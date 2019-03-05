The Continuing Scourge of Anti-Semitism

As pertaining to hatred of the Jews, Adolph Hitler is universally recognized as history’s champion without equal. The Nazi dictator did not invent anti-Semitism, but he did take it to new level. While some have theorized that Hitler’s public hatred of the Jews was driven more by politics than any personal animosity, it appears that he had harbored such vitriol from his youth. His teenage friend August Kubizek recalled that one day as the two adolescents were walking around their home town of Linz, Austria, Hitler pointed to a Jewish synagogue and said that the building “doesn’t belong in Linz.”

As Hitler rose to power in Germany, his anti-Jewish tirades were not considered all that unusual to the Jews in Germany. After all, they had experienced such vicious anti-Semitic prejudice for centuries.

Origins of Anti-Semitism

Attempting to understand the irrational is a difficult task, but the irrational hatred of the Jews has a long history. In the early days of Christianity, most Christians were Jews, who faced persecution more from fellow Jews than Roman authorities, at least initially. Family members disowned them, their businesses were shunned, employment was difficult, and those who continued to attend the synagogues were soon expelled. In short, the Jews came to be seen as the most serious enemies of the Christian religion.

Early Christians, whether they came to the faith directly from a Jewish background or were Gentiles, found it difficult to understand why Jews did not accept their own Messiah. Their contention was that a true Jew should readily adopt the new faith. After the destruction of the Jewish temple in A.D. 70 by Roman legions, most Jews left Jerusalem and the surrounding region, and Christianity became increasingly Gentile. When the Emperor Constantine legalized Christianity, he also forbade the non-Christian Jews from seeking converts, calling them “a nefarious and perverse sect.”

Not surprisingly, Jews who fled to Europe faced persistent persecution, varying in intensity depending on where they resided as well as the century in which they lived. At times, they were forced to wear special clothes and “hats of humiliation,” and made to live in segregated areas called ghettos. With the coming of the Crusades their lot tended to worsen, as their reluctance to become Christians was unfairly conflated with the aggressive Islamic religion of the Turks in the Middle East. More and more, Jews were seen as suspiciously separate from European society — they ate different foods (even referring to pork, a leading meat of the Medieval European, as “unclean”), they practiced a different religion, and they were regarded as “Christ-killers.”

Massacres of Jews swept across Europe. In many cases, Roman Catholic bishops made efforts to restrain the attacks in cities such as Mainz, Speyer, Lorraine, and Worms. Pope Calixtus (1194-1224) issued a bull (a papal order) that said the Jews would suffer no new deprivation of rights.

During the Third Crusade, some local nobles in York who were in debt to some Jewish moneylenders took advantage of the opportunity presented by the crusading zeal, and many Jews in the town were slaughtered. As a result of the severe persecutions in Western Europe, many Jews began to migrate eastward. Others returned to their ancient homeland in the Middle East.

Sometime in the 12th century, Jews were even accused of plotting against Christendom itself, in what has been called “the blood-libel.” This is the accusation that Jews murder Christians in order to obtain blood for the Passover. In 1144 in England, a boy named William disappeared at Easter time, and was later found dead. The rumor spread that Jews had captured William on Good Friday and subjected him to crucifixion, in an apparent mockery of Jesus’ own crucifixion. This story eventually led to the expulsion of the Jews from England, and similar blood-libel stories across Europe led to increased persecution.

Then came the bubonic plague. Lasting from 1347 to 1351, this “Black Death” wiped out as much as one-half the population of Europe. As the death toll mounted, men searched for answers as to what was causing this nightmare. It did not take long before some suggested that it was being caused by the Jews, because it was noticed that Jews were not dying at the same high rate as Christians. This was probably due to Jewish laws dictating handwashing and hygienic food handling, but many feared that Jews, intent on eliminating the Christian world, were systematically poisoning drinking wells throughout Europe. According to historian Jackson Spielvogel, more than 60 major Jewish communities were exterminated by 1351.

In 1349, as many as 2,000 Jews were burned to death on a wooden platform in their cemetery in Strasbourg. Their wealth was redistributed. A contemporary chronicler, Jacob von Konigshofen, said bluntly, “The money was indeed the thing that killed the Jews.” Coveting the wealth of those who have more wealth even works as a political tactic today, although no one is advocating murder of “the rich,” at least not yet.

Pope Clement VI, to his credit, issued a bull in Avignon denouncing the attacks upon the Jews, calling it “a horrible thing.”

And more Jews moved east.

