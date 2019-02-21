Trump vs. Deep State

In March 2018, New York Times bestselling author and investigative journalist Jerome Corsi released his most explosive book yet — Killing the Deep State: The Fight to Save President Trump.

In searing detail, the book exposed an alleged conspiracy by the Deep State — the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Central Intelligence Agency, National Security Agency, and other intelligence and military agencies, along with the mainstream media and globalist elite — to topple the presidency of Donald Trump as part of a goal to create a borderless, one-world government and economic system.

Several months later, Corsi found himself summoned to an unmarked FBI building in southeast Washington, D.C., where he was threatened with indictment by Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s prosecutorial team unless he testified “falsely against [former Trump campaign advisor] Roger Stone and/or President Donald Trump,” Corsi’s attorney, Larry Klayman, wrote in a voluminous complaint alleging Mueller and his team are engaged in a “coup” to “overthrow the duly elected President of the United States.”

“They ended up treating me like a criminal from day one,” Corsi, 72, told The New American. “It was this 40-hours. It was such a grueling experience. I think it is so counter to American justice as I understand it. It’s more like a Gestapo interrogation — KGB — and I thought I was going to go off to the gulag next.”

In response, Corsi wrote a new book, Silent No More: How I Became a Political Prisoner of Mueller’s “Witch Hunt.”

“I wrote it as [the interrogations took place], so it’s first-person,” he says. “I think you’ll feel my emotions and my horror at this process as it unfolded for what I feel is a politically-motivated investigation that was engaging in criminal prosecutorial misconduct.”

In January, Klayman, a former prosecutor at the Department of Justice and founder of Judicial Watch, filed a $350 million lawsuit on Corsi’s behalf against Mueller, the FBI, and intelligence agencies for alleged “illegal surveillance on him, his family, friends and legal counsel, without probable cause in violation of the Fourth Amendment, and related alleged illegalities.”

Corsi alleges he’s being improperly pressured by Mueller’s team to sign a plea deal, which he says he won’t sign. Mueller’s team wants him to admit that he acted as a liaison between Stone, WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange, and the Trump campaign regarding the release of hacked e-mails from the Democratic National Committee, according to Corsi’s complaint. In November, Corsi rejected a deal offered by Mueller to plead guilty to one count of perjury.

“They wanted me to establish a connection,” Corsi says. “They had a predetermined theory of the case. They predetermined that there was a crime of Russian collusion even though nobody can tell you whether that is really a crime or not.”

“And then they’ve got a ‘criminal,’ namely the president, that they want to impeach. And they are looking for factors that fit their predetermined theory. I don’t consider this to be a fair or honest investigation at all. I mean they wanted me to establish that I had contact with Julian Assange so they could connect the dots from Roger Stone to me. Of all people, I became the linchpin of this whole Russian collusion theory.”

But Corsi, the former Washington bureau chief of Infowars, who holds a Ph.D. from Harvard University, says he had nothing to do with the release of the WikiLeaks e-mails that damaged Hillary Clinton’s White House bid.

“It just didn’t happen,” Corsi says. “I mean, I don’t know Julian Assange. I’ve never met Julian Assange. I’ve never communicated with Julian Assange in any way, either directly or indirectly, and I couldn’t provide them what they wanted, especially during the last 20 of the 40 hours. They got nasty, they got abusive, they were constantly walking out of the room…. When I couldn’t provide them the link to Assange, they just blew the whole thing up, threw me out, and said my testimony was worthless.”

Corsi’s experience with the Deep State, eerily similar to what New York Times best-selling author Dinesh D’Souza underwent following the release of his explosive film 2016: Obama’s America, highlights growing concerns that the globalist elite and Deep State — now that Democrats control the U.S. House of Representatives — plan to topple the Trump presidency by any means possible, create some type of planetary government, and usher in what they have long described as the New World Order.

The Trump Investigation Circus

Corsi’s ordeal in connection with the FBI and Mueller’s Russia collusion investigation comes amid myriad probes into the Trump presidency, including new and ongoing ones by House committees controlled by Democrats. These committees are poised to investigate Trump’s potential business conflicts of interest, tax returns, and dealings with Russia, among other matters.

