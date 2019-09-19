Was Epstein a Man Who Knew Too Much?

“I just hope that Epstein will sing like a bird before he will suffer a VERY SUDDEN death,” Twitter user MozInOz wrote on the feed of prominent trial lawyer Robert Barnes. “It’s just a matter of weeks. At most. Wait & see.”

“He will suddenly depart this immortal coil soon,” Texas Freedom Fighter added. “Watch ... Secrets are meant to be kept secret right?”

Those comments appeared on July 12, 2019, almost a full month before registered sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, the Deep State financier and fellow traveler with global elites, was found dead in his cell in the Special Housing Unit at the Metropolitan Correctional Center in New York City. He was in custody after federal prosecutors charged him with sex-trafficking dozens of girls as young as 14. It was the second time around on such charges for Epstein, who cut a plea deal in 2008 and waltzed away with work release, during which, a lawsuit alleges, he raped again.

The predictions of Epstein’s demise appeared below Barnes’ tweet about a report from New York magazine that speculated that the source of Epstein’s fortune was the blackmail of powerful men who availed themselves of his large harem of sex slaves.

Other reasons powerful people might want to see him dead:

• He might rat on his powerful friends and associates, exposing their nefarious activities, sexual or not, and regardless of blackmail;

• His Deep State connections, including his membership in the Trilateral Commission and Council on Foreign Relations;

• His murky 2008 plea deal with prosecutors regarding previous illicit sexual activities that also exposed his possible connections to intelligence agencies; and

• His relationship with the woman accused of procuring girls for him and molesting them herself, Ghislaine Maxwell, who is daughter of the late British publishing tycoon Robert Maxwell, an Israeli spy.

Supplementing the intrigue is how and when Epstein died and was found. He was on his knees, with a noose made from a bedsheet around his neck and attached to the top of a bunk bed. It was the day after the release of 2,000 pages of court documents related to his case.

The sum of all that circumstantial evidence might be that one or more of the men in his stellar orbit thought it best that he depart the stage before he confessed his carnal crimes and those who participated.

Was Epstein the victim of a Deep State hit?

It’s not likely we’ll ever know.

How He Made His Money?

But that question is worth asking, along with others, such as those about his riches, some $577 million: $378.3 million in hedge funds, equities, and business and fixed-income investments — $56.5 million of that in cash — $179.4 million in real property and homes, and $18 million in jets, cars, and boats.

Multiple stories in New York going back 17 years tried to pinpoint Epstein’s income stream without much luck. Calling him an “international moneyman of mystery,” the magazine reported that he managed $15 billion for “wealthy clients, yet aside from Limited founder Leslie Wexner, his client list is a closely held secret.” Reported the magazine in 2002:

“My belief is that Jeff maintains some sort of money-management firm, though you won’t get a straight answer from him,” says one well-known investor. “He once told me he had 300 people working for him, and I’ve also heard that he manages Rockefeller money. But one never knows. It’s like looking at the Wizard of Oz — there may be less there than meets the eye.”

“The Fantasist,” published in 2007 after his first indictment on sex charges, raised the question of how much he actually worked. “At times, his powers seemed magical,” the magazine observed, “magical” being the operative word:

“I think it’s all done with mirrors,” says Michael Stroll, a Chicago businessman who sued Epstein (and lost) when an oil deal didn’t work out.

Stroll says he could never get a straight line from Epstein. “Everybody who’s his friend thinks he’s so darn brilliant because he’s so darn wealthy. I never saw any brilliance, I never saw him work. Anybody I know that is that wealthy works 26 hours a day. This guy plays 26 hours a day.”

The article “Real Hedge-Fund Managers Have Some Thoughts on What Epstein Was Actually Doing,” published on July 11 this year, five days after his arrest, recounted the thoughts of hedge-fund manager Douglas Kass, Epstein’s neighbor in Palm Beach:

“I’m hearing about the parties, hearing about a guy who’s throwing money around,” says Kass…. While stories about young girls swarming Epstein’s waterfront mansion and the sex parties he hosted for the rich and powerful were the talk of the town, Kass was more focused on how this obscure person, rumored to be managing billions of dollars, had become so wealthy without much of a track record.

