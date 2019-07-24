Bilderberg and the Global Deep State

Shhhhh! Don’t mention that! You’ll be called a “conspiracy theorist.” Or a “tinfoil-hat wacko.”

So it went that another meeting of the annual Bilderberg Group passed this year virtually unreported. Virtually, we say, because the relatively few media reports that did appear regarding the super-secret, super-elite affair were clearly crafted to reinforce the “mainstream” media narrative that “there’s nothing to see here, move along.”

Thus, during the last week of May and the first week of June the world was treated to a brief barrage of empty “news” stories as around 130 attendees of the 67th annual confab of the Bilderberg Group gathered in Montreux, Switzerland, May 30-June 2. As per usual, the “watchdogs” of the press turned into Bilderberg lapdogs. The same media gumshoes and commentators who have been prattling hysterically and non-stop for the past two-and-a-half years about alleged “collusion” and “conspiracy” between President Trump and Vladimir Putin, based on a “dossier” compiled by agents for Hillary Clinton, pretended not to see a thing wrong with representatives of Big Government — top-level politicians, Cabinet officials, military leaders, and intelligence officials — meeting in secret, behind a cordon of police and armed guards, with the global titans of Big Business, Big Banking, Big Tech, Big Pharma, Big Labor, Big Foundations, and Big Media.

Is there nothing even suspect about presidents, prime ministers, senators, foreign and economic ministers, central bank chiefs, and UN bureaucrats meeting off the record to discuss hot-button issues and coordinate policy with mega-moguls of Wall Street and Silicon Valley? Nope. No conflicts of interest here? Nope. No “transparency” issues regarding public officials participating secretly at Bilderberg? Nope. No “public’s right to know” issues involved here? Nope, apparently not. How do we know? Well, the official Bilderberg website assures us that this annual palaver of the great and the good is merely “a forum for discussion on a wide range of topics.” And the participants themselves, if they comment at all, usually offer up some similarly anodyne (and asinine) self-serving remark, at which point the paid press-titutes chirp in unison: “Pay no attention to talk about Bilderberg by those conspiracy nutjobs. Nothing to see here; move along.”

As expected, the media lapdogs at the New York Times and the Washington Post performed their dependable service. “Secretary of State Mike Pompeo headed to Europe on Thursday as part of another bid to build support for the U.S. government’s pressure campaign against Iran,” the Washington Post reported on May 30. “But there is one stop en route that is sure to interest those who are more conspiratorially minded: Pompeo’s side trip to the secretive Bilderberg Meeting.”

Yes, only the “more conspiratorially minded” will have an interest in, or concerns about, the goings-on behind closed doors of U.S. officials with the global über-elites of Goldman Sachs, Google, Microsoft, BP, and Kissinger Associates — to name but a few. If the Bilderberg assemblies receive any coverage in the Fake News Media, it is invariably accompanied with obligatory eye rolls and snarky, snickering comments about “conspiracy stuff.” The media beat-down still works, for the most part; even most of the conservative and alternative media that have gotten bolder about exposing the treasonous Deep State coup efforts to remove a constitutionally elected U.S. president — Donald Trump — have been unwilling to touch Bilderberg, which is the Global Deep State’s most visible gathering. Good heavens, mustn’t get tainted with that “conspiracy stuff”!

Photo credit: AP Images

Double Standards

On this point, we find ourselves in rare agreement with the late novelist-essayist-epigrammatist Gore Vidal, a certified “progressive” libertine, who once remarked: “Apparently, ‘conspiracy stuff’ is now shorthand for unspeakable truth.” We agree further with his rejoinder to the inevitable “conspiracy theorist” put-down. “I’m not a conspiracy theorist,” Vidal responded, “I’m a conspiracy analyst.”

So shall we commence with some conspiracy analysis? First of all, let’s define what we’re talking about. Common dictionary entries define conspiracy as two or more people secretly agreeing to do something unlawful. Title 18, Section 371 of the U.S. Criminal Code, which is used frequently by federal prosecutors, defines a conspiracy as existing whenever “two or more persons conspire either to commit any offense against the United States, or to defraud the United States, or any agency thereof in any manner or for any purpose.”

We also have here in the United States a long-dormant law known as the Logan Act, which makes it a crime for a U.S. citizen to communicate with a foreign government without proper authority in an attempt to influence the actions of the foreign government. Passed in 1799, it has never been used in the last 220 years — until the Deep State and its media henchmen decided to use it against retired Army Lieutenant General Michael Flynn, President Trump’s first national security advisor, who was forced to resign. The charges against General Flynn were that he violated the Logan Act by talking to Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak, via telephone, prior to Trump’s inauguration and that he lied to the FBI about the call. As we write, a federal judge has put Flynn’s sentencing on hold, for a second time. Although Special Counsel Robert Mueller ultimately dropped the Logan Act prosecution angle, he is still trying to put Flynn behind bars for allegedly lying to the FBI, even though the available evidence suggests that charge too may be completely contrived. Representative Devin Nunes (R-Calif.), who chaired the House Select Intelligence Committee, told Bloomberg News that the leaking of the Flynn-Kislyak phone call and many additional strategic leaks demonstrated “a well orchestrated effort to attack Flynn and others in the administration.”

