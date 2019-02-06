Education’s Future: Globalization of Indoctrination

In the future, children will all be learning from the same script, literally. Parents will become increasingly sidelined as globalized schools take over everything from mental and dental health to sexuality and nutrition. Indeed, even as Americans fought against the nationalization of education via Common Core, the United Nations was globalizing education and pushing its World Core Curriculum. The UN has decreed that it will decide what children learn and what values they should have. UN leaders have boasted that children’s behavior, attitudes, beliefs, views, and even “spirituality” will be shaped by global programs. And incredibly, national governments have gone along with it.

If current trends continue, the future of U.S. education is globalization and indoctrination — on steroids. It has been happening for decades, of course. It accelerated under the Obama administration. But years before Obama was even a candidate, Microsoft boss Bill Gates — the chief nongovernmental financier of Common Core — signed a global education partnership with the UN. And it is going to get worse. Instead of actually educating children, government schools in America and all over the world are being transformed into indoctrination centers. Using a century of psychological research, these indoctrination centers are designed to transform children into unthinking cogs in a globalist machine. Many of its architects have boasted of their agenda to weaponize public schools against individualism, Christianity, religion, and more. Now it is under way.

True critical thinking is on the way out — logic, truth, real philosophy, and more have been replaced with emotionalism and post-modernism. Teaching real history is becoming a thing of the past. Legitimate science, too, is going by the wayside, as “science” lessons increasingly focus on the man-made global-warming hypothesis, false religious doctrines of atheism disguised as science, and sexual perversion. Even reading, writing, and arithmetic — the “Three R’s” — are being replaced with social justice, values clarification, and absurd math that confuses even professional mathematicians. It’s by design.

The UN’s Goals

The real goal behind what is taking place in education is more than just mass-producing uneducated people unable to resist planetary totalitarianism. It is about transforming human society, bringing the world together under a single system, and preparing children not just to accept tyranny — but to love it and demand it. Despite receiving little media coverage in the United States, the UN and its sprawling array of agencies have been remarkably transparent about the agenda. For instance, the UN’s “Universal Declaration of [pseudo-] Human Rights,” which declares in Article 29 that rights and privileges may not be used “contrary to the purposes and principles of the United Nations,” states openly in Article 26 that education “shall further the activities of the United Nations.”

And part of the UN’s agenda when it comes to education is eliminating understanding of God-given rights. Instead, children will learn about UN-granted pseudo-rights that can be revoked at will. The UN is also working to sexualize children, promote homosexuality, replace allegiance to nations with what the UN calls “global citizenship,” and turn children into promoters of the UN ideology known as “sustainable development.” There is also an occult element.

At the UN Educational, Scientific, and Cultural Organization, better known as UNESCO, the agenda has been clear from the start. In fact, UNESCO’s first chief, Sir Julian Huxley, described the key “task” before UNESCO in 1947 as “to help the emergence of a single world culture, with its own philosophy and background of ideas, and with its own broad purpose.” He explained clearly that its outlook “must be” what he called “world humanism.” John Dewey, the founding father of America’s government education regime, had a very similar vision.

Huxley described as “necessary” the “political unification in some sort of world government.” And in a widely quoted 1949 series on using the classroom to promote “world understanding,” UNESCO laid out the means: “As long as the child breathes the poisoned air of nationalism, education in world-mindedness can only produce precarious results.” So, schools should “combat family attitudes.” In other words, UNESCO will implant attitudes and values in children, regardless of what parents want. Government schools are the vehicle.

In the years since UNESCO’s founding, the UN agency has pursued its mission vigorously. In 1990, UNESCO and other agencies brought governments from around the world together for the “World Conference on Education for All.” The main product of that summit was an agreement to globalize education dubbed the World Declaration on Education for All: Meeting Basic Learning Needs, also known as the “Jomtien Declaration.”