Are Today’s Jews Real Jews?

This eastward migration has contributed greatly to a more recent charge leveled against the Jews — they are not even “real Jews,” but rather descendants of the Khazars of Khazaria, a people found in the area from the Volga steppes to eastern Crimea and the northern Caucasus. Khazaria was a vibrant trading region, which served as an excellent “buffer zone” between the expansionist Muslims of the Middle East and the Christian Byzantine Empire.

The Khazar state was eventually destroyed by the Kievan Rus ruler Sviatoslav I, between 965 and 969. Before that happened, Khazar royalty and much of the aristocracy had converted to Judaism, while much of the general population remained pagan, Christian, or Muslim, to go along with a good-sized number of Jewish converts in the general population. Because these Khazars were the only Jewish state to rise between the fall of the Second Temple in the Roman-Jewish War of A.D. 66-70 and the establishment of modern Israel in 1948, we now have a widely held belief that the Ashkenazi Jews are largely descendants of these Khazars.

But Harry Ostrer, a medical doctor and professor of genetics at Albert Einstein College of Medicine and director of genetic and genome testing at Montefiore Medical Center, conducted studies of his own and, combined with those of others, has demonstrated that the Jews from the various groups of the Jewish diaspora are linked by genetics and biology.

Ostrer notes that the Roman Emperor Titus brought many Jews to Rome following the Roman-Jewish War. Spanish Jews later migrated to Rome to escape the Spanish Inquisition, where those “Sephardic” Jews mixed with the “Roman” Jews. Because Roman Jews had a low frequency of disease mutations that were found in both Ashkenazi and Sephardic populations, he speculated that they were the principal ancestors of the Ashkenazi Jews.

In his book DNA & Tradition: The Genetic Link to the Ancient Hebrews, Yaakov Kleiman wrote, “Haplotypes have also helped the identity seekers to retrace the path of the wandering Ashkenazi Jews. We who hail from East Europe most likely migrated there from Alsace and Rhineland, as confirmed by Yiddish, a form of Low German.” Ostrer concluded from his study of Roman Jews that the Ashkenazi lived in Italy for a thousand years before they migrated into Alsace and Rhineland.

Both the biblical Book of Acts and the Roman historian Suetonius allude to the presence of Jews in Rome in the first -century.

Anti-Semitism Since the Middle Ages

As Europe emerged from the Middle Ages, one might think that increased secularization would have led to a decline in anti-Semitism. But the resurgence of hatred of Jews in more modern times among peoples of various nationalities and religions — or no religion — indicates that other factors besides Christian animus and vengeance drive anti-Semitism.

While leftists can be counted on to blame anti-Semitism on Christianity and “right-wing” ideology, the truth is that secularism, even atheism, and left-wing ideology are more likely to produce vitriol against the Jews. One need look no further than to the anti-Semitic rantings of Karl Marx, the author of The Communist Manifesto, who, ironically, was Jewish in his ethnicity but not his religion. For Marx, religion was “the opiate of the people.” By this, he meant that it kept the people sedated so they would not rise up and change their condition. In his atheism, Marx hated not only Christianity, but the Jewish religion as well. In fact, he believed the Jews had corrupted Christianity.

“What is the worldly cult of the Jews? Huckstering. What is his world god? Money,” Marx wrote of the Jews. He even penned an anti-Semitic tract that rivals the worst ever published, A World Without Jews. “The bill of exchange is the Jew’s real God.” In another writing, Marx said one town he had visited was “full of Jews and fleas.” This sounds quite similar to the anti-Semitic rantings of Louis Farrakhan’s comparison of the Jews to termites — something any homeowner wants exterminated.

When confronted about his strident anti-Semitism, Marx wrote, “It is now perfectly clear to me, that, as the shape of his head and the growth of his hair indicates, he [the Jew] is descended from the Negroes who joined in Moses’ flight from Egypt.”

By the late 1930s, Soviet dictator Joseph Stalin had purged practically all Jews from the top echelons of the communist dictatorship. He even made use of anti-Semitic bigotry in his successful power struggle with Leon Trotsky, who was of Jewish ancestry.

Hitler is clearly history’s most famous anti-Semite, and it should be noted that his political party was the National Socialist Party — and socialist is the opposite of right-wing and conservative. Similarly, there were very few Jews in the Fabian Socialist movement in England.

