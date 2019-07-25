Bilderberg’s “Ruling Class Journalists”

True to form, this year’s secrecy-cloaked meeting of the Bilderberg Group included a generous sampling of representatives from the “elite” media. Among the “journalists” in attendance were Megan McArdle, Washington Post; Claire McCaskill, former U.S. senator (D-Mo.), now at NBC News; Stefano Feltri, deputy editor-in-chief of Italy’s Il Fatto Quotidiano; Lilli Gruber, editor-in-chief and anchor of Italy’s Otto e mezzo and La7 TV; John Micklethwait, editor-in-chief of Bloomberg; Javier Monzon, chairman of the Spanish media giant PRISA; Zanny Minton Beddoes, editor-in-chief of The Economist; Mathias Dopfner, chairman and CEO of Axel Springer, the German-based international media behemoth; Dominique Nora, managing editor of France’s L’Obs; Jolanta Pieńkowska, anchor and presenter of Poland’s TVP, radio “Trójka,” and TVN; Pietro Supino, chairman of Tamedia Group, Switzerland’s largest media conglomerate; Martin H. Wolf, chief economics commentator of Britain’s Financial Times; and Gerhard Zeiler, chief revenue officer of WarnerMedia. Then there is the chairman of Bilderberg himself, Count Henri de Castries, who, besides serving as a director on the board of the huge Argus Media organization, is also vice-chairman of Nestle, the world’s largest food company, and a director of HSBC, Europe’s largest bank. In 2017, Nestle spent $7.2 billion in media advertising, while HSBC spends about $400 million annually on media.

Thus, we observed once again this year at Bilderberg 67 the obsequious servitors of the Fourth Estate adhering to the Chatham House Rule, the code of silence imposed at globalist affairs such as those sponsored by the Bilderberg Group, the Trilateral Commission, the Royal Institute of International Affairs (RIIA, also known as Chatham House), the Council on Foreign Relations, and the CFR’s many sister organizations.

International banker David Rockefeller, known as “Mr. Globalist,” once explicitly thanked these accommodating press-titutes for not doing their jobs, for not reporting what their audiences — the people — have a right to know. Rockefeller was for several decades chairman, then chair emeritus, of the Council on Foreign Relations, as well as the founder and chairman of the Trilateral Commission — and a longtime leader of the Bilderberg Group Steering Committee. At the 1991 Bilderberg meeting, he expressed his appreciation for the compliant, self-censoring “discretion” of the “journalists” in attendance with these words:

We are grateful to the Washington Post, the New York Times, Time magazine, and other great publications whose directors have attended our meetings and respected their promises of discretion for almost 40 years. It would have been impossible for us to develop our plan for the world if we had been subjected to the lights of publicity during those years. But the world is more sophisticated and prepared to march towards a world government. The supranational sovereignty of an intellectual elite and world bankers is surely preferable to the national auto-determination practiced in past centuries.

Rockefeller’s statement quoted above did not leak out because one of the Bilderberg media participants broke his oath of silence. No, we know about it thanks to French intelligence, which succeeded in monitoring the meeting and leaked the quote to French publications. Hilaire du Berrier was able to confirm the authenticity of the quote from his Monte Carlo neighbor, Count Alexandre de Marenches, the former head of SDECE, France’s external intelligence service.

Not long after this Rockefeller revelation, in October 1993, the Post’s own ombudsman, Richard Harwood, penned an extraordinary column entitled “Ruling Class Journalists,” in which he confirmed the existence of the Deep State, the unelected, unaccountable permanent government that has usurped control over our country. Harwood pointed particularly to the CFR, which he correctly called “the nearest thing we have to a ruling establishment in the United States.” And most American members of Bilderberg are also members of the council. Harwood, who was himself a CFR member, noted that then-president Bill Clinton was a member, as was “his secretary of state, the deputy secretary of state, all five of the undersecretaries, several of the assistant secretaries and the department’s legal adviser. The president’s national security adviser and his deputy are members. The director of Central Intelligence (like all previous directors) and the chairman of the Foreign Intelligence Advisory Board are members. The secretary of defense, three undersecretaries and at least four assistant secretaries are members.” After listing many additional government officials in the CFR retinue, he turned to the elite media, noting: The executive editor, managing editor and foreign editor of the New York Times are members, along with executives of such other large newspapers as the Wall Street Journal and Los Angeles Times, the weekly newsmagazines, network television executives and celebrities — Dan Rather, Tom Brokaw and Jim Lehrer, for example — and various columnists, among them Charles Krauthammer, William Buckley, George Will and Jim Hoagland. His own Washington Post, Harwood confessed (or boasted), was similarly laden with “ruling class journalists” from the CFR. At the Post, he admitted, besides himself, “the editorial page editor, deputy editorial page editor, executive editor, managing editor, foreign editor, national affairs editor, business and financial editor and various writers as well as Katharine Graham, the paper’s principal owner,” were all CFR members. “This is not a retinue of people who ‘look like America,’ as the president once put it,” Harwood wrote, “but they very definitely look like the people who, for more than half a century, have managed our international affairs and our military-industrial complex.” Many of the names have changed in the decades since Harwood penned his now-famous Post confession about the CFR’s media megalopoly, but the trend toward more globalist control has continued. The CFR today lists 319 of its roughly 5,000 members (six percent) as “members of the media and news services.” They include, currently or recently, at CNN: Jake Tapper, Fareed Zakaria, Sanjay Gupta, David Gergen, Judy Woodruff, Jeffrey Toobin. At NBC: Mika Brzezinski, Joe Scarborough, Richard Engel, Tom Brokaw, Andrea Mitchell. At ABC: George Stephanopoulos, Diane Sawyer, Jonathan Karl, Katie Couric. At CBS: Bob Schieffer, Lesley Stahl, Charlie Rose, William Cohen. At PBS: Margaret Warner, Bill Moyers, Jonathan Barzilay. At NPR: Tom Gjelten, Dina Temple-Raston. At Reuters: Harold M. Evans, David Schlesinger. At Fox News: Maria Bartiromo. At the Wall Street Journal: Peggy Noonan, Gerald Seib. At Bloomberg: Michael Bloomberg, Daniel Doctoroff. At U.S. News & World Report: Mortimer B. Zuckerman. At Time: Norman Pearlstine, Richard Stengel, Ian A. Bremmer. At the New York Times: David Sanger, Thomas Friedman, Andrew Ross Sorkin, Judith Miller, Nicholas Kristof, Carol Giacomo, Serge Schmemann, Thomas Shanker. At the Washington Post: Fred Hiatt, Anne Applebaum, Glenn Kessler, Walter Pincus, Richard M. Cohen, Jackson Diehl, Karen DeYoung, Jim Hoagland — and David Ignatius, favorite “journalist” of the Deep State leakers and anti-Trump coup plotters at the CIA, NSA, and FBI. “This is not a retinue of people who ‘look like America,’” as the Post’s Harwood put it, but they very definitely look like the propagandists of the CFR thought cartel who now, for three-quarters of a century, have been managing and manipulating public opinion. Photo credit: AP Images