In Article 10, the declaration claims that meeting the “basic learning needs” of children, defined as the “essential learning tools” and “the basic learning content” that is “required by all human beings,” is “a common and universal human responsibility.” In short, deciding what children will learn was no longer to be the responsibility of families, communities, or even nations. Instead, basic learning — including content — was declared to be a UN responsibility. All children must be subjected to “the same standards of learning,” the document says in Article 5, adding that “equitable and fair economic relations” (global wealth redistribution) was needed to meet basic learning needs.

Ten years later, UN members reconvened to sign the “Dakar Framework for Action: Education for All: Meeting our Collective Commitments.” And again, social engineering was trumpeted as crucial to education. The Dakar deal demanded that governments “implement integrated strategies” in education “which recognize the need for changes in attitudes, values and practices.” The same document also claimed “changes in attitudes, values and behavior are required.”

There have been countless similar summits and agreements since then. In the summer of 2016, a UN summit in Korea came up with a planetary “Action Plan” outlining how to use “education” to transform children into “global citizens.” The title of the summit, “Education for Global Citizenship: Achieving the Sustainable Development Goals Together,” offered a good summary of the agenda. Among other points, the envisioned “global-citizenship” program must promote “integrated development of the whole person emotionally, ethically, intellectually, physically, socially, and spiritually,” the action plan declared, touting the “spirit of global citizenship” while demanding that “education must advance the cause of global citizenship.” (Emphasis added.)

The document reveals that the spirituality the would-be global educators envision has nothing in common with Christianity or Western civilization. Schooling must, for instance, inculcate “a sense of care for the earth” and “reverence for the interdependent kinship of all life.” If that sounds like paganism and pantheism, it should — because it is. More on spirituality later. The document goes on to “commit” the signatories to an educational regime that promotes “a deep appreciation for diversity,” “gender equality” (read: radical feminism), “interdependence,” “multicultural competence,” “social justice,” “sustainable development,” and more.

At another UN summit held the year before, UNESCO boss Irina Bokova boldly declared the UN’s intentions when it comes to advancing globalism with education. “We have the collective duty to empower every child and youth with the right foundations — knowledge, values and skills — to shape the future as responsible global citizens,” she boasted. (Emphasis added.) “We need new skills for new times — to foster greater respect and understanding between cultures, to give learners tools to make the most of diversity, to develop new values and behaviors of solidarity and responsibility, to harness the energy of young women and men for the benefit of all.”

The sort of “new values and behaviors” envisioned by UNESCO and Bokova are not hard to discern. Consider that Bokova, as The New American documented extensively, is a well-known Communist Party operative from Bulgaria who unapologetically served the mass-murdering regime. She was educated at an elite KGB-dominated university in Moscow. And she was a “red diaper baby” whose ruthless father was on the Politburo of the party responsible for slaughtering literally hundreds of thousands of people. The values, attitudes, and beliefs the UN wants to instill in children are also made clear in a set of sexual education standards unveiled by UNESCO in early 2018.

World Core Curriculum’s “Spirituality”