Some members of the House have renewed their calls to impeach Trump amid a cavalcade of negative news about the president. Meanwhile, Tom Steyer, the billionaire Democratic donor, has decided not to run for president in 2020 because he believes that pursuing Trump’s impeachment is a better use of his fortune.

Riding the wave, the March issue of the The Atlantic magazine features a call for the president’s impeachment on its cover. It reads “IMPEACH” in large, red letters.

Consequently, pundits are predicting Trump’s demise, arguing that he’ll be forced to resign the presidency before the presidential election in November 2020.

Michael Golden, a senior fellow at the liberal Washington, D.C., think tank Center for American Progress — founded by John Podesta, chairman of the 2016 Hil­lary Clinton presidential campaign — alleged in a New York Daily News article that Trump has been “implicated in at least one felony.”

“The same crime that his own lawyer pleaded guilty to and has been sentenced to serve time for in federal prison (along with other offenses),” Golden wrote. “But [Trump’s former lawyer] Michael Cohen wasn’t alone. The head of American Media, Inc., David Pecker, has now implicated Trump. Pecker has also agreed to cooperate with the special counsel. At the very least, he will attest, under oath, to Trump’s directing hush money to keep women’s mouths shut about their sexual affairs with him — in a clearly stated effort to influence the campaign.”

In late November, Cohen pleaded guilty to making false statements to Congress and was sentenced to three years in prison. Cohen has agreed to testify before the House Oversight and Reform Committee in February and give a “full and credible account” of his work with Trump.

Meanwhile, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) said in early January that she wouldn’t rule out the indictment or impeachment of Trump, describing it as “an open discussion.”

Shortly afterward, U.S. Representative Brad Sherman (D-Calif.) reintroduced articles of impeachment against Trump. He was one of three Democrats, including U.S. Representatives Al Green of Texas and Steve Cohen of Tennessee, who introduced resolutions to impeach Trump in 2017.

In a July 12, 2017 statement, Sherman said that he wanted to hold hearings on obstruction of justice and Russian interference in the election. “Recent disclosures by Donald Trump Jr. indicate that Trump’s campaign was eager to receive assistance from Russia,” Sherman said. “It now seems likely that the President had something to hide when he tried to curtail the investigation of National Security Advisor Michael Flynn and the wider Russian probe. I believe his conversations with, and subsequent firing of, FBI Director James Comey constitute Obstruction of Justice.”