The Flynn-Kislyak “story” was broken by veteran leaker David Ignatius, the Washington Post’s inside man with the Deep State’s intelligence operatives. Ignatius is a member of the Council on Foreign Relations (CFR) and the Trilateral Commission, two of the most important organ-izations of globalist movers and shakers. And as we will show later, his longtime employer, the Washington Post, has been complimented by Bilderberg leader David Rockefeller as having provided indispensable assistance to Bilderberg efforts over the decades by maintaining “discreet” silence about the Bilderberg meetings, which Post “journalists” were privileged to attend. The Post has been a key conduit of CFR and CIA propaganda and disinformation for many decades.

It’s no surprise then that David Ignatius, the Washington Post, and the rest of the Deep State Fake News Media — who have been breathless over the Flynn-Kislyak non-event — have had no interest whatsoever in pursuing any Logan Act angle concerning former Secretary of State John Kerry (CFR member, Bilderberg attendee) and his clear, textbook case violation of the law regarding Iran. In carrying out what the Boston Globe called “unusual shadow diplomacy” to “apply pressure on the Trump administration from the outside,” Kerry has conducted meetings and phone calls “below the radar” with Iranian and European leaders. The purpose? To pressure President Trump not to undo the Obama-Kerry Iran deal. But Kerry has been granted Bilderberg immunity; Flynn, obviously, not only has not been granted similar immunity, but has been singled out for destruction.

Let Us Count the Duplicitous Ways

The Logan Act (Title 18, Section 953) provides: “Any citizen of the United States, wherever he may be, who, without authority of the United States, directly or indirectly commences or carries on any correspondence or intercourse with any foreign government or any officer or agent thereof, with intent to influence the measures or conduct of any foreign government or of any officer or agent thereof, in relation to any disputes or controversies with the United States, or to defeat the measures of the United States, shall be fined under this title or imprisoned not more than three years, or both.”

As we will see, there is more than ample reason to view Bilderberg conferences darkly, and even to consider Logan Act and federal conspiracy charges against both public and “private” persons who participate in the Bilderberg affairs. Here are a few of the reasons why every ration-al, freedom-loving individual should be concerned about Bilderbergers:

1. Individual Bilderbergers and powerful institutions they represent at Bilderberg meetings inherently constitute enormous conflicts of interest, in terms of potential for effecting policies that transfer immense public wealth into select private hands, via contracts, bailouts, and other means.

2. Bilderbergers and institutions they represent have indeed benefited by — and the public has been harmed by — policies instituted following Bilderberg gatherings.

3. Bilderbergers are unabashed globalists, internationalists, and one-worlders who hate national sovereignty and have perennially promoted policies favoring regional and world government, making them enemies of the nations they pretend to “serve.”

4. Private globalist organizations, such as the Council on Foreign Relations, Trilateral Commission, Royal Institute of International Affairs, Council of Councils, and European Council on Foreign Relations, have, in effect, usurped the functions of governments and operate above the law as unelected rulers.

5. Bilderbergers have gained a reputation as “kingmakers” and “kingbreakers” owing to their record of toppling incumbent politicians in favor of their own compliant, hand-picked replacements, often from the ranks of the relatively unknown.

6. Bilderbergers rotate in and out of public office, gathering insider knowledge, fashioning policies and legislation, and promoting one another to positions of power in a manner that guarantees corruption and subversion of free institutions.

7. Bilderberg events are shrouded in secrecy and we are supposed to simply trust the participants that, despite any appearances to the contrary, they would never, ever do anything unethical or illegal, or take advantage of the illicit opportunities that these exclusive trysts provide.

As a sop to critics, Bilderberg has in recent years issued a press release, including a roster of attendees and a list of “key topics for discussion” that will form the official agenda. Of course, we do not know whether or not the Bilderbergers actually adhere to that agenda. One thing we can surmise, however, from common sense as well as from statements of Bilderberg participants, is that some of the most important developments to come out of the events are hatched in private tête-à-têtes between individual attendees.

According to the Bilderberg website, “An annual press conference on the eve of the Meeting was held for several decades up until the nineties, but it was stopped due to a lack of interest.” Yes, the poor Bilderbergers were trying to drum up interest in their august cabal but nobody seemed to care! If you believe that, you probably also believe that the ruling Politburo of the Communist Party of China only conducts its business with such secrecy “due to a lack of interest” by the Chinese people. But just for the heck of it, you might try to find mention of any of these mythical Bilderberg press conferences on any search engine. Good luck!

