party. Beto O’Rourke (D-Texas) used many DSA members in his recent Senate campaign against Ted Cruz. Salud Carbajal (D-Calif.) is also very close to DSA. André Carson (D-Ind.), who serves on the House Intelligence Committee, is very close to the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) and several other pro-HAMAS groups. Jim Himes (D-Conn.) will continue to lead the NDC in 2019. With his impressive pedigree — Harvard, Rhodes Scholar, ex-Goldman Sachs, First Presbyterian Church of Greenwich, House intelligence Committee — he couldn’t be a radical, right? Wrong. In 1988, Himes submitted his thesis: “The Sandinista Defense Committees and the Transformation of Political Culture in Nicaragua.” Himes’ submission praised the Nicaraguan “Sandinista Defense Committees” (CDS), which were established by the pro-Soviet Sandinista government to “thought police” the peasantry. According to the Harvard Political Review: After interviewing over 90 CDS members and nonmembers around the country, he [Himes] concluded that these groups were legitimate vehicles of participatory democracy. “If the CDS maintain and advance their autonomy and continue to serve the role they have served they will help insure that the people of Nicaragua may have the kind of participatory role in their own destiny they were promised under sandinismo [Sandinista ideology]. Twenty years later, an event was held on December 7, 2008 in New Haven, Connecticut, celebrating the 89th anniversary of the CPUSA. A corresponding report was issued later that month praising then-newly elected Jim Himes: The party [Communist Party USA] and its allies, unionists and friends joined together this year to work diligently to help elect our first African American president, Barack Obama. Folks pounded the pavement in Bridgeport, Conn., to defeat the last standing congressional Republican, Chris Shays. His replacement, newly elected Jim Himes, is vowing to take the people’s agenda forward. Himes has continued to work closely with one of the Connecticut Communist Party’s main front groups: The Connecticut Alliance for Retired Americans (CARA). This group is led by Connecticut CPUSA chair Joelle Fishman and her husband, Art Perlo — son of 1940s Washington, D.C., Soviet spy-ring leader Victor Perlo. Luckily for Jim Himes, there are no security background checks required to serve on the House Intelligence Committee. In fact, security background checks are not required to serve on any congressional committee — even those with access to sensitive classified material. The NDC may achieve 70 members in the 116th Congress, but at least 45 percent will also be CPC, CBC, CHC, or CAPAC members. Many “centrist” Democrats officially affiliate with the New Democrat Coalition merely because they serve moderate or conservative districts, but saying they are moderates doesn’t make them moderates. Blue Dog Caucus The Blue Dogs will have about 20 members in 2019. They lost one member — Kyrsten Sinema — this election cycle. Longtime CPUSA affiliate Sinema (D-Ariz.) moved up to the U.S. Senate — with CPUSA electoral support. One member, Mike Thompson (D-Calif.), dined with Fidel Castro in Cuba in February 2002. Later the same year, Thompson traveled with far-left Representatives David Bonior (D-Mich.) and Jim McDermott (D-Wash.) to Iraq on a “fact-finding mission.” It was later revealed that the trip’s funder, Muthanna Al-Hanooti, was working for Iraqi dictator Saddam Hussein. According to evidence presented in a federal indictment, Al-Hanooti was tasked with persuading the U.S. Congress to lift economic sanctions against Iraq. Thompson’s junket was indirectly funded by the Iraqi government. Thompson’s travel companion David Bonior was at one point ranked number two in the Democratic Caucus. After retiring from Congress in 2003, Bonior openly joined DSA. Even the Democrat “right” has far-left elements. Influence The 116th Congress consists of more hard-left members of Congress enjoying more power than at any time in U.S. history. One of the first signs of the new regime at hand was the contest between CPC and CBC members Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.) and Barbara Lee (D-Calif.) for the Democratic Caucus chairmanship. The more “moderate” Jeffries narrowly won that race, so Nancy Pelosi created a special position for Lee. After a closed-door meeting, Pelosi named Lee as a third co-chair on