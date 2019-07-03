Tiffany Caban, et al.: Out of the Socialist-LGBTQ Closet

The Democratic Socialists of America are exultant. The LGBTQ Rainbow Mafia are jubilant. The New York Times and its “progressive” media comrades are triumphant. Prostitutes, pimps, and johns are exuberant. Communist Party activists at the online People’s World are ebullient. What is the cause of this ecstatic reaction among the partisans of the ultra-Left, the kinky-Left, and the ultra-kinky-hyper-Left?

Well, of course, it’s the announced stunning election victory of Tiffany Cabán for New York City’s hotly contested Democratic primary race for district attorney of Queens. Cabán, who identifies as a “Queer Latina” and a member of the Democratic Socialists of America (DSA), is to the left of Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, who was her most high-profile endorser and promoter. And she defeated Queens Borough President Melinda Katz, who boasted not only the support of the NYC Democratic machine, but also the endorsements of Governor Andrew Cuomo and most of the other state Democrat powerbrokers. Katz has not conceded, and with only about 1,000 votes separating them (and with several thousand uncounted mail-in ballots), is calling for an official recount. Most analysts seem to think it will go in Cabán’s favor.

Here’s how New York Times editorial board member Mara Gay described the Cabán victory celebration in a Times op-ed on June 26: “It was election night at La Boom, a Queens nightclub, and Tiffany Cabán’s supporters had something to say. ‘Black Lives Matter!’ they shouted, an extraordinary cry at the victory party for a district attorney candidate. ‘Black Lives Matter!’”

The Times endorsed Cabán, and Gay enthusiastically celebrates the Cabán-Katz upset as a signal that the future of the Democratic Party is more openly socialist and more “fluid” in “sexual orientation” matters. “With the help of the Working Families Party and her fellow Democratic Socialists of America, she has shocked the state’s Democratic establishment, no matter the final outcome,” Gay writes. Indeed. This is another follow-up bloody nose to the thrashing the establishment received with the Ocasio-Cortez overthrow of 10-term congressman and party boss Joe Crowley — in the same Queens district. And leading Democrats are already recalculating the safety and expediency factors of going “full-progressive,” i.e., how far and how fast to fully come out of the Socialist-LGBTQ closet that so many of them have been operating out of for so many years.

One of the issues that has many of them flummoxed is Cabán’s campaign pledge to decriminalize “sex work.” She even posed in a group photo for the far-left Indypendent with male and female prostitutes, with all — herself included — conspicuously giving the communist clenched-fist salute. Cabán intends to dispense with prosecution not only of prostitutes, but of pimps and johns too. Many NYC Democrat pols realize this would turn Queens into a sex-trade capital, a giant brothel. Laura Ramírez, a coordinator for the Coalition Against Trafficking in Women, warns that if Cabán succeeds, “Queens is going to be the borough for sex tourism in the city. That’s the only thing that can happen. It’s just open season.” Cabán wants to decriminalize most drug offenses as well, while more aggressively prosecuting police and immigration officers. That should cement Queens’ claim to “illegal alien capital” as well. Mara Gay at the Times applauds these Cabán plans to “remake the criminal justice system,” but they sound to these ears like a prescription for mayhem — and a soon-to-be-regretted crime wave.

If thou liveth far from the madding New York crowd, think not that the Cabán-AOC-DSA developments concern thee not. Cabán is but the most visible representative of a nationwide effort to win prosecutorial offices for “the revolution.” State attorneys general and city and county prosecutors are in the cross hairs. George Soros and his fellow billionaires at Democracy Alliance have been pouring millions of dollars into Justice & Public Safety PACs to fund the political campaigns of far-left candidates for these offices. Among their more notable conquests are Larry Krasner’s win in Philadelphia, Rachel Rollins’ triumph in Boston, and Kim Foxx’s victory in Chicago. Foxx has achieved national infamy by dropping charges against Jussie Smollett, the black, homosexual actor who lied, and perpetrated a sensational fake hate crime that demonized Trump supporters, further polarized the nation, wasted hundreds of police man-hours, cost taxpayers a fortune, and provided the Fake News Media with grist for endless sermonizing on Middle America’s supposed racism and homophobia. Now, in San Francisco (naturally), we see “Red diaper baby” Chesa Boudin running for the DA prize. He can boast an unmatched extremist pedigree: grandson of Communist Party attorney Leonard Boudin, son of Weather Underground terrorists David Gilbert and Kathy Boudin, adopted son of unrepentant Weather Underground terrorists Bill Ayers and Bernardine Dohrn, and named for terrorist/cop-killer/fugitive Joanne Chesimard (aka Asata Shakur).

These are the political miscreants that our “betters” among the media elite and the moneyed interests would foist upon us.

A version of this article appears in the July 22, 2019 print edition of The New American.

Photo of Tiffany Cabán: AP Images