A major reason for this could be that virtually all of the most notable leaders of the Fabian Society — George Bernard Shaw, Sidney and Beatrice Webb, Robert Blatchford, to name a few — were notorious anti-Semites. In the early part of the 20th century, the Fabians were among the most celebrated “liberals,” and advocates for every form of collectivism: fascism, socialism, communism.

George Bernard Shaw not only was a superstar playwright, dramatist, and essayist, but also one of the most influential public intellectuals of his day, not only in England, but worldwide. In 1925, he was awarded the Nobel Prize for literature for his play Saint Joan. His 1912 play Pygmalion was made into a film in 1938, for which he won an Academy Award Oscar. He was thus the first person to have been awarded both a Nobel Prize and an Oscar. In 1956, Pygmalion was adapted as the Lerner & Lowe musical classic My Fair Lady. After enjoying phenomenal success on stage, it transitioned to film, winning eight Academy Awards in 1964, and catapulting Shaw to even greater posthumous acclaim. Throughout his long life, Shaw channeled all of his fame and influence into his role as socialist propagandist. He was an especially avid supporter of the Bolshevik Revolution in Russia and the mass-murdering Soviet Communist leaders Lenin and Stalin. During his 1931 tour of the Soviet Union, he enjoyed a long, friendly meeting with Stalin, and returned to England to sing the praises of both Stalin and the Soviet paradise. Less well known (because his socialist friends have covered it up) is Shaw’s enthusiastic support for Benito Mussolini and Adolf Hitler.

In a June 1933 interview with The Sunday Dispatch, Shaw declared: “The Nazi movement is in many respects one which has my warm sympathy; in fact, I might fairly claim that Herr Hitler has repudiated Karl Marx to enlist under the banner of Bernard Shaw.” In a 1935 letter to Siegfried Trebitsch, Shaw asked that his warm greeting be extended to Nazi leader Hermann Göring: “Tell Colonel Goring with my compliments that I have backed his regime in England to the point of making myself unpopular, and still continue to do so on all matters on which he and Hitler stand for permanent truths and genuine Realpolitik.” It is not surprising, then, that Shaw the militant atheist, like Hitler the militant atheist, was an avid eugenicist as well. In fact Shaw’s obsession with eugenics predated Hitler’s. “I think we ought to tackle the Jewish Question,” Shaw wrote in his 1902 drama Man and Superman, “by admitting the right of the State to make eugenic experiments by weeding out any strains they think undesirable.”

Shaw viewed Jews as the “real enemy,” calling them “the invader from the East, the Druze, the ruffian, the oriental parasite; in a word, the Jew.”

H.G. Wells was no less famous than Bernard Shaw, though his anti-Semitism was less strident and more nuanced. The renowned social commentator, historian (The Outline of History), and novelist (The Time Machine, The War of the Worlds, The Island of Dr. Moreau) was nominated for the Nobel Prize in Literature four times. His books have sold millions of copies, and his novels have reached many millions more in the form of movies and plays. He was a leader in the Fabian Society, and as was common among his fellow Fabians, favored state control of virtually everything, including procreation. This was clearly apparent as far back as 1901 in his nonfiction work Anticipations, which put forward Wells’ vision for a “New Republic.” This idealized state, he said, would be “a Republic that must ultimately become a World State.” Here is a glimpse of his vision:

And how will the New Republic treat the inferior races? How will it deal with the black? how will it deal with the yellow man? how will it tackle that alleged termite in the civilized woodwork, the Jew? …

If the Jew has a certain incurable tendency to social parasitism, and we make social parasitism impossible, we shall abolish the Jew, and if he has not, there is no need to abolish the Jew.

Like Shaw and other Fabian “progressives,” Wells advocated a eugenics program worthy of Hitler. His World State would “be shaped primarily to favour the procreation of what is fine and efficient and beautiful in humanity — beautiful and strong bodies, clear and powerful minds, and a growing body of knowledge — and to check the procreation of base and servile types, of fear-driven and cowardly souls, of all that is mean and ugly and bestial in the souls, bodies, or habits of men.”

Still, in spite of the evidence to the contrary, there are those who insist that the Jews are the instigators of communism, and the founders of a dark conspiracy to rule the world. Robert Welch, the founder of the anti-communist John Birch Society (the parent organization of The New American magazine), had little patience with this viewpoint. In a speech in 1969 entitled “If You Want It Straight,” Welch said, “There is one key to this whole situation which the misguided bigots who want to blame everything on the Jews should try to grasp. It is that the Jews, because of their experience with persecution in the past, have acquired, over the centuries, a feeling of closely-knit clannishness in the face of possible further persecution which has made them very susceptible to the wiles of the demagogues who want to capitalize on that fear. And as a result, no people in history have ever been so betrayed, or so easily betrayed, by power-seeking scoundrels within their own ranks as have the Jews.”