Contrary to Bilderberg mythology, for decades, few people even knew the group existed, and those of us who claimed that it did exist were charged with wingnuttery. One of the few sources to report regularly on the annual Bilderberg summits was the authoritative HduB Reports, the Monte Carlo-based monthly intelligence newsletter of the late Hilaire du Berrier, a longtime contributing editor to The New American and its American Opinion predecessor. Finally, when alternative radio and Internet media coverage of Bilderberg meetings made continued denial completely risible, the Bilderbergers decided the only viable course would be to come out and say: “Of course, we’ve been here all along. We have nothing to hide, we just like our privacy.”

“The Great and the Good”

Being invited to Bilderberg is the worldly equivalent of being taken to the mountain top by Lucifer and having all the kingdoms and pleasures of the planet laid at your feet. With only 130-150 individuals out of all humanity tapped for this unparalleled privilege, you know you’ve “arrived” — or at least have been considered for incredible promotion — when you receive the Bilderberg invite.

Among the grandees at this year’s Montreux event were King Willem-Alexander of Netherlands (grandson of Prince Bernhard, a Bilderberg co-founder in 1954); Andrew Adonis (member of Britain’s House of Lords); Henry Kravis (billionaire co-founder of investment giant KKR) and his wife, Marie-Josée (who sits on the Bilderberg’s four-member board of directors); General David Petraeus (former head of CIA, now chairman of KKR Global Institute); José Manuel Barroso (chairman of Goldman Sachs International, former President of the European Commission); Borge Brende (president of the World Economic Forum); Mark Carney (former Goldman Sachs executive, now governor of the Bank of England); Jared Cohen (founder and CEO of Jigsaw, a tech incubator spawned by Google-Alphabet); Eric E. Schmidt (former CEO and now advisor to Google-Alphabet); Robert Rubin (former Goldman Sachs co-chairman, U.S. Treasury Secretary, and current co-chairman of the CFR); Satya Nadella (CEO of Microsoft); Mary Kay Henry (international president of the Service Employees International Union); Jens Stoltenberg (secretary general of NATO); and John Micklethwait (editor-in-chief of Bloomberg LP).

So, what did the Bilderberg worthies officially talk about for three-four days this year? Here are the listed topics, as provided by the Bilderberg press office:

1. A Stable Strategic Order

2. What Next for Europe?

3. Climate Change and Sustainability

4. China

5. Russia

6. The Future of Capitalism

7. Brexit

8. The Ethics of Artificial Intelligence

9. The Weaponisation of Social Media

10. The Importance of Space

11. Cyber Threats

Alarm bells, anyone? Even a brief survey of the topics and the participants should provide plenty of cause for grave concern. We have space here for only a brief analysis. Take, for instance, topics number 2 and 7 concerning the future of Europe and Brexit. The Bilderbergers have been virtually unanimous in hostility toward Brexit and enthusiasm for “deeper integration” of the European Union. Indeed, creation of the Common Market-EU was a primary raison d’etre for the formation of the Bilderberg Group. Lord Adonis and Bank of England’s Mark Carney, for example, are leaders in the effort (largely successful, thus far) to sabotage Brexit.

When it comes to China (topic 4), the Bilderbergers — most especially David Rockefeller and Henry Kissinger — laid the ground floor for the immense transfer of capital and technology that transformed the communist dictatorship into the economic/military/manufacturing behemoth it is today. Bilderberg heavyweights at Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan Chase, BlackRock, Carlyle, Evercore, et al., are invested to the hilt in China and view it as a partner in their New World Order. They are doing everything in their power to frustrate President Trump’s efforts to reorient U.S. policy vis-à-vis Beijing.

Take Bilderberg topic number 3: Climate Change and Sustainability. The Bilderberg corporatists, politicians, academics, and media maestros have been in the forefront of propagandizing for these fear campaigns aimed at transferring massive powers over all facets of life to national governments and, ultimately, to the United Nations. In the meantime, they are reaping huge monetary rewards from taxpayer subsidies for energy “renewables,” carbon credits, and the like.

Or, consider Bilderberg topic 9: The Weaponisation of Social Media. Google, Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram, etc., have been demonstrating their abiding hatred for conservative thought and their willingness to censor, shadow ban, and de-platform those with whom they disagree, and to label dissenting opinions as “hate speech.” To see where this is leading, one need only consider the help that the Bilderbergers of Big Tech have provided to China’s communist commissars to facilitate their Big Brother surveillance state.

