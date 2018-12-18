Is Michael Savage the Latest Victim of TDS and the Left’s “Pacification Effort”?

There’s a rather odd story that, as with everything concerning the man at its center, hasn’t gotten much media attention. Or, at least, it would be odd if we didn’t live in a time of fascistic corporate activism. Michael Savage, the radio rebel and raconteur dubbed “the Godfather of Trumpmania,” is poised to “go dark” at New York’s powerhouse WABC and a few other big-city radio stations — despite earning them millions of dollars.

That’s according to the Washington Times, which conducted an interview with Savage’s attorney, Daniel Horowitz. The radio giant himself read part of the Times piece on air yesterday, clearly disturbed by this apparent “deplatforming” effort. You should be, too, because it’s part of a cultural revolution. Deep-pocketed Deep Business is now simpatico with the Deep State and, along with deep academia, media and entertainment is pursuing a pacification effort — and you, I and all opposing the establishment are in the crosshairs.

WABC isn’t saying Savage is soon being dropped. In fact, writes the Times’ Cheryl K. Chumley, “a recent news release from the station indicates Savage will be moving into a new, fresher format designed to take advantage of emerging media, one that will see him do one hour of radio alongside one hour of podcast.”

But behind-the-scenes murmurings tell a different tale. Horowitz says that “emails back and forth” between Savage and radio bigwigs indicate the host is set to “go dark” January 7.

Moreover, it’s “not just on WABC: Horowitz said media powerhouses in Los Angeles, Chicago and Washington, D.C., are all giving the boot to Savage, as well,” Chumley also informs.

Troubling here is that the issue isn’t ratings. As Chumley tells us, a 2016 Newsmax piece related Savage’s West Coast dominance, calling him a “Tour-de-Force on Bay Area’s KSFO.”

Additionally, in “late 2017, Talk Stream Live listed Savage, with 14.8 million listeners, as the second most-listened to top talk radio voice in the nation, behind only Rush Limbaugh’s 16.5 million listeners — but far ahead of third place Laura Ingraham’s 6.8 million,” Chumley further writes.

Moreover, she continues, “In 2016, Savage made the National Radio Hall of Fame in the category of Spoken Word On-Air Personality, based on the votes of the listening American public.”

Even more strikingly, the February Newsmax article “Savage Rules New York Talk Radio” stated that since April 2016, “with the key demographic of Adults 25-54,” “‘The Savage Nation’ has consistently ranked as the #1 program on WABC….” Yet WABC now, apparently, wants its number-one show gone. Good business?

It’s Deep Business. Savage’s syndicator, Westwood One, did state in September that pundit Ben Shapiro will go national as Savage cuts back to one hour. But Chumley suggests that new-blood nattering doesn’t explain the dumping of one’s star performer.

“More likely,” she writes, “it’s this: Political distaste for Savage’s fiercely independent streak.”

As Chumley relates, “‘The only reason I can see,’ Savage said in a telephone interview, ‘is because of politics…. It makes no sense. I have a loyal, large audience. Why not at least do reruns at night?’”

Unfortunately, it makes perfect sense. First, Savage has been called “the Godfather of Trumpmania” because he supported Trump early on; had him on his show; influenced the president’s platform with his “borders, language, culture” credo; and even wrote a book entitled Trump’s War: His Battle for America. In fact, Trump bluntly said last year, putting his arm around Savage, “I wouldn’t be president without this man.”

So given how the Trump Derangement Syndrome (TDS) Left — and establishment Right — want to destroy the president and all supporting him (hey, they’re “deplorables”), imagine their feelings toward the man credited as instrumental in creating his presidency.

Yet there’s something far, far more ominous here. I warned in 2012 that what everyone was still calling the “culture war” was no such thing — that war was well over.

What we were, and are now, experiencing is a pacification effort.

No one was listening.

This isn’t about Trump or Savage. It’s about a cultural revolution that will, barring something that upsets the apple cart, consume each and every American who won’t bend to the Left’s demonic will.

The Left long ago largely purged academia, with conservative, thought-criminal academics being denied tenure or forced to resign; entertainment, with conservative actors blacklisted; and media, with conservatives either never hired or being ousted.

Now big business has joined the phalanx. Big Tech has been “cleansing” dissident voices via deplatforming (Alex Jones) and methods such as Twitter’s shadowbanning, Facebook’s censorship, and Google’s blacklists and burying of conservative search results. Companies also eliminate ideologically non-conforming employees (e.g., Mozilla’s Brendan Eich, Google’s James Damore).

So the Left’s new Red Guards are moving from one sector of society to another, stamping out visible dissent’s last vestiges. They didn’t figure on having to do this in the government’s Executive Branch, but then Trump won in 2016. Make no mistake, though: Trump is just the anti-establishment dissenter who captured the White House. Similar treatment would have befallen Pat Buchanan, Savage (who once briefly considered a presidential run) or any other “disobedient” citizen who could have, against all odds, climbed that mountain.

And the cultural revolution continues apace. Statues come down, longstanding religious symbols and celebrations are purged, history is revised, Western heroes are demonized, sexual morality is undermined, nation-rending migration is encouraged, and even classic old songs are condemned. No stone will be left unturned, either, ’cause, baby, it’s dangerous outside.

From the French revolutionaries to the Stalinists to the Maoists to the Khmer Rouge, the Left has never brooked dissent — it’s the only tradition it perpetuates. Savage is the anti-establishment guy who made it big in radio, but none are safe. The demonic Left won’t even tolerate a lowly Christian baker unwilling to violate his conscience through his profession, and it won’t tolerate you. It’s our time’s pacification effort, courtesy of the Ideology of Peace.