the Democratic Steering and Policy Committee, alongside current co-chairs Representatives Rosa DeLauro (D-Conn.) and Eric Swalwell (D-Calif.). Pelosi herself chairs the committee. Barbara Lee has a 40-year record with the CPUSA. In the early 1990s, Lee even held a leadership position in the Committees of Correspondence, a Marxist-Leninist CPUSA spin-off group. Rosa DeLauro has been very close to the Connecticut Communist Party for at least a decade. She is on hugging-terms with Joelle Fishman, who chairs the CPUSA’s Political Action Committee — the party body dedicated to electing as many far-left Democrats to Congress as possible. Nancy Pelosi herself began her political career in the orbit of the San Francisco Communist Party. She was very close to CPUSA supporters Vivian Hallinan and Congressman John Burton. Pelosi also eulogized her longtime friend and CPUSA member Carlton Goodlett in the Congressional Record and gave a glowing congressional obituary for CPUSA member and labor leader Harry Bridges. Three of the four members of the Democratic Steering and Policy Committee — which allocates House members to congressional committees — have backgrounds with the Communist Party USA. Committee Chairs This article is being written prior to the new Congress convening January 3. House tradition holds that the highest-ranking member of either party serving on a congression­al committee will chair that committee if their own party takes control of the House. The committee chair has enormous power in determining which legislation — and in what form — makes it to the floor of the House. If tradition holds, the following individuals will chair House committees in the 116th Congress: Administration Committee — Zoe Lofgren (Calif.): Zoe Lofgren joined the CPC in 2017. Agriculture Committee — Collin Peterson (Minn.): A Blue Dog Democrat, Collin Peterson is a proponent of trade with Cuba, and visited the communist-ruled island in May 2007 and February 2015. Peterson is very close to the CPUSA-influenced National Farmers Union and has ties to leading Minnesota CPUSA activist Mark Froemke. Appropriations Committee — Nita Lowey (N.Y.): Lowey is a reliable “progressive” Democrat. Armed Services Committee — Adam Smith (Wash.): Smith has been a CPC member since 2017. Budget Committee — John Yarmuth (Ky.): Yarmuth is close to members of the Kentucky branch of the CPUSA spin-off Committees of Correspondence. A leader of that organization, Ira Grupper, has described his longtime ally Yarmuth as “a decent progressive Democrat.” Yarmuth has also worked with DSA members on government-run healthcare issues. Yarmuth traveled to Cuba in 2015. Education & The Workforce Committee — Bobby Scott (Va.): Listed as a member of the CPC in 1998, Scott no longer appears on its roster. Scott was endorsed by DSA in 1996. Energy & Commerce Committee — Frank Pallone (N.J.): Pallone has been a member of the CPC since at least 2009. Ethics Committee — Ted Deutch (Fla.): Deutch is a reliable “progressive” Democrat. Financial Services Committee — Maxine Waters (Calif.): Active in both CPC and CBC, Maxine Waters has been involved with CPUSA fronts such as the National Alliance Against Racist and Political Repression since the early 1980s. Waters also has close ties to DSA and has supported initiatives of the pro-China Communist Workers Party and the pro-North Korea Workers World Party. Waters traveled to Cuba in 1999. Foreign Affairs Committee — Eliot Engel (N.Y.): Engel is very close to Gerry Adams, leader of the Irish Sinn Fein political party. Adams has long been accused of being a secret leader of the communist-affiliated Irish Republican Army terrorist group. Engel visited Cuba in 2015 and 2016. Homeland Security Committee — Bennie Thompson (Miss.): Thompson is a member of both the CPC and the CBC. In the 1980s, Thompson was involved in the CPUSA front National Alliance Against Racist and Political Repression. In recent years Thompson has worked closely with Freedom Road Socialist Organization-aligned activists in Mississippi, and with FRSO-supported mayors of Jackson, Mississippi: Chokwe Lumumba and his son Chokwe Antar Lumumba. In June 2000, Thompson and two other CBC leaders — Jim Clyburn (D-S.C.) and Greg Meeks (D-N.Y.) — visited Cuban president Fidel Castro. Reportedly, Thompson told Castro that huge areas in his district had no doctors. In response, Castro offered full