The chairman of the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence, U.S. Representative Adam Schiff (D-Calif.), said in a statement in November that Cohen’s guilty plea demonstrates that Trump’s associates were willing to lie to Congress about the Trump organization’s business interests in Russia. “Significantly, they also make clear that the president’s own denials during the campaign were false or misleading,” Schiff said. “These false statements regarding the continued pursuit of a Moscow Trump Tower deal during much of the presidential campaign only underscore the importance of a thorough investigation into any financial entanglement between Trump and Russia.” A Serious Threat to Trump’s Presidency Political analysts told The New American that Mueller and the FBI’s investigation, combined with the congressional investigations, pose a serious and growing threat to Trump’s presidency. And while it’s unlikely that the Republican-controlled Senate would vote to impeach Trump following a successful vote to do so in the House, the investigations along with the constant barrage of incendiary news about Trump are clearly designed to weaken him politically prior to the 2020 presidential election, decreasing his chance of reelection. “Is this a real threat to the president’s reelection? I think it’s a very serious threat and if you want to see an example of this all you must do is look at the House of Representatives, which is now headed by Nancy Pelosi. Look at what the very first bill is they introduced,” Hans von Spa­kovsky, a senior legal fellow at the Heritage Foundation, a conservative public-policy think tank in Washington, D.C., told The New American. The bill is H.R. 1. The resolution isn’t about substantive policy issues such as immigration or America’s ginormous debt. It’s about the roles governing voter registration, elections, and the financing of federal campaigns for office, says Spa­kovsky, former commissioner at the Federal Election Commission and former counsel to the assistant attorney general for civil rights in the Department of Justice. “And that bill basically represents a nationalization, or federal takeover, of the rules governing voter registration, the running of elections, administration of elections, all over the country, in a way that favors Democrats and would allow Democrats to manipulate the rules and make it easy for fraud to be committed so they can win elections,” he says. At the heart of the chaos enveloping the Trump presidency is the Democratic Party’s single-minded, no-holds-barred campaign to regain power, win elections, and unseat the president regardless of what rules they must break, political analysts say. And while the investigations and media firestorm surrounding Trump may seem to connote that Trump is facing imminent criminal indictments, the reality is that Mueller’s investigation hasn’t “produced a single piece of evidence supporting what the original object of the investigation was, which is to see whether there was any collusion between the Trump campaign and the Russian government that somehow changed the outcome of the 2016 presidential election,” Spakovsky says. “In fact, many of the indictments were for criminal matters that had absolutely nothing to do with the campaign or the election, and the only ones that had something to do with the election were the indictments of the Russians who were involved in basically trying to raise social chaos through the use of social media,” he says. Corsi agrees, noting that Mueller’s office did manage to secure indictments of some Russians, but these individuals are unlikely to come to the United States to stand trial. In July, a federal grand jury returned an indictment against 12 Russian nationals for their alleged roles in computer hacking conspiracies aimed at interfering in the 2016 U.S. elections. “These are show indictments,” Corsi says. “They want the American public to believe that the indictments are guilty pleas, but they’re not. They know that these trials are never going to be held, so it’s completely pathetic.” “They have other process crimes — people who did give them information they knew to be false and were trying to mislead them. They have tax issues — like Michael Cohen. But they haven’t prosecuted anybody for Russian collusion because there isn’t any. [However], the Russian collusion between Hillary Clinton and John Podesta is massive because they were making millions of dollars — that’s the Clinton Foundation — selling Russia U.S. military technology, including classified technology, and the Uranium One deal. So, all of this is a coverup and Mueller is basically acting as a coverup artist to prevent the real Russian collusion by the Democrats from being examined.” Tom Fitton, president of Judicial Watch, a conservative, non-partisan educational foundation based out of Washington, D.C., said in a recent statement that the Clinton campaign created the “Trump/Russia collusion narrative.” Judicial Watch is pursuing numerous Freedom of Information Act lawsuits related to alleged “surveillance, unmasking, and illegal leaking targeting” Trump and his associates during the FBI’s investigation of potential Russian involvement in the 2016 presidential election. “The real collusion scandal is the hand-in-hand effort by the Clinton campaign and the Obama DOJ/FBI to spy upon and destroy Donald J. Trump,” Fitton said in a statement in December. “The FBI, pulled by the troika of Comey/ [ex-FBI Deputy Director Andrew] McCabe/ [former FBI agent Peter] Strzok, became an arm of the Clinton campaign. And our new lawsuit aims to get to the bottom of the massive scandal.” Russia’s Covert Influence Campaign to Undermine the Country As Judicial Watch and others pursue the “real collusion scandal,” this doesn’t mean that Russia hasn’t attempted to influence elections in America or elsewhere. In March 2018, the Republican-controlled House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence released its report on Russia’s covert influence campaign. The report found