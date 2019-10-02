Why Isn’t Joe Biden’s Son Hunter Being Put Under the Spotlight?

The Boston Globe has to be classified as one of the strongest anti-Trump publications in America. Yet, even the Globe published a column by one its fairly intense Trump despisers wondering why Trump-bashing receives such wide coverage while the performance of Joe and Hunter Biden is ignored.

Joan Vennochi is the columnist who wrote the following that appeared in the September 24 issue of the Globe:

It’s appalling for President Trump to ask a foreign leader to investigate Joe Biden for alleged corruption. [But] what exactly was Biden’s son, Hunter, doing in that foreign country and why was he hired to do it? Those are fair questions, which the media would never stop asking if the son under scrutiny happened to be Donald Trump Jr.

Ms. Vennochi is correct. If the person being scrutinized is a Trump, lots of ink gets used nationwide to ask questions, make unfounded assertions, and blacken his name and that of the president. But if a Democrat, even the son of the nation’s former vice president who happens to be seeking his party’s nomination for president, should be faced with some tough questions, they are rarely asked. Nor is the father of the errant son asked those questions. Maybe, however, the doings of Hunter Biden and his Dad are of sufficient gravity that they will get suitable attention. We are seeing what we hope is the beginning of widespread questioning about some of the activity of the Bidens.

Joel Skousen’s World Affairs Brief isn’t alone in reporting that while Joe Biden was vice president, his son Hunter received $50,000 per month for several years from a Ukrainian natural gas company. Hunter has never had any familiarity with Ukraine, no ability with the Ukrainian language, and no expertise in running a company selling natural gas. All he possessed that would have been of interest to Ukrainian officials was a close relative, his father, who seems to have had a say in sending a billion dollars of U.S. taxpayers’ money to Ukraine. And among the Ukrainian officials at the receiving end of the U.S. aid was President Petro Poroshenko, no longer in office, whom Vice President Biden suggested ought to fire prosecutor Viktor Shokin, the Ukrainian official investigating Hunter’s strange appointment to the board of Burisma Holdings Gas Company. Shokin did get fired.

Does all this mean that the U.S. vice president meddled in Ukrainian affairs? Does it mean that the Veep who served under Barack Obama used the promise of U.S. foreign aid dollars to enrich his son and possibly himself? Those questions were partially answered by Joe Biden himself when he delivered a talk at a Council on Foreign Relations event in 2018. It was on that occasion that he boasted of having played a role in the removal from office of prosecutor Viktor Shokin. Current candidate Joe Biden should be asked numerous other questions about his and his son’s dealings with Ukraine. His opponents for the Democrat nomination for president should be among those asking the questions.

There’s plenty more about the doings of Hunter Biden and his famous father. And, although Joan Vennochi was a bit ahead of other mass media reporters and columnists in asking her poignant question, bits of this seemingly sordid affair are beginning to appear.

Even though many in the media and political world are determined to harm Donald Trump with the kind of Biden conduct described above, they have yet to be able to make a credible case as they jump from one allegation to the next (from Russia collusion to obstruction of justice to Ukraine). The leftists feeding the American people with news (fake news?) have already shown themselves ready to excuse the Bidens of what they did — and more. Their preferred target is Donald Trump. Like him or not, he deserves fair coverage of his supposed evil deeds with Ukrainian officials, something he has yet to receive. And whether you like or despise Joe and Hunter Biden, each should be subjected to fair scrutiny about the above incident and many more.

John F. McManus is president emeritus of The John Birch Society.