Kass was well-connected on Wall Street, where he’d worked for decades, so he began to ask around. “I went to my institutional brokers, to their trading desks and asked if they ever traded with him. I did it a few times until the date when he was arrested,” he recalls. “Not one institutional trading desk, primary or secondary, had ever traded with Epstein’s firm.”

When a reporter came to interview Kass about Bernie Madoff shortly before that firm blew up in the biggest Ponzi scheme ever, Kass told her, “There’s another guy who reminds me of Madoff that no one trades with.” That man was Jeffrey Epstein.

“How did he get the money?” Kass kept asking.

As a hedge-fund manager explained to New York, “It’s hard to make a billion dollars quietly.” Epstein, the magazine noted, “never made a peep in the financial world.”

Except, that is, for his one big client. That was Wexner, whose L Brands retail empire operates Victoria’s Secret and Bed Bath & Beyond. And that “peep” wasn’t a good one.

Two days before Epstein supposedly committed suicide, New York divulged that he stole at least $46 million from Wexner. “In a letter to the Wexner Foundation, the 81-year-old Ohio billionaire wrote that Epstein ‘misappropriated vast sums of money from me,’ stealing more than $46 million in their decade and a half working together.”

Only after prosecutors indicted Epstein for sex crimes in 2007 did Wexner learn of the theft. Wexner jettisoned Epstein after the sex revelations and recovered the ill-gotten booty, the same amount Epstein transferred to a Wexner charity, also unbeknownst to Wexner. And that $46 million wasn’t all Epstein stole. Thus, it’s unclear just how much money the light-fingered financial impresario lifted and from whom.