that the Russian government sought to “sow discord in American society and undermine our faith in the democratic process.” The authors noted this was nothing novel for the Kremlin, which has long engaged in similar campaigns in Europe and former Soviet republics. “To do this, Russia effectively combines decades of experience in propaganda and psychological warfare techniques with its vast media apparatus, a stratum of well-educated and proficient technicians, and a robust intelligence and security corps,” the authors wrote. “Russia’s active measures campaign achieved its primary goal of inciting division and discord among Americans. For more than a year, U.S. politics have been consumed by bitter recriminations, charges, and counter-charges about the attacks. The reliability of the democratic vote — the bedrock of the U.S. republic — was widely and repeatedly questioned.” Nevertheless, the committee did not find that any U.S. voting systems in the 2016 presidential election were impacted, nor was there any evidence that the Trump campaign “colluded, coordinated, or conspired with the Russian government,” although the committee did find “poor judgment and ill-considered actions by the Trump and Clinton campaigns.” “For example, the June 2016 meeting at Trump Tower between members of the Trump campaign and a Russian lawyer who falsely purported to have damaging information on the Clinton campaign demonstrated poor judgment,” the authors wrote. “The committee also found the Trump campaign’s periodic praise for and communications with WikiLeaks — a hostile foreign organization — to be highly objectionable and inconsistent with U.S. national security interests. The committee also found that the Clinton campaign and the DNC, using a series of cutouts and intermediaries to obscure their roles, paid for opposition research on Trump obtained from Russian sources, including a litany of claims by high-ranking current and former Russian government officials. Some of this opposition research was used to produce sixteen memos, which comprise what has become known as the Steele dossier.” On January 12, responding to a story in the New York Times noting that after he fired Comey as FBI director in 2017 the FBI initiated an investigation exploring whether he had acted on behalf of Russia, Trump unleashed a series of tweets, describing the entire investigation as a “Witch Hunt.” “[Comey] is being totally protected by his best friend, Bob Mueller, & the 13 Angry Democrats — leaking machines who have NO interest in going after the Real Collusion (and much more) by Crooked Hillary Clinton, her Campaign, and the Democratic National Committee,” Trump tweeted. “Just Watch!” Criminalizing Politics At a time when many GOP leaders and politicians are questioning whether Trump will serve out his entire term, Corsi says it’s important to understand that the Democrats are now run by a “hard-left faction that is more like a socialist-communist wing of the party.” “They’re not interested in the First Amendment, they’re not interested in the Second Amendment, they’re not interested in the Fourth Amendment, and they’re not interested in debate,” Corsi says. “They want to weaponize the Department of Justice to criminalize politics.” This faction of the party — largely progressives and democratic socialists — doesn’t view its political enemies as having different points of view, but rather “as evil, they need to be crushed, put in thought reform,” Corsi says. But he believes this “very oppressive” behavior witnessed in recent times — the screaming, false allegations, intimidation, and bullying — is going to backfire on Democrats. “I don’t think the American people are interested in that kind of politics,” Corsi says. What many Americans don’t understand, Spakovsky says, is that there really is a “bureaucratic swamp” in Washington, D.C., that is actively fighting against Trump. “The vast majority of career employees are liberal Democrats,” Spakovsky says. “Many of them do everything they can inside their very safe career slots to oppose everything the president is doing, to slow down and try to stop his political appointees from carrying out the president’s policies.” In his new book, Robert Mueller: Errand Boy for The New World Order, Louisiana State Senator John Milkovich (D-Shreveport) highlights one of the central characters of the political “swamp.” Milkovich told The New American that the public has an image of Mueller as an “on-time, pressed-shirt, by-the-book, straight-arrow Eagle Scout,” but the reality is quite different. “Mueller was brought in to prosecute Trump precisely because he is a known quantity, an inveterate political schemer and operative and Deep State minion who could be reliably counted on to cover for globalist insiders,” Milkovich says. “In particular, Mueller was specifically brought on board because the Deep State establishment knew he could be counted on to attempt to take out the presidency of Donald Trump without restraint of morality, with no concern for the truth, and with disregard for the rule of law.” Milkovich agrees with Corsi that the Mueller investigation was designed from the outset to destroy Trump’s presidency by any means possible. “It’s going to take a concerted effort of the American public to demand that Congress hold Mueller accountable,” Milko­vich says. “It’s going to take a very focused demand on the part of Congress to require that Mueller and his investigative methods themselves be the subject of an independent investigation.” “[The Russian collusion investigation] is a diversion and distraction,” Milkovich charges, “The real collusion was the Clintons transferring a significant portion of America’s uranium reserves to Russia and the Clintons ending up with millions of dollars in the Clinton Foundation, which some people would deem a slush fund, which has been reported in detail in Dr. Corsi’s book Killing the Deep State.” 