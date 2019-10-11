Friday, 11 October 2019

Prof. Rectenwald: “Social Justice” Threatens Everything

In this exclusive interview with The New American's Alex Newman, Professor Rectenwald highlights the enormous danger that the so-called “social justice” movement poses to freedom and civilization. This ideology of tyranny is now being taught to American students at school and universities, threatening everything good. Rectenwald also discusses the hidden history of this dangerous movement.