Wexner never pressed charges. Was Epstein a Blackmailer? The $46 million aside, Wall Streeters speculate that blackmail was another source of his wealth. One clue? His explanation for how he worked sounded a lot like convicted Ponzi schemer Bernie Madoff, the money manager who defrauded 4,800 clients of $65 billion. Reported New York, Epstein “claimed to do all the investing by himself while his 150 employees all worked in the back office — which Kass says reminds him of Madoff’s cover story. Though it now appears that Epstein had many fewer employees than he claimed, according to the New York Times.” The Times cited Thomas Volscho, a sociology professor at the College of Staten Island, who was writing a book about Epstein and learned that he had just 20 employees. Reported New York: Given this puzzling set of data points, the hedge-fund managers we spoke to leaned toward the theory that Epstein was running a blackmail scheme under the cover of a hedge fund. How such a scheme could hypothetically work has been laid out in detail in a thread on the anonymous Twitter feed of @quantian1…. It is a rough blueprint for how a devious aspiring hedge-fund manager could blackmail rich people into investing with him without raising too many flags. Kass and former hedge-fund manager Whitney Tilson both emailed the thread around in investing circles and both quickly discovered that their colleagues found it quite convincing. “This actually sounds very plausible,” Tilson wrote in an email forwarding the thread to others. “He somehow cajoled these guys to invest,” says Kass, speaking of hypothetical blackmailed investors who gave Epstein their money to invest, but managed to keep their names private. The fact that Epstein’s fund is offshore in a tax haven — it is based in the U.S. Virgin Islands — and has a secret client list both add credence to the blackmail theory. Volscho told New York that he believed Epstein was also embezzling money, presumably from his own and Wexner’s foundation. Just after Epstein’s arrest in July, NBC reported Epstein stiffed major charities on promised contributions. That said, the men who partook of the girls Epstein offered faced not only the prospect of having their sexual kinks exposed, but also long prison sentences. Many clues point to the possibility of blackmail. The $57 million, 21,000-square-foot home on Manhattan where Epstein molested some of his victims, Whitney Webb reported for Mintpressnews.com, citing a report in the New York Times in 1996, was equipped with surveillance equipment. Jennifer Araoz, who sued Epstein’s estate and Ghislaine Maxwell, accused of procuring girls for Epstein, also discussed the plethora of cameras in Epstein’s house, which he acquired from Wexner, by the way, for nothing. More evidence for blackmail is what investigators pulled from Epstein’s safe: photographs of nude girls that included not just their names but what appear to have been the names of their abusers, or, given the girls’ ages, rapists: “Law enforcement officers found compact discs with hand-written labels including the following ‘Young [Name] + [Name].’” Also alleging blackmail is Virginia Giuffre, who sued Maxwell for defamation in 2015. Giuffre claims the 57-year-old hard-partying British socialite molested her and also kept a harem of sex slaves. But Giuffre, as the Miami Herald reported, also claimed Epstein collected information with which to control those to whom he pimped the girls: “Epstein and Maxwell also got girls for Epstein’s friends and acquaintances. Epstein specifically told me that the reason for him doing this was so that they would ‘owe him,’ they would ‘be in his pocket,’ and he would ‘have something on them,’” [Giuffre] said in a court affidavit. “I understood him to mean that when someone was in his pocket, they owed him favors.’’ Epstein “debriefed her” on the assignations so he would have “intimate and potentially embarrassing information.” Among the names that surfaced in the document dump from the Giuffre lawsuit against Maxwell, which settled in 2017, are former Maine Democrat Senator George Mitchell, Epstein’s attorney Alan Dershowitz, and Britain’s Prince Andrew. The latter appears in a photo with his arm around Giuffre. Maxwell is in the background. Andrew also flew on Epstein’s airplane, nicknamed the “Lolita Express,” including on its maiden flight and with Giuffre twice, an affidavit in her case alleges. All those men deny participating in Epstein’s sexual crimes, as does former President Bill Clinton. He flew on Epstein’s sex jet 26 times but denies having gone to his private isle in the U.S. Virgin Islands, Little St. James, also the scene of even more sex crimes. Giuffre says that Clinton, who lied about his Oval Office romps with Monica Lewinsky, was there. Connections to Intelligence Beyond theft and blackmail as possible motives for a hit, Epstein was, reports averred, connected to one or more state intelligence agencies. In 2008, then-federal prosecutor Alexander Acosta, who became Trump’s labor secretary, cut a plea deal with Epstein on charges similar to those he faced in New York. Acosta believed Epstein was an intelligence asset or agent, the online Daily Beast reported: “Is the Epstein case going to cause a problem [for confirmation hearings]?” Acosta had been asked. Acosta had explained, breezily, apparently, that back in the day he’d had just one meeting on the Epstein case. He’d cut the non-prosecution deal with one of Epstein’s attorneys because he had “been told” to back off, that Epstein was above his pay grade. “I was told Epstein ‘belonged to intelligence’ and to leave it alone,” he told his interviewers in the Trump transition, who evidently thought that was a sufficient answer and went ahead and hired Acosta. “D.C. is on edge,” Vanity Fair reported after Epstein’s arrest and indictment in July. Others, too, were on edge. David Boies, Giuffre’s attorney in the defamation claim against Maxwell, told the magazine just how worried, for instance, Britain’s Royal Family was about Epstein’s possible revelations. “Epstein bragged about his contacts in Washington,” Boies