Perhaps the most bizarre example of the UN’s efforts to globalize education is the “World Core Curriculum,” developed by UN Assistant Secretary-General Robert Muller. The curriculum, he said, is “the product of the United Nations, the meta-organism of human and planetary evolution.” In a letter to “all the educators in the world,” Muller described his creation as a “curriculum of our universal knowledge which should be taught in all schools of Earth.” Kind of like a Common Core, but for the whole planet. The resemblance between the names of both programs is more than coincidental, as this article will show. Muller was serious about getting the UN curriculum in every school on the planet. As he made clear in his writings blasting his French and German educational experiences, national education systems, in his view, were outdated. “In the middle of my life I discovered that the only true, objective education I had received was from the United Nations where the earth, humanity, our place in time and the worth of the human being were the overriding concerns,” his letter explained. It gets weirder. In the World Core Curriculum Manual by Muller, the preface contains a stunning admission. “The underlying philosophy upon which The Robert Muller School is based,” he wrote, “will be found in the teachings set forth in the books of Alice A. Bailey by the Tibetan teacher, Djwhal Khul.” To the uninitiated, it would be easy to read right over that. But to those who know anything about Bailey and the “Lucifer Publishing Company” she created, the reference is more than a red flag. Among other dubious distinctions, Bailey was one of the founders of the occult New Age movement. She was also a key figure in theosophy, which even theosophists have admitted helped inspire the National Socialists (Nazis) in Germany. And she channeled spirits, described as “ascended masters,” chief among them the so-called Tibetan referenced in the World Core Curriculum Manual. These spirits supposedly wrote dozens of books through Bailey, predicting a new global religion that would smash biblical Christianity, national sovereignty, and everything else at odds with the coming “Age of Aquarius.” “There will not be any dissociation between the Universal Church, the Sacred Lodge of all true Masons and the inner circles of the esoteric societies,” Bailey’s spirits wrote in Externalisation of the Hierarchy, one of her best-known books. “In this way, the goals and work of the United Nations shall be solidified and a new Church of God, led by all the religions and by all of the spiritual groups, shall put an end to the great heresy of separateness.” The “great heresy of separateness” refers to Christians, Jews, and others who insist on being separate from the New Age global religion. In her book Education and the New Age, Bailey explained how ending individualism was crucial to global government. “World Citizenship should be the goal of the enlightened, with a world federation and a world brain,” the spirits wrote. “Our problem is to attain the kind of overall synthesis that Marxism and neo-Scholasticism provide for their followers, but to get this by the freely chosen cooperative methods that [John] Dewey advocated. In the broadest terms such a world-view will make possible a planetary civilization.” This is the woman whose writings the World Core Curriculum is primarily based upon. In Muller’s World Core Curriculum Manual, one other source is also acknowledged: “the teachings of M. Morya as given in the Agni Yoga Series Books.” As with Bailey’s occultism, the teachings come from a “spiritual Master,” in this case “Master Morya.” This alleged spiritual guru — an entity Christians would describe as demonic — was instrumental in helping infamous occultist Helena Blavatsky establish the occult Theosophical Society. This movement, which inspired top Nazis, flips the biblical story upside down, with Lucifer as liberator and God as tyrant. Muller, who reveled in the title “Father of Global Education,” did not conceal his aims. In his book New Genesis: Shaping a Global Spirituality, he wrote about the supposed “need for global education” on the path “towards a new spiritual ideology.” “What the world needs today is a convergence of the different religions in the search for and definition of the cosmic or divine laws which ought to regulate our behavior on this planet,” he wrote, calling for “world-wide spiritual ecumenism, expressed in new forms of religious cooperation and institutions.” His deification of the UN was blasphemous. “There is a famous painting and poster which shows Christ knocking at the tall United Nations building, wanting to enter it,” he explained. “I often visualize in my mind another even more accurate painting: that of a United Nations which would be the body of Christ.” The Bible says the church is the body of Christ, not the UN. For globalists, though, the UN seems to be the body of a Christ they invented for themselves. In My Testament to the UN, Muller again deified the UN. “The United Nations is the vision-light of the Absolute Supreme,” he wrote. “At his choice hour, the Absolute Supreme will ring His own victory-bell here on Earth through the loving and serving heart of the United Nations.” Like Dewey in America, Muller did not just seek to eliminate Christianity through education, but individual liberty and self-government too. “Assisting the child in becoming an integrated individual who can deal with personal experience while seeing himself as a part of ‘the greater whole,’” he wrote. “In other words, promote growth of the group idea, so that group good, group understanding, group interrelations and group goodwill replace all limited, self-centered objectives, leading to group consciousness.” These are the sort of teachings that underpin the World Core Curriculum. And there should be little doubt that when UN officials and UNESCO bosses speak of teaching children spirituality, this is what is meant. UNESCO continues to promote the World Core Curriculum, and its ideas increasingly permeate education around the world, with UNESCO leading the charge. From National Core to Global Core

