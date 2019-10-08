Senator Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) called them a “bunch of communists.” Donald Trump, Jr. called them the “HAMAS wing of Congress.” The Left claims that President Trump told the group “to go back to where they came from” (he didn’t). Most people know them as “The Squad.” Whatever you think of them, there is no doubt the freshmen congressmembers Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.), Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.), Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.), and Ayanna Pressley (D-Mass.) have gained huge fame/notoriety for themselves and their causes in a short space of time.

But who are “The Squad”? Where did they come from? What ideas drive and bind them? What do they aim to achieve?

The name “The Squad” was coined by Ocasio-Cortez and derives from East Coast “hip-hop” culture. It reportedly describes “a self-chosen group of people that you want to identify with.”

The average age of “The Squad” is 38 (compared to 57 for Congress as a whole), they are all “women of color,” and they are all far left. They are perfectly suited to appeal to a large chunk of today’s millennials.

The mainstream media idolizes Ocasio-Cortez and company and is seldom willing to say anything negative about the most obviously radical congressmembers since pro-communist Vito Marcantonio represented East Harlem in the 1940s.

The Squad’s obvious socialist leanings are acknowledged, but are certainly not treated by most commentators as any real threat to our freedoms. Yet the “Four Horsewomen of the Apocalypse,” as President Trump has dubbed them, all have ties to some of America’s most dangerous enemies — both foreign and domestic. They are the tip of a spear that seeks to bring this country to its knees.

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez

The most famous Squad member is Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. AOC, as she is usually known, actually has the least political experience of all of her radical clique. While working as a bartender, AOC became a candidate in a “casting” process involving hundreds of potential candidates conducted by Justice Democrats, an organization closely affiliated with the country’s largest Marxist organization, Democratic Socialists of America (DSA).

On June 26, 2018, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez shocked the Democratic Party (and the nation) by comfortably winning her bid in the Democratic primary for the 14th U.S. Congressional District in New York. AOC had taken down long-standing incumbent Joe Crowley, often seen as a likely successor to Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi.

AOC formally joined DSA during her primary run, and this immediately gave her access to a seasoned team of doorknockers, phone-bankers, and organizers. DSA has over 5,000 members in New York, so it was not hard to mobilize comrades to blitz the 14th District for their candidate.

DSA comrade Aaron Taube, who coordinated the DSA’s field operation for Ocasio-Cortez, said the group’s volunteers went to work for her “the day after she received its endorsement in April.”

Wrote comrade Taube:

A DSA endorsement is not just a rubber stamp. We’re not just saying you should vote for these people…. When DSA endorses you, it’s like, yeah, we’re going to knock 13,000 doors.… We’re going to mobilize.

DSA also helped AOC’s campaign through the Detroit-based media company “Means of Production.” The company, owned by three DSA comrades, made a promotional video for Ocasio-Cortez that went “completely viral,” earning over 300,000 views in one day alone. According to Naomi Burton, one of the company’s co-founders, they supported AOC because of “her unapologetic socialist platform and articulation of working peoples’ needs.”

In the end AOC defeated Crowley with a little more than 15,000 votes in a district with a total population of more than 700,000. The ensuing general election battle against valiant Republican Anthony Pappas, in one of the most heavily Democratic districts in the country, was a foregone conclusion.

In Congress AOC serves on the Committee on Oversight and Government Reform and the Subcommittee on Civil Rights and Civil Liberties. She has used the latter position to advocate for the release from prison of former Weather Underground terrorist Judith Clark. In 1981, Clark was the getaway driver in the terrorist-related robbery of a Brink’s armored van in Nanuet, New York. This crime led to the deaths of two Nyack, New York, police officers and a security guard. AOC’s support of Clark signals that she apparently believes that violence in the name of socialism is warranted.

The actions of AOC’s cohort — the DSA — show it leans the same way. Despite often saying that it models its policies on Sweden and Norway, DSA is in fact a militant communist organization. At its recent national convention, DSA entertained several international guests. None of them were Northern European social democrats; almost all were bona fide communists. They included leaders of the Austrian Communist Party and the former East German Communist Party, two Brazilian Marxists, a leader of a Communist Party of the Philippines spinoff, a representative from a Sudanese Communist Party front organization, and a former aide to Venezuelan president Nicolás Maduro.

The DSA comrades also passed a resolution in support of communist Cuba and several favoring Venezuela’s Marxist regime.

AOC is equally on the left of the foreign-policy spectrum. In January she hosted a meeting in her Washington, D.C., office with Christine Ahn, the most prominent pro-North Korean activist in the country. A month later AOC joined with nearly 20 other far-left Democrats to sponsor a House resolution to officially end the Korean War (which is in a longstanding truce). Though unsuccessful, the resolution was in line with North Korea’s long-held policy to officially end the war, a step to ending sanctions of the communist dictatorship.