said. Reporters are likely to dig into why the Justice Department decided not to prosecute Epstein and kept the deal secret from his victims. One theory circulating among prominent Republicans is that Epstein was a Mossad agent. Another is that the George W. Bush White House directed Acosta not to prosecute Epstein to protect Prince Andrew on behalf of the British government, then the United States’ closest ally in the Iraq war. “The royal family did everything they could to try and discredit the Prince Andrew stuff,” Boies told me. “When we tried to follow up with anything, we were stonewalled. We wanted to interview him, they were unwilling to do anything.” In other words, Epstein’s connections — he was, again, a former CFR-Trilateral man — included global elites of the Bilderberg genus with the obvious connections. Another curious find shows just how connected Epstein was. When cops raided Epstein’s home, they found a fake Austrian passport with his photograph but a different name that said he lives in Saudi Arabia. Epstein’s attorney said “a friend gave it to him in the 1980s after some Jewish-Americans were informally advised to carry identification bearing a non-Jewish name when traveling internationally during a period when hijackings were more common,” the Associated Press reported. Mintpressnews’ Webb believes she knows who the “friend” is: cosmetics heir Ronald Lauder, President Reagan’s ambassador to Austria, who was in a position to provide Epstein with such a passport. Webb published a three-part series that detailed Epstein’s connection to Lauder and others who are part of an outfit called the Mega Group, which the Wall Street Journal described as a “loosely organized club of 20 of the nation’s wealthiest and most influential Jewish businessmen.” Wexner and Charles Bronfman, an heir to the Seagram’s whiskey fortune, founded the Mega Group. Its members, Webb reported in great detail, are major political donors in the United States and Israel, and are connected in many ways to organized crime, the Israel lobby, and even Israel’s Mossad. Another possible connection, of course, is Maxwell, the daughter of the man called Israel’s “super spy,” Robert Maxwell. He was a business partner with Mega Group co-founder Bronfman. And Epstein was business partners with former Israeli Prime Minister and Defense Minister Ehud Barak, as the Times of Israel disclosed, who admitted that he visited Epstein’s sex plantation. Epstein met Barak through deceased Israeli Prime Minister Shimon Peres, another top Israeli connection. As well, Barak stayed at a building owned by Epstein’s brother, Mark. The Epstein-Barak connection also runs through Wexner. His foundation sent millions to Barak between 2004 and 2006, New York reported. The Epstein-Wexner-Israel “philanthropy” nexus, however, returns the story to Epstein’s awful sex crimes. In 1997, Epstein tricked model Alicia Arden into an “audition” and molested her. Epstein’s access to her was provided by Wexner’s L Brands subsidiary, Victoria’s Secret, the lingerie outfit for which she wanted to display her charms. Epstein claimed he was a company “scout.” Artist Maria Farmer, who worked for Epstein and Wexner at Wexner’s house in Ohio in 1996, provided a sworn affidavit for the Giuffre lawsuit that accused Epstein and Maxwell of a sex assault at Wexner’s mansion. She also claimed Wexner’s security squad blocked her from leaving for 12 hours after that assault. Epstein and Maxwell, Farmer alleged, also molested Farmer’s 15-year-old sister. The “Suicide” And so the day after the 2,000-page document dump from Giuffre’s lawsuit, Epstein hanged himself. Or so the New York City medical examiner says. Aside from Epstein’s Madoff-like thievery and suspected blackmail, the circumstances of his death make the verdict seem just a little too pat: • After a suicide attempt in July, the facility had Epstein on suicide watch. It quickly removed him. • Guards who were supposed to check his cell every 30 minutes left him alone for hours, and his cellmate was removed just before he died. And, the Washington Post reported, at least eight officials at the federal facility, including high-level supervisors, knew he was not to be left alone but ignored the order. • A jail supervisor called an attorney who represents three of Epstein’s victims, Britain’s Sun reported, to say “don’t believe what you are hearing.” Confirming what a former inmate wrote to the New York Post, the source said Epstein was in “an even more secure unit” inside the Special Housing Unit — a “jail within a jail” — completely covered by surveillance cameras. So suicide would have been impossible unless the cameras weren’t working — or turned off. • The autopsy turned up a broken hyoid bone, which, just above the Adam’s apple, anchors the tongue, stabilizes the neck muscles, and moves up during swallowing. Strangulation, not hanging, is usually the cause. Epstein was, indeed, hanging, TMZ and other reports claimed: He “either hurled himself off the top bunk or had his feet to the ground and leaned forward to cut off his air supply,” the website reported. The former would explain the broken hyoid, reports explained. Maybe, but that doesn’t explain why Epstein committed suicide given what the Post reported: • Epstein was in “great spirits” and thought he could beat the latest indictment, which covers sex crimes committed between 2002 and 2005, on a double-jeopardy motion related to the conviction in 2008. “Every day he was very positive and the night before he was real positive,” a source told the Post. “He was in great spirits the night before,” the source said, and anticipated his lawyers’ next visit. “He was like, ‘I’ll see you Sunday,’” the source said. No wonder Epstein’s lawyers are dissatisfied with the coroner’s conclusions, and want their own probe and copies of jailhouse surveillance video. None of this is dispositive. None of it proves a Deep State enforcer whacked Jeffrey Epstein. But the Twitter prognosticators were right. Thirty-five days after his arrest — alone in his jail cell — the “international moneyman of mystery” was dead. 