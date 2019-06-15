Georgia Anti-Abortion Law Stirs a Welcome Response

On May 7, Georgia’s Republican Governor Brian Kemp signed an anti-abortion law that was immediately labeled “one of the most restrictive” of its kind in our nation. Dubbed a “fetal heart bill,” the measure bars abortion if doctors can detect a heartbeat in a woman’s womb. Medical personnel have indicated that such an indication of life can be heard six weeks after conception.

As expected, Georgia’s pro-abortionists, led by Stacey Abrams, Governor Kemp’s narrowly defeated rival in the 2018 race for governor, aren’t pleased. Before she accepted an invitation to attend the late May 2020 Bilderberg Conference in Switzerland, she insisted, “Georgians will fight back in the courtroom and at the ballot box” to erase the law. She has been joined in denouncing the measure by pro-abortion allies in Georgia, but also by some individuals who are calling for an economic war against the state.

Three-term California Congressman Eric Swalwell (D-Calif.) quickly urged the Walt Disney Company to boycott Georgia where some of its films are produced. Disney officials have indicated a willingness to consider such a move. Disney CEO Bob Iger commented, “Many people who work for us will not want to work there, and we have to heed their wishes in that regard.” It’s easy see that Iger is willing to let some of the people he employs dictate corporate policy when the issue is a matter with which he is in agreement.

Additionally, Disney officials certainly including Iger seem to have no difficulty ignoring the way China treats millions of Muslims in its northwestern provinces. According to Human Rights Watch, approximately 13 million Uyghurs and Kazakhs are being targeted with arbitrary detention, internment, and even torture. Chinese officials have indicated that the Beijing government won’t cease such practices until there are no more Muslims within it borders.

In 2016, Disney opened a new multi-billion dollar resort in Shanghai. It will never be enjoyed by millions of infants forcibly aborted during decades of China’s monstrous one-child-per-family policy. Those terminations of the lives of human beings, many of whom would now be adults, were accompanied by severe harassment of women who sought secretly to give birth to “illegal” children. Abortion or infanticide especially took a huge toll of baby girls because of the Chinese desire to have a son. But these and other aspects of the draconian forced abortion policy in China never kept Western firms, Disney included, from making deals with Chinese firms that are controlled by the Comunist-led government.

Congressman Swalwell additionally hopes that CNN may have to move its headquarters from Georgia. During a CNN “town hall” event featuring the long-range presidential hopeful from California, CNN’s Jim Sciutto agreed and added, “Yeah, if that law goes into effect, CNN might have to move because there’s a lot of young women who work for CNN.” Other Hollywood filmmakers — WarnerMedia, NBCUniversal, and Sony Pictures Entertainment — have hinted that they are also willing to consider a boycott of Georgia. And the hard-left American Civil Liberties Union unsurprisingly stated its intention to challenge the Georgia law in court.

Governors in Kentucky, Mississippi, and Ohio have recently signed measures similar to what Georgia’s governor inked. New anti-abortion laws in Iowa and North Dakota have been declared unconstitutional but in South Carolina, Tennessee, Missouri and Alabama, steps have been taken to block or greatly diminish the numbers slain in the womb.

All of this new action to cancel or diminish abortion has been stimulated in part by President Trump’s Supreme Court appointments given to two justices who seem poised to overturn the legitimacy of Roe v. Wade. Congressman Swalwell, Disney CEO Iger, the ACLU, Planned Parenthood, and all the others willing to slaughter innocent babies, are worried. This is welcome news.

John F. McManus is president emeritus of The John Birch Society.