scholarships for U.S. citizens to study medicine in Cuba. Since that time, hundreds of young Americans — some sons and daughters of CPUSA members — have earned medical degrees courtesy of the Cuban Communist Party. Thompson also traveled to Cuba in 2005. Judiciary Committee — Jerrold Nadler (N.Y.): If President Trump is impeached, Jerry Nadler will lead the charge. From the late 1970s until at least the mid-1980s, Nadler was a card-carrying DSA member. He continued to attend DSA-sponsored conferences and events up until the 2000s. Nadler is also a longtime member of the CPC. Natural Resources Committee — Raúl Grijalva (Ariz.): A longtime CPC and CHC member, Raul Grijalva wrote an article for the November 13, 1993 edition of the CPUSA newspaper People’s World and has worked closely with the CPUSA ever since. As recently as September 2015, Grijalva addressed a seminar organized by the CPUSA’s Salt of the Earth Labor College in Tucson. Grijalva told the assembled comrades that he would use his congression­al position to kill an environmental law exemption proposal that would have enhanced border security. Grijalva traveled to Cuba in 2015. Oversight & Government Reform Committee — Elijah Cummings (Md.): A member of the CPC and CBC, Cummings was mentored by his congressional predecessor Parren Mitchell, a longtime supporter of CPUSA fronts and causes. Rules and Select Committee on Human Rights — Jim McGovern (Mass.): McGovern is a longtime CPC member. McGovern is very close to DSA-affiliated Progressive Democrats of America. He has also worked with DSA to demand an American withdrawal from Iraq. Many American patriots could agree with the objective of bringing our troops home, but few would agree with McGovern’s terms, which we will examine in a moment. In the fall of 2008, DSA member John Maher of Massachusetts Peace Action asked McGovern the question, “What the hell does it take to get us out of Iraq?” According to Maher, writing in the November 2008 edition of Boston DSA’s The Yankee Radical, McGovern said: You guys can organize a conference of Middle East experts to make a responsible plan for withdrawal, one that focuses on the non-military issues that need to be addressed. Have it at Harvard so people will take it seriously. Publish a report. We’ll help you put on a big press event and I’ll distribute it to Congress. We’ll make how to withdraw an issue that Congress and the public have to deal with. McGovern’s DSA comrades followed his advice to the letter. Harvard University’s Weatherhead Center for International Affairs hosted the roundtable March 7, 2008. A report entitled “Quickly, Carefully, and Generously: The Necessary Steps for a Responsible Withdrawal from Iraq,” with a preface by Representative McGovern, was released at a call-in press conference June 25. Among other negatives, the McGovern/Harvard proposal repeatedly deferred to the United Nations and called for funding multiple UN agencies and programs, including replacing U.S. troops with an “international force” under “UN mandate.” That same day Representative McGovern distributed the report to all members of the House and Senate accompanied by a “Dear Colleague” letter. McGovern has also actively promoted communist causes in Latin America for more than 20 years. In particular, he has worked to bolster U.S.-Cuban economic ties. In March 2008, a hard drive was recovered from the computer of slain Colombian guerrilla Raul Reyes, No. 2 in command of the communist FARC. According to the Wall Street Journal: “The Reyes hard drive reveals an ardent effort to do business directly with the FARC by Congressman Jim McGovern, a leading opponent of the [U.S.-Colombian] free-trade deal. Mr. McGovern has been working with an American go-between, who has been offering the rebels help in undermining Colombia’s elected and popular government.” McGovern traveled to Cuba in 2006, 2015, 2016, 2017, and 2018. Science, Space & Technology Committee — Eddie Bernice Johnson (Texas): Johnson is a longtime member of both the CPC and CBC. She has served as chair of the CBC. It was during that time that Johnson contributed an anti-drug enforcement article to the December 7, 2001 edition of CPUSA’s People’s World entitled “Drug czar assures repeat of past failures.” In recent years she has worked closely with North Texas Jobs with Justice, and the Texas Alliance for Retired Americans, both of which are run by