Government Schools Are Sexualizing, Perverting, and Confusing Children

At Chasco Middle School in Land O’Lakes, Florida, a typical public school like any other, boys were changing for PE class last year just like they always do. But this time was different. Suddenly, a girl appeared and “caught them with their pants down — literally,” as the Christian legal aid group Liberty Counsel put it. Some of the boys ran to get their teacher. But incredibly, there was nothing he could do. In fact, faced with a gag order from school officials, he could not even say anything about it. Welcome to government schools in 2019 America.

As if the story could not get any weirder, school officials ordered the teacher to be in the boys’ locker room while the girl was changing and could have been showering. Obviously, he refused, saying he could not knowingly place himself in a position where he would “observe a minor female in the nude or otherwise in a state of undress.” In saner places, grown men are arrested and jailed for trying to watch underage girls change or shower. But in 2019 government schools in America, they can be ordered to do it.

When the teacher refused, his life was turned upside down as school officials conspired to destroy him. Office for Employee Relations Director Kathleen Anne Scalise, for instance, said in an e-mail that firing the PE teacher “sends a message that we will not tolerate his behavior.” The school district’s lawyer, meanwhile, threatened the teacher, saying the decision “might cost you your job.” Even more serious, “your teacher certificate might be taken from you, to where you can no longer teach,” the official said.

It turns out the girl in question is what is known as transgender, because she claims to believe that she is a boy in a girl’s body. The American College of Pediatricians has labeled as child abuse the encouraging of children to believe chemical and surgical impersonation of the opposite sex is normal. And in more normal times, it would have been obvious to everyone that the young girl was confused and in need of psychological or spiritual assistance. After all, when a thin girl falsely imagines that she is too fat and starts starving herself or deliberately regurgitating her meals, no sensible person would encourage her delusion. That would be cruel. But these are not normal times in America’s government schools.

Indeed, in today’s government schools, simply claiming to be the other gender is enough to get a boy into the girls’ bathrooms, showers, locker rooms, and more. Worse, a confused child may even be encouraged by school officials to take hormones and mutilate his or her genitals with “gender re-assignment surgery.” Administrators may even conspire to keep the parents in the dark. If you think that sounds outrageous, consider a case in Minnesota in which the St. Louis County School District helped get a minor child an irreversible “sex change” unbeknownst to the parents and against their stated wishes. There is a lawsuit now, but the boy’s surgically removed genitals are never coming back, regardless of the outcome in court.

The transgender madness invaded schools nationwide when the Obama administration issued unconstitutional guidance claiming that civil rights protections passed in the early 1970s required that confused individuals be allowed to use whatever facilities corresponded to their “gender identity.” Trump promptly rescinded the order upon taking office, but the ideologues running government schools largely kept the policies in place. And a federal judge in Oregon appointed by Obama ruled that the insanity must continue, saying that to “see or be seen by someone of the opposite biological sex while either are undressing or performing bodily functions in a restroom, shower, or locker room does not give rise to a constitutional violation.”

Now, Christian teachers such as Peter Vlaming of West Point High School in West Point, Virginia, are being fired and persecuted for refusing to play along with the delusions of confused or attention-seeking children. The teacher refused to refer to a girl using male pronouns, offering to use her name as a compromise. School officials refused. And school boards across America are now incorporating transgender propaganda into every part of the school curriculum, starting in kindergarten. In Fairfax County, Virginia, the board voted overwhelmingly to teach children that biological sex is meaningless while teaching pre-teens to embrace transgenderism.

