Requiem for America?

I remember my father, of blessed memory, way back in 1968, predicting the demise of America as a free Republic. Like me, he was a practicing Jew. His rationale was expressed by stating: “America must fall because it is becoming a G-dless nation where everyone is right and nobody is wrong.”

Have we lost all morality, all sense of the sacred? Many indicators scream “Yes!”: More than 60 million babies murdered through abortion; rampant pornography; transgender bathrooms; and endless, bizarre debates about LGBTQIA-plus “rights”; etc. The midterm elections put open Marxists in Congress. Even more distressing is that when the Marxists were defeated in the most historically conservative areas, such as Texas and Georgia, it was by razor-thin margins.

Too many Americans are so dumbed down they would not know the Constitution if it was shoved in their faces. Come to think of it, most Americans have probably never read America’s founding documents, and certainly have never read The Federalist Papers. In fact, thanks to our miseducation indoctrination system, very few can read or understand writings that the common man could easily grasp several generations ago. However, I do not want to convey an unalterably terminal prognosis.

There is a solution, but that would require going back to the foundational policies that created the most successful 200-year run of any nation on Earth. American exceptionalism was not based on a superior North American DNA. It was based on the philosophical underpinning that created a revolutionary explosion of human accomplishment. That underpinning has been surgically removed by patient and dedicated people, who insidiously embedded themselves into the woodwork like a massive gang of termites.

A successful repair would entail rebuilding our constitutional Republic. America was not intended to be a democracy. Democracy is quite simply two wolves and a sheep voting on what is for dinner. In a democracy, the individual has no rights secured against the whim of the majority.

In no special order of priority, here are the steps necessary to refloat the ship: Do away with government schools. “Public education” was launched in the mid-1800s by communists and socialists (literally) to indoctrinate and dumb down the public. That undertaking was a remarkable success. Once parents take back the schools, they must find the very few skilled teachers who can teach “intensive systematic phonics.” This was the way reading used to be taught, when Americans were much more literate.

Next we must go back to including G-d in the public square. In the 1960s, the U.S. Supreme Court banished G-d from the schools. Since nature abhors a vacuum, expelling the Almighty threw the school doors wide open for Satan. We must go back to the days when talking about graphic sex to children was considered a criminal act.

We must gradually eliminate the unconstitutional Federal Reserve and go back to a free market that gives people the freedom to fail and the freedom to succeed. This includes the free market determining interest rates. No more bailing out Wall Street at the expense of working families. We must back our currency with precious metal as required by Article I, Section 10. Unbacked paper rivals Bernie Madoff in the realm of fraud.

We must limit the federal government in accord with Article I, Section 8 of the Constitution, which contains the enumerated powers of Congress. Congress has no power to do anything outside the parameters of the aforesaid provision. The 10th Amendment provides that any power not expressly given to the feds is left to the people and the states respectively. Therefore the feds have no power to interfere with healthcare, education, welfare, retirement income, or a plethora of nonexistent “rights.”

We must get out of the sovereignty-destroying UN and NATO and do a “controlled demolition” of the UN building donated by the Rockefeller family. Do Americans not recall that President George H.W. Bush, on national TV, stated that he was going to war to enforce a UN Resolution, to reinvigorate the UN as intended by its founders, and to create a New World Order (i.e., one-world government)? Do Americans ever wonder why we have not had a constitutional Declaration of War since World War II? Could that be why subsequent wars generally have been unmitigated disasters

The foregoing, if implemented, is not a complete agenda, but it would save this nation. Ben Franklin, at the Constitutional Convention, was approached by a woman who asked, “Well, Doctor, what have we got, a republic or a monarchy?” Franklin replied, “A republic, if you can keep it.”

Well, 200 years later, we have failed to “keep it.” If we fail to rebuild it, we will reap the whirlwind.

This article originally appeared in the January 21, 2019 print edition of The New American. The New American publishes a print magazine twice a month, covering issues such as politics, money, foreign policy, environment, culture, and technology. To subscribe, click here.