Going straight to global standards would be a tough sell in many places. So UNESCO focused on getting national governments to adopt national standards to bring about the UN’s vision. In early 2015, it released the “2015 Global Monitoring Report — Education for All” on its progress. Among other successes, UNESCO celebrated the “implementation of global targets at the national level.” “In 1990, 12 learning assessments were conducted according to national standards, but by 2013 the number had increased to 101,” gushed the UNESCO report. In America, those national standards had already become infamous: Common Core. Aside from the federal government, billionaire UN devotee Bill Gates was the primary financier of all things Common Core. Estimates suggest he poured more than $2 billion — yes, with a b — into the standards. So while his own children attended an elite private school that boasts of not using Common Core, the national education program (see article on page 15) was imposed on virtually all public schools across America. Now it is bleeding into homeschools and private schools, too. But there is more to the story. Gates signed a formal agreement with UNESCO to globalize education in 2004. On behalf of Microsoft, Gates personally signed a Cooperation Agreement with the UN agenda to speed up — with the UN agency — the globalization of education through information technology. “Together, UNESCO and Microsoft aspire for there to be a quantum leap in the quality of courses and in accelerating their uptake by educationalists ... through the availability of standards, guidelines or benchmarks,” the agreement explains, calling for the creation of a “master curriculum (Syllabus)” while noting that UNESCO would “explore how to facilitate content development.” Then-UNESCO Director General Kōichirō Matsuura dropped some more bombshells in a speech. Among the goals of the partnership with Microsoft: “fostering web-based communities of practice including content development and worldwide curricula reflecting UNESCO values,” Matsuura explained. The agreement also noted: “Microsoft supports the objectives of UNESCO as stipulated in UNESCO’s Constitution.” Shortly thereafter, the Bush administration signed the G8 Moscow Declaration purporting to commit the U.S. government to a globalized education regime for America. “Ministers recognized that the internationalization of education is a reality,” the declaration states, adding that “high standards” should be created by “sharing research-based practices” to help people live in a “global society.” Signatories “affirmed their support for UNESCO’s leadership” and agreed that the globalist program would be “implemented by education ministers of all the world’s countries and international organizations, including the World Bank, UNESCO, and UN.” That globalized education regime will include globalized standards under the guise of having a “Common Core” for all children everywhere. UNESCO’s use of that very term goes back nearly four dec­ades. In 1984, the same year President Ronald Reagan ended U.S. participation in the agency, UNESCO released a document entitled “A Methodological Guide to the Application of the Notion of Common Core in the Training of Various Categories of Educational Personnel.” It was aimed at training educators worldwide with the same standards, so they could fan out across the globe with the same ideas. A 2011 document about the UNESCO International Institute for Educational Planning also uses the term Common Core, again in relation to training education chiefs worldwide. Socialist and humanist John Dewey used a similar strategy — seize control of teachers’ colleges — to successfully hijack American education. It was extremely effective. Even in America, Common Core peddlers funded by Gates have celebrated the global nature of the national standards. In an advertisement for Common Core by the Gates-funded Council of the Great City Schools, the narrator boasts about it. “The [Common Core] standards are consistent from school to school, and they match up with international standards, too,” the narrator says as a cartoon suggests standards will be the same in Chicago, Paris, and Shanghai. “Now we know how we are doing compared to just about everyone.... With the same rules, everybody can compete on the same kind of staircase.” Leading Common Core peddlers have proudly trumpeted their efforts to globalize American education. As far back as 2014, a conference hosted by Common Core ringleader and former Florida Governor Jeb Bush was called Globalization of Higher Education. Among the attendees were Hillary Clinton, chief Common Core peddler and then-U.S. Education Secretary Arne Duncan, former World Bank President Robert Zoellick, UNESCO officials, university presidents, and more. Duncan, Obama’s education secretary, was instrumental in foisting the globalized Common Core on America. In a 2010 speech to UNESCO, Duncan referred to the UN education agency as one of the administration’s “global partners” to promote “improvements” and “strengthening” (read: globalizing) of education around the world. “Today, education is a global public good unconstrained by national boundaries,” Duncan declared. “It is no surprise that economic interdependence brings new global challenges and educational demands.” Duncan also told UN bureaucrats how education would be used to transform people’s attitudes and promote sustainable development. “Education is still the key to eliminating gender inequities, to reducing poverty, to creating a sustainable planet, and to fostering peace,” Duncan continued, with “sustainability” being UN-speak for central planning and global governance. Quoting former South African President Nelson Mandela, Duncan argued that education “is the most powerful weapon which you can use to change the world.” And that is exactly what they are doing. In a separate 2010 speech, Duncan revealed that the U.S. Department of Education “is taking a leadership role in the work of educating the next generation of green citizens and preparing them to contribute to the workforce through green jobs.” (Emphasis added.) The year before Duncan’s admission, Obama’s Green Jobs Czar Van Jones resigned when an interview surfaced in which he described himself as a “communist.” UN documents have also explained the “green economy” plan. “Transitioning to a green economy requires a fundamental shift in the way we think and act,” explained a 2012 UN report on the green economy advocating global central planning. Another UN report on the green economy, developed by Obama policy architect John Podesta, said the “worldview and behavior” of every person on Earth must be “dramatically altered.” The transformation is to be brought about through schools. “We must advance the sustainability movement through education,” explained Duncan. “We at the Education Department are energized about joining these leaders in their commitment to preparing today’s students to participate in the green economy, and to be well-educated about the science of sustainability.” Duncan, who got almost every state to accept Common Core, added that the administration was working to “build the science of sustainability into the curriculum, starting in kindergarten and extending until the students graduate from high school.” This should “prepare all students with the knowledge they need to be green citizens.” On UNESCO’s website is a report headlined “Education for Sustainable Development” that reveals a great deal about this sustainable education. “Generally, more highly educated people, who have higher incomes, consume more resources than poorly educated people, who tend to have lower incomes,” the UN “toolkit” for global sustainable education explains. “In this case, more education increases the threat to sustainability.” That may help explain another key development. Both UNESCO and Common Core demand that reading be taught using the “whole word” or “sight” method first exposed as quackery in the 1840s by Boston school leaders. In UNESCO’s 2005 Guide to Teaching Reading at the Primary School Level, the UN agency says “children should be able to learn sight vocabulary in context rather than isolation.” In Crimes of the Educators, coauthored with this writer, the late Dr. Samuel Blumenfeld, who dedicated 50 years of his life to education and the teaching of reading in particular, called UNESCO’s approach “the most confusing, irrational, and nonsensical reading program ever invented by so-called educators.” Under Common Core, kindergarten children are also forced to memorize sight words. This leads to massive reading problems. (see page 24) The Future of American Education