AOC is also the public face of the Green New Deal (GND) — a DSA/Justice Democrats proposal that would end U.S. fossil-fuel use by 2030. The GND would also unionize virtually every worker in the country, destroy the military budget, and socialize virtually every aspect of the economy. Stalin would have balked at such a radical plan, but AOC thinks it’s just dandy.

Photo credit: AP Images

Rashida Tlaib Rashida Tlaib won Michigan’s Seventh District, a seat formerly held by longtime pro-communist Representative John Conyers. Like AOC, Michigan’s Rashida Tlaib formally joined DSA during her primary campaign. Unlike her famous colleague, however, Tlaib has been a far-left activist for many years. From at least 2008 to 2011, Tlaib served on the board of directors for the Maurice & Jane Sugar Law Center in Detroit and was actively involved with the organization even throughout her primary campaign. Named after famous Detroit lawyer and Communist Party USA supporter Maurice Sugar, the center is closely affiliated with the communist-initiated National Lawyers Guild (NLG) and is a hub of far-left legal activism. Tlaib served on the Sugar Center board alongside two supporters of the Communist Party USA spin-off Committees of Correspondence: Bill Goodman and Julie Hurwitz, both also NLG activists. Two other board colleagues — Jeanne Mirer and Marjorie Cohn — are also active in the NLG and have been leaders of the still-existing Soviet front International Association of Democratic Lawyers. As an American-born Muslim of Palestinian extraction, Rashida Tlaib has been a longtime affiliate of the Council on Islamic Relations (CAIR). Tlaib regularly attends CAIR functions and invited CAIR president Nihad Awad as a guest to her inauguration. CAIR cooperates closely with several American communist parties and is closely connected to the Middle Eastern terrorist organization HAMAS. Before HAMAS was officially named a terrorist organization by the U.S. State Department, Nihad Awad openly supported the group. Before that, Awad was a leader of the General Union of Palestinian Students — a support network for the Soviet-founded terrorist group Palestine Liberation Organization and an affiliate of the still-existing Soviet front World Federation of Democratic Youth. Tlaib is all on board with DSA programs such as Medicare for All and the Green New Deal. Currently she is working with Detroit DSA to campaign for a Great Lakes Authority, a concept modelled on the Tennessee Valley Authority of President Roosevelt’s 1930s “New Deal.” The Detroit plan is basically a version of the Green New Deal to be centered in the Midwest, with massive public investment, “Green Jobs,” and endless new government “make work” programs. Ilhan Omar Ilhan Omar represents Minnesota’s 5th Congressional District, a seat previously held by longtime Communist Party USA and DSA associate Keith Ellison. As a Somali-born Muslim, Omar once served as a CAIR Minnesota board member and also has a strong connection to the equally leftist Muslim American Society. In recent years Omar has cultivated strong ties to Turkey, which has effectively replaced Saudi Arabia as the leader of the Sunni Muslim world. On September 24, 2018, Ilhan Omar, then a Minnesota state representative, attended meetings at both at the Turkish Consulate and Turkish residences in Chicago. A week earlier, state representative Omar had flown to New York City to hold a closed-door meeting with the president of Turkey, Recep Erdoğan, who was in town for the 72nd UN General Assembly. According to Conservative Review: Omar said that she met with Erdogan for about an hour and that the two discussed … investment and trade between Turkey and Somalia. The meeting ended with Erdogan asking Omar to voice her support for Turkey…. Omar not only met with Erdogan, but also with the Turkish prime minister and other senior Turkish officials. In January of the same year, Omar attended a “human rights” conference in Istanbul, Turkey. The International Human Rights Advocacy Conference brought together activists “in order to make the struggles that are going on in different countries visible and to open space for sharing experiences.” Omar appeared on a panel entitled “What can a person change?” Also on the panel was Sherin Khankan, a feminist imam who opened the first female mosque in Denmark. In an interview following the event, Khankan said her goal is fighting “Islamophobia” and challenging “patriarchal structures.” Like her colleague Rashida Tlaib, Ilhan Omar is also very comfortable in the socialist world. Though not a confirmed DSA member, she has been extremely close to the group for some years. She echoes most of the DSA talking points: Medicare for All, Green New Deal, etc. While several DSA-controlled or influenced groups such as Our Revolution, National Nurses United, Southside Pride, and Justice Democrats endorsed Omar in 2018, Congressional Twin Cities DSA declined to do so — but not for the reasons you might think. Nicolas Ray, co-chair of Twin Cities DSA, wrote an article in Medium (an online publishing platform) entitled “Should TCDSA Endorse Ilhan Omar?” I really like Ilhan Omar. I will absolutely be voting for her at the ballot