Any sober, eyes-wide-open review of geo-political developments over the past several decades will show that Bilderberg has become a key coordinating event for the ruling global oligarchy, the shadow world government, the Deep State.

As we have reported in previous articles, since its founding in 1954 the Bilderberg gatherings have preceded many political and economic shakeups of historical magnitude involving Bilderberg participants. In fact, the founders of Bilderberg were hard at work promoting the organization’s globalist objectives even before its formal creation. The following is a short list of the “coincidental” accomplishments on the Bilderberg scorecard:

• 1946 — Eight years before the founding of Bilderberg, one of its principal co-founders, Jósef Retinger, gives a speech at the Royal Institute of International Affairs calling for the political and economic unification of Europe.

• 1948 — Bilderberg co-founder Retinger is the leading promoter and serves as the general secretary of the “Congress of Europe” at The Hague, Netherlands.

• 1957 — Retinger and other European and American Bilderbergers are the key figures behind the Treaty of Rome that launches what becomes the European Union.

• 1973 — British Prime Minister and Conservative Party leader Edward Heath, a Bilderberger, leads Britain into the EU, claiming that fears of losing independence and sovereignty “are completely unjustified.”

• 1991 — Little-known Arkansas Governor Bill Clinton attends Bilderberg; he is elevated to the White House the following year.

• 1993 — Former Goldman Sachs chairman Peter Sutherland (also Bilderberg Steering Committee and honorary European chairman of the Trilateral Commission) is made head of the immensely powerful, newly created World Trade Organization.

• 1993 — Tony Blair, a minor opposition member of the Labour Party, attends Bilderberg before being boosted to become Britain’s prime minister.

• 1997 — First Lady Hillary Clinton attends Bilderberg, setting up her anointing for a future White House run.

• 1999 — Member nations of the EU are shackled with the euro currency, a major blow to their national sovereignty. Belgian industrialist and Bilderberg chair Étienne Davignon (also an EU commissioner) admits in a 2009 interview that Bilderberg members played a key role in pushing adoption of the euro.

• 2005 — Angela Merkel’s attendance at Bilderberg is followed by promotion to chancellor of Germany and by media promotion to de facto “leader of Europe” and “most powerful woman in the world.”

• 2008 — Newly minted Senator Barack Obama reportedly attends the Chantilly, Virginia, Bilderberg meeting before his meteoric rise. He has been evasive about his attendance, neither confirming nor denying the reports.

• 2008 — In October, a month before the presidential election, Bilderberg veteran Michael Froman, then an exec at Citibank, sends an e-mail to the co-chair of candidate Barack Obama’s campaign, John Podesta, naming virtually every person who would, in fact, later fill Obama’s Cabinet.

• 2009 — Virtually unknown Belgian politician Herman Van Rompuy attends Bilderberg and is then catapulted to president of the European Commission.

• 2011 — Goldman Sachs banker Mark Carney attends Bilderberg and is subsequently promoted to governor of the Bank of England.

• 2011 — Bilderberg pulls off a double coup in Italy, ousting Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi and putting two Bilderberg/Goldman Sachs alums into power: Mario Monti as the new Italian prime minister and Mario Draghi as head of the European Central Bank. It causes a huge row in Italy and throughout Europe, known as “the bankers coup d’etat” or “the Bilderberg Mario Brothers coup.”

• 2014 — Political “outsider” Emmanuel Macron, a former Rothschild banker, attends Bilderberg, starting a quick political ascent that takes him to the presidency of France in 2017.

• 2015 — A tsunami of Muslim migrants swamps Europe thanks to policies of Bilderberg member Angela Merkel and Bilderberg bigwig Peter Sutherland, who served as special representative of the UN secretary-general for international migration for more than a decade, starting in 2006.

• 2016 — Bilderberg members take central roles in “Project Fear I” and “Project Fear II” to stop Brexit, the British campaign to exit the European Union.

In 2010, former NATO secretary-general, former Belgian foreign minister, and Bilderberg member Willy Claes revealed, during an interview on Belgian radio, that, the usual denials notwithstanding, Bilderberg meetings do aim at setting international policy. At the end of each annual gathering, he said, a report is printed of the presentations and a copy of the report is given to each attendee. “The participants are then obviously considered to use this report in setting their policies in the environments in which they affect,” he said.

This admission by Claes and similar statements by other Bilderberg insiders merely confirm what should be obvious to all who are willing to examine the evidence. It is the media miscreants who continue to cover for Bilderberg with the shop-worn “conspiracy theory” sneer/smear who deserve the eye rolls and contempt. They are either press-titutes driven by avarice or poltroons guided by cowardice. In either case, they have sold out for advancement and acceptance, eagerly taking doggie treats and pettings from the burglars, rather than being the faithful watchdogs they pretend to be.

Photo credit: AP Images