Under Trump, the U.S. government has officially withdrawn from UNESCO. However, Common Core remains firmly in place, and the current administration continues to advance the same UN-backed policies pushed by the previous one on everything from sexualization to globalization. In September, U.S. Education Secretary Betsy DeVos signed a global declaration calling for, among other absurdities, using education to indoctrinate children on “sustainable development.” The declaration, produced at the first ever Education Working Group of the Group of 20 (G20) governments, was entitled “Building consensus for fair and sustainable development.” How free nations can build “consensus” on “education” with murderous Islamist and communist regimes that indoctrinate children with ideologies of tyranny was not explained. What was clear: The whole vision revolves around the UN Agenda 2030 Sustainable Development Goals, a road-map to global technocracy. “Education is the foundation of personal development as it provides children, youth and adults with the knowledge, skills, values and attitudes necessary to reach their full potential,” declared the education ministers, including some whose regimes torture and slaughter critics of communism or Islam. They agreed to “promote the development of curricula ... which have a strong focus on ... values and attitudes.” As part of that, they agreed to “provide education that supports better integration of common values like ... sustainable development.” Also, the officials vowed to “foster the inclusion of non-cognitive skills such as socio-emotional skills across the curriculum,” which is basically educrat-speak for psychological conditioning to bring about desired “values and attitudes.” To enforce compliance, they agreed to use “robust and comprehensive learning assessment systems and data.” Calling for “international investment in education,” the deal touts “existing and potential international mechanisms for financing education.” If federally funded and controlled education was bad, wait until “international mechanisms” are in charge. “We commit to strengthening international cooperation ... and developing joint initiatives at bilateral, regional and multilateral levels,” the education czars said. “We commit to facilitating the internationalization of education.” Another troubling development in American education that continues to march on is the federally funded “Full Service Community School” model. These schools, which are spreading across America thanks to federal funds, are essentially parental replacement centers. They put themselves in charge of every aspect of a child’s life and well-being, ranging from the food and nutrition they receive to their dental and mental health. Meanwhile, federal agencies such as the Department of Health and Human Services and the Department of Education have started talking about parents as “equal partners” with government in child-rearing. It is clear that even under Trump, who promised to kill Common Core and get the feds out of education, nothing substantial has changed on the education front. All of the reformers who thought electing a Republican Congress and a Republican president would solve the problem have been proven wrong again. The fix is in at the top. Yet the stranglehold that the globalists and deep staters have had over and within the U.S. government, long before Trump became president, can be broken. Exposing their subversive scheming to globalize education will certainly help loosen their grip. But to actually break it, concerned Americans need to demand that their lawmakers abolish the U.S. Department of Education and get the feds out of the education sector altogether. Sidebar:

