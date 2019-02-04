Rescuing Our Children

There is a silent struggle raging right now upon which the future of America and her liberties depends — literally. At its core, the struggle revolves around who will be responsible for children and their upbringing. Ultimately, there are only two options: parents or government. Right now, government appears to be winning. It is gaining ground with each passing generation, and with each passing day, through the public education system. But if luminaries of the Left get their way, this is only the beginning. The end goal goes far beyond education and touches every aspect of life.

More than 20 years ago, Hillary Clinton published a book called It Takes a Village. The key takeaway from the book is that the raising of children needs to be viewed as a collective responsibility, and that the government must take a much more active role. More recently, MSNBC host Melissa Harris-Perry did a segment going even further. “We have to break through our private idea that kids belong to their parents or kids belong to their families, and recognize that kids belong to whole communities,” she said, calling for the rearing of children to be “everybody’s responsibility and not just the household’s.” The year before that, U.S. Secretary of Education Arne Duncan proposed government boarding schools, saying there are “certain kids we should have 24/7.”

Of course, the idea is not new. In 1932, American Communist Party leader William Z. Foster, in his book Toward Soviet America, outlined similar goals. “Among the elementary measures the American Soviet government will adopt to further the cultural revolution are the following; the schools, colleges and universities will be coordinated and grouped under the National Department of Education and its state and local branches,” he wrote. “The studies will be revolutionized, being cleansed of religious, patriotic and other features of the bourgeois ideology. The students will be taught on the basis of Marxian dialectical materialism, internationalism and the general ethics of the new Socialist society.”

Indeed, dictators have long understood that shaping the minds of children is the surest method of keeping power. As National Socialist (Nazi) tyrant Adolf Hitler put it, “He alone, who owns the youth, gains the future.” It is almost self-evident that anyone interested in subverting freedom in the United States and worldwide would use education as a means to that end. And that is exactly what is happening, as this special report will document beyond a shadow of a doubt.

The battle over education is about more than just whether children will be properly educated. Education, it turns out, is the secret weapon of those seeking to build what they frequently refer to in public as a New World Order. And they not only admit it, they boast of it in public. The very future of the United States as a free and self-governing republic hinges on the outcome of this battle. After all, if the overwhelming majority of children in the coming generations are sufficiently indoctrinated, every struggle between freedom and tyranny will eventually be lost. Every. Single. One.

Taxes will go up. Gun rights will be smashed. Tax-funded abortion will slaughter millions more children. Healthcare will be totally taken over by government. Our nation’s independence will give way to globalism. Property rights will be superseded by the establishment’s vision of the “common good.” Biblical morality will be replaced. The United Nations will grow more and more powerful. Name your issue and realize that, if you stand for faith, family, and freedom, you are going to lose over the long run if totalitarians control the education of children.

And right now, they do. They don’t even bother to hide it. That means almost 90 percent of American children are having their minds shaped by those who oppose God, individual freedom, and self-government. As this magazine will show, even if the totalitarians are only successful in indoctrinating most of their victims, there will be no future for liberty and constitutional self-government in America. And thus, education becomes perhaps the single most important political issue in America today.

The Agenda: Sustainable Socialism

In 1990, amid the U.S. invasion of Iraq, then-President George H.W. Bush spoke publicly of what he called a “New World Order.” As part of this order, Bush told America that a “credible United Nations” would use its “peacekeeping role” to “fulfill the promise and vision of the UN’s founders.” First, consider the fact that the UN’s founders included Joseph Stalin, one of history’s most brutal tyrants, as well as his U.S. agent, convicted Soviet spy (and first UN Secretary-General) Alger Hiss. Then consider that the New World Order would be based on their vision, not the vision of America’s Founding Fathers.

Driving God the Creator out of the public schools was crucial to this agenda. The U.S. Declaration of Independence states that inalienable rights come from the Creator, and that government exists to protect these God-given rights. The Founders did not view this as a religious issue, but as a “self-evident truth,” as they put it. However, under the guise of “separation of church and state,” this self-evident truth was gradually expelled from public schools, along with prayer and the Bible. Instead, children now learn to love the UN’s “Universal Declaration of Human Rights,” a document outlining revocable privileges that have no basis in a Creator.

Today, all manner of false religion is taught in school — particularly humanism (see page 21), and increasingly Islam, occultism, paganism, pantheism, atheism, and more. But the self-evident truth of a Creator endowing people with inalienable rights is nowhere to be found. In fact, just mentioning the Creator of the Bible in a classroom can result in lawsuits and sanctions by rogue federal courts. Meanwhile, children are bombarded with propaganda claiming “science” supposedly proves there is no Creator, and that they evolved by chance from apes that came from primordial soup over millions or billions of years. No alternative explanations are allowed.

