ISIS and Others Still a Deadly Problem

Although President Trump has declared ISIS to be defeated, ISIS, al-Qaeda, Shabab, Taliban, and other Islamist terrorist groups remain a deadly problem — thanks in large measure to globalists in the Obama State Department.

President Trump erred when he insisted in mid-December that ISIS had been defeated. A January 16 attack by ISIS in Syria showed how wrong he was. And more recent headlines indicate he was wrong about additional ISIS-related terrorism in Kenya and the Philippines.

Recapping what has occurred just recently, we note that on January 16, four Americans were among 15 killed at a restaurant in the Syrian community of Manbij. ISIS quickly claimed responsibility for the attack undertaken by a suicide bomber.

One day earlier, Islamic militants operating under the name Shabab (sometimes Shabaab) staged an assault on a hotel-office complex in Kenya’s capital city Nairobi. As many as seven fatalities resulted. Shabab has ties to Al Qaeda which has long been allied to ISIS.

Then, on January 27, two bombs exploded during Sunday services at the Catholic Cathedral of Our Lady of Mount Carmel on the island of Yolo in the Philippines. At least 27 perished and more than 100 were injured. ISIS quickly claimed responsibility for this murderous attack in the nation’s southwestern Sulu province. Abu Sayyaf, a group known for its terrorism, boasted of having committed the crime. A supporter of ISIS, Abu Sayyaf is Arabic for Father of Swordsmith.

Even if President Trump’s declaration about ISIS had been correct and ISIS were no longer a problem, there are other militant Islamic groups eagerly willing to continue targeting non-Muslim nations and peoples. Each of these groups, using any one of a variety of names, is spurred on by a desire to convert, enslave or kill non-Muslims. It is this goal that led to the creation of al-Qaeda, ISIS, Abu Sayyaf, and numerous other militant groups all too eager to attack those who refuse to become followers of Islam.

So what should those targeted by militant Islam do about this obvious and growing threat? The answer involves a no-nonsense conclusion that militant Islamists have their sights set on dominating all of mankind. What ISIS set out to accomplish over the past few years — brutal takeover of territory and its inhabitants — didn’t succeed. But the world was shown the intentions of these militants. ISIS warriors who travelled from numerous countries to be part of the caliphate have returned to their homelands, not as defeated and chastened warriors who are no longer a problem, but as members of smaller detachments in a force whose goal remains taking over mankind. Each of their recent seemingly isolated attacks has a common goal: advance the cause of Islam by seizing people and territory on the way to conquering all.

The supposed defeat of ISIS in Syria and Iraq didn’t end the threat posed by these increasingly dangerous activists. A force using similar tactics under the same or a different name seems certain to emerge anew. Will the targeted masses be able to resist? The answer must include a realization of what militant Islam stands for — the conquest of all of mankind. The West, certainly including the United States, must be prepared to defend itself from an unusual but formidable threat.

Behind the Threat

This does not mean that we must spend still more blood and treasure in the futile, never-ending, and counter-productive “war on terror,” as advocated by the neoconservative war-hawk choir and the globalists of the Council on Foreign Relations (CFR). As The New American has pointed out in many well-documented articles (see links below), the CFR-run Obama-Clinton-Kerry State Department (along with our reputed “allies” Saudi Arabia, Qatar, United Arab Emirates, Turkey, and the Muslim Brotherhood) repeatedly assisted ISIS and al-Qaeda in overthrowing Middle East regimes. And even though the overthrown regimes were despotic, the newly installed jihadist regimes have been more despotic still. Thanks to this treasonous intervention in Egypt, Libya, Iraq, Syria, and other parts of the Middle East, U.S.-backed Islamists have installed virulently anti-American, tyrannical regimes that are terrorist breeding grounds. Not only that, but the Obama-backed Islamists have been slaughtering Christians and virtually exterminated Christianity in the region.

The claim that the Obama administration and our Middle East allies provided crucial and extensive aid to ISIS/al-Qaeda is not whacky “conspiracy theory,” as the Obama defenders in the establishment media insist. In fact, this was confirmed by none other than several of President Obama’s top officials, including: Vice President Joe Biden and Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman General Martin Dempsey; Secretary of State Hillary Clinton (in a secret email to John Podesta who was then counselor to President Obama) ; and Lt. General Michael Flynn, who was President Obama’s Defense Intelligence Agency (DIA) chief.

According to Gen. Flynn, the Obama administration made “a willful decision” to arm, train, and supply the Islamist terrorists. This decision was made in spite of the fact that Flynn’s DIA had provided Obama with an intelligence report warning of the dangers of proceeding with their pro-ISIS plans in Syria. Flynn’s insistence on opposing this plan led to his removal as chief of DIA and undoubtedly goes a long way toward explaining why the Deep State and its media minions have gone to such lengths to silence and destroy him.

$5.9 TRILLION — and Thousands of American Lives

From the 9/11 attacks in 2001 to the present, the U.S. taxpayers have shelled out $5.9 Trillion in the no-win, no-end “War on Terror” led by Deep State globalists who have repeatedly aided our enemies. From simply an economic standpoint, these wars are beyond unsustainable — they are financially suicidal. Is there any likelihood that a continuation of these wars will produce any better results than we have seen in the past? While the 17-year-old war in Afghanistan and the more recent war in Syria receive the most attention, the U.S. is currently involved in so-called counter-terrorism operations in 80 nations.

President Trump, to his credit, has signaled repeatedly that it is time to pull our troops out of Syria and Afghanistan. “Great nations do not fight endless wars,” Trump said in his annual State of the Union address on February 5. However, he has given no timetable for bringing our troops home, and his State Department and Defense Department are still populated with many of the same interventionists that carried out the Obama-era treachery and treason.

Without the assistance from these subversive globalists in our own government, the radical Islamists — whether they be ISIS, ISIL, Al Qaeda, Shabab, Taliban, or some other — would be immeasurably less threatening to our security. And if our military forces and our economic resources were not being squandered in far-flung conflicts all across the globe, America would be stronger and more capable of efficient response to real terrorist threats. President Trump must be held to his pledges to “drain the swamp” of these globalists and bring our troops home to defend America First.

John F. McManus is president emeritus of The John Birch Society.

Related articles:

U.S. Intel: Obama Coalition Supported Islamic State in Syria

U.S. Defense Intel Chief: Obama Gave “Willful” Aid to Al-Qaeda

ISIS: The Best Terror Threat U.S. Tax Money Can Buy

Libya: Now What?

Hillary Clinton Admits in E-mail: Qatar and Saudi Arabia Are Clandestinely Helping ISIS

Obama and Co. Middle East Policies Aiding Genocide of Christians

Rand Paul: Senate Is Arming Al-Qaeda and Rushing to War in Syria

Trump Highlights Huge Role of Obama and Hillary in Rise of ISIS

Obama and UN Created Terror State in Libya