Welch added, “The historical, geographical, and statistical absurdities of this concept that the whole [Communist] Conspiracy is simply a Jewish plot, or is run by Jews, can be demonstrated by overwhelming evidence.” He blamed planted falsehoods and distortions “superimposed on basic emotions and prejudices” that have convinced some “that the Jews are behind it all.” These “dupes,” as Welch called them, then spend most of their time “trying to convince everybody else that they are right in their sophomoric interpretation of the problem and in reviling those who disagree with them.”

It is common to blame the world’s problems on the Jews because they make good scapegoats: They tend not only to seem different but be successful, intelligent, and more wealthy than other groups, leading to being singled out for abuse. In fact, anti-Semitic views are nearly ubiquitous among ambitious socio-political groups, which use anti-Jewish prejudice to advance their agendas. Along with its hatred of blacks, the Ku Klux Klan also had a strong dislike of the Jews. A good example of this was uncovered by Delmar Dennis, a Methodist minister who infiltrated the Ku Klux Klan in Mississippi for the FBI in the 1960s. Dennis’ story is documented in Klandestine, written by the late William H. McIlhany, II. Dennis was able to get close to Sam Bowers, the imperial wizard of the White Knights of the Ku Klux Klan, and heard Bowers explain his motivations in attacking blacks; according to Dennis, Bowers said such activity would advance communist objectives. Dennis was stunned to learn that Bowers was a “former” member of the Communist Party, U.S.A. When Dennis expressed concern at this admission, Bowers assured him that he was no longer a Communist Party member.

In a Bowers-written internal Klan document that was eventually revealed by the House Committee on Un-American Activities in December 1967, Bowers’ Klan front group, WASP, Inc., told its members that the “Jew” was the problem. “To begin with,” the document stated, “we must first understand the word ‘Jew’ before we can understand the problem. The word, Jew, is correctly used only in connection with those who were members of a monotheistic sect which existed in Palestine prior to, and only shortly after the first coming of the Christ, Jesus some two thousand years ago.”

The document further asserted, “The modern, world-wide, international cartel which uses the name, ‘Jew,’ attempts to cloak itself in the garb of this ancient, long dead, theological system.” And therefore, today, “There is no such thing as a real Jew.”

In other words, Bowers was asserting that today’s Jews are the descendants of the Khazars, and are a “mongrelized and vicious aggregation of those who call themselves ‘Jews,’ and are not, but are of the synagogue of Satan.… The people who compose this brotherhood of sin are, in general, a curious admixture of East and West.… The racial background of these people is not primarily Semetic [sic] as is commonly advertised.”

As a result of his assistance in exposing the KKK, Dennis lost his church pastorate, his wife and children left him, and friends abandoned him. He survived an assassination attempt, after which he went on a national speaking tour for The John Birch Society. This led the avowedly racist and viciously anti-Semitic Thunderbolt newspaper to attack both Dennis and the leader of the JBS, Robert Welch, charging that Welch worked “hand in glove” with “certain powerful Jews.”

The Protocols of Zion Fraud

The persistent theory that “certain powerful Jews” are behind a massive conspiracy to rule the world has been around in some form for centuries, but is best summarized in more recent times by the belief in a spurious document known as The Protocols of the Learned Elders of Zion.

The exact origin of the Protocols is unknown, but it claims to be the work of a conspiracy of Jews aiming to rule the world. In its 24 chapters (or protocols), supposedly secret minutes of Jewish leaders, it details an evil Jewish cabal intent on ruling the world by controlling the economy of the world, causing religious conflict, and running the media. There was a version of the Protocols serialized in The Banner, a Russian newspaper, in 1903. But the version that has received the most attention was part of a larger work, The Great in the Small: The Coming of the Anti-Christ and the Rule of Satan on Earth, by Russian author Sergei Nilus. The Protocols was only an appendix to Nilus’ book, leaving the exact author still a mystery.

Robert Welch believed that the Protocols “was both planned and used by [Vladimir] Lenin and the Communists, to serve Communist purposes.” A charge by some historians that the work was created by the czar’s secret police has little evidence to support it, and was probably communist propaganda.