1984 on Steroids While Corsi is optimistic that Trump will weather the political storm and win reelection in 2020, he says most people don’t understand just what is at stake in terms of the future of America. “They hate my book The Obama Nation,” Corsi says. “They hate my current book — Killing the Deep State. So, as my attorney said, ‘Look in your review mirror and you’ll see all the corpses of Democrats — and they’re out to get you. They hate you. They want to demonize you. They want to silence you.’ And if this can happen to me this is going to happen to all those who disagree with this hard-left Democratic agenda.” “Hillary Clinton’s ‘deplorables’ will not only be ‘deplorables,’ they are going to be criminals. ‘You don’t want open borders, you don’t want the LGBT agenda, you don’t agree with all the various attitudes, if you don’t believe in ‘white privilege’ — if you don’t see that this is a dangerous step of division, kind of divide and conquer that the communists used to take over countries, you are not only going to be a ‘deplorable,’ you are going to be a criminal.” Corsi says America is now on the “edge” of the globalist elite and Deep State’s plan of merging America into some type of global government. “They will probably get rid of the Constitution or rewrite it, and we’d be headed toward totalitarianism on a fast-track,” Corsi says. “This is [George Orwell’s] 1984 on steroids. We have become what our Founding Fathers warned us against.” “We have an overpowering, overriding, overreaching government, massively huger than ever in human history, with surveillance powers that were unimaginable 20 years ago, on the verge of having face recognition technology on devices that can monitor you in your home. We are going to be able to record every instant of a person’s life. It will be like The Truman Show, and they can play it back to you if they decide you’re a ‘thought criminal.’” In the Orwellian world envisioned by the Deep State and globalist elite, Corsi says, Americans will likely be assigned “social acceptability scores” like the “social credit score” being rolled out in China. “If you’re [sic] social acceptability score isn’t high enough for the state, you won’t be able to buy a house, to [drive] a car, you won’t be able to take an airplane, you won’t be able to leave the country and have a passport, and you won’t be able to have a good job,” Corsi says. “You’ll be constantly under surveillance because you disagree or have not fully internalized the hard-left values that they are going to demand you be in compliance with.” Likewise, Spakovsky says he too fears for the future of America. “All you have to do is look at the kinds of things that [Democrats] are pushing,” he says. “They want open borders. They want the country flooded with illegal aliens. They think that will help them politically. They are already pushing for the terrible single-payer government health care system that the United Kingdom has and other places around the world that will hurt healthcare across the country. If they are successful it will take us another big step down the path toward the kind of socialism that has ruined countries like Venezuela.” Green New Deal or Trojan Horse for Socialism? Recently, newly elected U.S. Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.), a rising star in the Democratic Party and a democratic socialist, proposed the Green New Deal — a measure that would move the American economy toward renewable energy and reduce carbon emissions. It’s caught the public’s attention because the measure proposes to raise the tax rate as high as 70 percent on the wealthiest Americans. Surprisingly, a Hill-HarrisX poll found 59 percent of Americans agree with her idea and would support raising the tax rate to 70 percent. The poll found 71 percent of Democrats, 60 percent of independents, and 45 percent of Republicans support it. However, critics describe it as a “Trojan Horse for socialism” that will create a massive government program to combat climate change. During an interview on 60 Minutes, Ocasio-Cortez laughed at the notion that her platform of free college, a universal basic income, free healthcare, and the Green New Deal would turn America into a failed socialist state such as Cuba or Venezuela. She said what she has in mind more closely resembles “what we see in the U.K., in Norway, in Finland, in Sweden.” But Ocasio-Cortez’s Green New Deal, which the New Yorker says “has come to define the progressive cause,” poses a serious threat to freedom and liberty that unfortunately too many people today take for granted, Spakovsky says. “The Millennials who favor that are obviously so ignorant of history that they could take us down a path that I think could destroy the country,” he says. Americans Need to Speak Up At a time when such terrible ideas are permeating not just the national dialogue, but also the conversation at the state, city, and school district levels, Spakovsky says, “what people need to do, frankly, is speak up.” “People have to stand up and not be afraid to speak up against the political correctness that is enveloping us,” he says. “And it’s that kind of grassroots activism and revolt that could help save the country.” Despite the growing calls for Trump’s impeachment, Corsi doesn’t believe it will happen. “Maybe the Democrats are crazy enough to do that,” Corsi says. “If they are it will backfire on them just like when Republicans in the House impeached Bill Clinton. Donald Trump would certainly survive a trial in the Senate. He’s not going to be removed from office. He won’t be found guilty.” Corsi is optimistic that the American people will see through the politically motivated charade playing out daily in the news. “When the American people realize the extent to which the hard-left Democrats are really wanting to engage in a cultural revolution — a Maoist cultural revolution — I don’t think they are going to succeed, not right now.” “They might succeed in another 20 years, but they are not going to succeed today. I don’t think President Trump is going to be impeached. I think President Trump has an excellent chance of being reelected.” Photo credit: AP Images