There are many other weapons being used to bring about the agenda of the New World Order celebrated by Bush, President Bill Clinton, billionaire George Soros, and so many other Deep State insiders. A key example is a UN document created in 1992 known as “UN Agenda 21: A Program of Action.” Under the guise of pursuing “sustainable development” to “save the planet,” the UN-backed ideology demands fewer people and less freedom. And President Bush signed this “mammoth agreement,” as he put it in a public speech, while vowing that America would be “the world’s preeminent leader in protecting the global environment.” As this special report will show, this, too, is inextricably linked to education.

That same year, U.S. Representative Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) took to the floor of Congress to celebrate “the important work of the [UN] Earth Summit to develop its blueprint, Agenda 21, for global environmental action.” She also promoted H. Con. Res. 353, which, as she explained, “outlines a comprehensive national strategy for sustainable development in accordance with the principles of Agenda 21.” The next year, President Bill Clinton, who said in public that he agreed with Bush on the need for a New World Order, signed Executive Order 12852 creating the President’s Council on Sustainable Development. This got the entire federal government involved in imposing Agenda 21-style policies on America.

In AGENDA 21: The Earth Summit Strategy to Save Our Planet, globalists made their ambitions plain. “AGENDA 21 proposes an array of actions which are intended to be implemented by every person on Earth,” the document reads. (Emphasis added.) “Effective execution of AGENDA 21 will require a profound reorientation of all human society, unlike anything the world has ever experienced — a major shift in the priorities of both governments and individuals…. This shift will demand that a concern for the environmental consequences of every human action be integrated into individual and collective decision-making at every level.” Obviously, this is big: The UN literally considers the gas you exhale, carbon dioxide, to be pollution. And it goes way beyond just the “global environment.”

Another key tool is the UN Agenda 2030 “Sustainable Development Goals.” Like Agenda 21, the SDGs, as they are known, demand a fundamental transformation of society. The 17 goals include national and international wealth redistribution, government control over production and consumption, climate action, and much more. Agenda 2030 was dubbed a “master plan for humanity” by top UN bosses, and the mass-murdering dictatorship ruling over mainland China bragged that it played a “crucial role” in developing it. One Western leader eerily called it the next “Great Leap Forward.” Communist and Islamist dictators worldwide celebrated the plan.

The Tools: Indoctrination as Education

Of course, well-educated and patriotic Americans who value liberty would never accept a plan that surrenders freedom and sovereignty to the UN — especially when America already has among the cleanest environments and highest living standards anywhere. Those behind the UN schemes know that very well. And so both UN Agenda 21 and UN Agenda 2030 place “education” at the heart of the plot. Indeed, both documents acknowledge that indoctrinating future generations is critical to advancing the UN’s vision for humanity.

In Agenda 2030, the document is explicit about the need to indoctrinate children. “Children and young women and men are critical agents of change and will find in the new Goals a platform to channel their infinite capacities for activism into the creation of a better world,” the agreement explains. (Emphasis added.) In Goal 4, which focuses exclusively on education, the agreement states that by 2030, governments must “ensure that all learners acquire the knowledge and skills needed to promote sustainable development.” It is not enough for the children just to submit to sustainable development — they must be so indoctrinated that they will promote it. The agreement, signed by Barack Obama, also mandates that children receive “education” (read: indoctrination) on everything from “gender equality” and “sustainable lifestyles” to “global citizenship” and “appreciation for diversity.”

Agenda 21 contains similar language in Chapter 36, which focuses on education. “Education is critical for promoting sustainable development,” the agreement reads, adding that “environmental and development education needs to be incorporated as an essential part of learning.” “Both formal and non-formal education are indispensable to changing people’s attitudes,” the agreement continues. “It is also critical for achieving environmental and ethical awareness, values and attitudes, skills and behaviour consistent with sustainable development.” The scheme also says “environment and development education ... may include spiritual development” and “should be integrated in all disciplines.”

Among the tools prepared by the UN for teaching children is a UN book called “Rescue Mission” Planet Earth — A Children’s Edition of Agenda 21. In it, young children are bombarded with “sustainable” propaganda. One page includes an image of storks carrying around babies, and a pagan “god” appearing troubled and bewildered. “The planet groans every time it registers another birth,” reads the book, suggesting that babies are somehow bad for the planet and that the gods are upset about people being fruitful and multiplying.