In 1921, the Times of London theorized that the Protocols was “clumsy plagiarism,” copied in large part from a French political satire — Maurice Joly’s Dialogue in Hell Between Machiavelli and Montesquieu, published in 1864, that never even mentioned Jews.

Regardless of the exact origin of the Protocols, it is widely believed that since many Jews have been involved in socialism and communism, international banking, and globalist schemes, they are the driving force behind the modern open movement toward a global government. Some even contend that the hand of Jews can be traced back to the secret societies in the 18th century, such as the Illuminati and the Jacobins, that many believe brought on the violent French Revolution. This charge is directly refuted by Arthur R. Thompson, in his book In the Shadows of the Deep State: “The Illuminati was not a Jewish organization. There is a great deal of misinformation presented as ‘fact’ that the Conspiracy is Jewish. Jews were not even allowed to be members of the Illuminati until well after the organization was established, since they were not trusted to put their loyalty to the organization before their religion.”

While there have been Jews who could be named as leaders in the push for a one-world socialist government, there have also been plenty of Gentiles involved in this globalist agenda. In fact, one must consider that a person who is a sincere Christian or Jew could hardly be part of any effort to dethrone God in favor of a secular and totalitarian world government. John D. Rockefeller was officially a Baptist, as are Bill Clinton, Jimmy Carter, and Al Gore — all strong globalists — but it would be grossly unfair to blame all Baptists for their misdeeds.

“It is worth noting,” Welch wrote in his 1963 pamphlet The Neutralizers, “that when a Jew or a Catholic or a Protestant becomes a Communist, he is no longer a Jew or a Catholic or a Protestant. He may now give more lip service to his former religion than ever before, in order to serve his Communist purposes. But it is one hundred percent fraud, because the Communists allow absolutely no other loyalty, to God or nation or family, but only to themselves.”

As Gary Allen wrote in his 1971 bestseller, None Dare Call It Conspiracy, some will allow their racial or religious bigotry to mistakenly conclude that this conspiracy to craft a one-world totalitarian government is totally Jewish, or Catholic, or Masonic. “These people,” Allen wrote, “sadly play into the hands of those who want the public to believe that all conspiratorialists are screwballs.”

Allen’s thesis was that the Communist Conspiracy — the irrefutable communist effort to spread their ideology to control all the world — was simply a part of a larger conspiracy to merge all nations into a one-world socialist state. For more information on this thesis, one is advised to read Allen’s book, or perhaps the above-noted In the Shadows of the Deep State.

No doubt the role allegedly played in advancing this globalist conspiracy by the European Rothschild banking house run by the nominally Jewish Rothschilds has contributed greatly in leading some into this line of thinking. As Allen said, “Anti-Semites have played into the hands of the conspiracy by trying to portray the entire conspiracy as Jewish. Nothing could be farther from the truth. The traditionally Anglo-Saxon J.P. Morgan and Rockefeller international banking institutions have played a key role in the conspiracy.”

While the Rothschilds emerged as very important in international politics in the early years of the 19th century, they simply played no role in the French Revolution, considered the first great victory to establish atheistic global socialism, although they did provide great assistance in the eventual overthrow of Napoleon Bonaparte. The Rothschilds did not begin their ascent into international banking until 1795, 19 years after the Illuminati was founded, and six years after the onset of the French Revolution. As the editorial introduction to Count Egon Ceasar Corti’s The Rise of the House of Rothschild argues, “The erroneous syllogism of some that the Rothschilds are the major force behind the Conspiracy, the Rothschilds are Jewish, therefore the Conspiracy is Jewish, actually has been a great help to the Conspiracy.”

Robert Welch described this continued anti-Semitism as one of the “tangents” that sidetracks many in the fight to stop the advance of totalitarianism. Writing in the November 1966 John Birch Society Bulletin, Welch explained, “Anti-Semitism thrives on hatred and makes a mockery of man’s God-given rights to life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness.… Anti-Semitism is particularly harmful in the battle for freedom because bad feelings toward Jews tend to preoccupy and warp the thinking of otherwise capable people.”

Welch concluded, “Anti-Semitism is worse than a tangent — it is a trap from which few escape — once they become obsessed with bad feelings toward the Jewish people.”

For the cause of liberty, and just basic morality, patriotic Americans must avoid this trap, and focus on the real enemies of our freedom — those who do their best to pit all people of good will against each other in order to advance their nefarious plans. Instead of playing the hate game of blacks versus whites, men versus women, young versus old, rich versus poor, and Christians versus Jews, we need to unite to stop those who would place us all under the heel of a global dictatorship.

