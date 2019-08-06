“Drag”ing Kids Into the LGBTQ Abyss

It’s a sunny June Saturday and preschool tykes normally might be enjoying their innocence by playing in the park or, perhaps, by visiting the local library for a reading of Winnie the Pooh or The Cat in the Hat.

But these are not “normal” times, so as we drive up to the Spokane Public Library’s South Hill branch, in Spokane, Washington, we are greeted with a sea of rainbow flags and banners, and 300-400 garishly clad revelers, including bearded “ladies” in glittery gowns, facing off against 150-200 opponents, mostly Christians of various denominations. In between these two opposing forces are lots of police officers and half-a-dozen police cars with red-blue lights flashing. Welcome to Drag Queen Story Hour, the latest bizarre salvo in the long-running degeneracy war more euphemistically referred to as the sexual revolution.

The Drag Queen Story Hour phenomenon is not new; it was launched in 2015 in San Francisco (where else?). Men cavorting around in caked-on makeup and mascara, leather-&-lace bodices, fishnet stockings, sequined bikinis — and worse — used to be relegated to the transvestite freak shows of San Francisco and the debauched residents of New York, Chicago, New Orleans, and other major cities. If they ventured out of their “adult entertainment” zones, and particularly if they attempted to associate with children, they were almost certain to face arrest. Today, however, “progressive” politicos and the forces of political correctness that run many of our cities are demanding that these burlesque shows be brought to toddlers in public libraries and public schools — and that the taxpayers subsidize it. Childhood innocence is no longer a sacred thing to be guarded. In fact, according to the prevailing purveyors of enlightened “popular culture,” even very young children should be — must be — exposed to every conceivable sexual vice and perversion. The depraved are coming to rescue the deprived! Are we exaggerating? Not one bit!

As Alex Newman reported for The New American in June, California’s new “Health Education Framework” for kindergarten through 12th grade is so incredibly immoral that it should shock even the most liberal and “progressive” parents. “From teaching children that there are infinite genders, to how-to manuals on sexual perversions so dangerous and obscene they cannot be described here, there seem to be no moral boundaries or taboos that are not being deliberately broken,” he wrote.

“Nothing is beyond the pale,” noted Newman. “For instance, the indoctrination on transgenderism begins in kindergarten, with children being encouraged to question their ‘gender’ and ‘gender stereotypes.’ And it gets progressively more extreme from there: sexual relationships with multiple partners, anal sex, masturbation, ‘fisting,’ ‘blood play,’ sado-masochism, and much more. Even ‘education’ on child rape as a ‘sexual orientation’ was being foisted on children in the state, at least before a massive outcry shut that down — temporarily, no doubt.”

“The Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, Queer, Intersex + (LGBTQI+) agenda is being infused into the entire curriculum from the earliest years,” Newman warned. That is what is being mandated in the “Golden State’s” government school system. The Drag Queen Story Hour is part of the softening-up process to push similar programs across the rest of the country. In the past couple of years, it has exploded nationwide, thanks to the efforts of the LGBTQ “rainbow mafia” matrix of Big Government, Big Business, Big Media, Big Tech, and Big Academia.

In some cities, Drag Queen Story Hour (DQSH) is a year-round weekly program. Opponents of the event in Spokane believe their city is being set up for a similar ongoing program of gender confusion and intensive LGBTQI indoctrination. However, the Spokane Public Library has announced that it would not schedule any additional drag queen readings after the June 15 performance at the South Hill branch and the June 22 reading at the main downtown library. Critics believe that announcement was made simply to diffuse public backlash against the program, especially since library officials are hoping voters will approve a new tax levy for the library in August. If the levy goes through, critics fear, drag queens will be back in force. Your reporter was unable to gain entrance to the June 15 Drag Queen Story Hour. Both excuses given for barring my entry were bogus: 1) that I didn’t have proper press credentials; and 2) that the library was too crowded with children to accommodate additional press. The Spokane police, who were apparently under orders to be partial to the drag queen side of the street, did not confront or arrest LGBTQ activists who crossed the street to taunt the opponents. Reportedly, some Christians were pelted with eggs and other objects, but no attempts were made to arrest the perpetrators. However, they did arrest Afshin Yagtin, the pastor of New Covenant Baptist Church in Spokane and the publisher/editor of Saved Magazine, when he peacefully attempted to enter the South Hill branch library to witness what he called the “Drag Queen Perversion Hour.”

“Grooming” and “Queering”

On June 22 at the downtown Spokane Public Library, police and library officials were more accommodating, perhaps due to threats of lawsuits for violating the First Amendment guarantees of members of the press at the South Hill branch the previous week. Again, several hundred supporters and protesters lined opposite sides of the street, yelling through megaphones, singing, and playing music. Along with around a dozen other members of the media, I went through TSA-type security screening and was admitted to the press area, a cordoned-off corner of a room that soon filled with about 150 children (mostly in the three- to five-year age range) and 75-100 adults. A “drag queen” — a man dressed as a woman — and a “drag king” — a woman dressed as a man — “performed” for the children, led them in song and dance routines, including their catchy singalong recruitment ditty “Drag Is Magic.” The refrain for the song goes: “Drag is for you. Drag is for me. Drag is fun. Drag is for everyone. Cuz Drag is magic — Lalalalalalala, drag is magic.” Then drag queen “Tirrany Hex” read the children a favorite transgender book, Not All Princesses Wear Pink.

The constant claim of the Drag Queen Story Hour advocates is that there is absolutely no LGBTQ agenda behind the story hour. Typical of these claims is that of Jackie Huba, an author and DQSH performer from Austin, Texas. “The only agenda these drag queens are trying to get across these kids is to have fun and learn a little bit about other people and accept other people,” Huba said, in an interview with AL.com. “It’s really just about an over-the-top character who is there to entertain children. Kids are creative. They love color and sparkle. That’s all there is to it. There is no more agenda than that.” Yes, it’s all about love, acceptance, inclusivity, tolerance, blah, blah — that’s all. Nothing to get your tutu in a twist over! No LGBTQ recruitment or propagandizing going on here. Yeah, right! That claim would be laughable, if the reality were not so serious. The glittery “queens” do not get the children bouncing, jumping, and singing to their tunes for mere “entertainment.”

Some of the drag queens have been more forthright about their intentions.

Dylan Pontiff, for instance, who performed for the Drag Queen Story Hour in Lafayette, Louisiana, proudly told the Library Board, in a videotaped public testimony: “This is going to be the grooming of the next generation.” Pontiff, who goes by the name Santana Pilar Andrews when in his drag persona, said, “We are trying to groom the next generation to not see the way” that the drag queen opponents see the world. Which is to say, that he and his ilk intend to transform the worldviews of your children by actively propagandizing them.

The LGBTQ “groomers” have already succeeded to an alarming degree. If a recent study by the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA) is to be believed, more than a quarter of California’s children ages 12 through 17 now identify as “gender non-conforming.” That was not even a term in the clinical lexicon a few short years ago, yet now it has been adopted by more than 25 percent of adolescents — without any indoctrination to that effect? In other words, more than one in four teen boys now doubt the fact that they are male, and a similar proportion of girls question that they are female. That just suddenly happens without subversive grooming and propagandizing? And yet, that has been accomplished by the educational-media-entertainment industries even before California’s new K-12 Health Education Framework has been put into effect.

This article appears in the August 5, 2019, issue of The New American. To download the issue and continue reading this story, or to subscribe, click here.