At school, children are already being indoctrinated and terrorized. In an interview with Fox host John Stossel, terrified little schoolchildren admit they are worried global warming will kill them and flood their town. “What are you most worried will happen?” Stossel asks a classroom full of children who appear to be between six and eight. One little boy quickly responds: “We’ll all die!” The children then admit that they are being taught this by their teachers. Similar brainwashing is taking place at virtually every government school in America and around the world. In some U.S. schools, children are given letters to send their local elected officials urging them to take climate action.

These tactics have become highly effective. During the previous generation, using similarly manipulative tactics, government schools began preparing children to accept the homosexual agenda, including homosexual “marriage.” By the mid-1990s, teachers across America were introducing children as young as first grade to propaganda such as the film It’s Elementary: Talking About Gay Issues in School, produced by two lesbians. In one scene, a homosexual teacher encourages children to imagine themselves as judges considering the supposedly discriminatory “ban” on homosexuals who “love each other” being “married.” The goal: guide children to the pre-determined correct attitudes. It worked.

At the time, sodomy was still a crime across much of the United States. Less than 20 years after striking down the ban on sodomy, though, the U.S. Supreme Court would defy the Constitution and voters yet again — this time to create a “right” to a homosexual “marriage,” just as the LGBT movement and the powers behind it envisioned when they indoctrinated children in the 1990s. And it occurred with very little push-back, thanks to the groundwork laid in classrooms nationwide.

The Solution: Get Them Out!

In a document posted on the UN education agency’s website about “Education for Sustainable Development” is a stunning admission. “Generally, more highly educated people, who have higher incomes, consume more resources than poorly educated people, who tend to have lower incomes,” the UN “toolkit” for global “sustainable” education explains. “In this case, more education increases the threat to sustainability.” More education — real education — is a threat to the UN’s agenda, by the UN’s own admission.

And so actual education has increasingly been expelled from the classroom, as this issue will prove beyond any shadow of a doubt. Whistleblower Charlotte Iserbyt, who served as a senior policy advisor in President Ronald Reagan’s U.S. Department of Education, inadvertently discovered what was happening while working for the government. “You think the purpose of education is reading, writing, and arithmetic,” she said in a famous interview. “The purpose of education is to change the thoughts, actions, and feelings of students.”

After leaking some of the documents she obtained, Iserbyt wrote the book The Deliberate Dumbing Down of America. Among other subversive schemes, the book documents the deliberate plan to dumb down American children, sideline parents, restructure people’s values, and essentially merge the U.S. and Soviet educational systems. In short, the goal of America’s government education system was not and is not to educate children — quite the opposite. That is why the government’s own numbers show, as just one example of the tragedy, that most American children cannot even read at a proficient level.

Insiders who support the plan have admitted it, too. Consider a 1989 speech given to the federally funded National Governors Association — the unaccountable D.C.-based lobbying group that helped develop and impose the Common Core standards — by a prominent player in the “reform” movement then under contract with the U.S. Department of Education. In her speech, she revealed the purpose of today’s federally controlled government education system: a fundamental transformation of society.

“What is happening in America today and what is happening to Kansas in the Great Plains is not simply a chance situation in the usual winds of change. What it amounts to is a total transformation of our society,” said Dr. Shirley McCune, a senior official with a little-known education outfit involved in writing national standards. “So we have to anticipate what the future is and then move back and figure out what it is we need to do today. That’s called anticipatory socialization or the social change function of schools.” (Emphasis added.) Governors applauded.

The secret weapon of those seeking “a total transformation of our society,” then, is indoctrination masquerading as education. While there are some good teachers, the system of government schools across America is rotten to the core. And if radical action is not taken to deal with this, America’s liberties, self-government, heritage, and constitutional structures will inevitably give way to the globalist New World Order sought by the Deep State and its allies. That is why they sound so confident.

Of course, individual American citizens here and there — or even a majority of citizens in a jurisdiction — have proven incapable of changing this “education” system. The debate over the politically toxic Common Core, as just one example, proved this again just recently. Even though polls repeatedly showed the overwhelming majority of Americans oppose the scheme, it remains more firmly in place today than it was during the final years of Obama’s reign. In some cases, state policymakers simply renamed the standards and kept them in place.

But while citizens may be powerless to change the educational system, they are not impotent. In fact, if the government school system is the Deep State’s secret weapon to advance a globalist world order, American parents have their own weapon — even if they do not yet realize it. In all 50 states today, Americans have the established legal right to “opt out” of the system. As this special report will show, if liberty, America, and Western Christian civilization are going to survive, it is imperative that Americans exercise that right in massive numbers — right now.