box. I will probably even knock some doors and make some phone calls for her campaign. I do not think Twin Cities DSA should endorse her. Members of Twin Cities DSA and the Omar campaign reached out to me shortly after AOC’s victory in New York seeking a DSA endorsement. Her campaign assured me that they were interested in an honest, two-way relationship. The Omar campaign and I were honest with each other that in no way was DSA providing the crucial number of votes that the campaign needed to get over the top. That means, then, that an Omar endorsement would be mostly about image, messaging, and narrative. If TCDSA endorsed Omar, and Omar won a seat in congress, I would feel absolutely gross if some leftist rag wrote an article like “Democratic Socialists of America Just Elected A Somali Refugee To Congress. Checkmate, Pelosi.” In other words Twin Cities DSA supports Ilhan Omar, but she was going to win anyway, so there was no point in publicly endorsing her, especially when it might embarrass the Democratic Party. Ayanna Pressley Ayanna Pressley, a former Boston city councilor, represents Massachusetts’ 7th Congressional District. Like all her Squad colleagues, Pressley has been close to DSA for some years. As far back as 2009, DSA debated whether to endorse Pressley in her first City Council race. Whether they actually did or not is unclear. Several DSA comrades volunteered for Pressley’s 2018 primary, where she defeated long-term incumbent Mike Capuano, who, ironically, was once pretty tight with Boston DSA himself. Since being elected, Representative Pressley has avidly supported Medicare for All, the Green New Deal, and other DSA policy proposals. Even more concerning though is Pressley’s long relationship with the Maoist-leaning Freedom Road Socialist Organ-ization (FRSO) and its allies and front groups: the Boston Chinese Progressive Association, City Life/Vida Urbana, and Right to the City Boston. Pressley has worked closely with Right to the City — an “anti-gentrification” group — since at least 2013. While on the Boston City Council, Pressley worked closely with FRSO-led “housing advocacy” group City Life/Vida Urbana to get a major anti-landlord measure, the “Jim Brooks Community Stabilization Act,” passed by the Boston City Council. Pressley has worked closely with the Chinese Progressive Association (CPA) for years. Like its identically named San Francisco counterpart, CPA is largely led by former Maoist radicals from the League of Revolutionary Struggle — a feeder group for the current FRSO. Both the San Francisco and Boston CPAs worked closely with Chinese government officials, from the Chinese Consulates in San Francisco and New York, respectively. CPA leaders regularly attend Chinese government-sponsored events and work to promote Beijing’s interests in Boston and the Massachusetts Legislature. The organization is effectively an unofficial agent of the Chinese communist regime. Ayanna Pressley has enjoyed a close working relationship with CPA leader Suzanne Lee since at least 2009. She regularly attends its events and banquets. In August 2018, Chinese Progressive Political Action (CPPA), the political wing of Boston’s Chinese Progressive Association, endorsed Ayanna Pressley for Congress. According to CPPA chair Tom Louie: As City Councilor, Ayanna Pressley has been a champion of issues affecting communities of color, immigrants, working families, women, and those who are marginalized…Ayanna Pressley is not afraid of challenging the status quo, pushing for a bold progressive agenda for equity, social and economic justice. “I am humbled to have earned the support of CPPA,” replied Pressley. “CPPA and their members have been on the frontlines of many of the most important movements and policy decisions since their founding in 2011, and I’m proud to have partnered with them throughout my time on the Boston City Council.” In March 2019, CPA showed its gratitude for services rendered by presenting their annual Pioneer for Justice Award to Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley. Representative Pressley is one degree of separation from America’s most dangerous international adversary: China. No End in Sight The Squad is no aberration. They are the result of a deliberate and systematic plan by the Democratic Socialists of America and their Communist Party USA and Freedom Road Socialist Organization comrades to take complete control of the majority wing of the Democratic Party. No doubt their Chinese, Russian, Cuban, Venezuelan, and Iranian allies are taking a keen interest in their progress. In the last two years, these American Marxists have elected more than 100 public officials across the country and placed several hundred more comrades into Democratic committees in virtually every state. Already more than 20 Marxists are running for the U.S. Senate and House in 2020. Hundreds more are running for lower-level races across the country. This country’s security services should start going after the real subversives now running rampant in the Democratic Party. And we should all play a role in defeating these anti-American representatives, so “The Squad” doesn’t become “The Squadron.” Photo credit: AP Images