As the UN usurps more and more control over what is taught in the classroom, it is also working to have its member states, mostly dictatorships and repressive regimes, clamp down on educational freedom. Not surprisingly, the crackdown is being justified under the guise of “human rights.” Concerned that students in private schools around the world are not receiving sufficient doses of globalist indoctrination prescribed by various global agreements, the dictator-dominated UN Human Rights Council passed a resolution in July of 2015 calling on governments worldwide to “monitor” and “regulate” non-government education. Governments and dictators should also impose “standards” on private schools, the UN bureaucrats said in the controversial document. Incredibly, the resolution even speaks of “protecting education from commercialization.” What it really means, of course, is protecting government-run monopoly education from competition by superior providers. After all, why would parents spend money on a private school if the tax-funded education provided by government was just as good or better? Obviously they would not. So what the UN pseudo-human rights bureaucracy is really saying is governments must prevent parents from choosing better alternatives. Of course, following the prescriptions outlined by Karl Marx, some members of the UN human rights body actually ban any forms of non-government-run education already. The UN council, composed of some of the most ruthless communist and Islamist autocrats on Earth, regularly condemns freer nations — often for upholding actual rights instead of UN-defined privileges mischaracterized as human rights. Continuing with its long tradition, the body urged governments to “fulfill the right to education” by, among other schemes, “putting in place a regulatory framework guided by international human rights obligations for education providers that establishes, inter alia, minimum norms and standards for the creation and operation of educational institutions.” The document also calls for governments and dictators to start “monitoring private education providers” and “holding accountable those whose practices have a negative impact on the enjoyment of the right to education.” Setting aside the fact that education is a service and a privilege, not a right — real rights, by definition, mean freedom from coercion, not compulsory “services” from government — the resolution did not make clear what sorts of “practices” the UN and its members believe have a “negative impact” on “the enjoyment of the right to education.” Also in the resolution was a call for governments to use tax funds to support “research” (read: biased “studies” touting government education) and “awareness-raising activities” (read: propaganda touting government education) on the issue. Supposedly, the “research” and “awareness” should help people “better understand the wide-ranging impact of the commercialization of education on the enjoyment of the right to education.” Of course, a mountain of research on the topic is already available, and it shows that government-run schools exist to serve government — and that private schools, homeschooling, and other alternatives are drastically superior to public education, generally at a fraction of the cost. Photo: AP Images

