Get Them Out!

The American people, and parents in particular, are now faced with two stark choices: Withdraw from the public education system in massive numbers, or prepare for a future of planetary serfdom. It is really that simple. If Americans continue to allow their children to be educated by the government in cooperation with the United Nations, freedom will inevitably be lost, even if it takes another generation or two.

The bad news is that Americans, having been deceived, largely did this to themselves. They surrendered their children to be “educated” by the government, something almost unprecedented in humanity’s history. They allowed their elected representatives to establish humanistic, socialistic government indoctrination camps. And they allowed it to get worse and worse.

But that does not have to be the end of the story. In fact, there is a lot of great news, and cause for celebration.

The good news is that it has never been easier or more cost-effective for Americans to take back their power and their children. With a growing array of options available, ranging from homeschooling materials and parent-led cooperatives to independent private, online, and Christian schools to suit every need, virtually every parent can do it.

Of course, there will be some sacrifice involved. Perhaps families will need to drive an older car, or sacrifice a vacation here or there. But what could be more important than one’s children and their future?

Another bit of good news is that protecting your own children does not rely on others — it is really up to you! It does not require political change. Laws do not need to be passed or repealed. Politicians do not need to be replaced. The government does not need to be changed either — no need to throw the baby out with the bathwater, after all! All that is needed to protect your children is to reclaim your rightful role from the state.

It is urgent, though. What is needed now is an all-hands-on-deck effort to rescue the children — a sort of “Dunkirk” operation, as Exodus Mandate chief Lt. Col. Ray Moore (Ret.) put it. But instead of rescuing Britain’s fighting men from destruction on a beach during World War II, Americans must use every resource at their disposal to rescue American boys and girls from destruction at the hands of rogue government schools controlled by totalitarian bureaucrats.

Parents have perhaps the most important role to play here. They must recognize that the future of their children and the American Republic depends on getting out. Grandparents, aunts, uncles, conservative leaders, business people, neighbors, and everyone else should get involved, too. Just as at Dunkirk, all Americans should be using whatever means and resources are available to rescue the children.

Pastors and other religious leaders have an especially important role to play. From warning their congregations to facilitating a public-school exodus by providing options for their flocks, all self-respecting priests, preachers, rabbis, deacons, elders, bishops, and more must be involved in this fight. It is in their own interest: As the data show, the future of their churches literally depends on it.

Reform of the government’s indoctrination centers is not an option. Conservative organizations and Christian activists have squandered countless millions of dollars on “reform” efforts with nothing to show for it. At best, all they did was delay the inevitable by perhaps a few years.

Government schools today are the fruit of a poison tree — they cannot be reformed; they must be abandoned. Reforming a bad idea is a bad idea. Ultimately, separation of school and state is needed. And not only is it possible, it is better on every front, as the nation proved in the 18th and 19th centuries.

America’s Founding Fathers put their lives, their fortunes, and their sacred honor on the line to resist tyranny and protect liberty. The odds were not good. And the tyranny of King George was mild in comparison to the outrages and horrors being planned and unleashed on America and humanity right this moment via government schools.

Fortunately, Americans today do not need to pledge their lives or fortunes or anything nearly that dramatic. Fixing this mess will take sacrifices, obviously. There are risks, too — government will not take kindly to a mass exodus of children from their clutches, especially in more “progressive” parts of the country. So parents should exercise caution.

But in the big scheme of things, these are minor sacrifices that must be made. And the decision to opt out of the system brings all sorts of additional benefits, including happier and better-educated children, stronger marriages, stronger families, stronger churches, stronger communities, stronger morals, and so much more.

It is not too late to save liberty, America, and Western Christian civilization from utter destruction. But if it is going to be done, the time to act is now. With God’s help, you have the power to do what needs to be done. Now use it, or lose it. Godspeed.

Image: martinedoucet/E+/GettyImagesPlus

This article originally appeared in the February 4, 2019 print edition of The New American. The New American publishes a print magazine twice a month, covering issues such as politics, money, foreign policy, environment, culture, and technology. To subscribe, click here.