In New York, schools were caught giving children handouts on “sex change surgery,” “polyamory” (relationships that include “multiple partners”), and what it means to be “pansexual.” Gender-confused teachers have ordered their pupils to refer to them by “gender neutral” pronouns such as “Mix” rather than “Miss.” Even in conservative-leaning states, the madness permeates government schools today. In Wisconsin, the Neenah school board officials approved a sexual-education curriculum that introduces gender ideology, sexually transmitted diseases, homosexuality, and other topics — in kindergarten. The indoctrination gets progressively more extreme with each year of elementary school. The gender-bending promotion of perversion is becoming ubiquitous across America and is now the norm. Consider the invasion of so-called drag queens into kindergartens, elementary schools, and public libraries for the Drag Queen Story Hour. In this bizarre spectacle, a man dressed as a woman reads to children LGBT-themed stories normalizing and glamorizing homosexuality, cross-dressing, fornication, homosexual “marriage,” and more. At the Chickpeas Preschool in Brooklyn, New York, teacher Katrina Green hosted one, boasting that it “allows preschool children to deepen and complicate their ideas about gender at the exact age when they are often developing rigid ideas about this concept.” Older children are subjected to similar propaganda. At Rocky Top Middle School in Colorado, school officials brought in a drag queen who refers to himself as “Jessica L’ Whor” for what was described as a career-day literacy event. “The school’s focus is to have an event that is representative of the diverese [sic] backgrounds and careers in the community,” school district spokesman Joe Ferdani said after outraged parents rose up in protest. When this writer reported on the story, an online swarm of LGBT activists unleashed vitriolic hatred and even encouraged suicide under the guise of standing against “intolerance.” Seriously. After subjecting children to such propaganda, they ask those same children if they are interested in sex changes. In Missouri, for instance, public schools distributed surveys from the state mental health department to children aged 10 and 11 asking if they wanted to change genders, were engaged in homosexual activity, were thinking about suicide, and more. More than 50,000 government schools were exposed giving children access to hard-core pornography through agreements with EBSCO Information Services. Normally, parents are not notified that their children are going to be subjected to propaganda on homosexuality or transgenderism. But increasingly, governments are outright prohibiting parents from opting their children out. Even in California’s Orange County, once a conservative bastion, school officials declared that all children must be exposed to material that “discusses gender, gender identity, gender expressions, sexual orientation,” and more. Parents who disagree “may not excuse their children from this instruction,” the school board said in a legal memo, adding that parents were still allowed to “advise their children that they disagree with some or all of the information.” The brainwashing is working. A study by researchers at the University of California, Los Angeles, found that more than 25 percent of children aged 12 to 17 in the state now classify themselves as “gender non-conforming,” meaning that they do not identify with their biological sex. A separate study by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control found that the number of children identifying as “Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, or Transgender” (LGBT) is surging nationwide. By the end of 2017, nearly 15 percent of teenagers said they were LGBT. In 2015, just two years earlier, the number was about 11 percent. The rates are even higher in big-city districts. Welcome to the insanity of government “education” today. And realize that this is only the beginning. Global Effort The madness is now worldwide, too. In early 2018, the UN Educational, Scientific, and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) released its Comprehensive Sexuality Education standards for use in every school in every country on Earth, beginning in kindergarten at age five. Among other controversies, the UN’s planetary sex-ed scheme advocates masturbation, abortion, gender confusion, homosexuality, homosexual parenting, contraception, fornication, and much more. The full-blown assault on parental rights and traditional morality could devastate a generation of young people, critics said. Dubbed “International technical guidance on sexuality education,” the scheme purports to provide an “evidence-based approach” to these issues. Much of the “evidence” comes from extremist organizations that promote abortion, sexual liberation, fornication, and more. For instance, the document cites tax-funded abortion giant Planned Parenthood almost 20 times, along with radical LGBT groups working to sexualize, groom, and confuse children. The document would be shocking to adherents of traditional notions of family and morality, whether Christian, Jewish, Muslim, or any other religion. For instance, the document promotes “sexual pleasure” for children, beginning before they even turn 10. At age nine, the guidelines call for children to “describe male and female responses to sexual stimulation.” Also at nine, children are taught that masturbation is fine but should be done in private. The standards encourage fornication (sexual relations outside of marriage) among children, too, painting traditional morality as old-fashioned and wrong. By age nine, the standards say, children should “demonstrate respect for diverse practices related to sexuality,” a fancy way of describing perversion. By 12, children are expected to believe that various forms of sodomy are “pleasurable” and less likely to result in infection than regular sex. They are also to be taught about condom use. And when that contraception fails, the slaughtering of unborn children in the womb is portrayed as a “right” of women and girls. When children are nine, they should be able to “explain how someone’s gender identity may not match their biological sex” and “demonstrate respect for the gender identity of others.” At age five, children are expected to “define gender and biological sex and describe how they are different.” They are also expected to “express respect” for homosexual parenting. “All people should be able to love who they want,” the UNESCO document explains, a reference to homosexuality and other “alternative lifestyles.” The UN manual also indoctrinates children to fight against “discrimination” based on “gender identity or sexual orientation.” This is the same mantra used to jail Christian pastors in Western Europe who quote the Bible on homosexuality or gender, and to destroy the lives of American business owners who decline to celebrate homosexual “marriages” with cakes or floral arrangements. The children are explicitly taught to question and reject their parents’ values and beliefs on sex and marriage, with children told that they should “acknowledge” that their values may be “different” from their parents’ or guardians’. There is even a section on how education officials should neutralize outraged parents, with the UN saying it merely wants to enter into a “partnership with parents.” It goes beyond sex and perversion, too. According to the document, it encompasses “emotions, self-management (e.g. of hygiene, emotions, behaviour), social awareness (e.g. empathy), relationship skills (e.g. positive relationships, dealing with conflicts) and responsible decision-making (e.g. constructive and ethical choices).” Children’s attitudes on these issues are to be measured and tracked, with the standards including “attitudinal outcomes.” And it should permeate the entire curriculum “from the beginning of formal schooling.” As UN LGBT czar Vitit Muntarbhorn put it, when it comes to immersing children in LGBT ideology, “the younger, the better.” Parents who object to this sort of indoctrination no longer have the option to continue sending their children to government schools. The LGBT ideology and the deliberate sexualization of children is now firmly embedded in the curricula of nations worldwide — and to a varying degrees it is taking place in your local government school, too. Photo: AP Images