leading Communist Party of Texas activist Gene Lantz. Johnson traveled to Cuba in 2005 and 2016. Transportation & Infrastructure Committee — Peter DeFazio (Ore.): DeFazio is a founding member of the CPC. In June 2010, a high-level delegation headed by then-president of the “Party of European Socialists” Poul Nyrup Rasmussen traveled to Canada and the United States. After a speech to the Socialist International Council in New York, Rasmussen held meetings with U.S. Congressman Peter DeFazio and chief economist to Vice President Joe Biden, Jared Bernstein. Veterans Affairs Committee — Mark Takano (Calif.): A member of both the CPC and CAPAC, Takano became a student of Marxism-Leninism at Stanford University, under the guidance of wealthy San Francisco lawyer and Democrat donor Steve Phillips. Mark Takano is a co-chair of the congressional Cuba Working Group. In October 2017, he traveled to Cuba “to advance dialogue and mutual exchange between U.S. and Cuban LGBTQ communities.” Ways & Means Committee — Richard Neal (Mass.): Richard Neal paints himself as a moderate Democrat but is in actuality a longtime supporter of far-left Irish Sinn Fein leader Gerry Adams. Select Committee on Intelligence — Adam Schiff (Calif.): In the early 2000s, Los Angeles labor leaders Maria Elena Durazo (DSA supporter) and SEIU international vice president Eliseo Medina (DSA member) established the Organization of Los Angeles Workers to develop a cadre of skilled union members to help elect Democrats to Congress. Their first successes were Representatives Adam Schiff and Jane Harman. Schiff is close to the Communist Party of China-affiliated Committee of 100. In the spring of 2008, Hong Kong Chief Executive C.H. Tung — now vice-chair of the Communist Party of China’s “Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference” — traveled to Washington, D.C., for a trip arranged by the Committee of 100. The committee arranged meetings for Tung with American opinion leaders, which included David Brooks of the New York Times, Margaret Warner of PBS News­Hour, and Congressman Adam Schiff of the House Joint Intelligence Committee. A year later, on October 6, 2009, Xu Kuangdi, the president of the Chinese Academy of Engineering, met with New York members of the Committee of 100 at the Harvard Club. Xu spoke at the Council on Foreign Relations and met with Dr. Henry Kissinger and Congressman Adam Schiff. Schiff was also listed as an “official supporter of the Committee of 100 National Conference” held in Beverly Hills, California, in April 2016. Endemic Radicalism Virtually every major plank of today’s Democratic Party — single-payer healthcare, amnesty for illegal aliens, normalization of relations with communist Cuba, $15 per hour minimum wage, and others — originated with the CPUSA or DSA or their foreign masters. It is not the slightest exaggeration to say that the communists and socialists drive Democratic Party policy formation. The problem in Congress is not just with newbie radicals such as Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Rashida Tlaib, Chuy Garcia, Ilhan Omar, and Deb Haaland. The problem is endemic and infects the Democratic Party in both the House and the Senate, from top to bottom. At least 40 percent of House Democrats would struggle to pass the lowest-level security background check, and Senate Democrats are no better. The current situation is the direct result of three decades of grossly inadequate internal security procedures, weakened considerably by hard-left elected officials posing as Democrats. The 2018 radical cohort isn’t a bunch of young socialists shaking up “moderate” Democrats. The federal government is infested with hard-core socialists and communists providing the numbers and impetus to already-entrenched radicals to finally — once and for all — drive the Democrat Party fully into socialism. Burgeoning socialism can still be stalled. Americans must reacquaint themselves and their children with the basic principles of limited government, which are in direct conflict with the dictates of socialism. With this knowledge, citizens can pressure moderate Republicans to firmly resist the relentless socialism creeping into all levels of government. Without a concerted effort to educate the people, this path could destroy the country. And without America, the free countries of the world would fall like dominoes. Photo: AP Images

